McCarthy, Fluker win elite hill climb titles
Junior Filmer faster than all the seniors
The New Zealand Mountain Bike National Champs got underway with supporting events on Thursday, and UCI category CN events on Friday night and Saturday in the Dunedin locations of Signal Hill and Forrester Park. MTBNZ made the difficult decision to proceed with the event after the devastating Christchurch earthquake, in the interests of the Christchurch mountain bike riders and their families, who appreciated the brief distraction and the support the event community was able to provide for competition week.
Always a specialty discipline, the hill climb event up Signal Hill from the Logan High School staging area drew a small but quality field to start the championships programe off.
In the men's competition, the highly experienced Gavin McCarthy clung onto to new mountain bike junior bolter Tom Filmer for as long as he could up the steep Signal Hill course, but had no answer for the young rider who claimed first finisher honours as well as a junior national championship title with his 12 minute, 12 second climb. McCarthy had to be content with a Championship title in the senior men's category, still no mean feat.
In the women's race, Queenstown's Kate Fluker cleared out to win by over a minute from Raewyn Morrison, and was never threatened for her championship title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Filmer
|0:12:12
|2
|Gareth Cannon
|0:01:53
|3
|Frank Sutton
|0:03:08
|DNS
|Tom Bradshaw
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin McCarthy
|0:13:05
|2
|Luke Osborne
|0:00:12
|3
|Tim Rush
|0:01:18
|4
|Brandon Sbordone
|0:10:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Fluker
|0:16:16
|2
|Raewyn Morrison
|0:01:04
|DNS
|Karen Hanlen
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy