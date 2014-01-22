Pro bike: Richie Porte’s Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think2

Image 1 of 14
Richie Porte's Pinarello Dogma2 65.1 - ready to begin the 2014 season
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 2 of 14
Even the Shimano boys came to take photos – not sure if for the bike or the Jaguar XK convertible
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 3 of 14
Stages Cycling is Sky's latest partnership announcement - adding less than 20g over a stock crank, it's plenty lighter than the previous SRM setup
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 4 of 14
Veloflex supply the tyres in 23c size - this tread pattern appears quick and full of grip
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 5 of 14
Shimano Dura-ace 9070 Di2 is a reliable choice
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 6 of 14
Pinarello have a love-hate reputation for doing frame shapes a little different
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 7 of 14
A Dogma2 seatpost holds his rather standard fi'zi:k Arione carbon braided saddle
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 8 of 14
Porte is no stranger to timetrial's and his 50mm depth Shimano C50 wheel choice is based on aerodynamics
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 9 of 14
Shimano Dura-ace 9000 pedals are a popular choice
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 10 of 14
With the change to Stages Cycling - the crank is now a standard Dura-ace 9000 model
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 11 of 14
Porte's small frame size means bidon sizes must be kept small
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 12 of 14
The PRO components are very clearly Team Sky only - however it appears to be a basic PLT stem and VIBE carbon handlebar
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 13 of 14
A slammed PRO stem provides an aggressive 80mm saddle to bar drop
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 14 of 14
The new Team Sky logo - same but different
(Image credit: David Rome)
The bikes of
Team Sky haven’t received many changes for 2014, with most component sponsors carrying-over. A recently announced move to Stages Cycling power meters represents the largest change, shedding a little weight and forcing a computer change.