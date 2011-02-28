Morka wins a wintery Sagebrush Safari
Tomaszewski dominates women's contest
The Cleveland Mountains in Southern California got a startling dose of winter on Saturday that left up to six inches of snow on the Sagebrush Safari course. Due to considerations for rider safety, the entire 24-mile course had to be scrapped only a couple of hours before the event. Team Big Bear, the country's most experienced mountain bike race organizer, remarkably created a new 5.5-mile course at a lower elevation, and then started the event with only a 60-minute delay in the intended schedule.
Adam Morka (Trek Canada) took advantage of the wintery conditions to take his first US Cup win by over a one-minute margin. Dana Weber (Trek) finished second followed just 12 seconds later by Vincent Lombardi who took third. Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete) rolled in fourth just five seconds ahead of Ben Bostrum who took fifth.
The hastily organized new course started with a three-quarter-mile long fire road before riders faced a knee-high water crossing. Since nobody had a chance to pre-ride the new course, it was unknown if the crossing was rideable. It turned out to be so, but quite a few riders chose to run across the deep water rather than take the chance of crashing into the stream.
Racers were then treated to some mildly downhill singletrack before heading south onto some rolling fire roads that led back to the start finish. Along the way many sections of road were flooded and often riders had only one obvious route across.
The original course included about 3,500 feet of climbing while the new course most likely only had a few hundred feet. The race advantage went from the climbers to those riders with the fitness and power to ride a flat course. Dana Weber said later, "There was probably only 10 seconds of rest on the entire course."
The elite men started down the first fire road in a pack of at least 20 riders. Morka could be seen on the front, closely shadowed by Manny Prado (Sho-Air Specialized), the Costa Rican national champion, who was considered the race favorite based on last year's results.
When asked about his race strategy, Morka said, "I had a feeling there would be a lot of traffic given the amount of starters and the nature of the course. Hitting the water crossing first was the key for sure. We had inspected it right before the start - so I just pinned it a hoped for the best and not to go over the bars."
Because of a staggered start that eventually had all race categories on the course at the same time, the elite racers quickly found they had to deal with lapped traffic, including some very young racers who were moving slowly.
"I was hoping to get mixed in with the other racers," said Morka. "I knew that weaving in and out of the other racers by myself was an advantage since I was being chased by a group of four or five."
Weber managed to keep the race close for a while. "I was riding with Adam for two thirds of the first lap and he was going a little stronger - so I had to consciously let him go."
"I'm happy. I prefer the more technical course to what we rode today but given the conditions, they probably made the right call."
Race favorite Manny Prado had just flown in from balmy Costa Rica. Despite wearing winter gloves, his wet hands were so frozen that he crashed at least four times. He said his hands would just slip off the handlebars. At the finish, he was in a great deal of discomfort as his team tried to remove his wet shoes and clothing.
Rebecca Tomaszewski won the elite women's race. She was nearly two minutes ahead of the next closest female finisher. "It was more like a cyclo-cross race, but it was definitely a lot of fun," said Tomaszewski.
"Being out here (in San Diego), there are not a lot of opportunities to get into the mud, so I totally appreciated that."
