Paris-Bourges past winners
Champions 1913-2016
|2016
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2015
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2014
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant–Shimano
|2013
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos–Shimano
|2012
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2011
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
|2010
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R - La Mondiale
|2009
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Columbia-HTC
|2008
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Columbia
|2007
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
|2006
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2005
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team CSC
|2004
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Brioches la Boulangere
|2003
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Credit Agricole
|2002
|Allan Johansen (Den) EDS-Fakta
|2001
|Florent Brard (Fra) Festina
|2000
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Jean Delatour
|1999
|Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1998
|Ludo Dierckxsens (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
|1997
|Laurent Roux (Fra) TVM–Farm Frites
|1996
|Tristan Hoffman (Ned) TVM–Farm Frites
|1995
|Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei–GB–Latexco
|1994
|Lars Michaelsen (Den) Catavana-A.S. Corbeil
|1993
|Bruno Cornillet (Fra) Novemail-Histor
|1991
|Andrej Tchmil (Rus) Panasonic-Sportlife
|1990
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) Toshiba
|1989
|No race held
|1988
|Patrice Esnault (Fra) R.M.O
|1987
|Kim Andersen (Den) Toshiba-Look
|1986
|Domenique Lecrocq (Fra) Système U
|1985
|Niki Rüttimann (Swi) La Vie Claire
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Ire) Skil-Reydel
|1983
|Stephen Roche (Ire) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1982
|Didier Vanoverschelde (Fra) La Redoute-Motobécane
|1981
|Francis Castaing (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1980
|Yves Hézard (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1979
|Jean-René Bernaudeau (Fra) Renault-Gitane
|1978
|Regis Ovion (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1977
|Regis Delepine (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1976
|Jean-Paul Molineris (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1975
|Jean-Paul Danguilaume (Fra) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1974
|Barry Hoban (GBr) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1973
|Roland Berland (Fra) Bic
|1972
|Cyril Guimard (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1971
|Walter Ricci (Fra) Sonolor-Lejeune
|1957
|Raymond Guegan (Fra)
|1956
|Joseph Morvan (Fra)
|1955
|Jean-Marie Cieleska (Fra)
|1954
|Jean Stablinski (Fra)
|1953
|Robert Varnajo (Fra)
|1952
|Stanislas Bober (Fra)
|1951
|Jean-Marie Goasmat (Fra)
|1950
|Armand Audaire (Fra)
|1949
|Marcel Dussault (Fra)
|1948
|Marcel Dussault (Fra)
|1947
|Albert Bourlon (Fra)
|1925
|Deschamps (Fra)
|1924
|Marcel Bidot (Fra)
|1923
|Jean Brunier (Fra)
|1922
|Marcel Godart (Fra)
|1917
|Charles Juseret (Bel)
|1913
|Marceau Narcy (Fra)
