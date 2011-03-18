Trending

Howson, Aitken streaks ahead in under 23 time trial

Donnelly over one minute back in third

Results

Men U23 33km Individual Road Time Trial Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson0:40:56
2Nick Aitken0:00:16
3Aaron Donnelly0:01:10
4Jason Christie0:01:22
5Nathan Haas0:01:23
6Campbell Flakemore0:01:28
7Alex Mcgregor (NZl)0:01:32
8Eric Sheppard0:02:23
9Edward Bissaker0:02:38
10Stuart Smith0:03:50
11James Boal0:03:59
12Brian Mcleod0:04:05
13Oliver Kent-Spark0:04:17
14Lachlan Ambrose0:04:22
15Andrew Christie0:04:33
16Joel Stearnes0:05:04
17Nathan Elliot0:05:11
18Stephen Bomball0:05:48
19Danny Pulbrook0:06:01
20Callum Fagg0:06:28
DNSThomas Palmer
DNSMichael Baker
DNSBenjamin Hill
DNSKane Walker

