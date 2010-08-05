Charlotte Criteirum past winners
2004-2009
|2009
|David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2008
|Alejandro Borrajo (Colavita Sutter Home p/b Cooking Light)
|2007
|Frank Pipp (Health Net p/b Maxxis)
|2006
|Shawn Milne (Navigators Insurance Cycling Team)
|2005
|Juan Jose Haedo (Colavita - Sutter Home)
|2004
|Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Colavita Olive Oil
|2009
|Brooke Miller (Tibco)
|2008
|Katharine Carroll (Aaron's)
|2007
|Tina Pic (USA) Colavita/ Sutter Home
|2006
|Tina Pic (USA) Colavita/Cooking Light
|2005
|Ina Teutenberg (T-Mobile)