Most of the top racers will compete next at the Bonelli Springs US Pro XCT race on March 12 near Ontario, California.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
|1:14:07
|2
|Dana Weber (Trek/World Bicycle Relief)
|0:01:05
|3
|Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air/Sonance)
|0:01:17
|4
|Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|0:01:44
|5
|Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|0:01:48
|6
|Manuel Prado (Shoair/Specilaized)
|0:04:35
|7
|Doug Andrews (Rock N Road)
|0:04:37
|8
|Romolo Forcino (Chains Required Bike)
|0:04:39
|9
|Miguel Valadez
|0:04:50
|10
|John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:06:48
|11
|Alex Boone (Trek 29Er Crew)
|0:06:49
|12
|Sean Donovan (KHS/Cytomax)
|0:07:10
|13
|Danny Munoz (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|0:07:48
|14
|Paul Friewald (Pivot)
|0:09:49
|15
|Brad Wilhelm (Trek Bontrager)
|0:10:10
|16
|Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:10:32
|17
|Carson Worts (Ritchey/Nova)
|0:16:49
|18
|Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop)
|0:18:01
|19
|Greg Alexander (Cal Coast)
|0:37:19
|DNF
|Robert Herber (Dixon Bikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Tomaszewski (Niner/Stans/Ergon)
|1:15:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Stephenson
|1:21:26
|2
|Timothy Sparks
|0:03:11
|3
|Allan Laframboise
|0:03:44
|4
|Kurt Gensheimer
|0:06:54
|5
|Paul Lorusso
|0:08:47
|6
|John Swanguen
|0:09:32
|7
|Mark Scheetz
|0:09:42
|8
|Coley King
|0:10:03
|9
|Keith Newsome
|0:11:16
|10
|Ryan Holdorf
|0:12:44
|11
|David Hekel
|0:13:56
|12
|Eric Bradley
|0:13:58
|13
|Chris Guillamondegui
|0:19:19
|14
|Alan Jacoby
|0:19:20
|15
|Jason Butler
|0:29:44
|DNF
|Josh Oskins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dorothy Wong
|1:23:41
|1
|Kathryn Lapointe
|1:34:45
|3
|Rachelle Suarez
|0:12:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keegan Swenson
|1:00:07
|2
|Cody Phillips
|0:04:57
|3
|Ryan Odle
|0:09:12
|4
|Casey Williams
|0:09:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Skelton
|1:06:29
|2
|Jarred Jordan
|0:07:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Jackson
|1:21:25
|2
|Vu Le
|0:03:21
|3
|Marek Mitchell
|0:08:32
|4
|Alex Wild
|0:16:04
|5
|Brian Crooks
|0:30:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Colton
|1:23:33
|2
|Scott Moore
|0:00:37
|3
|Barret Fishner
|0:00:48
|4
|Seth Gillham
|0:01:51
|DNF
|Ara Movsessian
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arocha
|1:18:42
|2
|Paul Sheppard
|0:10:43
|3
|Alfredo Marquez
|0:11:36
|4
|Allen Lin
|0:13:26
|5
|Stephen Marshall
|0:16:50
|6
|Alvin Chen
|0:20:12
|DNF
|Jens Raz
|DNF
|Ty Kady
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Bostrom
|1:19:05
|2
|Bryan Taylor
|0:01:36
|3
|Ben Jones
|0:01:37
|4
|Ryan Cox
|0:02:23
|5
|Robert Snyder
|0:04:15
|6
|Justin Mann
|0:05:00
|7
|Chris Kasey
|0:05:36
|8
|Daniel Perez
|0:05:55
|9
|Stuart Gonzalez
|0:06:22
|10
|Chad Walton
|0:10:39
|11
|Fabrice Gallez
|0:13:07
|12
|Adam Hart
|0:13:55
|13
|Rene Pulido
|0:15:07
|14
|Javier Vega
|0:17:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Terry Crouse
|1:22:31
|2
|Alex Ter-Vrugt
|0:00:21
|3
|Tom Andrews
|0:01:39
|4
|Todd Booth
|0:01:39
|5
|Tom Koerner
|0:05:39
|6
|Brendan Shepherd
|0:06:06
|7
|Brian Dickey
|0:07:36
|8
|John Umale
|0:08:59
|9
|Steve Boyd
|0:12:25
|10
|Sean Smith
|0:15:08
|DNF
|John Saliamonas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Stephenson
|1:20:12
|2
|Tim Zandbergen
|0:00:23
|3
|Daryl Mckenzie
|0:02:13
|4
|Alex Teno
|0:04:40
|5
|Richard Kim
|0:09:03
|6
|Bill Mosher
|0:10:11
|7
|Greg Carlton
|0:10:33
|8
|Erik Trogden
|0:15:56
|DNF
|Bud Donatoni
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Biron
|1:05:15
|2
|David Sullivan
|0:00:05
|3
|Francisco Vidal
|0:00:51
|4
|Keith Koller
|0:01:54
|5
|Robert Rodgers
|0:07:50
|6
|Tom Gabehart
|0:07:55
|7
|Randy Liechty
|0:09:04
|8
|Stu Thomsen
|0:11:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Miller
|1:08:02
|2
|Michael Hines
|0:02:05
|3
|Gary Strabala
|0:04:14
|4
|Don Jackson
|0:08:40
|5
|Ben Eisley
|0:16:28
|DNF
|Jorge Hernandez
|DNF
|Dean Swank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Manzella
|1:13:23
|2
|Bob Blatner
|0:06:55
|3
|Eric Storm
|0:14:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stan Ford
|1:16:47
|2
|Roger Sexton
|0:17:01
|3
|Russ Fay
|0:27:01
|4
|Brian Kiniry
|0:29:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ron Riley
|1:32:09
|2
|Buz Brockway
|0:04:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan
|1:18:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Gregg
|1:26:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Liebling
|1:16:58
|1
|Vanessa Humic
|1:28:41
|2
|Cynthia Miranda
|0:03:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christina Probert-Turner
|1:18:51
|2
|Laura Knight
|0:00:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janet Rials
|1:42:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Grant
|1:12:53
|2
|Brett Elford
|0:01:02
|3
|James Ransweiler
|0:02:20
|4
|Charlie Stone
|0:03:43
|5
|Tony Barghini
|0:04:56
|6
|Creed De Jager
|0:05:14
|7
|Jeff Stanners
|0:06:50
|8
|Adam Beckett
|0:08:08
|9
|Jason Woodruff
|0:13:13
|10
|Max Leonov
|0:17:21
|11
|Alfredo Cabrera
|0:17:59
|12
|Jason Chiodo
|0:18:41
|DNF
|Michael Cruz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Husband
|1:17:10
|2
|Cole Avery
|0:01:31
|3
|Evan Williams
|0:08:55
|4
|Bo Knickman
|0:10:13
|5
|Jacob Jordan
|0:22:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nickolous Schultz
|1:11:18
|2
|Kenny Valdez
|0:05:13
|3
|Devin Arenas
|0:12:23
|4
|Aubrey Smentkowski
|0:13:27
|5
|Josh Turner
|0:16:40
|DNF
|Brandon Kirkham
|DNF
|Garrett Gaither
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Kronfli
|1:14:19
|2
|Addison Hinrichs
|0:03:59
|3
|Dallin Davidson
|0:13:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Oneal
|1:10:29
|2
|Kyle Ireton
|0:00:53
|3
|Mason Miller
|0:04:14
|4
|Timothy Heinrich
|0:05:25
|5
|Jonathan Medina
|0:12:14
|6
|Jacob Danchuk
|0:14:29
|7
|Peter Pham
|0:21:37
|8
|Will Raschke
|0:22:50
|DNF
|Andrew Jensen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Branson
|1:08:31
|2
|Evan Kraus
|0:00:29
|3
|Kenny Ormonde
|0:03:49
|4
|Ray Snoke
|0:05:42
|5
|David Banks
|0:05:53
|6
|Christopher Woodruff
|0:07:45
|7
|Quillan Trombley
|0:09:45
|8
|David Rose
|0:19:02
|9
|Cheyne Mckeever
|0:23:11
|DNF
|Alan Jacoby
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Oneal
|1:06:23
|2
|Kevin Mehrens
|0:03:58
|3
|David Schwanbeck
|0:05:13
|4
|Jose Laureanoramos
|0:05:54
|5
|Josh Roy
|0:06:40
|6
|Chris Erickson
|0:08:01
|7
|Greg Branam
|0:10:06
|8
|Michael Page
|0:10:10
