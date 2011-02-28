Image 1 of 38 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) rides in to victory with over a one-minute margin (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 38 Rebecca Tomaszewski (Niner-Stans NoTubes) wins the elite women's race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 38 Alison Mann (Rock n’ Road) was not racing due to an injury (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 38 Emily Batty (Trek-Subaru) was on hand to support Adam Morka (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 38 Fellow Canadians and long-time couple Emily Batty and Adam Morka (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 38 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 38 Manuel Prado (Sho-Air Specialized) was the pre-race favorite (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 38 Vincent Lombardi at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 38 Dana Weber (Trek Mountain Co-op) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 38 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) hits the big water crossing first (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 38 Dana Weber and others on the barely-rideable water crossing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 38 Below 40-degree (Fahrenheit) temperatures plus getting so wet was a major challenge for riders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 38 An amateur rider cruises some sweet singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 38 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) with a nearly insurmountable lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 38 Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air Specialized) on one of the few descents (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 38 Manuel Prado (Sho-Air Specialized) was quite far back with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 38 Doug Andrews (Rock n' Road) coming through the start/finish with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 38 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) was one of the least muddy racers since he never followed anyone (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 38 Manuel Prado (Sho-Air Specialized) was in pain at the finish due to frozen hands. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 38 Most unique bike décor (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 38 Manuel Prado (Sho-Air Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 38 Newly fallen snow blankets the Cleveland Mountains along US Route 8 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 38 The new snow was a big hit with all the children at the venue (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 38 Elite men and cat. 1 men stage for the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 38 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) leads the elite men down a 0.75-mile fire road start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 38 The first icy water crossing got everyone quite wet (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 38 Christina Probert on her way to winning the Cat. 1 40-49 women's category (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 38 Vanessa Humic rides second in the Cat. 1 30-39 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 38 Lauren Gregg wins the Cat. 1 19-29 women's race in 1:26 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 38 A racer seems to be having a good time on the fire road (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 38 Dana Weber (Trek) tries to stay in contact with Adam Morka (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 38 Miguel Valedez from Mexico rides to a top 10 finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 38 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) laps a rider who looked on with interest (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 38 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) constantly has to deal with lap traffic in the five-lap race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 38 Vincent Lombardi has been quite successful at the Sagebrush Safari (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 38 Hundreds of cars pulled off into rest stops along US Route 8 to allow children to play in the seldom seen snow. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 38 The Sagebrush Safari race venue at Lake Morena (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 38 Elite men's podium (L to R): Ben Bostrun (Sho-Air) 5th; Dana Weber (Trek) 2nd; Adam Morka (Trek Canada) 1st; Vincent Lombardi 3rd; Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete) 4th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The Cleveland Mountains in Southern California got a startling dose of winter on Saturday that left up to six inches of snow on the Sagebrush Safari course. Due to considerations for rider safety, the entire 24-mile course had to be scrapped only a couple of hours before the event. Team Big Bear, the country's most experienced mountain bike race organizer, remarkably created a new 5.5-mile course at a lower elevation, and then started the event with only a 60-minute delay in the intended schedule.

Adam Morka (Trek Canada) took advantage of the wintery conditions to take his first US Cup win by over a one-minute margin. Dana Weber (Trek) finished second followed just 12 seconds later by Vincent Lombardi who took third. Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete) rolled in fourth just five seconds ahead of Ben Bostrum who took fifth.

The hastily organized new course started with a three-quarter-mile long fire road before riders faced a knee-high water crossing. Since nobody had a chance to pre-ride the new course, it was unknown if the crossing was rideable. It turned out to be so, but quite a few riders chose to run across the deep water rather than take the chance of crashing into the stream.

Racers were then treated to some mildly downhill singletrack before heading south onto some rolling fire roads that led back to the start finish. Along the way many sections of road were flooded and often riders had only one obvious route across.

The original course included about 3,500 feet of climbing while the new course most likely only had a few hundred feet. The race advantage went from the climbers to those riders with the fitness and power to ride a flat course. Dana Weber said later, "There was probably only 10 seconds of rest on the entire course."

The elite men started down the first fire road in a pack of at least 20 riders. Morka could be seen on the front, closely shadowed by Manny Prado (Sho-Air Specialized), the Costa Rican national champion, who was considered the race favorite based on last year's results.

When asked about his race strategy, Morka said, "I had a feeling there would be a lot of traffic given the amount of starters and the nature of the course. Hitting the water crossing first was the key for sure. We had inspected it right before the start - so I just pinned it a hoped for the best and not to go over the bars."

