Paris-Bourges past winners
1913-2011
|2011
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Team Sky
|2010
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R - La Mondiale
|2009
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Columbia-HTC
|2008
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Columbia
|2007
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
|2006
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2005
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team CSC
|2004
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Brioches la Boulangere
|2003
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Credit Agricole
|2002
|Allan Johansen (Den) EDS-fakta
|2001
|Florent Brard (Fra) Festina
|2000
|Laurent Brochard (Fra)
|1999
|Daniele Nardello (Ita)
|1998
|Ludo Dierckxsens (Bel)
|1997
|Laurent Roux (Fra)
|1996
|Tristan Hoffman (Ned)
|1995
|Daniele Nardello (Ita)
|1994
|Lars Michaelsen (Den)
|1993
|Bruno Cornillet (Fra)
|1991
|Andrej Tchmil (Rus)
|1990
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1988
|Patrice Esnault (Fra)
|1987
|Kim Andersen (Den)
|1986
|Domenique Lecrocq (Fra)
|1985
|Niki Rüttimann (Swi)
|1983
|Stephen Roche (Ire)
|1982
|Didier Vanoverschelde (Fra)
|1981
|Francis Castaing (Fra)
|1980
|Yves Hézard (Fra)
|1979
|Jean-René Bernaudeau (Fra)
|1978
|Regis Ovion (Fra)
|1977
|Regis Delepine (Fra)
|1976
|Jean-Paul Molineris (Fra)
|1975
|Jean-Paul Danguilaume (Fra)
|1974
|Barry Hoban (GB)
|1973
|A. Berland (Fra)
|1972
|Cyril Guimard (Fra)
|1971
|Walter Ricci (Fra)
|1957
|Raymond Guegan (Fra)
|1956
|Joseph Morvan (Fra)
|1955
|Jean-Marie Cieleska (Fra)
|1954
|Jean Stablinski (Fra)
|1953
|Robert Varnajo (Fra)
|1952
|Stanislas Bober (Fra)
|1951
|Jean-Marie Goasmat (Fra)
|1950
|Armand Audaire (Fra)
|1949
|Marcel Dussault (Fra)
|1948
|Marcel Dussault (Fra)
|1947
|Albert Bourlon (Fra)
|1925
|Deschamps (Fra)
|1924
|Marcel Bidot (Fra)
|1923
|Jean Brunier (Fra)
|1922
|Marcel Godart (Fra)
|1917
|Charles Juseret (Bel)
|1913
|Marceau Narcy (Fra)
