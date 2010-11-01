Trending

No bluffing as Yates prevails

Local rider on a roll to take yellow

Image 1 of 20

Great effort by Floyd Landis of Orca Velo Merino finishing 4th.

Great effort by Floyd Landis of Orca Velo Merino finishing 4th.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 20

Hayden Roulston in yellow signs in at the start of stage 2.

Hayden Roulston in yellow signs in at the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 20

The classification jerseys line up for the start of stage 2.

The classification jerseys line up for the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 20

The riders make their way through Queens Park at the start of stage 2.

The riders make their way through Queens Park at the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 20

Karl Murray of Share the Road is one of the first riders to attack .

Karl Murray of Share the Road is one of the first riders to attack .
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 20

A break of six has established an early lead.

A break of six has established an early lead.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 20

Calder Stewart lead the peloton.

Calder Stewart lead the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 20

Riders are cheered on by enthusiastic school children.

Riders are cheered on by enthusiastic school children.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 20

Roman van Uden discusses race tactics with his manager.

Roman van Uden discusses race tactics with his manager.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 20

The peloton led by Jason Christie of Calder Stewart have the break under control.

The peloton led by Jason Christie of Calder Stewart have the break under control.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 20

Floyd Landis has moved to the front of the peloton.

Floyd Landis has moved to the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 20

Calder Stewart BikeNZ National Team are left to do all the work on the front of the chasing peloton.

Calder Stewart BikeNZ National Team are left to do all the work on the front of the chasing peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 20

The break has lost a couple of riders and appears to be slowing.

The break has lost a couple of riders and appears to be slowing.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 20

Alex Meenhorst of Team SVS and Roman van Uden of Pure Black racing have attacked the break.

Alex Meenhorst of Team SVS and Roman van Uden of Pure Black racing have attacked the break.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 20

The peloton has the two leaders in sight.

The peloton has the two leaders in sight.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 20

Alex Meenhorst of Team SVS is about to get caught.

Alex Meenhorst of Team SVS is about to get caught.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 20

A select group of riders lead on the ascent up Bluff Hill.

A select group of riders lead on the ascent up Bluff Hill.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 20

The leaders continue to climb Bluff Hill.

The leaders continue to climb Bluff Hill.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 19 of 20

Jeremy Yates of team Share the Road wins ahead of team mate Jack Bauer.

Jeremy Yates of team Share the Road wins ahead of team mate Jack Bauer.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 20 of 20

Hayden Roulston of Calder Stewart BikeNZ National Team finishes third but will lose the yellow jersey.

Hayden Roulston of Calder Stewart BikeNZ National Team finishes third but will lose the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)1:59:45
2Jack Bauer (Share the Road)0:00:02
3Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:00:30
4Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)0:00:36
5Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:00:44
6Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:00:57
7Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:01:03
8Gordon Mccauley (Share the Road)0:01:19
9Justin Kerr (Share the Road)0:01:22
10Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:01:25
11James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
12Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)0:01:35
13Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:39
14Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)0:01:40
15Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
16Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)0:01:47
17James Early (Benchmark Homes)0:01:50
18Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:53
19Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)0:01:55
20Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:01:58
21Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:02:10
22Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)0:02:14
23Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:02:16
24Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)0:02:19
25Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)0:02:22
26Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:02:25
27Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)0:02:26
28Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)0:02:28
29William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)0:02:30
30Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:02:33
31Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:02:38
32Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
33Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:43
34Richard Ussher (Team SVS)0:02:44
35Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)0:02:53
36Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)0:02:56
37Matt Sillars (Placemakers)0:03:00
38Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:03:03
39Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)0:03:04
40Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:03:05
41Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
42Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
43Brad Carter (PowerNet)0:03:12
44Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)0:03:13
45Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:03:17
46Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
47Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
48Karl Moore (Team SVS)0:03:19
49Kevin O'donnell (moxxchopper.com)0:03:23
50Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)0:03:24
51Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:03:26
52Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)
53Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
54Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)0:03:30
55Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
56Jason Allen (Share the Road)
57Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
58Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print)0:03:34
59Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
60Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
61Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:03:40
62Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)
63David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)
64Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
65Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:03:45
66Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)0:03:53
67Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
68Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
69James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
70Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
71Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
72Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)0:04:01
73Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:04:09
74Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:04:13
75Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)0:04:21
76Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:22
77Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
78James Northey (moxxchopper.com)
79Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:04:36
80Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
81Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
82Regan Sheath (Radio Sport)0:05:09
83Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:05:14
84Tom Libby (Southern Institute of Technology)
85Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:05:27
86Karl Murray (Share the Road)0:05:30
87Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
88Mark Spessott (Placemakers)0:05:41
89Lee Evans (moxxchopper.com)0:05:43
90Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)0:05:45
91Operta Vernaudon (Southern Institute of Technology)0:05:57
92Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print)0:06:08
93Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print)0:06:33
94Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:06:37
95David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)0:06:53
96Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)0:07:01
97Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)0:07:19
98Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:07:38
99George Bennett (Team SVS)0:08:20
100Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)0:09:27
101James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:10:15
102Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)0:10:30
103Lang Reynolds (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:10:48
104Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:11:04
105Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:11:07
106Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)0:11:34
107Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:11:59
108Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
109Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:23:55
110Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)0:34:48
DNFMike Torckler (Ascot Park Hotel)
DNFThomas Hubbard (Creation Signs-Ultimo)

