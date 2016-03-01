Trending

Boels Rental Ronde van Drenthe past winners

Champions 2007-2015

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle-Honda
2014Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
2012Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
2011Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland bloeit
2010Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland bloeit
2009Emma Johansson (Swe) Red Sun
2008Chantal Beltman (Ned) Team Columbia Women
2007Adrie Visser (Ned) Team DSB Bank

Latest on Cyclingnews