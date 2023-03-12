Live coverage
Live report: Grand finale at Paris-Nice
All the action from the final stage in the hills behind Nice
Refresh
Good morning and welcome along to our live coverage of stage 8 of Paris-Nice. It's the grand finale, and it often is grand, with the medium mountains behind Nice producing some thrilling last-gasp racing in recent editions. Let's hope for more of the same today.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Live report: Grand finale at Paris-NiceAll the action from the final stage in the hills behind Nice
-
Lefevere suggests UCI is 'short on cash' as Alaphilippe fined for removing helmet'The fines from the UCI are falling out of the blue this year' says Soudal-QuickStep boss
-
Van der Duin takes Canyon-SRAM's first podium at Ronde van DrentheLocal 21-year-old leads Women's WorldTour U23 ranking after third place
-
Primoz Roglic stays humble after third Tirreno-Adriatico stage win'I'm not the king of Tirreno, I'm just Primoz', says race leader
-
'Roglic just never dies' - Almeida, Geoghegan Hart accept Tirreno-Adriatico podiumTirreno-Adriatico almost a wrap as Roglic leads by 18 seconds
-
De Gendt admits causing Paris-Nice crash but forgiven by Skjelmose, SanchezLotto-Dstny and Trek-Segafredo riders abandon after hard falls
-
'I still have to improve' - Jonas Vingegaard suffers again at Paris-NiceDane avoids another implosion but still off Pogacar's pace on stage 7
-
Mathieu van der Poel shrugs off concerns about lack of form at Tirreno-Adriatico"I expected to be a little better, but I'm not panicking yet," says Dutchman
-
As it happened: Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6Primoz Roglic collected his third straight win in Osimo