Boels Rental Ronde van Drenthe past winners
Champions 2007-2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle-Honda
|2014
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|2013
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|2012
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|2011
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland bloeit
|2010
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland bloeit
|2009
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Red Sun
|2008
|Chantal Beltman (Ned) Team Columbia Women
|2007
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Team DSB Bank