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)2:09:44
2Jack Bauer (Share the Road)0:00:04
3Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:00:22
4Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)0:01:02
5Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:01:10
6Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:01:16
7Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:01:21
8Gordon Mccauley (Share the Road)0:01:25
9Justin Kerr (Share the Road)0:01:28
10James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:01:38
11Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:01:51
12Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
13Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)0:01:53
14Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:58
15Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:02:02
16Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)
17James Early (Benchmark Homes)0:02:03
18Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)0:02:13
19Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)0:02:21
20Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)0:02:32
21Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)0:02:38
22Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:02:39
23Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)0:02:44
24Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)0:02:45
25Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:02:51
26Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:52
27William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)0:02:56
28Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:03:04
29Richard Ussher (Team SVS)0:03:10
30Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)0:03:14
31Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:03:19
32Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:03:20
33Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
34Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:03:24
35Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:03:28
36Brad Carter (PowerNet)
37Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)0:03:31
38Jason Allen (Share the Road)0:03:36
39Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
40Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:03:41
41Matt Sillars (Placemakers)0:03:42
42Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)0:03:43
43Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
44Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:03:44
45Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:03:45
46Karl Moore (Team SVS)
47Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)0:03:46
48Kevin O'donnell (moxxchopper.com)0:03:50
49James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:03:58
50Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)0:04:01
51Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:04:05
52Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:04:06
53Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)0:04:07
54Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
55Shane Archbold (PowerNet)0:04:09
56Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
57Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)0:04:10
58Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)0:04:19
59Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)0:04:21
60Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)0:04:22
61Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:04:25
62Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)0:04:26
63Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)0:04:27
64Kent Croote (Radio Sport)0:04:30
65Sean Joyce (Placemakers)0:04:35
66Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:04:37
67Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
68Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:40
69Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
70Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:04:42
71Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)0:04:48
72James Northey (moxxchopper.com)0:04:49
73Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:05:00
74David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)0:05:02
75Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)0:05:05
76Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)0:05:10
77Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)0:05:18
78Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:05:21
79Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:05:30
80Matt Benson (Radio Sport)0:05:40
81Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:05:53
82Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)0:06:04
83Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print)0:06:08
84Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)0:06:09
85Lee Evans (moxxchopper.com)0:06:10
86Regan Sheath (Radio Sport)0:06:13
87Mark Spessott (Placemakers)0:06:23
88Tom Libby (Southern Institute of Technology)0:06:36
89Karl Murray (Share the Road)0:07:11
90Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
91Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print)0:07:13
92Operta Vernaudon (Southern Institute of Technology)0:07:19
93Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print)0:07:38
94Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)0:07:46
95Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:07:47
96Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)0:08:10
97Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:08:12
98David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)0:08:15
99George Bennett (Team SVS)0:08:46
100Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)0:10:36
101James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:11:08
102Lang Reynolds (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:11:16
103Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:11:23
104Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:11:26
105Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:12:04
106Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)0:12:11
107Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:12:23
108Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)0:12:43
109Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:24:00
110Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)0:35:52

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Share the Road6:30:51
2Benchmark Homes0:03:08
3Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World0:04:13
4Pure Black Racing0:04:37
5Orca Velo Merino0:04:40
6Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National0:05:29
7Team SVS0:06:24
8Creation Signs-Ultimo0:07:10
9The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World0:07:32
10Subway Avanti Pro Cycling0:07:54
11Team Motatapu0:08:01
12PowerNet0:08:19
13moxxchopper.com0:08:20
14Placemakers0:09:58
15Sycamore Print0:11:11
16Radio Sport0:11:21
17Barry Stewart Builders0:11:24
18Southern Institute of Technology0:12:37
19Ascot Park Hotel0:15:49

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)25pts
2Karl Murray (Share the Road)19
3Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)15
4Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)9
5Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)2
6Lee Evans (moxxchopper.com)2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)6pts
2Jack Bauer (Share the Road)6
3Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)6
4Gordon McCauley (Share the Road)4
5Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)2

