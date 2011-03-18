Howson, Aitken streaks ahead in under 23 time trial
Donnelly over one minute back in third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Howson
|0:40:56
|2
|Nick Aitken
|0:00:16
|3
|Aaron Donnelly
|0:01:10
|4
|Jason Christie
|0:01:22
|5
|Nathan Haas
|0:01:23
|6
|Campbell Flakemore
|0:01:28
|7
|Alex Mcgregor (NZl)
|0:01:32
|8
|Eric Sheppard
|0:02:23
|9
|Edward Bissaker
|0:02:38
|10
|Stuart Smith
|0:03:50
|11
|James Boal
|0:03:59
|12
|Brian Mcleod
|0:04:05
|13
|Oliver Kent-Spark
|0:04:17
|14
|Lachlan Ambrose
|0:04:22
|15
|Andrew Christie
|0:04:33
|16
|Joel Stearnes
|0:05:04
|17
|Nathan Elliot
|0:05:11
|18
|Stephen Bomball
|0:05:48
|19
|Danny Pulbrook
|0:06:01
|20
|Callum Fagg
|0:06:28
|DNS
|Thomas Palmer
|DNS
|Michael Baker
|DNS
|Benjamin Hill
|DNS
|Kane Walker