Because of a staggered start that eventually had all race categories on the course at the same time, the elite racers quickly found they had to deal with lapped traffic, including some very young racers who were moving slowly.

"I was hoping to get mixed in with the other racers," said Morka. "I knew that weaving in and out of the other racers by myself was an advantage since I was being chased by a group of four or five."

Weber managed to keep the race close for a while. "I was riding with Adam for two thirds of the first lap and he was going a little stronger - so I had to consciously let him go."

"I'm happy. I prefer the more technical course to what we rode today but given the conditions, they probably made the right call."

Race favorite Manny Prado had just flown in from balmy Costa Rica. Despite wearing winter gloves, his wet hands were so frozen that he crashed at least four times. He said his hands would just slip off the handlebars. At the finish, he was in a great deal of discomfort as his team tried to remove his wet shoes and clothing.

Rebecca Tomaszewski won the elite women's race. She was nearly two minutes ahead of the next closest female finisher. "It was more like a cyclo-cross race, but it was definitely a lot of fun," said Tomaszewski.

"Being out here (in San Diego), there are not a lot of opportunities to get into the mud, so I totally appreciated that."

Most of the top racers will compete next at the Bonelli Springs US Pro XCT race on March 12 near Ontario, California.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) 1:14:07 2 Dana Weber (Trek/World Bicycle Relief) 0:01:05 3 Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air/Sonance) 0:01:17 4 Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:01:44 5 Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized) 0:01:48 6 Manuel Prado (Shoair/Specilaized) 0:04:35 7 Doug Andrews (Rock N Road) 0:04:37 8 Romolo Forcino (Chains Required Bike) 0:04:39 9 Miguel Valadez 0:04:50 10 John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:06:48 11 Alex Boone (Trek 29Er Crew) 0:06:49 12 Sean Donovan (KHS/Cytomax) 0:07:10 13 Danny Munoz (Sho-Air/Sonnance) 0:07:48 14 Paul Friewald (Pivot) 0:09:49 15 Brad Wilhelm (Trek Bontrager) 0:10:10 16 Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:10:32 17 Carson Worts (Ritchey/Nova) 0:16:49 18 Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop) 0:18:01 19 Greg Alexander (Cal Coast) 0:37:19 DNF Robert Herber (Dixon Bikes)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Tomaszewski (Niner/Stans/Ergon) 1:15:02

Cat. 1 singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad Stephenson 1:21:26 2 Timothy Sparks 0:03:11 3 Allan Laframboise 0:03:44 4 Kurt Gensheimer 0:06:54 5 Paul Lorusso 0:08:47 6 John Swanguen 0:09:32 7 Mark Scheetz 0:09:42 8 Coley King 0:10:03 9 Keith Newsome 0:11:16 10 Ryan Holdorf 0:12:44 11 David Hekel 0:13:56 12 Eric Bradley 0:13:58 13 Chris Guillamondegui 0:19:19 14 Alan Jacoby 0:19:20 15 Jason Butler 0:29:44 DNF Josh Oskins

Open women singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dorothy Wong 1:23:41 1 Kathryn Lapointe 1:34:45 3 Rachelle Suarez 0:12:53

Cat. 1 junior men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keegan Swenson 1:00:07 2 Cody Phillips 0:04:57 3 Ryan Odle 0:09:12 4 Casey Williams 0:09:14

Cat. 1 junior men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Skelton 1:06:29 2 Jarred Jordan 0:07:53

Cat. 1 men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jackson 1:21:25 2 Vu Le 0:03:21 3 Marek Mitchell 0:08:32 4 Alex Wild 0:16:04 5 Brian Crooks 0:30:13

Cat. 1 men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Colton 1:23:33 2 Scott Moore 0:00:37 3 Barret Fishner 0:00:48 4 Seth Gillham 0:01:51 DNF Ara Movsessian

Cat. 1 men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Arocha 1:18:42 2 Paul Sheppard 0:10:43 3 Alfredo Marquez 0:11:36 4 Allen Lin 0:13:26 5 Stephen Marshall 0:16:50 6 Alvin Chen 0:20:12 DNF Jens Raz DNF Ty Kady

