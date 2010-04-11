Taberlay tallies up another victory
Bray tops women's field by 10 minutes
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|1:48:41
|2
|Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
|0:00:51
|3
|David Juarez (Factory Cannondale)
|0:03:04
|4
|Craig Richey (Aviawest-Blue Competition Cycles)
|0:03:23
|5
|Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles/Industry Nine.Net)
|0:03:32
|6
|Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|0:05:04
|7
|Dana Weber (Trek/World Bicycle Relief)
|0:05:34
|8
|Eric Emsky (Blue Competition Cycles)
|0:07:51
|9
|Menso De Jong (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:08:11
|10
|Ethan Gilmour
|0:08:22
|11
|Sean Donovan (KHS 650B Crew)
|0:08:56
|12
|Nate Whitman (Cynergy/Specialized)
|0:09:38
|13
|Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale)
|0:10:22
|14
|Alex Boone (Trek Mtn Co-Op)
|0:10:54
|15
|Pierre-Yvez Facomprez (Look-Shimano)
|0:11:54
|16
|Aaron Bradford (Specialized/Onsite Ultrasound)
|0:12:45
|17
|Doug Andrews
|0:13:38
|18
|Matthew Cochran (Wins Wheels JWCF)
|0:13:47
|19
|Paul Freiwald (Pivot Cycles)
|0:16:03
|20
|Romolo Forcino (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:16:48
|21
|Randall Jacobs (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:18:45
|22
|Ryan Clark (Cynergy Cycles)
|0:19:38
|23
|Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop)
|0:24:07
|24
|Zac Griffen (Mafia Racing/BBCT/Jr Club)
|0:30:22
|25
|Tsering Alleyne (Marin Bikes)
|0:36:53
|DNS
|John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)
|DNS
|Sloane Anderson (Pro Air-Hfa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tonya Bray (Mtbchick.Com/Cannondale/Mbaction.com)
|1:39:09
|2
|Dorothy Wong (The Team / Socalcross)
|0:10:49
|DNS
|Allison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitch Bailey
|1:17:01
|2
|Chris Johnson (Sho-Air)
|0:11:25
|3
|Travis Glysson (FCA Endurance)
|0:13:15
|4
|Ryan Odle (Gary Fisher 29Er Crew)
|0:13:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Bradley (Specialized/Appleby)
|1:18:56
|2
|Bryan Duke (Vos/Cycles Gladiator)
|0:00:04
|3
|Shane Skelton (Montrose Bike Shop)
|0:05:37
|4
|Casey Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:07:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cole Avery (Fast Friday)
|0:48:48
|2
|Frederick Mccollum
|0:04:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|1:38:42
|2
|Aj Franklin
|0:21:38
|DNF
|Scott Vassaur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dallin Davidson
|1:46:04
|2
|Bryce Semonian (North Of The Border)
|0:03:18
|DNF
|Jacob Danchuk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garrett Gaither
|0:50:34
|2
|William Lenkeit (C.I.C.L.E.)
|0:07:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Essence Barton
|1:39:36
|2
|Alexis Ryan (The Team / Socalcros)
|0:02:44
|3
|Natasha Oldcorn
|0:10:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Hickey (Vantassel)
|0:27:27
|2
|Jag Barton
|0:02:52
|3
|Andrew Comer (Aqua Al2/Sdbc)
|0:04:40
|4
|Darin Takeda (Platinum Performance)
|0:08:23
|5
|Ethan Sanchez
|0:13:49
|6
|Liam Tormey (Velo Pro)
|0:21:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caden Frost
|1:04:06
|2
|Reny Takeda (Platinum Performance)
|0:05:55
|3
|Jonah Sanchez
|0:06:49
|4
|Derek Flanigan
|0:13:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Shirley
|1:03:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Courtney Comer (Aqua Al2/SDBC)
|1:10:39
|2
|Cheyenne Comer (Aqua Al2/SDBC)
|0:11:07
|3
|Victory Schmidt
|0:22:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy