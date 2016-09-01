Trending

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare
2014Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
2013Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare
2012Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell
2011Ryan Roth (Can) SpiderTech–C10
2010Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
2009Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita-McDonald's
2008Lucas Euser (USA) Garmin-Chipotle
2007William Frischkorn (USA) Slipstream–Chipotle
2006Shawn Milne (USA) Navigators Cycling Team
2005Melito Heredia (Dom) GS Gotham-Toga
2004Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Alderfer's Auction Company
2003Ted Huang (USA) Webcor Cycling Team
2002Todd Herriott (USA) CRCA-Think Racing
2001No race held
2000Bert De Waele (Bel) Colorado Altitude Training Systems
1999Alexandre Lavallée (Can) Kissena Cycling Team

