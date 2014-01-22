Trending

Pro bike: Richie Porte’s Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think2

2014 team bike of last year’s Paris-Nice winner

Image 1 of 14

Richie Porte's Pinarello Dogma2 65.1 - ready to begin the 2014 season

Richie Porte's Pinarello Dogma2 65.1 - ready to begin the 2014 season
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 2 of 14

Even the Shimano boys came to take photos – not sure if for the bike or the Jaguar XK convertible

Even the Shimano boys came to take photos – not sure if for the bike or the Jaguar XK convertible
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 3 of 14

Stages Cycling is Sky's latest partnership announcement - adding less than 20g over a stock crank, it's plenty lighter than the previous SRM setup

Stages Cycling is Sky's latest partnership announcement - adding less than 20g over a stock crank, it's plenty lighter than the previous SRM setup
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 4 of 14

Veloflex supply the tyres in 23c size - this tread pattern appears quick and full of grip

Veloflex supply the tyres in 23c size - this tread pattern appears quick and full of grip
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 5 of 14

Shimano Dura-ace 9070 Di2 is a reliable choice

Shimano Dura-ace 9070 Di2 is a reliable choice
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 6 of 14

Pinarello have a love-hate reputation for doing frame shapes a little different

Pinarello have a love-hate reputation for doing frame shapes a little different
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 7 of 14

A Dogma2 seatpost holds his rather standard fi'zi:k Arione carbon braided saddle

A Dogma2 seatpost holds his rather standard fi'zi:k Arione carbon braided saddle
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 8 of 14

Porte is no stranger to timetrial's and his 50mm depth Shimano C50 wheel choice is based on aerodynamics

Porte is no stranger to timetrial's and his 50mm depth Shimano C50 wheel choice is based on aerodynamics
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 9 of 14

Shimano Dura-ace 9000 pedals are a popular choice

Shimano Dura-ace 9000 pedals are a popular choice
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 10 of 14

With the change to Stages Cycling - the crank is now a standard Dura-ace 9000 model

With the change to Stages Cycling - the crank is now a standard Dura-ace 9000 model
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 11 of 14

Porte's small frame size means bidon sizes must be kept small

Porte's small frame size means bidon sizes must be kept small
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 12 of 14

The PRO components are very clearly Team Sky only - however it appears to be a basic PLT stem and VIBE carbon handlebar

The PRO components are very clearly Team Sky only - however it appears to be a basic PLT stem and VIBE carbon handlebar
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 13 of 14

A slammed PRO stem provides an aggressive 80mm saddle to bar drop

A slammed PRO stem provides an aggressive 80mm saddle to bar drop
(Image credit: David Rome)
Image 14 of 14

The new Team Sky logo - same but different

The new Team Sky logo - same but different
(Image credit: David Rome)

The bikes of Team Sky haven’t received many changes for 2014, with most component sponsors carrying-over. A recently announced move to Stages Cycling power meters represents the largest change, shedding a little weight and forcing a computer change.


 