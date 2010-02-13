Trending

Dawkins and Hansen crowned sprint champions

Scully, Buchanan take scratch races, Gough, Dudley win omniums

Image 1 of 2

Tom Scully leads the men's scratch race final, he won the event ahead of Marc Ryan

Tom Scully leads the men's scratch race final, he won the event ahead of Marc Ryan
(Image credit: Bike NZ)
Image 2 of 2

Eddy Dawkins on his way to the New Zealand men's sprint title for 2010

Eddy Dawkins on his way to the New Zealand men's sprint title for 2010
(Image credit: Bike NZ)

Big Southland sprinter Eddie Dawkins has signalled his intentions for 2010 after claiming his third title on the final night of the RaboPlus New Zealand Track Cycling Championships in Invercargill.

The 20-year-old added the men's sprint title to the kierin and kilo time trial victories earlier in the championship. Earlier in the day he ripped around the flying one lap in 10.249 seconds to take 25/100ths of a second off the previous record and set the fastest time ever by a New Zealander with his performance at the ILT Velodrome.

He took on the final in two straight rides over Manawatu's Simon Van Velthooven, although he needed all his strength to edge him in the second of the best of three final.

"It's been a great week for me. I did not rest for this week. I was in the gym the day before it. So to achieve these results and times this week is pretty exciting," Dawkins said.

"I know I have a long way to go. But my goal is to get to the top of the world in this sport. I don't know how long it will take but I am determined to get there."

National sprint coach Justin Grace said Dawkins has stepped up in the recent weeks after winning the sprint title at the recent World Cup in Beijing and then produced two world class times in the kilo time trial and sprint this week.

"He is only 20 and sprinters don't reach their peak until their late 20s or early 30s, so the future is pretty bright," Grace said.

"There's still a lot of hard work to do and that is going to take time but we have a group of young riders in this sprint programme. The oldest is only 22, so that's the exciting part. We will need to be patient but it is very promising.

"I'd like to think we can be competitive at the world championships this year."

Meanwhile Canterbury's Natasha Hansen defended her national women's sprint title, beating Megan Blatchford-Peck (West Coast North Island) in two straight rides in the final.

New Zealand road champion Rushlee Buchanan saved her best until last to claim the women's scratch race over 10km.

The Te Awamutu ride made the telling break six laps from home and held on to win by the closest of margins after the experienced Joanne Kiesanowski (Canterbury) almost ran her down in the final desperate sprint, with local rider Sequoia third.

"It was the last event and I wanted to give it absolutely everything. If I did that and it came off, then it was brilliant. And if not then I gave it everything. So I am absolutely thrilled."

The men's scratch race proved another crowd pleaser when young superstar Tom Scully burst out of the pack in a frantic last lap sprint to win by the closest of margins.

Scully, who was saved until the scratch race tonight, did a lot of work at the front of the field early and positioned himself with a strong move with a lap to go, holding on to beat off Olympian Marc Ryan and the Points race winner Shem Rodger.

It set the seal on a brilliant few weeks for the teenager who has won five medals in the last two World Cups.

"The plan was to ride near the front of the field. I am pretty pleased with that," Scully said. "Hopefully that's enough to earn selection to the world championships and on to the Commonwealth Games. They are the big goals for me this year."

Talented Levin teenager Gemma Dudley won the five-event omnium title from Kiesanowski and Buchanan. Dudley, who won four medals at the junior world championships two weeks ago, won the 500m time trial, points race and sprint.

Olympian Wes Gough (Waipukurua) won the men's omnium when he edged out Beijing team-mate Marc Ryan with Tasman's Jason Allen third. Gough never one any of the individual events but was second in the kilo time trial, individual pursuit and scratch race. 

Men's sprint final
1Eddie Dawkins (Southland)
2Simon Van Velthooven (West Coast North Island)
3Ethan Mitchell (Auckland)
4Sam Webster (Auckland)

Women's sprint final
1Natasha Hansen (Canterbury)
2Megan Blatchford-Peck
3Katie Schofield (Otago)
4Hannah Latta (Wellington)

Women's team pursuit
1Waikato Bay of Plenty (Rushlee Buchanan, Sonia Waddell, Jaime Nielsen)0:03:32.217
2Southland (Gabby Vermunt, Sequoia Cooper, Cathy Jordan)0:03:37.091

Men's scratch race - 15km
1Tom Scully (Southland)
2Marc Ryan (Mid South Canterbury)
3Shem Rodger (Waikato Bay of Plenty)

