Paris-Nice stage 5 live - The longest day of the race

And to help you digest it all, can I point you in the way of Barry Ryan's typically perceptive analysis of the balance of power between Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard. Pogacar gets the reassurance he needed

Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action, and there was plenty of it. Report from stage 4, plus all the latest standings, are right here.

The riders have gathered on on the start line and we'll be underway in a few minutes. We have around 15 minutes in a neutral zone before the stage proper kicks off. Blue skies, light cloud, and not much wind - we're getting closer to the sun. (Image credit: Paris-Nice)