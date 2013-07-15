Trending

Wells deploys tactics successfully to win Subaru Cup short track

Ettinger and Plaxton round out top three

Image 1 of 20

The start of the men's short track at the Subaru Cup

The start of the men's short track at the Subaru Cup
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 2 of 20

Brian Matter over the ramp

Brian Matter over the ramp
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 3 of 20

Steven Ettinger leading the pack

Steven Ettinger leading the pack
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 4 of 20

Russell Finsterwald with Todd Wells not far behind.

Russell Finsterwald with Todd Wells not far behind.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 5 of 20

Kerry Werner over the ramp

Kerry Werner over the ramp
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 6 of 20

Todd Wells leading the pack over the ramp with Stephen Ettinger closing on Max Plaxton for the battle of 2nd place.

Todd Wells leading the pack over the ramp with Stephen Ettinger closing on Max Plaxton for the battle of 2nd place.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 7 of 20

Todd Wells finishing 1st with Stephen Ettinger right behind

Todd Wells finishing 1st with Stephen Ettinger right behind
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 8 of 20

Max Plaxton taking third

Max Plaxton taking third
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 9 of 20

Howard Grotts holds off Tristan Schouten and clinches fourth place.

Howard Grotts holds off Tristan Schouten and clinches fourth place.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 10 of 20

Todd Wells followed by his younger brother Troy Wells

Todd Wells followed by his younger brother Troy Wells
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 11 of 20

Mike Phillips getting air on the ramp.

Mike Phillips getting air on the ramp.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 12 of 20

Ryan Standish getting big air on the ramp.

Ryan Standish getting big air on the ramp.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 13 of 20

Ryan Woodall leading the pack, followed Tristan Schouten and Keegan Swenson.

Ryan Woodall leading the pack, followed Tristan Schouten and Keegan Swenson.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 14 of 20

Ryan Woodall leading the pack, followed Tristan Schouten.

Ryan Woodall leading the pack, followed Tristan Schouten.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 15 of 20

Ryan Woodall going over the ramp.

Ryan Woodall going over the ramp.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 16 of 20

Todd Wells followed by Howard Grotts in the chase to catch the leaders.

Todd Wells followed by Howard Grotts in the chase to catch the leaders.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 17 of 20

David Flaten for US Military Cycling going over the ramp.

David Flaten for US Military Cycling going over the ramp.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 18 of 20

Russell Finsterwald moves up to the lead of the pack.

Russell Finsterwald moves up to the lead of the pack.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 19 of 20

Keegan Swenson getting air on the ramp.

Keegan Swenson getting air on the ramp.
(Image credit: Nathan Long)
Image 20 of 20

Tristan Schouten taking fifth

Tristan Schouten taking fifth
(Image credit: Nathan Long)

The elite men took the short track course shortly after the women. At the start, a tight group formed and stayed stayed together for several laps.

Local pro Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) led the first lap. Then Max Plaxton (ShoAir/Cannondale) made an attack to get to the front. His intent was to bring Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) and Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Racing) to the front with him. The lead was traded between Wells and Ettinger while Plaxton hung in with the front pack.

The heat was challenging to the riders who had to deal with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity. The short track course included climbs and off-camber turns.

Wells took the lead away from Ettinger, who then sat in for a while. His strategy was going to be to hang onto Wells' wheel until the end and try to outsprint him.

The way the course is laid out, the last climb is more likely the deciding point for the race. There was not enough distance for a successful sprint. And since Wells took the last climb ahead of Ettinger, he secured the win for himself.

Ettinger took second for the second time in as many days, while Plaxton took a second third place finish for the weekend.

Wells' teammate, Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing) hung onto a solid fourth place finish while Schouten grabbed the fifth spot in the finish.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)0:29:28
2Stephen Ettinger (BMC Moutain Bike Racing)0:00:01
3Max Plaxton (Sho-Air / Cannondale)0:00:11
4Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing)0:00:14
5Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima wheels)0:00:15
6Russell Finsterwald (cing)0:00:31
7Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)0:00:54
8Brian Matter (RACC / Trek Gear Grinder)0:00:57
9Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:01:02
10Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development Team)0:01:07
11Payson McElveen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto)0:01:14
12Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles)0:01:20
13Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder)0:01:21
14Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:01:26
15Eric Thompson (Mt. Borah)0:01:48
16Ryan Geiger (Team Winded)0:01:58
17Lewis Gaffney (Sycamore Cycles)0:02:03
18Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill powered by Quick Stop)0:02:04
19Isaac Neff (5Nines/Cannondale)0:02:11
20Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride/Lapierre Austral)0:02:26
21Macky Franklin (Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot Cycle)0:02:30
22Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized)0:02:34
23Tyler Coplea (Orbea Tuff Shedd)0:05:32
24David Flaten (US Military Cycling Fueled By)0:06:32
25Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers)0:07:32
26Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:08:32
27Skyler Trujillo (Jamis Factory Team)0:09:32
28Jakub Valigura (Sram Rubena Trek)0:10:32
29Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)0:11:32
30Chad Cheeney (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto)0:12:32
31Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:13:32
32Sam Chovan (Pabst / Mafia Racing)0:14:32

Latest on Cyclingnews