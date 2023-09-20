Gerben Thijssen wins Omloop van het Houtland

By Laura Weislo
published

Intermarché rider bests Groenewegen in Lichtervelde

Gerben Thijssen (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty)
Gerben Thijssen (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) powered to his fourth win of the 2023 season, taking out the Omloop van het Houtland ahead of Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) and Cedric Beullens (Lotto Dstny).

Thijssen made the decisive front split after Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) shattered the peloton with an acceleration with 30km to go and, despite a flurry of attacks, was unshakable.

Team DSM-Firmenich had four riders in the move but couldn't deliver, while Intermarché timed their efforts perfectly.

The 195.2km flat route from Eernegem to Lichtervelde. finished with nine laps of a 12.1km circuit and seemed destined to be a bunch sprint.

Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Abram Stockman (TDT-Unibet), and Tom Sexton (Bolton Equities Black Spoke) formed the early move but never gained more than three minutes and were caught on the closing circuits.

Results

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

