Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 5 live - The longest day of the race
All the action on a stage that has hills but could see a sprint finish
And to help you digest it all, can I point you in the way of Barry Ryan's typically perceptive analysis of the balance of power between Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.
Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action, and there was plenty of it.
Report from stage 4, plus all the latest standings, are right here.
The riders have gathered on on the start line and we'll be underway in a few minutes. We have around 15 minutes in a neutral zone before the stage proper kicks off. Blue skies, light cloud, and not much wind - we're getting closer to the sun.
Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of Paris-Nice. Yesterday's stage saw a dramatic victory for Tadej Pogačar and humbling for Jonas Vingegaard, setting things up for the final weekend on the French Riviera. But first we've got to get there, and this, the longest stage of the race, takes us 212.5km due south to Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, where the most likely eventuality is a bunch sprint.