Men's omnium
1Westley Gough (East Coast North Island)14pts
2Marc Ryan (Mid South Canterbury)16
3Jason Allen (Tasman)23

Women's scratch Race - 10km
1Rushlee Buchanan (Waikato Bay of Plenty)
2Joanne Kiesanowski (Canterbury)
3Sequoia Cooper (Southland)

Women's omnium
1Gemma Dudley (West Coast North Island)10pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (Canterbury)12
3Rushlee Buchanan (Waikato Bay of Plenty)15

Men's team sprint
1Auckland A (Myron Simpson, Ethan Mitchell, Andy Williams)0:00:48.144
2Auckland B (Ben Simpson, William Harris, Jamie Bate)0:00:51.589

Women's team sprint
1Otago (Katie Schofield, Alison Shanks)0:00:36.354
2Canterbury (Joanne Kiesanowski, Natasha Hansen)0:00:37.337
3Composite Team (Hannah Latta, Kaytee Boyd)0:00:37.604
4West Coast North Island (Blatchford-Peck, Kate Dudley)0:00:39.859

Men's sprint top qualifiers
1Eddie Dawkins (Southland)0:00:10.249
2Ethan Mitchell (Auckland)0:00:10.505
3Simon Van Velthooven (West Coast North Island)0:00:10.543
4Sam Webster (Auckland)0:00:10.571
5Adam Stewart (Canterbury)0:00:10.576
6Andy Williams (Auckland)0:00:10.855
7Nathan Seddon (Otago)0:00:10.902
8Matthew Archibald (Otago)0:00:10.910

Men's sprint first round - Heat 1
1Eddie Dawkins (Southland)
2Jamie Bate (Auckland)

Men's sprint first round - Heat 2
1Ethan Mitchell (Auckland)
2Sean Fox (Southland)

Men's sprint first round - Heat 3
1Simon Van Velthooven (West Coast North Island)
2Willie Trew (Otago)

Men's sprint first round - Heat 4
1Sam Webster (Auckland)
2Angus Lindsay (Canterbury)

Men's sprint first round - Heat 5
1Adam Stewart (Canterbury)
2Matthew Archibald (Otago)

Men's sprint first round - Heat 6
1Andy Williams (Auckland)
2Nathan Seddon (Otago)

Men's sprint - Repechage 1
1Angus Lindsay (Canterbury)
2Nathan Seddon (Otago)
3Jamie Bate (Auckland)

Men's sprint - Repecharge 2
1Matthew Archibald (Otago)
2Sean Fox (Southland)
3Willie Trew (Otago)

Men's sprint - Quarterfinal 1
1Eddie Dawkins (Southland)
2Matthew Archibald (Otago)

Men's sprint - Quarterfinal 2
1Ethan Mitchell (Auckland)
2Angus Lindsay (Canterbury)

Men's sprint - Quarterfinal 3
1Simon Van Velthooven (West Coast North Island)
2Andy Williams (Auckland)

Men's sprint - Quarterfinal 4
1Sam Webster (Auckland)
2Adam Stewart (Canterbury)

Men's sprint - Semifinal 1
1Eddie Dawkins (Southland)
2Sam Webster (Auckland)

Men's sprint - Semifinal 2
1Simon Van Velthooven (West Coast North Island)
2Ethan Mitchell (Auckland)

Women's sprint leading qualifiers
1Natasha Hansen (Canterbury)0:00:12.099
2Katie Schofield (Otago)0:00:12.243
3Hannah Latta (Wellington)0:00:12.296
4Katri Laike (Otago)0:00:12.413
5Megan Blatchford-Peck (West Coast North Island)0:00:12.512

Women's sprint first round - Heat 1
1Katie Schofield (Otago)
2Hannah Latta (Wellington)

Women's sprint first round - Heat 2
1Megan Blatchford-Peck (West Coast North Island)
2Katri Laike (Otago)

Women's sprint repecharge
1Hannah Latta (Wellington)
2Katri Laike (Otago)

Women's sprint semifinal 1
1Hansen
2Hannah Latta (Wellington)

Women's sprint semifinal 1
1Blatchford-Peck
2Katie Schofield (Otago)

Men's scratch race qualifying - Heat 1
1Michael Vink (Canterbury)
2Westley Gough (East Coast North Island)
3Joseph Chapman (Otago)

Men's scratch race qualifying - Heat 2
1Peter Latham (Waikato BOP)
2Marc Ryan (Mid South Canterbury)
3Jason Allen (Tasman)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews