Australian wins women's and U19 men's team sprints

Scratch races also decided in Australia's favor

Full Results

U19 Women - 2000m Individual Pursuit finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Baker (Australia)0:02:32.836
2Georgia Williams (New Zealand)0:02:34.341
3Letitia Custance (Australia)0:02:32.419
4Allison Rice (Australia)0:02:34.627

Under 19 Men - 3000m Individual pursuit finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Edmondson (Australia)0:03:22.613
2Alexander Morgan (Australia)0:00:01.917
3Mitchell Benson (Australia)0:03:24.930
4Evan Hull (Australia)0:03:25.876

Women - Omnium elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
2Isabella King (Australia)
3Katherine Bates (Australia)
4Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
5Sarah Kent (Australia)
6Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
7Laura Mccaughey (Australia)
8Carly Light (Australia)
9Megan Dunn (Australia)
10Annette Edmondson (Australia)
11Nikolina Orlic (Australia)
12Elizabeth Georgouras (Australia)
13Jessica Mundy (Australia)
14Georgia Baker (Australia)
15Rebecca Werner (Australia)

Men - Omnium elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
2Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
3Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
4Jason Allen (New Zealand)
5Stephen Hall (Australia)
6Brent Nelson (Australia)
7Scott Law (Australia)
8Edward Bissaker (Australia)

Women - Team sprint finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:34.362
Emily Rosemond (Australia)
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:35.704
Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
3Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:35.110
Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)
4Catherine Culvenor (Australia)0:00:36.009
Holly Williams (Australia)

Under 19 men - Team sprint finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zac Deller (Australia)0:00:46.890
Timothy Mcmillan (Australia)
Luke Zaccaria (Australia)
2Tom Beadle (New Zealand)0:00:48.563
Tayla Harrison (New Zealand)
Matt Noble (New Zealand)
3Nathan Hart (Australia)0:00:48.301
Luke Parker (Australia)
Jacob Schmid (Australia)
4Ben Fergusson (Australia)0:00:49.202
Emerson Harwood (Australia)
Jack Ward (Australia)

Men - 1000km time trial finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Australia)0:01:02.660
2James Glasspool (Australia)0:00:00.782
3Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)0:00:01.702
4Maddison Hammond (Australia)0:00:02.085
5Alexander Trumble (Australia)0:00:03.888
6Edward Bissaker (Australia)0:00:04.824
7Patrick Norton (Australia)0:00:05.833
8David Miller (Australia)0:00:06.250
9Jamie Lemura (Australia)0:00:16.113

Women - 500m time trial finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:34.782
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:01.182
3Cassandra Kell (Australia)0:00:01.391
4Holly Williams (Australia)0:00:01.911
5Catherine Culvenor (Australia)0:00:02.472
6Jessica Laws (Australia)0:00:03.553

Under 19 women - 7.5km scratch race final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Taylah Jennings (Australia)
2Jessica Mundy (Australia)
3Georgia Williams (New Zealand)
4Georgina Wilson (New Zealand)
5Alexandra O'dea (Australia)
6Letitia Custance (Australia)
7Georgia Baker (Australia)
8Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
9Allison Rice (Australia)

Under 19 men - 10km scratch race final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1George Tansley (Australia)
2Caleb Ewan (Australia)
3Jack Cummings (Australia)
4Tirian Mcmanus (Australia)
5Rick Sanders (Australia)
6Mitchell Benson (Australia)
7Pieter Bulling (New Zealand)
8Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
9Cameron Parlevliet (Australia)
10Patrick Jones (New Zealand)
11Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand)
12Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Australia)
13Shaun O'callaghan (Australia)
14Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
15Jacob Junghanns (New Zealand)
16Samuel Croft (Australia)
17Kristoff Ford (New Zealand)
18Fraser Northey (Australia)
19Jack Mcculloch (Australia)
20Matiu Kaihau (New Zealand)
21Matthew Witts (Australia)
22Phillip Mundy (Australia)
DNFMiles Scotson (Australia)
DNFHayden Mccormick (New Zealand)

Women - 10km scratch race final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katherine Bates (Australia)
2Megan Dunn (Australia)
3Annette Edmondson (Australia)
4Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
5Rebecca Werner (Australia)
6Isabella King (Australia)
7Emy Huntsman (Australia)
8Elizabeth Georgouras (Australia)
9Alexandra Neems (New Zealand)
10Laura Mccaughey (Australia)
11Carly Light (Australia)
12Nikolina Orlic (Australia)
13Sarah Kent (Australia)
14Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand)
DNFSinead Noonan (Australia)

Men - 15km scratch race final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Leigh Howard (Australia)
2Aaron Donnelly (Australia)
3Damien Howson (Australia)
4Cameron Meyer (Australia)
DNFStephen Hall (Australia)
DNFMaddison Hammond (Australia)
DNSEdward Bissaker (Australia)
DNSCameron Karwowski (New Zealand)

