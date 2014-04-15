Trending

Paris-Camembert past winners

Champions 1906-2013

Past winners
2013Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
2012Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
2011Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
2010Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
2009Jimmy Casper (Fra) Besson Chaussures - Sojasun
2008Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Sébastien Joly (Fra) Française des Jeux
2006Anthony Geslin (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2005Laurent Brochard (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2004Franck Bouyer (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2003Laurent Brochard (Fra) Ag2r-Prévoyance
2002Marcus Ljungqvist (Swe) Team fakta
2001Laurent Brochard (Fra) Jean Delatour
2000Didier Rous (Fra)
1999Fabio Fontanelli (Ita)
1998Pascal Lino (Fra)
1997Mauro Gianetti (Swi)
1996Adriano Baffi (Ita)
1995Andrej Tchmil (Mol)
1994Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
1993Oleg Kozlitine (Kaz)
1992Patrice Esnault (Fra)
1991Brian Holm (Den)
1990Thierry Marie (Fra)
1989Andreas Kappes (Ger)
1988Laurent Fignon (Fra)
1987Mathieu Hermans (Ned)
1986Kim Andersen (Den)
1985Martial Gayant (Fra)
1984Hubert Linard (Fra)
1983Christian Jourdan (Fra)
1982Christian Jourdan (Fra)
1981Guy Gallopin (Fra)
1980Pierre-Raymond Villemiane (Fra)
1979Raymond Martin (Fra)
1978Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1977Hubert Linard (Fra)
1976Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1975Raymond Martin (Fra)
1974Alain Santy (Fra)
1973Regis Delephin (Fra)
1972José Catieau (Fra)
1971Gerard Moneyron (Fra)
1970Georges Chappe (Fra)
1969Raymond Riotte (Fra)
1968Harry Stevens (Ned)
1967Georges Chappe (Fra)
1966Desire Letort (Fra)
1965Pierre Everaert (Fra)
1964Arie Den Hertog (Ned)
1963Jacques Simon (Fra)
1962Piet Rentmeester (Ned)
1961Jean-Claude Annaert (Fra)
1960Joseph Groussard (Fra)
1959Nicolas Barone (Fra)
1958Nicolas Barone (Fra)
1957Joseph Groussard (Fra)
1956René Fournier (Fra)
1955Jean-Marie Cieleska (Fra)
1954Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
1953Jean Gueguen (Fra)
1952Robert Varnajo (Fra)
1951Jean Baldassari (Fra)
1950Ange Le Strat (Fra)
1949Jean Rey (Fra)
1948Raoul Remy (Fra)
1947Robert Dorgebray (Fra)
1946Paul Neri (Ita)
1944Maurice De Muer (Fra)
1943Victor Cosson (Fra)

Paris-Vimoutiers, 1906-1942
1942Joseph Goutourbe (Fra)
1939Pierre Cloarec (Fra)
1938Jean-Marie Goasmat (Fra)
1937André Auville (Fra)
1936Yvon Marie (Fra)
1935Marcel Bat (Fra)
1934Louis Thietard (Fra)
1906Mary (Fra)

