Australian wins women's and U19 men's team sprints
Scratch races also decided in Australia's favor
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|0:02:32.836
|2
|Georgia Williams (New Zealand)
|0:02:34.341
|3
|Letitia Custance (Australia)
|0:02:32.419
|4
|Allison Rice (Australia)
|0:02:34.627
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
|0:03:22.613
|2
|Alexander Morgan (Australia)
|0:00:01.917
|3
|Mitchell Benson (Australia)
|0:03:24.930
|4
|Evan Hull (Australia)
|0:03:25.876
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|2
|Isabella King (Australia)
|3
|Katherine Bates (Australia)
|4
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|5
|Sarah Kent (Australia)
|6
|Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
|7
|Laura Mccaughey (Australia)
|8
|Carly Light (Australia)
|9
|Megan Dunn (Australia)
|10
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|11
|Nikolina Orlic (Australia)
|12
|Elizabeth Georgouras (Australia)
|13
|Jessica Mundy (Australia)
|14
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|15
|Rebecca Werner (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|2
|Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
|3
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|4
|Jason Allen (New Zealand)
|5
|Stephen Hall (Australia)
|6
|Brent Nelson (Australia)
|7
|Scott Law (Australia)
|8
|Edward Bissaker (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:34.362
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|2
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|0:00:35.704
|Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
|3
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:35.110
|Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)
|4
|Catherine Culvenor (Australia)
|0:00:36.009
|Holly Williams (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zac Deller (Australia)
|0:00:46.890
|Timothy Mcmillan (Australia)
|Luke Zaccaria (Australia)
|2
|Tom Beadle (New Zealand)
|0:00:48.563
|Tayla Harrison (New Zealand)
|Matt Noble (New Zealand)
|3
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|0:00:48.301
|Luke Parker (Australia)
|Jacob Schmid (Australia)
|4
|Ben Fergusson (Australia)
|0:00:49.202
|Emerson Harwood (Australia)
|Jack Ward (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|0:01:02.660
|2
|James Glasspool (Australia)
|0:00:00.782
|3
|Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)
|0:00:01.702
|4
|Maddison Hammond (Australia)
|0:00:02.085
|5
|Alexander Trumble (Australia)
|0:00:03.888
|6
|Edward Bissaker (Australia)
|0:00:04.824
|7
|Patrick Norton (Australia)
|0:00:05.833
|8
|David Miller (Australia)
|0:00:06.250
|9
|Jamie Lemura (Australia)
|0:00:16.113
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:34.782
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:01.182
|3
|Cassandra Kell (Australia)
|0:00:01.391
|4
|Holly Williams (Australia)
|0:00:01.911
|5
|Catherine Culvenor (Australia)
|0:00:02.472
|6
|Jessica Laws (Australia)
|0:00:03.553
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Taylah Jennings (Australia)
|2
|Jessica Mundy (Australia)
|3
|Georgia Williams (New Zealand)
|4
|Georgina Wilson (New Zealand)
|5
|Alexandra O'dea (Australia)
|6
|Letitia Custance (Australia)
|7
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|8
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
|9
|Allison Rice (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|George Tansley (Australia)
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Australia)
|3
|Jack Cummings (Australia)
|4
|Tirian Mcmanus (Australia)
|5
|Rick Sanders (Australia)
|6
|Mitchell Benson (Australia)
|7
|Pieter Bulling (New Zealand)
|8
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|9
|Cameron Parlevliet (Australia)
|10
|Patrick Jones (New Zealand)
|11
|Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand)
|12
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Australia)
|13
|Shaun O'callaghan (Australia)
|14
|Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
|15
|Jacob Junghanns (New Zealand)
|16
|Samuel Croft (Australia)
|17
|Kristoff Ford (New Zealand)
|18
|Fraser Northey (Australia)
|19
|Jack Mcculloch (Australia)
|20
|Matiu Kaihau (New Zealand)
|21
|Matthew Witts (Australia)
|22
|Phillip Mundy (Australia)
|DNF
|Miles Scotson (Australia)
|DNF
|Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katherine Bates (Australia)
|2
|Megan Dunn (Australia)
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|4
|Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
|5
|Rebecca Werner (Australia)
|6
|Isabella King (Australia)
|7
|Emy Huntsman (Australia)
|8
|Elizabeth Georgouras (Australia)
|9
|Alexandra Neems (New Zealand)
|10
|Laura Mccaughey (Australia)
|11
|Carly Light (Australia)
|12
|Nikolina Orlic (Australia)
|13
|Sarah Kent (Australia)
|14
|Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Sinead Noonan (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Leigh Howard (Australia)
|2
|Aaron Donnelly (Australia)
|3
|Damien Howson (Australia)
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|DNF
|Stephen Hall (Australia)
|DNF
|Maddison Hammond (Australia)
|DNS
|Edward Bissaker (Australia)
|DNS
|Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)
