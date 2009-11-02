Colourplus takes Southland opener
Subway Avanti just 12 seconds behind
The Colourplus team dominated the morning's team time trial stage around an 8.4km course in Invercargill. Teammates Marc Ryan, Hayden Roulston and Jesse Sergent finished with a winning time of 10:10.
The Subway Avanti team, lead by 2008 World Omnium Champion Hayden Godfrey, was second at 12 seconds. Godfrey rode with Joseph Cooper, Gordon Mccauley and Eric Drower.
The Bissell Pro Cycling team of Jeremy Vennell, Cody O'Reilly, Peter Latham and Ben Jacques-Maynes was third at 15 seconds.
After stage one, Ryan leads the general classification ahead of teammates Roulston and Sergent.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Ryan (Colourplus)
|10:10:00
|2
|Hayden Roulston (Colourplus)
|3
|Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
|4
|Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)
|0:12:00
|5
|Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)
|6
|Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
|7
|Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)
|8
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:15:00
|9
|Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|10
|Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|11
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|12
|Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|0:17:00
|13
|Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|14
|Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|15
|Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|16
|Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|17
|Robin Reid (KIA Motors)
|0:34:00
|18
|Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)
|19
|Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
|20
|Karl Moore (KIA Motors)
|0:35:00
|21
|George Bennett (KIA Motors)
|0:36:00
|22
|Ryan Wills (Share The Road)
|23
|Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
|0:37:00
|24
|Karl Murray (Share The Road)
|25
|Romain Fondard (Share The Road)
|26
|Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
|0:40:00
|27
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
|28
|Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
|29
|Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)
|30
|Dylan Newell (Praties Cycling)
|31
|Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)
|32
|Ben King (Calder Stewart)
|0:41:00
|33
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|34
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|35
|Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
|36
|James Early (Benchmark Homes)
|37
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:42:00
|38
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|39
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:43:00
|40
|Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
|41
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|0:44:00
|42
|Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
|43
|Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
|0:45:00
|44
|Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|45
|Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
|46
|Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|47
|Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|48
|Carl Williams (Bici Vida)
|49
|Michael Vink (The Southland Times)
|0:50:00
|50
|Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
|51
|Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
|52
|Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times)
|53
|Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)
|54
|Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)
|0:51:00
|55
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
|56
|Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
|57
|David Evans (Creation Signs)
|58
|Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)
|59
|David Treacey (Creation Signs)
|0:52:00
|60
|Chris Macic (PowerNet)
|61
|Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)
|62
|Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)
|63
|Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)
|64
|Michael Stallard (PowerNet)
|65
|Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
|66
|Jason Barlow (Placemakers)
|67
|Logan Mort (Placemakers)
|68
|Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)
|0:55:00
|69
|Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
|0:56:00
|70
|Daniel Warren (Placemakers)
|0:57:00
|71
|Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
|1:00:00
|72
|Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)
|73
|Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
|74
|Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)
|1:01:00
|75
|Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)
|1:04:00
|76
|Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
|77
|Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)
|78
|Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)
|1:05:00
|79
|Dylan Stewart (Southern Institute of Technology)
|80
|Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)
|81
|Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)
|1:06:00
|82
|Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)
|1:07:00
|83
|Reon Park (Colourplus)
|84
|Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society)
|1:08:00
|85
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
|86
|Tyler Locke (NOW - MS Society)
|87
|Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)
|88
|Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)
|1:09:00
|89
|James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)
|90
|Josh England (Subway-Avanti)
|91
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (Titans Race Team)
|92
|Brent Dawber (Titans Race Team)
|93
|Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub)
|1:12:00
|94
|David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)
|95
|James Gibson (Winton's Middle Pub)
|96
|Johno Gee (Energy Smart)
|1:14:00
|97
|Logan Calder (Placemakers)
|98
|Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)
|1:17:00
|99
|Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
|100
|Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
|101
|Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)
|1:21:00
|102
|Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)
|1:24:00
|103
|Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)
|104
|Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)
|105
|Lachlan Shannon (South West Helicopters)
|1:25:00
|106
|Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)
|1:32:00
|107
|Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|1:34:00
|108
|Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
|109
|Seth Rubin (Jackson Plumbing)
|1:43:00
|110
|Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)
|1:56:00
|111
|Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
|2:02:00
|112
|Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)
|2:10:00
|113
|Dion Neems (Southern Institute of Technology)
|2:14:00
|114
|Russell Gill (PowerNet)
|115
|Richard Rollinson (PowerNet)
|2:16:00
|116
|Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)
|2:21:00
|117
|Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|2:32:00
|118
|Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
|2:33:00
|119
|Cory Hodgson (Winton's Middle Pub)
|2:34:00
|120
|Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)
|2:38:00
|121
|William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
|122
|Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)
|2:44:00
|123
|Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)
|2:46:00
|124
|Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)
|3:07:00
|125
|Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)
|6:50:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
|10:10:00
|2
|Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|0:17:00
|3
|Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)
|4
|Shem Roger (KIA Motors)
|0:34:00
|5
|George Bennett (KIA Motors)
|0:36:00
|6
|Ryan Wills (Share The Road)
|7
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|0:41:00
|8
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|9
|Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
|10
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:42:00
|11
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:43:00
|12
|Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)
|13
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|0:44:00
|14
|Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
|15
|Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
|0:45:00
|16
|Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)
|17
|Sam Steele (The Southland Times)
|0:50:00
|18
|Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
|19
|Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times)
|20
|Chris Macic (PowerNet)
|0:52:00
|21
|Logan Mort (Placemakers)
|22
|Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
|0:56:00
|23
|Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
|1:00:00
|24
|Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)
|25
|Lee Evans (Energy Smart)
|1:04:00
|26
|Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society)
|1:08:00
|27
|Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)
|28
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (Titans Race Team)
|1:09:00
|29
|Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)
|1:17:00
|30
|Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)
|31
|Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
|32
|Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)
|1:24:00
|33
|Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
|2:02:00
|34
|Russell Gill (PowerNet)
|2:14:00
|35
|Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
|2:33:00
|36
|Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)
|2:44:00
|37
|Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)
|2:46:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colourplus
|30:30:00
|2
|Subway-Avanti
|0:36:00
|3
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:45:00
|4
|Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery
|0:51:00
|5
|KIA Motors
|1:42:00
|6
|Share The Road
|1:50:00
|7
|Calder Stewart
|2:00:00
|8
|Praties Cycling
|9
|Benchmark Homes
|2:03:00
|10
|Ascot Park Hotel
|2:07:00
|11
|Bici Vida
|2:13:00
|12
|Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport
|2:15:00
|13
|The Southland Times
|2:30:00
|14
|Jackson Plumbing
|2:32:00
|15
|Creation Signs
|2:33:00
|16
|PowerNet
|2:36:00
|17
|Placemakers
|18
|Team Enterprise
|3:00:00
|19
|Energy Smart
|3:12:00
|20
|Southern Institute of Technology
|3:15:00
|21
|NOW - MS Society
|3:24:00
|22
|Titans Race Team
|3:27:00
|23
|Winton's Middle Pub
|3:36:00
|24
|Sycamore Print
|3:51:00
|25
|South West Helicopters
|4:12:00