Cat. 1 men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Bostrom 1:19:05 2 Bryan Taylor 0:01:36 3 Ben Jones 0:01:37 4 Ryan Cox 0:02:23 5 Robert Snyder 0:04:15 6 Justin Mann 0:05:00 7 Chris Kasey 0:05:36 8 Daniel Perez 0:05:55 9 Stuart Gonzalez 0:06:22 10 Chad Walton 0:10:39 11 Fabrice Gallez 0:13:07 12 Adam Hart 0:13:55 13 Rene Pulido 0:15:07 14 Javier Vega 0:17:45

Cat. 1 men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Terry Crouse 1:22:31 2 Alex Ter-Vrugt 0:00:21 3 Tom Andrews 0:01:39 4 Todd Booth 0:01:39 5 Tom Koerner 0:05:39 6 Brendan Shepherd 0:06:06 7 Brian Dickey 0:07:36 8 John Umale 0:08:59 9 Steve Boyd 0:12:25 10 Sean Smith 0:15:08 DNF John Saliamonas

Cat. 1 men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Stephenson 1:20:12 2 Tim Zandbergen 0:00:23 3 Daryl Mckenzie 0:02:13 4 Alex Teno 0:04:40 5 Richard Kim 0:09:03 6 Bill Mosher 0:10:11 7 Greg Carlton 0:10:33 8 Erik Trogden 0:15:56 DNF Bud Donatoni

Cat. 1 men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Biron 1:05:15 2 David Sullivan 0:00:05 3 Francisco Vidal 0:00:51 4 Keith Koller 0:01:54 5 Robert Rodgers 0:07:50 6 Tom Gabehart 0:07:55 7 Randy Liechty 0:09:04 8 Stu Thomsen 0:11:49

Cat. 1 men 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Miller 1:08:02 2 Michael Hines 0:02:05 3 Gary Strabala 0:04:14 4 Don Jackson 0:08:40 5 Ben Eisley 0:16:28 DNF Jorge Hernandez DNF Dean Swank

Cat. 1 men 60-64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Manzella 1:13:23 2 Bob Blatner 0:06:55 3 Eric Storm 0:14:42

Cat. 1 men 65-69 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stan Ford 1:16:47 2 Roger Sexton 0:17:01 3 Russ Fay 0:27:01 4 Brian Kiniry 0:29:41

Cat. 1 men 70+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ron Riley 1:32:09 2 Buz Brockway 0:04:12

Cat. 1 junior women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan 1:18:19

Cat. 1 women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Gregg 1:26:13

Cat. 1 women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Liebling 1:16:58 1 Vanessa Humic 1:28:41 2 Cynthia Miranda 0:03:35

Cat. 1 women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christina Probert-Turner 1:18:51 2 Laura Knight 0:00:52

Cat. 1 women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janet Rials 1:42:45

Cat. 2 singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Grant 1:12:53 2 Brett Elford 0:01:02 3 James Ransweiler 0:02:20 4 Charlie Stone 0:03:43 5 Tony Barghini 0:04:56 6 Creed De Jager 0:05:14 7 Jeff Stanners 0:06:50 8 Adam Beckett 0:08:08 9 Jason Woodruff 0:13:13 10 Max Leonov 0:17:21 11 Alfredo Cabrera 0:17:59 12 Jason Chiodo 0:18:41 DNF Michael Cruz

Cat. 2 junior men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Husband 1:17:10 2 Cole Avery 0:01:31 3 Evan Williams 0:08:55 4 Bo Knickman 0:10:13 5 Jacob Jordan 0:22:01

Cat. 2 junior men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nickolous Schultz 1:11:18 2 Kenny Valdez 0:05:13 3 Devin Arenas 0:12:23 4 Aubrey Smentkowski 0:13:27 5 Josh Turner 0:16:40 DNF Brandon Kirkham DNF Garrett Gaither

Cat. 1 junior men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Kronfli 1:14:19 2 Addison Hinrichs 0:03:59 3 Dallin Davidson 0:13:41

Cat. 2 men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Oneal 1:10:29 2 Kyle Ireton 0:00:53 3 Mason Miller 0:04:14 4 Timothy Heinrich 0:05:25 5 Jonathan Medina 0:12:14 6 Jacob Danchuk 0:14:29 7 Peter Pham 0:21:37 8 Will Raschke 0:22:50 DNF Andrew Jensen

Cat. 2 men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Branson 1:08:31 2 Evan Kraus 0:00:29 3 Kenny Ormonde 0:03:49 4 Ray Snoke 0:05:42 5 David Banks 0:05:53 6 Christopher Woodruff 0:07:45 7 Quillan Trombley 0:09:45 8 David Rose 0:19:02 9 Cheyne Mckeever 0:23:11 DNF Alan Jacoby

