Nokere Koerse past winners

By published

Champions from 1944 to 2021

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Arrival Ludovic Robeet of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB Celebration during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Past winners
YearWinner
2021Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
2020Not held due to pandemic
2019Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
2018Fabio Jakobsen (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2017Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis
2016Timothy Dupont (Bel) Verandas Willems Crelan
2015Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
2014Kenny de Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
2013Cancelled due to snow
2012Francesco Chicchi (Ita) OmegaPharma - Quick Step
2011Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
2010Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis
2009Graeme Browne (Aus) Rabobank
2008Wouter Weylandt (Bel)
2007Leon Van Bon (Ned)
2006Bert Roesems (Bel)
2005Steven De Jongh (Ned)
2004Max Van Heeswijk (Ned)
2003Matthé Pronk (Ned)
2002Aurélien Clerc (Swi)
2001Michel Van Haecke
2000Hendrik Van Dyck
1999Jeroen Blijlevens
1998Scott Sunderland
1997Hendrik Van Dyck
1996Hendrik Van Dyck
1995Jo Planckaert
1994Peter De Clercq
1993Michel Cornelisse
1992Johan Capiot
1991Koen Van Rooy
1990Herman Frison
1989Rik Van Slycke
1988Patrick Versluys
1987Etienne De Wilde
1986Luc Colyn
1985Didier Foubert
1984Jan Bogaert
1983Walter Schoonjans
1982William Tackaert
1981Gerrit Knetemann
1980Jos Van De Poel
1979Hendrik De Vos
1978Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck
1977Frans Van Looy
1976Luc Leman
1975Marc De Meyer
1974Freddy Maertens
1973Noël Van Tieghem
1972Tony Houbrechts
1971Herman Van Springel
1970Andre Dierickx
1969Roger Rosiers
1968Frans Brands
1967Walter Godefroot
1966Jacques De Boever
1965Arthuur De Cabooter
1964Robert De Middeleir
1963Frans De Mulder
1962No race
1961Leon Van Daele
1960Gilbert De Smet
1959No race
1958Arthuur De Cabooter
1957André Auquier
1956Marcel Ryckaert
1955Jozef Schils
1954Jan Zagers
1953Baziel Wambeke
1952Wim Van Est
1951Gerard Buyl
1950Jules De Poortere
1949Nest Sterckx
1948Roger Cnockaert
1947Berten Sercu
1946Emanuel Thoma
1945Briek Schotte
1944Marcel Kint

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cycling News
Cycling News

Latest on Cyclingnews