Bazin, Wyman repeat on opening 'cross day in Rochester
Page, Day runners up
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra)
|1:00:25
|2
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:00:16
|3
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:01:10
|4
|Craig Richey (Can)
|0:01:29
|5
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:01:53
|6
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|0:02:08
|7
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra)
|0:02:30
|9
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:03:12
|9
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|0:03:17
|10
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:03:27
|11
|Chase Dickens (USA)
|12
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:04:24
|13
|Andrew Reardon (USA)
|0:04:40
|14
|Paul Mesi (USA)
|0:04:57
|15
|Stephen Cummings (USA)
|0:05:13
|16
|Adam St. Germain (USA)
|0:05:23
|17
|Wyatt Stoup (USA)
|0:05:42
|18
|Evan Huff (USA)
|0:06:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:43:02
|2
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|0:01:36
|3
|Patricia Buerkle (USA)
|0:02:01
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:02:23
|5
|Julie Lafrenière (Can)
|0:02:54
|6
|Nicole Thiemann (USA)
|0:03:34
|7
|Frances Morrison (USA)
|0:03:36
|8
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:04:28
|9
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)
|0:04:35
|10
|Erin Silliman (USA)
|0:04:40
|11
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:05:02
|12
|Jamie Gilgen (USA)
|0:05:14
|13
|Rosanne Van Dorn (USA)
|0:06:26
|14
|Molly Hurford (USA)
|0:07:18
|15
|Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy