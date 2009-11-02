Trending

Colourplus takes Southland opener

Subway Avanti just 12 seconds behind

Image 1 of 12

Local team Southern Institute of Technology tackle the 8.4km TTT.

Local team Southern Institute of Technology tackle the 8.4km TTT.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 12

Team Enterprise were down to three riders on the second lap of the 8.4km TTT and still managed 3rd place.

Team Enterprise were down to three riders on the second lap of the 8.4km TTT and still managed 3rd place.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 12

Floyd Landis leads the Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport team in the opening TTT.

Floyd Landis leads the Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport team in the opening TTT.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 12

Team Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport ride the Team Time Trial.

Team Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport ride the Team Time Trial.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 12

Colourplus won the opening stage of the Tour of Southland.

Colourplus won the opening stage of the Tour of Southland.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 12

Gordon McCauley leads team Subway-Avanti in the TTT.

Gordon McCauley leads team Subway-Avanti in the TTT.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 12

Team Benchmark Homes in the TTT.

Team Benchmark Homes in the TTT.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 12

American-based Bissell Pro Cycling ride the TTT

American-based Bissell Pro Cycling ride the TTT
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 12

School children cheer on Sycamore Print in Stage 1 of the Tour of Southland.

School children cheer on Sycamore Print in Stage 1 of the Tour of Southland.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 12

Australian-based Titans Race Team ride the TTT.

Australian-based Titans Race Team ride the TTT.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 12

American-based NowMS Society during stage 1 of the Tour of Southland.

American-based NowMS Society during stage 1 of the Tour of Southland.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 12

Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery finished 2nd in the opening stage of the Tour of Southland.

Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery finished 2nd in the opening stage of the Tour of Southland.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

The Colourplus team dominated the morning's team time trial stage around an 8.4km course in Invercargill. Teammates Marc Ryan, Hayden Roulston and Jesse Sergent finished with a winning time of 10:10.

The Subway Avanti team, lead by 2008 World Omnium Champion Hayden Godfrey, was second at 12 seconds. Godfrey rode with Joseph Cooper, Gordon Mccauley and Eric Drower.

The Bissell Pro Cycling team of Jeremy Vennell, Cody O'Reilly, Peter Latham and Ben Jacques-Maynes was third at 15 seconds.

After stage one, Ryan leads the general classification ahead of teammates Roulston and Sergent.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Ryan (Colourplus)10:10:00
2Hayden Roulston (Colourplus)
3Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
4Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)0:12:00
5Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)
6Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
7Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)
8Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:15:00
9Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
10Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
11Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
12Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:17:00
13Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
14Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)
15Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
16Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
17Robin Reid (KIA Motors)0:34:00
18Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)
19Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
20Karl Moore (KIA Motors)0:35:00
21George Bennett (KIA Motors)0:36:00
22Ryan Wills (Share The Road)
23Jack Bauer (Share The Road)0:37:00
24Karl Murray (Share The Road)
25Romain Fondard (Share The Road)
26Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)0:40:00
27Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
28Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
29Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)
30Dylan Newell (Praties Cycling)
31Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
32Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:41:00
33Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
34James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
35Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
36James Early (Benchmark Homes)
37Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:42:00
38Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
39Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:43:00
40Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
41Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:44:00
42Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
43Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:45:00
44Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
45Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
46Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
47Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
48Carl Williams (Bici Vida)
49Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:50:00
50Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
51Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
52Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times)
53Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)
54Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)0:51:00
55Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
56Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
57David Evans (Creation Signs)
58Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)
59David Treacey (Creation Signs)0:52:00
60Chris Macic (PowerNet)
61Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)
62Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
63Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)
64Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
65Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
66Jason Barlow (Placemakers)
67Logan Mort (Placemakers)
68Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)0:55:00
69Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:56:00
70Daniel Warren (Placemakers)0:57:00
71Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1:00:00
72Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
73Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
74Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)1:01:00
75Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)1:04:00
76Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
77Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
78Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)1:05:00
79Dylan Stewart (Southern Institute of Technology)
80Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)
81Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)1:06:00
82Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)1:07:00
83Reon Park (Colourplus)
84Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society)1:08:00
85Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
86Tyler Locke (NOW - MS Society)
87Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)
88Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)1:09:00
89James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
90Josh England (Subway-Avanti)
91Oliver Harding-Sheath (Titans Race Team)
92Brent Dawber (Titans Race Team)
93Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub)1:12:00
94David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)
95James Gibson (Winton's Middle Pub)
96Johno Gee (Energy Smart)1:14:00
97Logan Calder (Placemakers)
98Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)1:17:00
99Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
100Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
101Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)1:21:00
102Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)1:24:00
103Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)
104Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)
105Lachlan Shannon (South West Helicopters)1:25:00
106Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)1:32:00
107Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)1:34:00
108Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
109Seth Rubin (Jackson Plumbing)1:43:00
110Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)1:56:00
111Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)2:02:00
112Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)2:10:00
113Dion Neems (Southern Institute of Technology)2:14:00
114Russell Gill (PowerNet)
115Richard Rollinson (PowerNet)2:16:00
116Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)2:21:00
117Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)2:32:00
118Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)2:33:00
119Cory Hodgson (Winton's Middle Pub)2:34:00
120Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)2:38:00
121William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
122Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)2:44:00
123Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)2:46:00
124Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)3:07:00
125Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)6:50:00

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Ryan (Colourplus)10:10:00
2Hayden Roulston (Colourplus)
3Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
4Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)0:12:00
5Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)
6Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
7Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)
8Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:15:00
9Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
10Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
11Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
12Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:17:00
13Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
14Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)
15Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
16Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
17Robin Reid (KIA Motors)0:34:00
18Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)
19Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
20Karl Moore (KIA Motors)0:35:00
21George Bennett (KIA Motors)0:36:00
22Ryan Wills (Share The Road)
23Jack Bauer (Share The Road)0:37:00
24Karl Murray (Share The Road)
25Romain Fondard (Share The Road)
26Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)0:40:00
27Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
28Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
29Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)
30Dylan Newell (Praties Cycling)
31Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
32Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:41:00
33Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
34James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
35Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
36James Early (Benchmark Homes)
37Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:42:00
38Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
39Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:43:00
40Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
41Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:44:00
42Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
43Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:45:00
44Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
45Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
46Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
47Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
48Carl Williams (Bici Vida)
49Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:50:00
50Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
51Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
52Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times)
53Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)
54Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)0:51:00
55Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
56Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
57David Evans (Creation Signs)
58Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)
59David Treacey (Creation Signs)0:52:00
60Chris Macic (PowerNet)
61Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)
62Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
63Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)
64Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
65Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
66Jason Barlow (Placemakers)
67Logan Mort (Placemakers)
68Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)0:55:00
69Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:56:00
70Daniel Warren (Placemakers)0:57:00
71Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1:00:00
72Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
73Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
74Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)1:01:00
75Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)1:04:00
76Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
77Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
78Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)1:05:00
79Dylan Stewart (Southern Institute of Technology)
80Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)
81Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)1:06:00
82Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)1:07:00
83Reon Park (Colourplus)
84Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society)1:08:00
85Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
86Tyler Locke (NOW - MS Society)
87Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)
88Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)1:09:00
89James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
90Josh England (Subway-Avanti)
91Oliver Harding-Sheath (Titans Race Team)
92Brent Dawber (Titans Race Team)
93Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub)1:12:00
94David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)
95James Gibson (Winton's Middle Pub)
96Johno Gee (Energy Smart)1:14:00
97Logan Calder (Placemakers)
98Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)1:17:00
99Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
100Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
101Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)1:21:00
102Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)1:24:00
103Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)
104Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)
105Lachlan Shannon (South West Helicopters)1:25:00
106Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)1:32:00
107Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)1:34:00
108Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
109Seth Rubin (Jackson Plumbing)1:43:00
110Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)1:56:00
111Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)2:02:00
112Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)2:10:00
113Dion Neems (Southern Institute of Technology)2:14:00
114Russell Gill (PowerNet)
115Richard Rollinson (PowerNet)2:16:00
116Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)2:21:00
117Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)2:32:00
118Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)2:33:00
119Cory Hodgson (Winton's Middle Pub)2:34:00
120Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)2:38:00
121William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
122Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)2:44:00
123Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)2:46:00
124Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)3:07:00
125Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)6:50:00

General Classification U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)10:10:00
2Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:17:00
3Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
4Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:34:00
5George Bennett (KIA Motors)0:36:00
6Ryan Wills (Share The Road)
7Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:41:00
8James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
9Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
10Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:42:00
11Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:43:00
12Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
13Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:44:00
14Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
15Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:45:00
16Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
17Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:50:00
18Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
19Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times)
20Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:52:00
21Logan Mort (Placemakers)
22Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:56:00
23Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1:00:00
24Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
25Lee Evans (Energy Smart)1:04:00
26Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society)1:08:00
27Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)
28Oliver Harding-Sheath (Titans Race Team)1:09:00
29Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)1:17:00
30Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
31Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
32Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)1:24:00
33Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)2:02:00
34Russell Gill (PowerNet)2:14:00
35Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)2:33:00
36Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)2:44:00
37Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)2:46:00

General Classification - Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colourplus30:30:00
2Subway-Avanti0:36:00
3Bissell Pro Cycling0:45:00
4Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery0:51:00
5KIA Motors1:42:00
6Share The Road1:50:00
7Calder Stewart2:00:00
8Praties Cycling
9Benchmark Homes2:03:00
10Ascot Park Hotel2:07:00
11Bici Vida2:13:00
12Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport2:15:00
13The Southland Times2:30:00
14Jackson Plumbing2:32:00
15Creation Signs2:33:00
16PowerNet2:36:00
17Placemakers
18Team Enterprise3:00:00
19Energy Smart3:12:00
20Southern Institute of Technology3:15:00
21NOW - MS Society3:24:00
22Titans Race Team3:27:00
23Winton's Middle Pub3:36:00
24Sycamore Print3:51:00
25South West Helicopters4:12:00

 

Latest on Cyclingnews