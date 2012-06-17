Trending

Trebon wins the Ute Valley Pro XCT in a shocker

Group of five battles hard for the victory

Image 1 of 34

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) is pleased with his victory

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) is pleased with his victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 34

Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) riding to a 13th place finish

Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) riding to a 13th place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 34

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) with a 15-second lead with one lap to go

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) with a 15-second lead with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 34

Riders descend a rocky chute

Riders descend a rocky chute
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 34

Andy Schultz (Kenda Felt) rides in the top 20

Andy Schultz (Kenda Felt) rides in the top 20
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 34

Newly named Olympian Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)

Newly named Olympian Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 34

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) had nearly every Colorado Springs female screaming his name

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) had nearly every Colorado Springs female screaming his name
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 34

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) rides in the lead group of five

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) rides in the lead group of five
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 34

Todd Wells (Specialized) riding in fourth position on lap two

Todd Wells (Specialized) riding in fourth position on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 34

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) descends

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) descends
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 34

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) chases Ryan Trebon

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) chases Ryan Trebon
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 34

Riders cross one of the ridges at Ute Valley Park

Riders cross one of the ridges at Ute Valley Park
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 34

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) alone during lap two on a technical descent

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) alone during lap two on a technical descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 34

Sid Taberlay is sandwiched between the two Trek riders on the first climb

Sid Taberlay is sandwiched between the two Trek riders on the first climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 34

An elite group forming at the front of the race on lap one

An elite group forming at the front of the race on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 34

Elite men await the starting gun

Elite men await the starting gun
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 34

Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) lead the field up the first climb

Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) lead the field up the first climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 34

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) with one lap to go

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 34

Spencer Paxson (Kona) rides to a 12th place finish

Spencer Paxson (Kona) rides to a 12th place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 34

Spencer Paxson (Kona) on a steep descent

Spencer Paxson (Kona) on a steep descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 34

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) leads the race on lap three

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) leads the race on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 34

US National Champion Todd Wells (Specialzied) chases Ryan Trebon

US National Champion Todd Wells (Specialzied) chases Ryan Trebon
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 34

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) followed by Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski and Sam Schultz (both Subaru-Trek)

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) followed by Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski and Sam Schultz (both Subaru-Trek)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 34

The crowds were treated to some special downhill action today

The crowds were treated to some special downhill action today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 34

Fans lining the hillside at Ute Valley Park

Fans lining the hillside at Ute Valley Park
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 34

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale)

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 34

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek)

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 34

Todd Wells (Specialized) nips Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) for third place

Todd Wells (Specialized) nips Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) for third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 34

Colin Cares (Kenda Felt) starts the race with the Pro XCT series lead

Colin Cares (Kenda Felt) starts the race with the Pro XCT series lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 34

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) celebrates his victory with the crowd

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) celebrates his victory with the crowd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 34

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) shows off his guns

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) shows off his guns
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 34

Troy Lavigne was selling Subarus during the men's race

Troy Lavigne was selling Subarus during the men's race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 34

Adam Craig (Robabank-Giant) leading the chase group

Adam Craig (Robabank-Giant) leading the chase group
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 34

Kids raced on the dirt track this afternoon.

Kids raced on the dirt track this afternoon.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

In a performance reminiscent of the years before he shifted emphasis to cyclo-cross, Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) set a blistering pace to lead most of the race to win his first mountain biking race of the year. Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) had one of his more impressive rides of the year to take second place. Todd Wells (Specialized) edged out newly named Olympian Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) by inches to take third. Schultz finished fourth, while his teammate Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski took fifth place.

In one of the most exciting races of the year, riders headed out onto the Ute Valley course less than one hour after heavy rain had severely affected the elite women's race. While the first lap was tacky, the clay course recovered quickly and became noticeable faster as the race progressed.

Schultz took the hole shot and led the racers around a starting loop on a dirt running track. As they headed up the first major climb, Schultz was followed closely by Sid Taberlay (H20 Overdrive) JHK, and Craig. Wells had to fight back from a poor start to finally assume fifth position.

As the riders crested the first ridge, they faced a steep downhill slick rock chute with several drop-offs. Trebon said, "I wanted to get to the downhill first because they were going a little faster down those drops."

By the second lap, the group of five had broken free of the chasers. Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) was riding alone in sixth place with series leader Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) not far back in seventh. The two riders would eventually swap positions before the finish.

Trebon, riding his first mountain bike race of the year, said, "I felt good on my bike. It's fast and fits really well. It's stiff and responsive." Trebon recently signed with Cannondale for cyclo-cross season and is riding the company's mountain bikes as well. "I felt good. It's a short race just one hour and 15 minutes. It's like a long 'cross race", Trebon said.

As the race progressed, Trebon finally pulled away on the third lap. Schultz said "When Ryan went to the front, I said, 'Man, that's the one guy we don't want on the front.' I think he is more famous for making those moves stick than the other way around. If I could have done anything, I would have."

JHK said, "You can tell when Ryan's got the legit attack or the fake attack, and I could tell that he was feeling good. Then there was a little opportune moment. Todd had a little bobble, and my chain fell off a little. That's all it took. We were chasing hard. We didn't just let him go. Adam took a huge monster pull to try to bring him back. We were cooking every downhill."

Heading out onto his final lap, Trebon had opened a 15-second lead. Craig became very active and fought to get to the descent before the other chasers. By the end of the lap, he had a sizeable gap on the other three chasers and rolled across the finish line alone to take second place. He later credited some training he did with fellow Bend, Oregon resident Barry Wicks (Kona) for helping to bump up his fitness.

Wells, Schultz, and Horgan-Kobelski all entered the finishing track together. The final sprint was basically between Wells and Schultz, with Wells winning in a photo finish. JHK was only a few feet behind.

The new venue at Ute Valley Park got high marks from most of the racers. Many said that riding the rocky course was "fun". Had the rain that affected the elite women continued for another hour or so, the opinions might have been different due to the slick clay.

Many of the top racers will now travel to Monte-Sainte-Anne for World Cup #5. Most world Cup athletes now know if they will be competing in the London Olympics in August. The USA will be sending Todd Wells to his third Olympics, while Sam Schultz will be attending his first. They will be using these upcoming North American World Cup races as part of their preparation for London.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale1:15:30
2Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant0:00:13
3Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:00:16
4Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek
5Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek
6Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt0:02:13
7Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru Trek0:02:49
8Macky Franklin (USA)0:02:57
9Hector Rivero (Col)
10Jack Haig (Aus)0:03:06
11Rotem Ishai (Isr)0:03:10
12Spencer Paxson (USA)0:03:12
13Troy Wells (USA)0:04:04
14Mitchell Hoke (USA)0:04:13
15Diyer Rincon (Col)
16Kalan Beisel (USA)0:04:26
17Braden Kappius (USA)0:04:43
18Skyler Trujillo (USA)0:04:48
19Tad Elliott (USA)0:04:49
20Russell Stevenson (USA)
21JJ Clark (USA)0:04:52
22Zachary Valdez (USA)0:05:35
23Gert Heyns (RSA)0:05:38
24Chris Baddick (GBr)0:05:41
25Brendon Davids (RSA)0:06:13
26Cameron Chambers (USA)
27Hilmar Yamid Malaver (Col)0:06:24
28Ken Benesh (USA)0:07:00
29Trevor Walz (USA)0:07:09
30Josh Whitney (USA)0:07:47
31Ernie Watenpaugh (USA)0:08:18
32Justin Piontek (USA)0:08:20
33Colton Andersen (USA)0:08:37
34Nathan Guerra (USA)0:08:57
35Kerry Werner (USA)
36Payson Mcelveen (USA)0:09:11
37Samuel Morrison (USA)0:09:35
38Alex Pond (USA)0:09:50
39John Klish (USA)
40Greg Krieger (USA)0:10:57
41Garet Steinmetz (USA)0:11:35
42Sid Taberlay (Aus)0:11:49
43Jordan Kahlenberg (USA)0:12:23
44Andy Schultz (USA)0:13:01
45Aaron Anderson (USA)0:13:17
46Jason Hilimire (USA)0:14:09
47Travis Woodruff (USA)0:16:55
48Aaron Elwell (USA)0:17:23
49Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
DNFJack Hinkens (USA)
DNFBryan Mickiewicz (USA)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews