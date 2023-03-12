Live coverage

Live report: Grand finale at Paris-Nice

By Patrick Fletcher
published

All the action from the final stage in the hills behind Nice

- Paris-Nice - Results and news

- How to watch Paris-Nice - Live streaming

- Stage 7 - Report, results, photos

- 'I still have to improve' - Jonas Vingegaard suffers again at Paris-Nice

Refresh

Good morning and welcome along to our live coverage of stage 8 of Paris-Nice. It's the grand finale, and it often is grand, with the medium mountains behind Nice producing some thrilling last-gasp racing in recent editions. Let's hope for more of the same today.

Latest on Cyclingnews