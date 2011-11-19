Trending

Forsman tops in Hendersonville

Thiemann, Popovic complete podium

Image 1 of 3

Chloe Forsman (Race Club 11) wins the Elite Women's race.

(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 2 of 3

Chole Forsman (Race Club 11) climbs the nearly vertical hill.

(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 3 of 3

Meghan Karol (Bob's Red Mill) goes up the hill in the Elite Women's Race

(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)

Full Results
1Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 110:42:24
2Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:00:16
3Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF0:00:17
4Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:00:50
5Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX/Studio7 Multisport0:01:04
6Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens0:01:26
7Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:02:01
8Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:02:43
9Sara Tussey (USA) Hincapie/Green Creations0:04:51
10Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar0:06:59
11Nina Elliott (USA) Greenville Women's Cycling
12Deb Sweeney Whitmore (GBr) Globalbike/Catoma0:07:00
13Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team0:07:05