|9
|Diego Mendonca
|0:10:25
|10
|Matthew Hunt
|0:11:09
|11
|Anthony Probasco
|0:11:56
|12
|Robert Medina
|0:13:45
|13
|Sean Robman
|0:13:59
|14
|David Sanderson
|0:21:04
|15
|Jaon Kolb
|0:27:11
|16
|Jay Kwan
|0:34:43
|DNF+A281
|Chad Holcomb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Terry Watkins
|1:09:30
|2
|Bryan Brusick
|0:02:20
|3
|Ryan Luce
|0:02:36
|4
|Chris Wellbaum
|0:04:09
|5
|Greg Ledesma
|0:04:16
|6
|Michael Mongiello
|0:05:09
|7
|Rob Styron
|0:06:50
|8
|Michael Farkas
|0:07:42
|9
|Chad Haynes
|0:08:15
|10
|Ryan Damato
|0:08:27
|11
|Joe Hockensmith
|0:08:31
|12
|Derek Oldfield
|0:09:08
|13
|Dan Acosta
|0:10:04
|14
|Tim Vangilder
|0:11:10
|15
|Nick Gualtieri
|0:12:26
|16
|Nicholas Snider
|0:12:47
|17
|Richard La China
|0:15:50
|18
|Christopher Williams
|0:18:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Len Geiger
|1:07:47
|2
|Clinton Campbell
|0:00:41
|3
|Elmo Kassin
|0:06:37
|4
|John Vandevelde
|0:06:43
|5
|Anthony Geist
|0:06:55
|6
|Alex Tasch
|0:10:03
|7
|Mike Henderson
|0:10:47
|8
|Ryan Campbell
|0:13:34
|9
|Todd Luman
|0:13:36
|10
|Michael Dowdle
|0:15:35
|11
|Norberto Oropez
|0:15:36
|12
|David Jenkins
|0:30:27
|DNF
|Troy Ross
|DNF
|Jose Vigil Ii
|DNF
|Jerry Sanders
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Barense
|1:08:32
|2
|Greg Turner
|0:00:33
|3
|Dan Turner
|0:00:34
|4
|David Turner
|0:03:07
|5
|Mark Very
|0:04:54
|6
|Deron Dodero
|0:04:55
|7
|David Turner
|0:05:51
|8
|David Culbertson
|0:06:03
|9
|Paul Vujovich
|0:06:29
|10
|Wade Arnold
|0:07:26
|11
|Gregory Ackerman
|0:08:27
|12
|Cor Ruiten
|0:15:10
|13
|Matthias Jezek
|0:16:09
|14
|Gavin Burke
|0:19:50
|DNF
|Derek Nye
|DNF
|Rick Grebner
|DNF
|Kenneth Healy
|DNF
|Roy Knickman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Smith
|1:16:07
|2
|Al Garza
|0:00:02
|3
|David Williams
|0:02:23
|4
|Taylor Coffroth
|0:05:15
|5
|Jeff Kinney
|0:08:22
|6
|Roy Collins
|0:13:21
|7
|Peter Eaton
|0:13:54
|1
|Fred Uttke
|1:14:36
|2
|Tommy Lathrop
|0:04:39
|3
|Steve Bertrand
|0:08:27
|4
|Kevin Ryan
|0:08:38
|5
|Ross Thompson
|0:10:52
|6
|Steve Ellis
|0:17:13
|7
|Scott Sampson
|0:22:35
|DNF
|Tracy Hrach
|DNF
|Scott Skelton
|DNF
|Doug Benedon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Lindholm
|1:20:15
|2
|Ed Mundy
|0:09:50
|3
|Horacio Ramirez
|0:11:51
|4
|Steve Engelgau
|0:12:40
|5
|Philippe Minniti
|0:15:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Marsiguerra
|1:12:12
|2
|Michael Dulin
|0:05:46
|3
|Jose Rodriguez
|0:10:35
|4
|Andrew Hart
|0:11:49
|5
|Joe Karcavich
|0:23:25
|6
|George Smith
|0:38:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilhelmina Zuckerman
|1:24:57
|2
|Liz Miller
|0:01:48
|DNF
|Rebecca Siegel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Ridgeway
|1:19:56
|2
|Denise Henderson
|0:10:05
|3
|Michelle Vangilder
|0:11:03
|4
|Christi Patrick
|0:12:16
|5
|Veronica Eliasson
|0:17:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Vandevelde
|1:22:20
|2
|Susan Thompson
|0:00:48
|3
|Lana Newsome
|0:06:22
|4
|Naoko Fujimaki
|0:07:57
|5
|Shelly Peppe-Nani
|0:10:39
|6
|Susan Warnick
|0:11:17
|7
|Jeanne Scheetz
|0:15:49
|8
|Carrie Hammond
|0:20:35
|DNF
|Kim Finch
|DNF
|Angelene Diaz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Gray
|1:24:30
|2
|Gretchen Garcia
|0:07:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Sercel
|1:25:12
|2
|Brent Burcham
|0:02:46
|3
|Cody Knoll
|0:49:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Kellen Omara
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hunter
|1:29:46
|DNF
|Robert Medina
|DNF
|Jake Wright
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Roots
|1:12:42
|2
|Anthony Tintelnot
|0:05:57
|3
|Joseph Mishurda
|0:06:48
|4
|Tom Duggan
|0:11:21
|5
|Liam Lawlor
|0:12:36
|6
|Trey Jarno
|0:17:37
|7
|Kevin Summers
|0:18:37
|DNF
|John Sloatman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Adams
|1:20:16
|2
|Robert Urband
|0:01:08
|3
|Manuel Doblado
|0:01:49
|4
|Hobie Smith
|0:09:11
|5
|Andy Glatfelter
|0:15:35
|6
|Marvin Riley
|0:21:11
|DNF
|Cor Ruiten
|DNF
|Carlos Torres
|DNF
|Jason Hardy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tien Vo
|1:21:01
|2
|John Obrien
|0:03:05
|3
|Eric Hatfield
|0:07:36
|4
|Geno Meza
|0:11:10
|5
|Joe Russell
|0:12:39
|6
|Michal Hastings
|0:15:33
|7
|Richard Stokes
|0:17:17
|8
|Mark Wilson
|0:29:39
|9
|Miguel Mejia
|0:30:19
|DNF
|Craig Lassen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Napel
|1:17:47
|2
|Greg Graber
|0:00:28
|3
|Jeff Perry
|0:02:57
|4
|Alex Huerta
|0:06:30
|5
|Darius Khayat
|0:09:29
|6
|Steve Minne
|0:13:05
|7
|Alex Papike
|0:14:08
|8
|Darren Casden
|0:14:49
|9
|Michael Ho
|0:17:46
|10
|Cesar Ramos
|0:17:47
|11
|Michael Fitch
|0:18:02
|12
|Dennis Quiambao
|0:47:40
|13
|Jeff Knoll
|0:54:33
|DNF
|Chaz Maclaughlin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Rodriguez
|1:17:42
|2
|Gary Buebel
|0:01:34
|3
|Mike Morris
|0:05:52
|4
|Charles Romano
|0:10:01
|5
|Edward Flanigan
|0:13:29
|6
|Rick Danchuk
|0:15:33
|7
|Ian Jones
|0:17:11
|8
|Tony Finch
|0:25:48
|9
|Mark Thome
|0:27:17
|10
|John Oneill
|0:30:01
|DNF
|Will Raschke
|DNF
|Patrick Curran
|DNF
|Blair Pike
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Cave
|1:27:57
|2
|Robert Draper
|0:04:50
|3
|John Rogo
|0:06:23
|4
|Bernard Oneill
|0:30:34
|DNF
|Greg Keene
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rich Fersch
|1:32:11
|2
|Dennis Chandler
|0:09:43
|3
|Greg Warnick
|0:21:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Hickey
|1:24:33
|2
|Joel Sercel
|0:05:44
|DNF
|Sean Hickey
|DNF
|Scott Delaurentis
|DNF
|Michael Sokey
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Rae Finchamp
|1:28:28
|2
|Pamela Bogust
|0:29:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tessa Treadway
|1:34:23
|2
|Jodi Vinas
|0:12:21
|DNF
|Natalia Ikemiya
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karen Bauer
|1:39:43
|1
|Michelle Russell
|2:03:17
|DNF
|Catherine Hinton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Louise Boyer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Sanchez
|0:30:49
|2
|Dante Silva
|0:00:45
|3
|Miles Phillippi
|0:01:59
|4
|Dylan Eaton
|0:08:42
|5
|Gareth Eaton
|0:10:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Hickey
|0:24:46
|2
|Jonah Sanchez
|0:02:06
|3
|Nick Gossott
|0:09:50
|1
|Kris Kaekul
|0:24:06
|2
|Tristan Hickey
|0:00:53
|3
|Derek Flanigan
|0:07:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Trujillo
|0:24:14
|2
|Hayleigh Kirkham
|0:04:28
|3
|Cheyenne Comer
|0:04:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Phillippi
|1:20:14
|2
|Carl Tsang
|0:02:04
|3
|Anthony Lee
|0:02:44
|4
|Rob Walsh
|0:33:33
|5
|Mark Brolaski
|0:34:11
|6
|Brad Huys
|0:47:39
|DNF
|Doug Johnson
