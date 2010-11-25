Men and women qualify for sprints and race quarterfinals
Elite pursuiters complete qualifying
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Australia)
|10
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Benson (Australia)
|6
|3
|Rick Sanders (Australia)
|5
|4
|Shaun O'callaghan (Australia)
|5
|5
|Matiu Kaihau (New Zealand)
|5
|6
|George Tansley (Australia)
|3
|7
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Australia)
|3
|8
|Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand)
|2
|9
|Jack Cummings (Australia)
|2
|10
|Tirian Mcmanus (Australia)
|2
|11
|Phillip Mundy (Australia)
|1
|12
|Oliver Anderson (Australia)
|13
|Patrick Jones (New Zealand)
|14
|Lachlan Glasspool (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Morgan (Australia)
|20
|pts
|2
|Evan Hull (Australia)
|13
|3
|Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
|7
|4
|Cameron Parlevliet (Australia)
|5
|5
|Fraser Northey (Australia)
|5
|6
|Pieter Bulling (New Zealand)
|4
|7
|Miles Scotson (Australia)
|3
|8
|Jacob Junghanns (New Zealand)
|3
|9
|Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)
|2
|10
|Jack Mcculloch (Australia)
|1
|11
|Matthew Witts (Australia)
|1
|12
|Samuel Croft (Australia)
|13
|Michael Astell (Australia)
|-40
|DNS
|Justin Gassner (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|0:04:27.566
|2
|Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
|0:04:27.789
|3
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|0:04:28.118
|4
|Jason Allen (New Zealand)
|0:04:33.898
|5
|Brent Nelson (Australia)
|0:04:35.067
|6
|Edward Bissaker (Australia)
|0:04:45.175
|7
|Stephen Hall (Australia)
|0:04:47.884
|DNS
|Scott Law (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|0:00:10.178
|2
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.385
|3
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.392
|4
|Peter Lewis (Australia)
|0:00:10.421
|5
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.472
|6
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|0:00:10.474
|7
|Andrew Taylor (Australia)
|0:00:10.477
|8
|Mitchell Bullen (Australia)
|0:00:10.532
|9
|Daniel Ellis (Australia)
|0:00:10.564
|10
|Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.586
|10
|James Glasspool (Australia)
|12
|Nathan Seddon (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.689
|13
|Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.727
|14
|Alex Bird (Australia)
|0:00:10.772
|15
|Gary Ryan (Australia)
|0:00:10.786
|16
|Duane Johansen (Australia)
|0:00:10.806
|17
|Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Australia)
|0:00:10.811
|18
|Jonathan Bathe (Australia)
|0:00:10.865
|19
|Mark Glowacki (Australia)
|0:00:10.918
|20
|Alexander Bubner (Australia)
|0:00:10.964
|21
|Alexander Trumble (Australia)
|0:00:11.180
|22
|David Miller (Australia)
|0:00:11.218
|23
|Jamie Lemura (Australia)
|0:00:13.164
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|0:00:11.424
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:11.537
|3
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:11.602
|4
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|0:00:11.610
|5
|Cassandra Kell (Australia)
|0:00:11.681
|6
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|0:00:11.924
|7
|Holly Williams (Australia)
|0:00:12.040
|8
|Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
|0:00:12.048
|9
|Jessica Laws (Australia)
|0:00:12.564
|10
|Catherine Culvenor (Australia)
|0:00:12.671
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Kent (Australia)
|0:03:40.793
|2
|Katherine Bates (Australia)
|0:03:43.504
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|0:03:43.553
|4
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|0:03:44.540
|5
|Isabella King (Australia)
|0:03:44.703
|6
|Megan Dunn (Australia)
|0:03:48.089
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|0:03:48.589
|8
|Carly Light (Australia)
|0:03:51.687
|9
|Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
|0:03:53.255
|10
|Jessica Mundy (Australia)
|0:03:55.063
|11
|Laura Mccaughey (Australia)
|0:03:55.741
|12
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|0:03:56.063
|13
|Elizabeth Georgouras (Australia)
|0:03:59.459
|14
|Nikolina Orlic (Australia)
|0:04:00.227
|DNS
|Rebecca Werner (Australia)
Men - Sprint Quarterfinals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|0:00:10.940
|2
|Mitchell Bullen (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|0:00:11.050
|2
|Mitchell Bullen (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Taylor (Australia)
|0:00:10.828
|2
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.990
|2
|Andrew Taylor (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Taylor (Australia)
|0:00:10.724
|2
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|0:00:10.975
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.746
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:11.405
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Lewis (Australia)
|0:00:10.828
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Lewis (Australia)
|0:00:10.985
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
Women - Sprint Quarterfinals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|0:00:12.655
|2
|Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|0:00:12.608
|2
|Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:12.647
|2
|Holly Williams (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:12.277
|2
|Holly Williams (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:12.231
|2
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:12.120
|2
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|0:00:11.871
|1
|Cassandra Kell (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|0:00:12.068
|2
|Cassandra Kell (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|0:00:12.334
|2
|Cassandra Kell (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|6
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|7
|Mitchell Bullen (Australia)
|8
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Holly Williams (Australia)
|6
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|7
|Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
|8
|Cassandra Kell (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hepburn (Australia)
|0:04:21.990
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Australia)
|0:04:24.350
|3
|Mitchell Mulhern (Australia)
|0:04:28.577
|4
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Australia)
|0:04:29.200
|5
|Jordan Kerby (Australia)
|0:04:29.316
|6
|Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)
|0:04:36.640
|7
|Aaron Donnelly (Australia)
|0:04:37.519
|8
|Damien Howson (Australia)
|0:04:40.042
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Neilsen (New Zealand)
|0:03:42.080
|2
|Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)
|0:03:42.990
|3
|Dale Tye (New Zealand)
|0:03:47.897
|4
|Rebecca Werner (Australia)
|0:03:50.176
|5
|Alexandra Neems (New Zealand)
|0:03:51.160
|6
|Carly Light (Australia)
|0:03:52.616
|7
|Sophie Ootes (Australia)
|0:03:54.653
|8
|Emy Huntsman (Australia)
|0:03:55.260
|9
|Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand)
|0:03:59.145
