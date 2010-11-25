Trending

Men and women qualify for sprints and race quarterfinals

Elite pursuiters complete qualifying

Under 19 men - 10km points race heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Australia)10pts
2Mitchell Benson (Australia)6
3Rick Sanders (Australia)5
4Shaun O'callaghan (Australia)5
5Matiu Kaihau (New Zealand)5
6George Tansley (Australia)3
7Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Australia)3
8Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand)2
9Jack Cummings (Australia)2
10Tirian Mcmanus (Australia)2
11Phillip Mundy (Australia)1
12Oliver Anderson (Australia)
13Patrick Jones (New Zealand)
14Lachlan Glasspool (Australia)

Under 19 men - 10km points race heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Morgan (Australia)20pts
2Evan Hull (Australia)13
3Alexander Edmondson (Australia)7
4Cameron Parlevliet (Australia)5
5Fraser Northey (Australia)5
6Pieter Bulling (New Zealand)4
7Miles Scotson (Australia)3
8Jacob Junghanns (New Zealand)3
9Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)2
10Jack Mcculloch (Australia)1
11Matthew Witts (Australia)1
12Samuel Croft (Australia)
13Michael Astell (Australia)-40
DNSJustin Gassner (Australia)

Men - Omnium 4000m Individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (New Zealand)0:04:27.566
2Myron Simpson (New Zealand)0:04:27.789
3Aaron Gate (New Zealand)0:04:28.118
4Jason Allen (New Zealand)0:04:33.898
5Brent Nelson (Australia)0:04:35.067
6Edward Bissaker (Australia)0:04:45.175
7Stephen Hall (Australia)0:04:47.884
DNSScott Law (Australia)

Men - 200m sprint qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:10.178
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:10.385
3Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:10.392
4Peter Lewis (Australia)0:00:10.421
5Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:10.472
6Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:10.474
7Andrew Taylor (Australia)0:00:10.477
8Mitchell Bullen (Australia)0:00:10.532
9Daniel Ellis (Australia)0:00:10.564
10Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)0:00:10.586
10James Glasspool (Australia)
12Nathan Seddon (New Zealand)0:00:10.689
13Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)0:00:10.727
14Alex Bird (Australia)0:00:10.772
15Gary Ryan (Australia)0:00:10.786
16Duane Johansen (Australia)0:00:10.806
17Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Australia)0:00:10.811
18Jonathan Bathe (Australia)0:00:10.865
19Mark Glowacki (Australia)0:00:10.918
20Alexander Bubner (Australia)0:00:10.964
21Alexander Trumble (Australia)0:00:11.180
22David Miller (Australia)0:00:11.218
23Jamie Lemura (Australia)0:00:13.164

Women - 200m sprint qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.424
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:11.537
3Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:11.602
4Emily Rosemond (Australia)0:00:11.610
5Cassandra Kell (Australia)0:00:11.681
6Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:11.924
7Holly Williams (Australia)0:00:12.040
8Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:12.048
9Jessica Laws (Australia)0:00:12.564
10Catherine Culvenor (Australia)0:00:12.671

Women - Omnium 3000m individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Kent (Australia)0:03:40.793
2Katherine Bates (Australia)0:03:43.504
3Melissa Hoskins (Australia)0:03:43.553
4Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)0:03:44.540
5Isabella King (Australia)0:03:44.703
6Megan Dunn (Australia)0:03:48.089
7Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:03:48.589
8Carly Light (Australia)0:03:51.687
9Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)0:03:53.255
10Jessica Mundy (Australia)0:03:55.063
11Laura Mccaughey (Australia)0:03:55.741
12Georgia Baker (Australia)0:03:56.063
13Elizabeth Georgouras (Australia)0:03:59.459
14Nikolina Orlic (Australia)0:04:00.227
DNSRebecca Werner (Australia)

Men - Sprint Quarterfinals

 

Men - Sprint Quarterfinals, First pairing, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:10.940
2Mitchell Bullen (Australia)

Men - Sprint Quarterfinals, First pairing, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Perkins (Australia)0:00:11.050
2Mitchell Bullen (Australia)

Men - Sprint Quarterfinals, Second pairing, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Taylor (Australia)0:00:10.828
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men - Sprint Quarterfinals, Second pairing, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:10.990
2Andrew Taylor (Australia)

Men - Sprint Quarterfinals, Second pairing, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Taylor (Australia)0:00:10.724
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men - Sprint Quarterfinals, Third pairing, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:10.975
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men - Sprint Quarterfinals, Third pairing, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:10.746
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Men - Sprint Quarterfinals, Third pairing, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:11.405
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Men - Sprint Quarterfinals, Fourth pairing, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Lewis (Australia)0:00:10.828
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Men - Sprint Quarterfinals, Fourth pairing, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Lewis (Australia)0:00:10.985
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Women - Sprint Quarterfinals

Women - Sprint Quarterfinals, First pairing, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:12.655
2Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)

Women - Sprint Quarterfinals, First pairing, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:12.608
2Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)

Women - Sprint Quarterfinals, Second pairing, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:12.647
2Holly Williams (Australia)

Women - Sprint Quarterfinals, Second pairing, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:12.277
2Holly Williams (Australia)

Women - Sprint Quarterfinals, Third pairing, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:12.231
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women - Sprint Quarterfinals, Third pairing, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:12.120
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women - Sprint Quarterfinals, Fourth pairing, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Rosemond (Australia)0:00:11.871
1Cassandra Kell (Australia)

Women - Sprint Quarterfinals, Fourth pairing, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Rosemond (Australia)0:00:12.068
2Cassandra Kell (Australia)

Women - Sprint Quarterfinals, Fourth pairing, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Rosemond (Australia)0:00:12.334
2Cassandra Kell (Australia)

Men - Sprint 5th-8th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
6Sam Webster (New Zealand)
7Mitchell Bullen (Australia)
8Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Women - Sprint 5th-8th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Holly Williams (Australia)
6Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
7Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
8Cassandra Kell (Australia)

Men - 4000m individual pursuit qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hepburn (Australia)0:04:21.990
2Jack Bobridge (Australia)0:04:24.350
3Mitchell Mulhern (Australia)0:04:28.577
4Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Australia)0:04:29.200
5Jordan Kerby (Australia)0:04:29.316
6Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)0:04:36.640
7Aaron Donnelly (Australia)0:04:37.519
8Damien Howson (Australia)0:04:40.042

Women - 3000m individual pursuit qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Neilsen (New Zealand)0:03:42.080
2Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)0:03:42.990
3Dale Tye (New Zealand)0:03:47.897
4Rebecca Werner (Australia)0:03:50.176
5Alexandra Neems (New Zealand)0:03:51.160
6Carly Light (Australia)0:03:52.616
7Sophie Ootes (Australia)0:03:54.653
8Emy Huntsman (Australia)0:03:55.260
9Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand)0:03:59.145