Cat. 2 men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Oneal 1:06:23 2 Kevin Mehrens 0:03:58 3 David Schwanbeck 0:05:13 4 Jose Laureanoramos 0:05:54 5 Josh Roy 0:06:40 6 Chris Erickson 0:08:01 7 Greg Branam 0:10:06 8 Michael Page 0:10:10 9 Diego Mendonca 0:10:25 10 Matthew Hunt 0:11:09 11 Anthony Probasco 0:11:56 12 Robert Medina 0:13:45 13 Sean Robman 0:13:59 14 David Sanderson 0:21:04 15 Jaon Kolb 0:27:11 16 Jay Kwan 0:34:43 DNF+A281 Chad Holcomb

Cat. 2 men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Terry Watkins 1:09:30 2 Bryan Brusick 0:02:20 3 Ryan Luce 0:02:36 4 Chris Wellbaum 0:04:09 5 Greg Ledesma 0:04:16 6 Michael Mongiello 0:05:09 7 Rob Styron 0:06:50 8 Michael Farkas 0:07:42 9 Chad Haynes 0:08:15 10 Ryan Damato 0:08:27 11 Joe Hockensmith 0:08:31 12 Derek Oldfield 0:09:08 13 Dan Acosta 0:10:04 14 Tim Vangilder 0:11:10 15 Nick Gualtieri 0:12:26 16 Nicholas Snider 0:12:47 17 Richard La China 0:15:50 18 Christopher Williams 0:18:35

Cat. 2 men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Len Geiger 1:07:47 2 Clinton Campbell 0:00:41 3 Elmo Kassin 0:06:37 4 John Vandevelde 0:06:43 5 Anthony Geist 0:06:55 6 Alex Tasch 0:10:03 7 Mike Henderson 0:10:47 8 Ryan Campbell 0:13:34 9 Todd Luman 0:13:36 10 Michael Dowdle 0:15:35 11 Norberto Oropez 0:15:36 12 David Jenkins 0:30:27 DNF Troy Ross DNF Jose Vigil Ii DNF Jerry Sanders

Cat. 2 men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Barense 1:08:32 2 Greg Turner 0:00:33 3 Dan Turner 0:00:34 4 David Turner 0:03:07 5 Mark Very 0:04:54 6 Deron Dodero 0:04:55 7 David Turner 0:05:51 8 David Culbertson 0:06:03 9 Paul Vujovich 0:06:29 10 Wade Arnold 0:07:26 11 Gregory Ackerman 0:08:27 12 Cor Ruiten 0:15:10 13 Matthias Jezek 0:16:09 14 Gavin Burke 0:19:50 DNF Derek Nye DNF Rick Grebner DNF Kenneth Healy DNF Roy Knickman

Cat. 2 men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Smith 1:16:07 2 Al Garza 0:00:02 3 David Williams 0:02:23 4 Taylor Coffroth 0:05:15 5 Jeff Kinney 0:08:22 6 Roy Collins 0:13:21 7 Peter Eaton 0:13:54 1 Fred Uttke 1:14:36 2 Tommy Lathrop 0:04:39 3 Steve Bertrand 0:08:27 4 Kevin Ryan 0:08:38 5 Ross Thompson 0:10:52 6 Steve Ellis 0:17:13 7 Scott Sampson 0:22:35 DNF Tracy Hrach DNF Scott Skelton DNF Doug Benedon

Cat. 2 men 60-64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Lindholm 1:20:15 2 Ed Mundy 0:09:50 3 Horacio Ramirez 0:11:51 4 Steve Engelgau 0:12:40 5 Philippe Minniti 0:15:18

Cat. 2 clydesdale men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Marsiguerra 1:12:12 2 Michael Dulin 0:05:46 3 Jose Rodriguez 0:10:35 4 Andrew Hart 0:11:49 5 Joe Karcavich 0:23:25 6 George Smith 0:38:32

Cat. 2 women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilhelmina Zuckerman 1:24:57 2 Liz Miller 0:01:48 DNF Rebecca Siegel

Cat. 2 women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Ridgeway 1:19:56 2 Denise Henderson 0:10:05 3 Michelle Vangilder 0:11:03 4 Christi Patrick 0:12:16 5 Veronica Eliasson 0:17:27

