John Degenkolb of HTC-Highroad won the sprint in downtown Frankfurt to take Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt. The young German went for the sprint early and beat Jerome Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen) by a wheel's length, with Michael Matthews of Rabobank third.

The overjoyed winner was greeted at the finish line by fellow German Erik Zabel, who won the race three times and works as an advisor to HTC. It was the third win this season for the 22-year-old, who is only in his first ProTeam season.

“I am overjoyed,” Degenkolb said, “and thankful that the whole team worked hard for me.”

“I actually didn't feel well the last time on the Mammolshain. I was the next to last rider over it,” he admitted. “Then I saw that we were all fairly close together and I trusted in my team to do it, and it all worked out.”

All out attack



There were numerous breaks and attempted breaks in the race on this sunny day, but none was able to seriously establish itself. Johnny Hoogerland of Vacansoleil was one of the most active, getting away numerous times. Paul Martens (Rabobank) was also very active in the latter part of the race.

With 50 to 60 km to go, a group finally established itself. The group continued to go through a number of changes along the way. As they tackled the short but steep Mammolshainer climb for the second time, Hoogerland got away, joined by Maartens. But they too were unable to really do anything, and were caught again with 29 km to go, with defending champion Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) helping to lead the chase.

Rabobank then sent Tom Slagter down the road, and he dangled some ten seconds ahead of the field for a while. Stefan Schäfer of Team Brandenburg was the next to give it a try. The 24-year-old from the Continental team gave it his best, but the peloton kept him in check, too.

Schäfer was caught at the start of the first of three laps of the closing circuit. Another youngster took off, Mathias Belka of the newly formed Team TT Raiko. He led the way across the finish line as they started the second lap, only to be caught seconds later.

The closing circuit was a city course, winding its way through the narrow streets of downtown Frankfurt. The many corners and road construction sites helped to keep the speed down.

Thins picked up as the field went into the bell lap, only 4 km to go. The peloton was strung out through the city streets, led by HTC-Highroad.

The group galloped together into the final two km, with HTC working hard to control things and bring Degenkolb into position.

