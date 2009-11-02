Image 1 of 12 Local team Southern Institute of Technology tackle the 8.4km TTT. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 12 Team Enterprise were down to three riders on the second lap of the 8.4km TTT and still managed 3rd place. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 12 Floyd Landis leads the Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport team in the opening TTT. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 12 Team Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport ride the Team Time Trial. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 12 Colourplus won the opening stage of the Tour of Southland. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 12 Gordon McCauley leads team Subway-Avanti in the TTT. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 12 Team Benchmark Homes in the TTT. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 12 American-based Bissell Pro Cycling ride the TTT (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 12 School children cheer on Sycamore Print in Stage 1 of the Tour of Southland. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 12 Australian-based Titans Race Team ride the TTT. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 12 American-based NowMS Society during stage 1 of the Tour of Southland. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 12 Zookeepers-Cycle Surgery finished 2nd in the opening stage of the Tour of Southland. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

The Colourplus team dominated the morning's team time trial stage around an 8.4km course in Invercargill. Teammates Marc Ryan, Hayden Roulston and Jesse Sergent finished with a winning time of 10:10.

The Subway Avanti team, lead by 2008 World Omnium Champion Hayden Godfrey, was second at 12 seconds. Godfrey rode with Joseph Cooper, Gordon Mccauley and Eric Drower.

The Bissell Pro Cycling team of Jeremy Vennell, Cody O'Reilly, Peter Latham and Ben Jacques-Maynes was third at 15 seconds.

After stage one, Ryan leads the general classification ahead of teammates Roulston and Sergent.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 10:10:00 2 Hayden Roulston (Colourplus) 3 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 4 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 0:12:00 5 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 6 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 7 Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti) 8 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:15:00 9 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 11 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 12 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:17:00 13 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 14 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 15 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 16 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 17 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 0:34:00 18 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 19 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 20 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 0:35:00 21 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 0:36:00 22 Ryan Wills (Share The Road) 23 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 0:37:00 24 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 25 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 26 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 0:40:00 27 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 28 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 29 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 30 Dylan Newell (Praties Cycling) 31 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 32 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:41:00 33 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 34 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 35 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 36 James Early (Benchmark Homes) 37 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:42:00 38 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 39 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:43:00 40 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 41 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 0:44:00 42 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 43 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:45:00 44 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 45 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 46 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 47 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 48 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 49 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 0:50:00 50 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 51 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 52 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times) 53 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 54 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 0:51:00 55 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 56 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 57 David Evans (Creation Signs) 58 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 59 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 0:52:00 60 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 61 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 62 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 63 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 64 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 65 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 66 Jason Barlow (Placemakers) 67 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 68 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 0:55:00 69 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 0:56:00 70 Daniel Warren (Placemakers) 0:57:00 71 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 1:00:00 72 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 73 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 74 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 1:01:00 75 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 1:04:00 76 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 77 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 78 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 1:05:00 79 Dylan Stewart (Southern Institute of Technology) 80 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 81 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 1:06:00 82 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 1:07:00 83 Reon Park (Colourplus) 84 Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society) 1:08:00 85 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 86 Tyler Locke (NOW - MS Society) 87 Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society) 88 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 1:09:00 89 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 90 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 91 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Titans Race Team) 92 Brent Dawber (Titans Race Team) 93 Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub) 1:12:00 94 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 95 James Gibson (Winton's Middle Pub) 96 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 1:14:00 97 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 98 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 1:17:00 99 Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print) 100 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 101 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 1:21:00 102 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 1:24:00 103 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 104 Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters) 105 Lachlan Shannon (South West Helicopters) 1:25:00 106 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 1:32:00 107 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 1:34:00 108 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 109 Seth Rubin (Jackson Plumbing) 1:43:00 110 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) 1:56:00 111 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 2:02:00 112 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 2:10:00 113 Dion Neems (Southern Institute of Technology) 2:14:00 114 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 115 Richard Rollinson (PowerNet) 2:16:00 116 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 2:21:00 117 Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 2:32:00 118 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 2:33:00 119 Cory Hodgson (Winton's Middle Pub) 2:34:00 120 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 2:38:00 121 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 122 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 2:44:00 123 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 2:46:00 124 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 3:07:00 125 Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print) 6:50:00

General Classification U23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 10:10:00 2 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:17:00 3 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 4 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:34:00 5 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 0:36:00 6 Ryan Wills (Share The Road) 7 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:41:00 8 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 9 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 10 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:42:00 11 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:43:00 12 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 13 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 0:44:00 14 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 15 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:45:00 16 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 17 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:50:00 18 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 19 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times) 20 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:52:00 21 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 22 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 0:56:00 23 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 1:00:00 24 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 25 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 1:04:00 26 Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society) 1:08:00 27 Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society) 28 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Titans Race Team) 1:09:00 29 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 1:17:00 30 Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print) 31 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 32 Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters) 1:24:00 33 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 2:02:00 34 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 2:14:00 35 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 2:33:00 36 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 2:44:00 37 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 2:46:00