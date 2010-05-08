Colombia opens with two golds
Casas, Madrinan take elite men's and women's time trial
Colombia's Ivan Mauricio Casas and Ana Paola Madriñan gave to their country a golden start to the Panamerican road championships as they claimed the respective men's and women's individual time trial titles on day one of competion.
Casas, 28, who races for continental squad Boyaca Orgullo de América, completed the men's 40 kilometre time trial in 50:34, to finish 22 seconds ahead of Chile's Carlos Oyarzun, and 1:32 in front of his compatriot and Boyaca teammate Freddy Montana. Casas' victory made it two wins in a row for Colombia, after Juan Carlos Lopez took the title in 2009.
"We are delighted, the plan began in January with the Vuelta al Tachira and has born fruit today. Two medals is a reflection of our preparation and work, " said Boyaca director Mauro Mora.
Madriñan continued Colombia's winning run, denying US riders Amber Neben and Shelley Evans the women's title. Madriñan finished three seconds in front of the 2008 world time trial champion, Neben, and a further 53 seconds clear of Evans.
In the men's under-23 championship event, run in tandem with the elite event, Trek-Livestrong rider Ben King (USA) triumphed over Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uruguay) and Ramon Carretero (Panama).
|1
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Colombia)
|0:50:34
|2
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chile)
|0:00:22
|3
|Freddy Montana (Colombia)
|0:01:32
|4
|Matias Medici (Argentina)
|0:01:33
|5
|Arnold Alcolea (Cuba)
|0:02:33
|6
|José Adrian Bonilla (Costa Rica)
|0:02:40
|7
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mexico)
|0:03:47
|8
|Henry Mendez Raabe (Costa Rica)
|0:04:07
|9
|Benjamin King (United States Of America)
|0:04:40
|10
|Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uruguay)
|0:04:45
|11
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Venezuela)
|12
|Ramon Carretero (Panama)
|0:05:11
|13
|Jonny Morales (Guatemala)
|0:07:05
|14
|Leonardo Juarez (Mexico)
|0:07:35
|15
|Guillermo Miranda (Panama)
|0:08:40
|16
|Londy Morales (Guatemala)
|0:09:13
|17
|Robert Marsh (Antigua and Barbuda)
|0:13:09
|18
|Jyme Bridges (Antigua and Barbuda)
|0:14:01
|19
|Winston Williams (Saint Lucia)
|0:14:33
|20
|Reginald Douglas (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
|0:16:39
|DNF
|Kurt Maraj (Saint Lucia)
|1
|Ana Paola Madriñan (Colombia)
|0:29:58
|2
|Amber Neben (United States Of America)
|0:00:03
|3
|Shelley Evans (United States Of America)
|0:00:56
|4
|Danielys Garcia (Venezuela)
|0:01:03
|5
|Laura Brown (Canada)
|0:01:22
|6
|Guiseppina Grassi (Mexico)
|0:01:35
|7
|Veronica Leal (Mexico)
|0:01:38
|8
|Marie Rosado (Puerto Rico)
|0:02:29
|9
|Natalia Navarro (Costa Rica)
|0:02:45
|10
|Kathryn Bertine (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
|0:02:48
|11
|Denise Ramsden (Canada)
|0:02:49
|12
|Maria Briceno (Venezuela)
|0:02:59
|13
|Zabaneh Shalini (Belize)
|0:04:12
|14
|Roxana Alvarado (Costa Rica)
|0:05:00
|15
|Sindy Melina Morales (Guatemala)
|0:05:21
|16
|Olga Cisterna (Chile)
|0:05:57
