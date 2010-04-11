Trending

Taberlay tallies up another victory

Bray tops women's field by 10 minutes

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized)1:48:41
2Adam Morka (Trek Canada)0:00:51
3David Juarez (Factory Cannondale)0:03:04
4Craig Richey (Aviawest-Blue Competition Cycles)0:03:23
5Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles/Industry Nine.Net)0:03:32
6Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air/Sonnance)0:05:04
7Dana Weber (Trek/World Bicycle Relief)0:05:34
8Eric Emsky (Blue Competition Cycles)0:07:51
9Menso De Jong (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:08:11
10Ethan Gilmour0:08:22
11Sean Donovan (KHS 650B Crew)0:08:56
12Nate Whitman (Cynergy/Specialized)0:09:38
13Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale)0:10:22
14Alex Boone (Trek Mtn Co-Op)0:10:54
15Pierre-Yvez Facomprez (Look-Shimano)0:11:54
16Aaron Bradford (Specialized/Onsite Ultrasound)0:12:45
17Doug Andrews0:13:38
18Matthew Cochran (Wins Wheels JWCF)0:13:47
19Paul Freiwald (Pivot Cycles)0:16:03
20Romolo Forcino (Bear Valley Bikes)0:16:48
21Randall Jacobs (Wheelworks Racing)0:18:45
22Ryan Clark (Cynergy Cycles)0:19:38
23Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop)0:24:07
24Zac Griffen (Mafia Racing/BBCT/Jr Club)0:30:22
25Tsering Alleyne (Marin Bikes)0:36:53
DNSJohn Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)
DNSSloane Anderson (Pro Air-Hfa)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tonya Bray (Mtbchick.Com/Cannondale/Mbaction.com)1:39:09
2Dorothy Wong (The Team / Socalcross)0:10:49
DNSAllison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery)

Cat 1 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitch Bailey1:17:01
2Chris Johnson (Sho-Air)0:11:25
3Travis Glysson (FCA Endurance)0:13:15
4Ryan Odle (Gary Fisher 29Er Crew)0:13:33

Cat 1 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bradley (Specialized/Appleby)1:18:56
2Bryan Duke (Vos/Cycles Gladiator)0:00:04
3Shane Skelton (Montrose Bike Shop)0:05:37
4Casey Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)0:07:23

Cat 2 Men 14 & Under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole Avery (Fast Friday)0:48:48
2Frederick Mccollum0:04:30

Cat 2 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)1:38:42
2Aj Franklin0:21:38
DNFScott Vassaur

Cat 2 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dallin Davidson1:46:04
2Bryce Semonian (North Of The Border)0:03:18
DNFJacob Danchuk

Cat 3 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garrett Gaither0:50:34
2William Lenkeit (C.I.C.L.E.)0:07:21

Cat 1 Women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Essence Barton1:39:36
2Alexis Ryan (The Team / Socalcros)0:02:44
3Natasha Oldcorn0:10:43

Jr Men 10 & Under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Hickey (Vantassel)0:27:27
2Jag Barton0:02:52
3Andrew Comer (Aqua Al2/Sdbc)0:04:40
4Darin Takeda (Platinum Performance)0:08:23
5Ethan Sanchez0:13:49
6Liam Tormey (Velo Pro)0:21:05

Jr Men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caden Frost1:04:06
2Reny Takeda (Platinum Performance)0:05:55
3Jonah Sanchez0:06:49
4Derek Flanigan0:13:13

Jr Men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Shirley1:03:19

Jr Women 14 & Under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courtney Comer (Aqua Al2/SDBC)1:10:39
2Cheyenne Comer (Aqua Al2/SDBC)0:11:07
3Victory Schmidt0:22:24

