No bluffing as Yates prevails
Local rider on a roll to take yellow
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)
|1:59:45
|2
|Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
|0:00:02
|3
|Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:00:30
|4
|Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:00:36
|5
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:00:44
|6
|Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:00:57
|7
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|0:01:03
|8
|Gordon Mccauley (Share the Road)
|0:01:19
|9
|Justin Kerr (Share the Road)
|0:01:22
|10
|Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:01:25
|11
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|12
|Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)
|0:01:35
|13
|Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:01:39
|14
|Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
|0:01:40
|15
|Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|16
|Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)
|0:01:47
|17
|James Early (Benchmark Homes)
|0:01:50
|18
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:53
|19
|Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:01:55
|20
|Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:01:58
|21
|Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:02:10
|22
|Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
|0:02:14
|23
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:16
|24
|Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
|0:02:19
|25
|Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:02:22
|26
|Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:02:25
|27
|Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)
|0:02:26
|28
|Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)
|0:02:28
|29
|William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:02:30
|30
|Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:02:33
|31
|Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:02:38
|32
|Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
|33
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:43
|34
|Richard Ussher (Team SVS)
|0:02:44
|35
|Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)
|0:02:53
|36
|Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)
|0:02:56
|37
|Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
|0:03:00
|38
|Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:03:03
|39
|Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:03:04
|40
|Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:03:05
|41
|Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
|42
|Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
|43
|Brad Carter (PowerNet)
|0:03:12
|44
|Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:03:13
|45
|Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:03:17
|46
|Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
|47
|Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
|48
|Karl Moore (Team SVS)
|0:03:19
|49
|Kevin O'donnell (moxxchopper.com)
|0:03:23
|50
|Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
|0:03:24
|51
|Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:03:26
|52
|Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)
|53
|Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
|54
|Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)
|0:03:30
|55
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|56
|Jason Allen (Share the Road)
|57
|Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|58
|Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print)
|0:03:34
|59
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|60
|Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|61
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:03:40
|62
|Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)
|63
|David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)
|64
|Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|65
|Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:03:45
|66
|Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:03:53
|67
|Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
|68
|Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
|69
|James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|70
|Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
|71
|Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
|72
|Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:04:01
|73
|Tom Scully (PowerNet)
|0:04:09
|74
|Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:04:13
|75
|Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
|0:04:21
|76
|Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:04:22
|77
|Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
|78
|James Northey (moxxchopper.com)
|79
|Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:04:36
|80
|Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
|81
|Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
|82
|Regan Sheath (Radio Sport)
|0:05:09
|83
|Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
|0:05:14
|84
|Tom Libby (Southern Institute of Technology)
|85
|Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:05:27
|86
|Karl Murray (Share the Road)
|0:05:30
|87
|Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|88
|Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
|0:05:41
|89
|Lee Evans (moxxchopper.com)
|0:05:43
|90
|Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
|0:05:45
|91
|Operta Vernaudon (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:05:57
|92
|Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print)
|0:06:08
|93
|Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print)
|0:06:33
|94
|Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)
|0:06:37
|95
|David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:06:53
|96
|Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:07:01
|97
|Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)
|0:07:19
|98
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|0:07:38
|99
|George Bennett (Team SVS)
|0:08:20
|100
|Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:09:27
|101
|James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:10:15
|102
|Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:10:30
|103
|Lang Reynolds (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:10:48
|104
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:11:04
|105
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:11:07
|106
|Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:11:34
|107
|Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:11:59
|108
|Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|109
|Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:23:55
|110
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
|0:34:48
|DNF
|Mike Torckler (Ascot Park Hotel)
|DNF
|Thomas Hubbard (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)
|2:09:44
|2
|Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
|0:00:04
|3
|Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:00:22
|4
|Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:01:02
|5
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:01:10
|6
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|0:01:16
|7
|Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:01:21
|8
|Gordon Mccauley (Share the Road)
|0:01:25
|9
|Justin Kerr (Share the Road)
|0:01:28
|10
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|0:01:38
|11
|Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:51
|12
|Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|13
|Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
|0:01:53
|14
|Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:01:58
|15
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:02
|16
|Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)
|17
|James Early (Benchmark Homes)
|0:02:03
|18
|Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)
|0:02:13
|19
|Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:02:21
|20
|Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
|0:02:32
|21
|Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
|0:02:38
|22
|Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:02:39
|23
|Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)
|0:02:44
|24
|Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)
|0:02:45
|25
|Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:02:51
|26
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:52
|27
|William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:02:56
|28
|Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:03:04
|29
|Richard Ussher (Team SVS)
|0:03:10
|30
|Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)
|0:03:14
|31
|Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:03:19
|32
|Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:03:20
|33
|Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
|34
|Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:03:24
|35
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:03:28
|36
|Brad Carter (PowerNet)
|37
|Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:03:31
|38
|Jason Allen (Share the Road)
|0:03:36
|39
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|40
|Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:03:41
|41
|Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
|0:03:42
|42
|Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
|0:03:43
|43
|Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
|44
|Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:03:44
|45
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:03:45
|46
|Karl Moore (Team SVS)
|47
|Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)
|0:03:46
|48
|Kevin O'donnell (moxxchopper.com)
|0:03:50
|49
|James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:03:58
|50
|Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)
|0:04:01
|51
|Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:04:05
|52
|Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:04:06
|53
|Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)
|0:04:07
|54
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|55
|Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
|0:04:09
|56
|Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
|57
|Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
|0:04:10
|58
|Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:04:19
|59
|Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
|0:04:21
|60
|Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:04:22
|61
|Tom Scully (PowerNet)
|0:04:25
|62
|Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:04:26
|63
|Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:04:27
|64
|Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
|0:04:30
|65
|Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
|0:04:35
|66
|Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:04:37
|67
|Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|68
|Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:04:40
|69
|Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
|70
|Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:04:42
|71
|Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:04:48
|72
|James Northey (moxxchopper.com)
|0:04:49
|73
|Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:05:00
|74
|David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:05:02
|75
|Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:05:05
|76
|Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:05:10
|77
|Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
|0:05:18
|78
|Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:05:21
|79
|Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
|0:05:30
|80
|Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
|0:05:40
|81
|Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:05:53
|82
|Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
|0:06:04
|83
|Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print)
|0:06:08
|84
|Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
|0:06:09
|85
|Lee Evans (moxxchopper.com)
|0:06:10
|86
|Regan Sheath (Radio Sport)
|0:06:13
|87
|Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
|0:06:23
|88
|Tom Libby (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:06:36
|89
|Karl Murray (Share the Road)
|0:07:11
|90
|Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|91
|Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print)
|0:07:13
|92
|Operta Vernaudon (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:07:19
|93
|Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print)
|0:07:38
|94
|Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)
|0:07:46
|95
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|0:07:47
|96
|Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:08:10
|97
|Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)
|0:08:12
|98
|David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:08:15
|99
|George Bennett (Team SVS)
|0:08:46
|100
|Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:10:36
|101
|James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:11:08
|102
|Lang Reynolds (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:11:16
|103
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:11:23
|104
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:11:26
|105
|Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:12:04
|106
|Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:12:11
|107
|Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:12:23
|108
|Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:12:43
|109
|Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:24:00
|110
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
|0:35:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Share the Road
|6:30:51
|2
|Benchmark Homes
|0:03:08
|3
|Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World
|0:04:13
|4
|Pure Black Racing
|0:04:37
|5
|Orca Velo Merino
|0:04:40
|6
|Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National
|0:05:29
|7
|Team SVS
|0:06:24
|8
|Creation Signs-Ultimo
|0:07:10
|9
|The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World
|0:07:32
|10
|Subway Avanti Pro Cycling
|0:07:54
|11
|Team Motatapu
|0:08:01
|12
|PowerNet
|0:08:19
|13
|moxxchopper.com
|0:08:20
|14
|Placemakers
|0:09:58
|15
|Sycamore Print
|0:11:11
|16
|Radio Sport
|0:11:21
|17
|Barry Stewart Builders
|0:11:24
|18
|Southern Institute of Technology
|0:12:37
|19
|Ascot Park Hotel
|0:15:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|25
|pts
|2
|Karl Murray (Share the Road)
|19
|3
|Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
|15
|4
|Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
|9
|5
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|2
|6
|Lee Evans (moxxchopper.com)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)
|6
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
|6
|3
|Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
|6
|4
|Gordon McCauley (Share the Road)
|4
|5
|Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|2