Cat. 2 women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Vandevelde 1:22:20 2 Susan Thompson 0:00:48 3 Lana Newsome 0:06:22 4 Naoko Fujimaki 0:07:57 5 Shelly Peppe-Nani 0:10:39 6 Susan Warnick 0:11:17 7 Jeanne Scheetz 0:15:49 8 Carrie Hammond 0:20:35 DNF Kim Finch DNF Angelene Diaz

Cat. 2 women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Gray 1:24:30 2 Gretchen Garcia 0:07:39

Cat. 3 junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Sercel 1:25:12 2 Brent Burcham 0:02:46 3 Cody Knoll 0:49:25

Cat. 3 junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team DNF Kellen Omara

Cat. 3 men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hunter 1:29:46 DNF Robert Medina DNF Jake Wright

Cat. 3 men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Roots 1:12:42 2 Anthony Tintelnot 0:05:57 3 Joseph Mishurda 0:06:48 4 Tom Duggan 0:11:21 5 Liam Lawlor 0:12:36 6 Trey Jarno 0:17:37 7 Kevin Summers 0:18:37 DNF John Sloatman

Cat. 3 men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Adams 1:20:16 2 Robert Urband 0:01:08 3 Manuel Doblado 0:01:49 4 Hobie Smith 0:09:11 5 Andy Glatfelter 0:15:35 6 Marvin Riley 0:21:11 DNF Cor Ruiten DNF Carlos Torres DNF Jason Hardy

Cat. 3 men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tien Vo 1:21:01 2 John Obrien 0:03:05 3 Eric Hatfield 0:07:36 4 Geno Meza 0:11:10 5 Joe Russell 0:12:39 6 Michal Hastings 0:15:33 7 Richard Stokes 0:17:17 8 Mark Wilson 0:29:39 9 Miguel Mejia 0:30:19 DNF Craig Lassen

Cat. 3 men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Napel 1:17:47 2 Greg Graber 0:00:28 3 Jeff Perry 0:02:57 4 Alex Huerta 0:06:30 5 Darius Khayat 0:09:29 6 Steve Minne 0:13:05 7 Alex Papike 0:14:08 8 Darren Casden 0:14:49 9 Michael Ho 0:17:46 10 Cesar Ramos 0:17:47 11 Michael Fitch 0:18:02 12 Dennis Quiambao 0:47:40 13 Jeff Knoll 0:54:33 DNF Chaz Maclaughlin

Cat. 3 men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Rodriguez 1:17:42 2 Gary Buebel 0:01:34 3 Mike Morris 0:05:52 4 Charles Romano 0:10:01 5 Edward Flanigan 0:13:29 6 Rick Danchuk 0:15:33 7 Ian Jones 0:17:11 8 Tony Finch 0:25:48 9 Mark Thome 0:27:17 10 John Oneill 0:30:01 DNF Will Raschke DNF Patrick Curran DNF Blair Pike

Cat. 3 men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Cave 1:27:57 2 Robert Draper 0:04:50 3 John Rogo 0:06:23 4 Bernard Oneill 0:30:34 DNF Greg Keene

Cat. 3 men 55+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rich Fersch 1:32:11 2 Dennis Chandler 0:09:43 3 Greg Warnick 0:21:20

Cat. 3 clydesdales 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Hickey 1:24:33 2 Joel Sercel 0:05:44 DNF Sean Hickey DNF Scott Delaurentis DNF Michael Sokey

Cat. 3 junior women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Rae Finchamp 1:28:28 2 Pamela Bogust 0:29:26

Cat. 3 women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tessa Treadway 1:34:23 2 Jodi Vinas 0:12:21 DNF Natalia Ikemiya

Cat. 3 women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karen Bauer 1:39:43 1 Michelle Russell 2:03:17 DNF Catherine Hinton

Cat. 3 women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team DNF Louise Boyer

Junior men 10 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Sanchez 0:30:49 2 Dante Silva 0:00:45 3 Miles Phillippi 0:01:59 4 Dylan Eaton 0:08:42 5 Gareth Eaton 0:10:55

Junior men 11-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Hickey 0:24:46 2 Jonah Sanchez 0:02:06 3 Nick Gossott 0:09:50 1 Kris Kaekul 0:24:06 2 Tristan Hickey 0:00:53 3 Derek Flanigan 0:07:04

Junior women 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Trujillo 0:24:14 2 Hayleigh Kirkham 0:04:28 3 Cheyenne Comer 0:04:46