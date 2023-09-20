Gerben Thijssen wins Omloop van het Houtland
Intermarché rider bests Groenewegen in Lichtervelde
Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) powered to his fourth win of the 2023 season, taking out the Omloop van het Houtland ahead of Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) and Cedric Beullens (Lotto Dstny).
Thijssen made the decisive front split after Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) shattered the peloton with an acceleration with 30km to go and, despite a flurry of attacks, was unshakable.
Team DSM-Firmenich had four riders in the move but couldn't deliver, while Intermarché timed their efforts perfectly.
The 195.2km flat route from Eernegem to Lichtervelde. finished with nine laps of a 12.1km circuit and seemed destined to be a bunch sprint.
Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Abram Stockman (TDT-Unibet), and Tom Sexton (Bolton Equities Black Spoke) formed the early move but never gained more than three minutes and were caught on the closing circuits.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
