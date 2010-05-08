Trending

Colombia opens with two golds

Casas, Madrinan take elite men's and women's time trial

Ivan Mauricio Casas (Colombia) during his time trial

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Ana Paola Madriñan (Colombia) won the women's time trial.

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Ramiro Cabrera (Uruguay) took silver in the men's under-23 race

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) rode to a second place finish

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Ivan Mauricio Casas proudly sings the Colombian national anthem on the podium

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Jose Bonilla (Costa Rica)

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Ben King (USA), on his way to gold in the men's under-23 championship

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Ben King (USA)

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Leonardo Juarez (Mexico) finished fourth in the under-23 title race

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Matias Medici (Argentina) finished just a second outside the medal's in the elite men's race

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Carlos Oyarzun (2nd, Chile), Ivan Mauricio Casas and Freddy Montana (1st and 3rd, Colombia)

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
MEn's under-23 podium: Ramiro Cabrera (2nd, Uruguay), Ben King (1st, USA) and Ramon Carratero (3rd, Panama)

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) finished in the top five

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Ramon Carratero (Panama) took bronze in the under-23 race

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Carlos Oyarzun (2nd, Chile), Ivan Mauricio Casas (1st, Colombia) and Freddy Montana (3rd, Colombia)

(Image credit: Jairo Enrique Rodriguez)
Amber Neben (2nd, USA), Ana Paola Madriñan (1st, Colombia) and Shelley Evans (3rd, USA)

(Image credit: Jairo Enrique Rodriguez)
Amber Neben (2nd, USA), Ana Paola Madriñan (1st, Colombia) and Shelley Evans (3rd, USA)

(Image credit: Jairo Enrique Rodriguez)
Ivan Mauricio Casas, Ana Paola Madriñan and Freddy Montana

(Image credit: Jairo Enrique Rodriguez)
Amber Neben en route to a silver medal.

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Shelley Evans (USA) earned the bronze medal.

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Canada's Laura Brown time trials to a 5th place finish.

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Danielys Garcia (Venezuela) finished in 4th place.

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Seventh place finisher Veronica Leal (Mexico).

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Women's podium (l-r): Amber Neben (USA), Ana Paola Madriñan (Colombia), Shelley Evans (USA).

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Guiseppina Grassi (Mexico) finished 6th in the women's time trial.

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)

Colombia's Ivan Mauricio Casas and Ana Paola Madriñan gave to their country a golden start to the Panamerican road championships as they claimed the respective men's and women's individual time trial titles on day one of competion.

Casas, 28, who races for continental squad Boyaca Orgullo de América, completed the men's 40 kilometre time trial in 50:34, to finish 22 seconds ahead of Chile's Carlos Oyarzun, and 1:32 in front of his compatriot and Boyaca teammate Freddy Montana. Casas' victory made it two wins in a row for Colombia, after Juan Carlos Lopez took the title in 2009.

"We are delighted, the plan began in January with the Vuelta al Tachira and has born fruit today. Two medals is a reflection of our preparation and work, " said Boyaca director Mauro Mora.

Madriñan continued Colombia's winning run, denying US riders Amber Neben and Shelley Evans the women's title. Madriñan finished three seconds in front of the 2008 world time trial champion, Neben, and a further 53 seconds clear of Evans.

In the men's under-23 championship event, run in tandem with the elite event, Trek-Livestrong rider Ben King (USA) triumphed over Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uruguay) and Ramon Carretero (Panama).

Elite men - 40km
1Ivan Mauricio Casas (Colombia)0:50:34
2Carlos Oyarzun (Chile)0:00:22
3Freddy Montana (Colombia)0:01:32
4Matias Medici (Argentina)0:01:33
5Arnold Alcolea (Cuba)0:02:33
6José Adrian Bonilla (Costa Rica)0:02:40
7Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mexico)0:03:47
8Henry Mendez Raabe (Costa Rica)0:04:07
9Benjamin King (United States Of America)0:04:40
10Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uruguay)0:04:45
11Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Venezuela)
12Ramon Carretero (Panama)0:05:11
13Jonny Morales (Guatemala)0:07:05
14Leonardo Juarez (Mexico)0:07:35
15Guillermo Miranda (Panama)0:08:40
16Londy Morales (Guatemala)0:09:13
17Robert Marsh (Antigua and Barbuda)0:13:09
18Jyme Bridges (Antigua and Barbuda)0:14:01
19Winston Williams (Saint Lucia)0:14:33
20Reginald Douglas (Saint Kitts and Nevis)0:16:39
DNFKurt Maraj (Saint Lucia)

Elite women - 20km
1Ana Paola Madriñan (Colombia)0:29:58
2Amber Neben (United States Of America)0:00:03
3Shelley Evans (United States Of America)0:00:56
4Danielys Garcia (Venezuela)0:01:03
5Laura Brown (Canada)0:01:22
6Guiseppina Grassi (Mexico)0:01:35
7Veronica Leal (Mexico)0:01:38
8Marie Rosado (Puerto Rico)0:02:29
9Natalia Navarro (Costa Rica)0:02:45
10Kathryn Bertine (Saint Kitts and Nevis)0:02:48
11Denise Ramsden (Canada)0:02:49
12Maria Briceno (Venezuela)0:02:59
13Zabaneh Shalini (Belize)0:04:12
14Roxana Alvarado (Costa Rica)0:05:00
15Sindy Melina Morales (Guatemala)0:05:21
16Olga Cisterna (Chile)0:05:57

 

