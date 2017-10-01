Trending

Past winners
2016Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
2015Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
2014John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant–Shimano
2013John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos–Shimano
2012Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
2011Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
2010Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R - La Mondiale
2009Andre Greipel (Ger) Columbia-HTC
2008Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Columbia
2007Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
2006Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2005Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team CSC
2004Jerome Pineau (Fra) Brioches la Boulangere
2003Jens Voigt (Ger) Credit Agricole
2002Allan Johansen (Den) EDS-Fakta
2001Florent Brard (Fra) Festina
2000Laurent Brochard (Fra) Jean Delatour
1999Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
1998Ludo Dierckxsens (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
1997Laurent Roux (Fra) TVM–Farm Frites
1996Tristan Hoffman (Ned) TVM–Farm Frites
1995Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei–GB–Latexco
1994Lars Michaelsen (Den) Catavana-A.S. Corbeil
1993Bruno Cornillet (Fra) Novemail-Histor
1991Andrej Tchmil (Rus) Panasonic-Sportlife
1990Laurent Jalabert (Fra) Toshiba
1989No race held
1988Patrice Esnault (Fra) R.M.O
1987Kim Andersen (Den) Toshiba-Look
1986Domenique Lecrocq (Fra) Système U
1985Niki Rüttimann (Swi) La Vie Claire
1984Sean Kelly (Ire) Skil-Reydel
1983Stephen Roche (Ire) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
1982Didier Vanoverschelde (Fra) La Redoute-Motobécane
1981Francis Castaing (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1980Yves Hézard (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1979Jean-René Bernaudeau (Fra) Renault-Gitane
1978Regis Ovion (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1977Regis Delepine (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1976Jean-Paul Molineris (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1975Jean-Paul Danguilaume (Fra)  Peugeot-BP-Michelin
1974Barry Hoban (GBr) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1973Roland Berland (Fra) Bic
1972Cyril Guimard (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1971Walter Ricci (Fra) Sonolor-Lejeune
1957Raymond Guegan (Fra)
1956Joseph Morvan (Fra)
1955Jean-Marie Cieleska (Fra)
1954Jean Stablinski (Fra)
1953Robert Varnajo (Fra)
1952Stanislas Bober (Fra)
1951Jean-Marie Goasmat (Fra)
1950Armand Audaire (Fra)
1949Marcel Dussault (Fra)
1948Marcel Dussault (Fra)
1947Albert Bourlon (Fra)
1925Deschamps (Fra)
1924Marcel Bidot (Fra)
1923Jean Brunier (Fra)
1922Marcel Godart (Fra)
1917Charles Juseret (Bel)
1913Marceau Narcy (Fra)

