Degenkolb snatches win in Frankfurt

German HTC ace storms to victory

Image 1 of 11

Degenkolb came through to win with 25m remaining

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 11

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 11

John Degenkolb beats Baugnies and Matthews to the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) with Erik Zabel at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) and Erik Zabel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

Degenkolb can't believe he has won

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

Hands up: Degenkolb post race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 11

HTC carried on their fine season in Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 11

Degenkolb is one of the most promising neo-pros

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 11

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 11

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins in Frankfurt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Degenkolb of HTC-Highroad won the sprint in downtown Frankfurt to take Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt. The young German went for the sprint early and beat Jerome Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen) by a wheel's length, with Michael Matthews of Rabobank third.

The overjoyed winner was greeted at the finish line by fellow German Erik Zabel, who won the race three times and works as an advisor to HTC. It was the third win this season for the 22-year-old, who is only in his first ProTeam season.

“I am overjoyed,” Degenkolb said, “and thankful that the whole team worked hard for me.”

“I actually didn't feel well the last time on the Mammolshain. I was the next to last rider over it,” he admitted. “Then I saw that we were all fairly close together and I trusted in my team to do it, and it all worked out.”

All out attack

There were numerous breaks and attempted breaks in the race on this sunny day, but none was able to seriously establish itself. Johnny Hoogerland of Vacansoleil was one of the most active, getting away numerous times. Paul Martens (Rabobank) was also very active in the latter part of the race.

With 50 to 60 km to go, a group finally established itself. The group continued to go through a number of changes along the way. As they tackled the short but steep Mammolshainer climb for the second time, Hoogerland got away, joined by Maartens. But they too were unable to really do anything, and were caught again with 29 km to go, with defending champion Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) helping to lead the chase.

Rabobank then sent Tom Slagter down the road, and he dangled some ten seconds ahead of the field for a while. Stefan Schäfer of Team Brandenburg was the next to give it a try. The 24-year-old from the Continental team gave it his best, but the peloton kept him in check, too.

Schäfer was caught at the start of the first of three laps of the closing circuit. Another youngster took off, Mathias Belka of the newly formed Team TT Raiko. He led the way across the finish line as they started the second lap, only to be caught seconds later.

The closing circuit was a city course, winding its way through the narrow streets of downtown Frankfurt. The many corners and road construction sites helped to keep the speed down.

Thins picked up as the field went into the bell lap, only 4 km to go. The peloton was strung out through the city streets, led by HTC-Highroad.

The group galloped together into the final two km, with HTC working hard to control things and bring Degenkolb into position.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad4:50:49
2Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
5Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
9Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
10Danilo Hondo (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmannschaft
11Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2R - La Mondiale
13Stefan Schaefer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
14Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
15Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp
17Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda`s Willems - Accent
18Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
19Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
20Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
21Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
22Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R - La Mondiale
23Phillip Ries (Ger) Team Heizomat
24Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
25Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
27Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
28Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
29Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
30Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP
31Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
33Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
34Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
35Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda`s Willems - Accent
36Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, le credit en ligne
37Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
38Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
40Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
41Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
42Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R - La Mondiale
43Sebastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2R - La Mondiale
45Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R - La Mondiale
46Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
50Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
52Julian Kern (Ger) Seven Stones
53Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
54Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
55Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
56Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko - Argon 18
57Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le credit en ligne
58Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
60Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard-Trek
61Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard-Trek
63Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
65Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
66Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le credit en ligne
68Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
69Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller0:00:16
70Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
71Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:28
72Dominique Nerz (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmannschaft0:00:39
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Deutsche Nationalmannschaft
74Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:00:44
75Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad

