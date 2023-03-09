Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 live - The race hits the hills

Refresh

Eriksson is in the virtual GC lead by over two minutes currently.

Now for the long uphill drag to Amatrice.

Four minutes for the breakaway now. They're over the early unclassified hill at Castelfranco.

The quintet have been let go by the peloton and their advantage is already over two minutes.

Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) is in the move again!

Five riders are up the road from the start.

Who will be in the breakaway today? Yesterday saw Davide Bais take the green KOM jersey for Eolo-Kometa, spending the day in the break with his brother Mattia.

Racing is underway at the start of stage 4!

Jasper Philipsen took the sprint win after a dull day of racing thanks to a great lead out by Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel .

A look at the stage 3 results and GC picture heading into today's stage.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is in the leader's blue jersey once again today. Will he keep it over the hills? His GC lead is currently 28 seconds over Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe).

2,100 metres of climbing on the menu today and after a time trial and two sprint stages we have some actual climbing in the finale!

Today the riders will take on three laps around Tortoreto including three ascents of a 3.2km, 6.9% climb, plus an earlier 4.6km, 4.2% ascent from the other direction before entering the circuit.

The uphill finish today will be a lot different to what we've seen so far.