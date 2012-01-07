Queenstown opens New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup
Downhill is first round this weekend
The 2012 edition of the long running New Zealand national mountain bike series launches this weekend in Queenstown. This first round of the 2012 New Zealand MTB Cup brings the country's best downhill competitors and a host of international visitors together for the first time since the end of February last year. And the 200-plus competitors will be breaking in a new venue on the face of the Remarkables in the bustling holiday destination of Queenstown to celebrate on January 8-9.
