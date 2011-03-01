Cooper beats the seniors for short track title
Northcott, Filmer round out podium
One of the most popular of the three supporting events at the Champs, the short track cross country or dirt criterium drew a fantastic men's field eager to duke it out on the 800m circuit in front of a raucous crowd of downhill racers and spectators.
Eleven racers took on the 20-minute, multi-lap sprint challenge, a field containing a mix of Under 17, Under 19 juniors and seasoned elite competitors. Tokoroa's Mike Northcott controlled the race from the front in the early stages, but the charging first year Under 19 Junior Anton Cooper seemed to be biding his time, before finally attacking 15 minutes in. Cooper had the legs and the lungs to ride away from Northcott and the rest of the men's field to claim an utterly convincing title - his second National Championship win in two days. Hillclimb champion Tom Filmer gamely hung on for third place, behind an exhausted Northcott.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anton Cooper
|2
|Mike Northcott
|3
|Tom Filmer
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy