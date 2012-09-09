Trending

Bazin, Wyman repeat on opening 'cross day in Rochester

Page, Day runners up

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Bazin (Fra)1:00:25
2Jonathan Page (USA)0:00:16
3Justin Lindine (USA)0:01:10
4Craig Richey (Can)0:01:29
5Troy Wells (USA)0:01:53
6Jeremy Durrin (USA)0:02:08
7Flavien Dassonville (Fra)0:02:30
9Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:03:12
9Dan Timmerman (USA)0:03:17
10Anthony Clark (USA)0:03:27
11Chase Dickens (USA)
12Robert Marion (USA)0:04:24
13Andrew Reardon (USA)0:04:40
14Paul Mesi (USA)0:04:57
15Stephen Cummings (USA)0:05:13
16Adam St. Germain (USA)0:05:23
17Wyatt Stoup (USA)0:05:42
18Evan Huff (USA)0:06:29

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr)0:43:02
2Gabriella Day (GBr)0:01:36
3Patricia Buerkle (USA)0:02:01
4Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:02:23
5Julie Lafrenière (Can)0:02:54
6Nicole Thiemann (USA)0:03:34
7Frances Morrison (USA)0:03:36
8Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:04:28
9Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)0:04:35
10Erin Silliman (USA)0:04:40
11Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:05:02
12Jamie Gilgen (USA)0:05:14
13Rosanne Van Dorn (USA)0:06:26
14Molly Hurford (USA)0:07:18
15Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA)

