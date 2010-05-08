Image 1 of 25 Ivan Mauricio Casas (Colombia) during his time trial (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 2 of 25 Ana Paola Madriñan (Colombia) won the women's time trial. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 3 of 25 Ramiro Cabrera (Uruguay) took silver in the men's under-23 race (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 4 of 25 Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) rode to a second place finish (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 5 of 25 Ivan Mauricio Casas proudly sings the Colombian national anthem on the podium (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 6 of 25 Jose Bonilla (Costa Rica) (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 7 of 25 Ben King (USA), on his way to gold in the men's under-23 championship (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 8 of 25 Ben King (USA) (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 9 of 25 Leonardo Juarez (Mexico) finished fourth in the under-23 title race (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 10 of 25 Matias Medici (Argentina) finished just a second outside the medal's in the elite men's race (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 11 of 25 Carlos Oyarzun (2nd, Chile), Ivan Mauricio Casas and Freddy Montana (1st and 3rd, Colombia) (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 12 of 25 MEn's under-23 podium: Ramiro Cabrera (2nd, Uruguay), Ben King (1st, USA) and Ramon Carratero (3rd, Panama) (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 13 of 25 Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) finished in the top five (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 14 of 25 Ramon Carratero (Panama) took bronze in the under-23 race (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 15 of 25 Carlos Oyarzun (2nd, Chile), Ivan Mauricio Casas (1st, Colombia) and Freddy Montana (3rd, Colombia) (Image credit: Jairo Enrique Rodriguez) Image 16 of 25 Amber Neben (2nd, USA), Ana Paola Madriñan (1st, Colombia) and Shelley Evans (3rd, USA) (Image credit: Jairo Enrique Rodriguez) Image 17 of 25 Amber Neben (2nd, USA), Ana Paola Madriñan (1st, Colombia) and Shelley Evans (3rd, USA) (Image credit: Jairo Enrique Rodriguez) Image 18 of 25 Ivan Mauricio Casas, Ana Paola Madriñan and Freddy Montana (Image credit: Jairo Enrique Rodriguez) Image 19 of 25 Amber Neben en route to a silver medal. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 20 of 25 Shelley Evans (USA) earned the bronze medal. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 21 of 25 Canada's Laura Brown time trials to a 5th place finish. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 22 of 25 Danielys Garcia (Venezuela) finished in 4th place. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 23 of 25 Seventh place finisher Veronica Leal (Mexico). (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 24 of 25 Women's podium (l-r): Amber Neben (USA), Ana Paola Madriñan (Colombia), Shelley Evans (USA). (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 25 of 25 Guiseppina Grassi (Mexico) finished 6th in the women's time trial. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)

Colombia's Ivan Mauricio Casas and Ana Paola Madriñan gave to their country a golden start to the Panamerican road championships as they claimed the respective men's and women's individual time trial titles on day one of competion.

Casas, 28, who races for continental squad Boyaca Orgullo de América, completed the men's 40 kilometre time trial in 50:34, to finish 22 seconds ahead of Chile's Carlos Oyarzun, and 1:32 in front of his compatriot and Boyaca teammate Freddy Montana. Casas' victory made it two wins in a row for Colombia, after Juan Carlos Lopez took the title in 2009.

"We are delighted, the plan began in January with the Vuelta al Tachira and has born fruit today. Two medals is a reflection of our preparation and work, " said Boyaca director Mauro Mora.

Madriñan continued Colombia's winning run, denying US riders Amber Neben and Shelley Evans the women's title. Madriñan finished three seconds in front of the 2008 world time trial champion, Neben, and a further 53 seconds clear of Evans.

In the men's under-23 championship event, run in tandem with the elite event, Trek-Livestrong rider Ben King (USA) triumphed over Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uruguay) and Ramon Carretero (Panama).

Elite men - 40km 1 Ivan Mauricio Casas (Colombia) 0:50:34 2 Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) 0:00:22 3 Freddy Montana (Colombia) 0:01:32 4 Matias Medici (Argentina) 0:01:33 5 Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) 0:02:33 6 José Adrian Bonilla (Costa Rica) 0:02:40 7 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mexico) 0:03:47 8 Henry Mendez Raabe (Costa Rica) 0:04:07 9 Benjamin King (United States Of America) 0:04:40 10 Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uruguay) 0:04:45 11 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Venezuela) 12 Ramon Carretero (Panama) 0:05:11 13 Jonny Morales (Guatemala) 0:07:05 14 Leonardo Juarez (Mexico) 0:07:35 15 Guillermo Miranda (Panama) 0:08:40 16 Londy Morales (Guatemala) 0:09:13 17 Robert Marsh (Antigua and Barbuda) 0:13:09 18 Jyme Bridges (Antigua and Barbuda) 0:14:01 19 Winston Williams (Saint Lucia) 0:14:33 20 Reginald Douglas (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:16:39 DNF Kurt Maraj (Saint Lucia)