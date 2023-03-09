Live coverage

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 live - The race hits the hills

By Daniel Ostanek
last updated

All the action from the challenging hilly circuit in Tortoreto

FOLIGNO ITALY MARCH 08 Brandon McNulty of The United States and UAE Team Emirates and Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey compete during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 3 a 216km stage from Follonica to Foligno 231m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 08 2023 in Foligno Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico – live streaming

Tirreno-Adriatico – results and news

Tirreno-Adriatico: Jasper Philipsen wins stage 3 sprint

Tirreno-Adriatico echelon attack inspires Wout van Aert

Ganna survives Tirreno-Adriatico echelons but fears climb in Apennine mountains

The route of stage 4 of 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

The route of stage 4 of 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Situation

Breakaway: Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Filippo Magli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-PremierTech), Valerio Conti (Team Corratec) and Lucas Eriksson (Tudor).

Jump to:
Refresh

Eriksson is in the virtual GC lead by over two minutes currently.

196km to go

4:15 for the breakaway.

Now for the long uphill drag to Amatrice.

202km to go

Four minutes for the breakaway now. They're over the early unclassified hill at Castelfranco.

The quintet have been let go by the peloton and their advantage is already over two minutes.

Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) is in the move again!

He's joined by Filippo Magli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-PremierTech), Valerio Conti (Team Corratec) and Lucas Eriksson (Tudor).

209km to go

Five riders are up the road from the start.

Who will be in the breakaway today? Yesterday saw Davide Bais take the green KOM jersey for Eolo-Kometa, spending the day in the break with his brother Mattia.

See more

Racing is underway at the start of stage 4!

Here's our stage 3 race report.

Jasper Philipsen took the sprint win after a dull day of racing thanks to a great lead out by Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel.

FOLIGNO ITALY MARCH 08 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 3 a 216km stage from Follonica to Foligno 231m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 08 2023 in Foligno Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

A look at the stage 3 results and GC picture heading into today's stage.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is in the leader's blue jersey once again today. Will he keep it over the hills? His GC lead is currently 28 seconds over Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe).

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as Blue Leader Jersey winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

2,100 metres of climbing on the menu today and after a time trial and two sprint stages we have some actual climbing in the finale!

Today the riders will take on three laps around Tortoreto including three ascents of a 3.2km, 6.9% climb, plus an earlier 4.6km, 4.2% ascent from the other direction before entering the circuit.

The uphill finish today will be a lot different to what we've seen so far.

A look at the map of today's stage.

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

A 5.9km neutral start today.

See more

Five minutes to go until the riders head off for the neutral start in Greccio.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Latest on Cyclingnews