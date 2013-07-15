Image 1 of 20 The start of the men's short track at the Subaru Cup (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 2 of 20 Brian Matter over the ramp (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 3 of 20 Steven Ettinger leading the pack (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 4 of 20 Russell Finsterwald with Todd Wells not far behind. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 5 of 20 Kerry Werner over the ramp (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 6 of 20 Todd Wells leading the pack over the ramp with Stephen Ettinger closing on Max Plaxton for the battle of 2nd place. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 7 of 20 Todd Wells finishing 1st with Stephen Ettinger right behind (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 8 of 20 Max Plaxton taking third (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 9 of 20 Howard Grotts holds off Tristan Schouten and clinches fourth place. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 10 of 20 Todd Wells followed by his younger brother Troy Wells (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 11 of 20 Mike Phillips getting air on the ramp. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 12 of 20 Ryan Standish getting big air on the ramp. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 13 of 20 Ryan Woodall leading the pack, followed Tristan Schouten and Keegan Swenson. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 14 of 20 Ryan Woodall leading the pack, followed Tristan Schouten. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 15 of 20 Ryan Woodall going over the ramp. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 16 of 20 Todd Wells followed by Howard Grotts in the chase to catch the leaders. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 17 of 20 David Flaten for US Military Cycling going over the ramp. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 18 of 20 Russell Finsterwald moves up to the lead of the pack. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 19 of 20 Keegan Swenson getting air on the ramp. (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 20 of 20 Tristan Schouten taking fifth (Image credit: Nathan Long)

The elite men took the short track course shortly after the women. At the start, a tight group formed and stayed stayed together for several laps.

Local pro Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) led the first lap. Then Max Plaxton (ShoAir/Cannondale) made an attack to get to the front. His intent was to bring Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) and Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Racing) to the front with him. The lead was traded between Wells and Ettinger while Plaxton hung in with the front pack.

The heat was challenging to the riders who had to deal with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity. The short track course included climbs and off-camber turns.

Wells took the lead away from Ettinger, who then sat in for a while. His strategy was going to be to hang onto Wells' wheel until the end and try to outsprint him.

The way the course is laid out, the last climb is more likely the deciding point for the race. There was not enough distance for a successful sprint. And since Wells took the last climb ahead of Ettinger, he secured the win for himself.

Ettinger took second for the second time in as many days, while Plaxton took a second third place finish for the weekend.

Wells' teammate, Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing) hung onto a solid fourth place finish while Schouten grabbed the fifth spot in the finish.

