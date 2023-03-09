Live coverage
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 live - The race hits the hills
All the action from the challenging hilly circuit in Tortoreto
How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico – live streaming
Tirreno-Adriatico – results and news
Tirreno-Adriatico: Jasper Philipsen wins stage 3 sprint
Tirreno-Adriatico echelon attack inspires Wout van Aert
Ganna survives Tirreno-Adriatico echelons but fears climb in Apennine mountains
Situation
Breakaway: Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Filippo Magli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-PremierTech), Valerio Conti (Team Corratec) and Lucas Eriksson (Tudor).
Eriksson is in the virtual GC lead by over two minutes currently.
196km to go
4:15 for the breakaway.
Now for the long uphill drag to Amatrice.
202km to go
Four minutes for the breakaway now. They're over the early unclassified hill at Castelfranco.
The quintet have been let go by the peloton and their advantage is already over two minutes.
Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) is in the move again!
He's joined by Filippo Magli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-PremierTech), Valerio Conti (Team Corratec) and Lucas Eriksson (Tudor).
209km to go
Five riders are up the road from the start.
Who will be in the breakaway today? Yesterday saw Davide Bais take the green KOM jersey for Eolo-Kometa, spending the day in the break with his brother Mattia.
Fratelli Bais 🤝 #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/gxWuRjnniWMarch 9, 2023
Racing is underway at the start of stage 4!
Here's our stage 3 race report.
Jasper Philipsen took the sprint win after a dull day of racing thanks to a great lead out by Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel.
A look at the stage 3 results and GC picture heading into today's stage.
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is in the leader's blue jersey once again today. Will he keep it over the hills? His GC lead is currently 28 seconds over Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe).
2,100 metres of climbing on the menu today and after a time trial and two sprint stages we have some actual climbing in the finale!
Today the riders will take on three laps around Tortoreto including three ascents of a 3.2km, 6.9% climb, plus an earlier 4.6km, 4.2% ascent from the other direction before entering the circuit.
The uphill finish today will be a lot different to what we've seen so far.
A look at the map of today's stage.
A 5.9km neutral start today.
When you have to cycle 6 km uphill to the start of stage 4 @TirrenAdriatico 😅🇮🇹 #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/iLe7az5kiEMarch 9, 2023
Five minutes to go until the riders head off for the neutral start in Greccio.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.
