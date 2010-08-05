Trending

Charlotte Criteirum past winners

2004-2009

Elite Men
2009David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
2008Alejandro Borrajo (Colavita Sutter Home p/b Cooking Light)
2007Frank Pipp (Health Net p/b Maxxis)
2006Shawn Milne (Navigators Insurance Cycling Team)
2005Juan Jose Haedo (Colavita - Sutter Home)
2004Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Colavita Olive Oil

Elite Women
2009Brooke Miller (Tibco)
2008Katharine Carroll (Aaron's)
2007Tina Pic (USA) Colavita/ Sutter Home
2006Tina Pic (USA) Colavita/Cooking Light
2005Ina Teutenberg (T-Mobile)

