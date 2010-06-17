Image 1 of 62 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthCare) takes the win with no one in site while teammate Carl Menzies takes second. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 62 The men's podium (l-r): Karl Menzies(United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS), Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS) and Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 3 of 62 The start of the women's race (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 4 of 62 (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 5 of 62 Women's podium in St. Paul (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 6 of 62 Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) sprints to a win in St. Paul. (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 7 of 62 An injured Boyd Johnson (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters) continues on after a crash. (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 8 of 62 The men's podium in St. Paul. Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) made it two from two for Australian riders in the Downtown St. Paul Criterium with a convincing victory. The UniteHealthcare pb Maxxis sprinter outpaced teammate Karl Menzies and Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder), in second and third respectively.

"It's been a bit of a dream run for me since I joined this team in the last two weekends," said Clarke. "I sprinted to the line and even threw my bike, turned around and there was no one there; Karl was about 15 metres behind me. I didn't want to leave it to any chance. I put my head down and went all the way to the line. I've done it enough by now to not screw up by looking behind me."

After winning the stage one time trial in the morning, Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) maintained his lead in the general classification during the afternoon's stage two criterium.

The pro men competed for a total of 40 laps on a new course at the Downtown St. Paul Criterium, held on a six-corner, 1.4km circuit with 300 metres to the finish line from the final turn.

"I do really well on these types of courses because they suit my characteristics," Clarke explained. "When the course is tight, flat with lots of corners it suits my riding. I can't speak for everyone but I love these kinds of courses."

Kelly Benefit Strategies riders had their work cut out for them trying to keep Zwizanski in the overall leader's jersey. The squad relied on all its riders to man the front of the field for the duration of the some 90-minute race.

The intermediate bonus sprints offered kept the speeds fast. Sprinters who placed higher up in stage one's short time trial tried to capture additional seconds to move ahead in the overall GC.

Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) took the first time bonus for five seconds ahead of Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita). Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) attacked prior to the next time bonus and picked up the full five seconds before returning to the field.

UnitedHealthcare rallied at the front under ten laps to go in an effort to secure control of the peloton as the race headed toward the finish line, passing the Kelly Benefit Strategies train. The leader's team held strong near the front to mainly protect Zwizanski's overall race lead.

The sprint ignited out the of the last corner. A squabble behind Clarke for his teammate Jake Keough's wheel caused a gap to open and Clarke crossed the line with a victory salute, a sizable gap ahead of his teammate and leadout man Karl Menzies.

"Really we were setting up Jake but a lot of the teams are nervous about my sprint and are aggressive towards Jake to get him off our train," said Clarke. "I guess Karl got second because there was an incident out of the last corner that I didn't see and that's also why I won by a lot. Jake has proven that he is one of the fastest guys in the country right now."

Hosking hangs her hopes on sprint

Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) demonstrated the reason for her increasing reputation as one of the sprinters to watch in future years as the Australian outpaced American talents Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) and Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) to claim the win.

"It was all together for pretty much the whole race," said Evans. "The GC is always wide open for this race because there wasn't a lot of time gained in the time trial. Our objective was to gain as much time as we could and I won all three time bonus sprints."

The morning's stage one time trial winner Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top) maintained her lead in the general classification by a mere two seconds ahead of Evans. The sprinter started stage two 23 seconds behind Starnes but moved into second place by virtue of capturing 21 seconds' worth of time bonuses offered during the criterium.

"We wanted to secure and move up as far as we could in the overall," Evans continued. "We wanted that time to protect our other riders and also to allow me to move up. I got 15 seconds of intermediate sprints and then six seconds at the finish line. I'm two seconds out of the leader's jersey which is a good position to be in."

Some 100 pro and elite women lined up on the start line of a brand new criterium course offered at the Nature Valley Grand Prix, a valuable event on both the National Racing Calendar (NRC) and Women's Prestige Cycling Series.

The second stage's traditional criterium was moved from Lowertown up to the heart of the entertainment district in Downtown St. Paul. The change of location was meant to attract more spectators, out to catch a glimpse the speedy late-afternoon event.

"There were a few wide streets to move up on," Evans said. "The road conditions were not that good. It was interesting though and one of the streets had cobbles on it."

The criterium offered three valuable intermediate time bonuses plus a hefty helping of seconds to the winner of at the finish line. The Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 team did a superb job of holding the field together so that its sprinter Evans could capture all three bonuses on hand.

The teams that proved to be most aggressive during the 28-lap criterium were Colavita-Baci and HTC-Columbia. Team Tibco did much of the pace setting to hold the field together in an effort to protect its race leader Alison Starnes, with help from the Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 team interested in collecting time bonuses to move Evans.

With ten laps to go, the lead-out trains were beginning to rally at the front of the field. Tibco, Colavita-Baci and HTC-Columbia had the most dominant lead-outs in the closing laps.

"It was a race to the last corner and I was way out of position coming into the last corner," Evans said. "I should have known after doing all those intermediate sprints where I needed to be but it was kind of too hard for me to get up there by myself. I was just chasing the sprint and knew that I wasn't going to win."

Elite men--Stage 2 1 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 1:14:04 2 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 3 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 4 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 5 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 6 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 7 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 9 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 11 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 13 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 14 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 16 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 17 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 18 Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande 19 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 21 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 22 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 23 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 25 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 26 Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 27 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 28 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 29 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 30 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 31 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 32 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 33 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 34 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 35 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling 36 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 38 Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 39 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 40 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 42 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 43 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 45 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 46 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 47 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 48 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 49 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 50 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 51 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 52 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 53 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 54 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 55 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 56 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 57 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 58 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 59 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 60 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 61 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 62 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 63 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 64 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 65 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 66 Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 67 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 68 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:30 69 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 70 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 71 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 72 Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders 73 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 74 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 75 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 76 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 77 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 78 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 79 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 80 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 81 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 82 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 83 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 84 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 85 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 86 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:00:39 87 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:41 88 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 89 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:01:00 90 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:03 91 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:01:22 92 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 93 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 94 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 95 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 96 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 97 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 98 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 99 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 100 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 101 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 102 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 103 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 104 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 105 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 106 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 107 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 108 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 109 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 110 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 111 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 112 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 113 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 114 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 115 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 116 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 117 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 118 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:01:52 119 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:02:26 120 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:53 121 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:04:06 122 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 123 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 124 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:04:10 125 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 126 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 127 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:04:18 128 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 129 Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 130 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:04:28 131 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 132 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:04:33 133 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 134 Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:04:38 135 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:05:05 136 Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 137 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:05:13 138 Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 139 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 140 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 141 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:23 142 Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:05:31 143 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 144 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 145 Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:11:01 DNF Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team DNF Tim Mulrooney (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex

Sprint 1 1 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 5 pts 2 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 3 3 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1

Sprint 2 1 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 5 pts 2 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 3 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 3 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 5 pts 2 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountain 1 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 3 3 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex

Teams 1 Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 3:42:12 2 UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 3 Team Type 1 4 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 7 Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 8 Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 9 Fly V Australia 10 BISSELL Pro Cycling 11 Trek-Livestrong 12 Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 13 Team Rio Grande 0:00:30 14 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 15 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:00 16 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:52 17 Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 18 MBRC/Flanders 0:02:22 19 Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:31 20 IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:44 21 JetFuel Cycling Team 0:03:14 22 Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:05:32

General classification after stage 2 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:26:59 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:09 3 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:15 4 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:23 5 Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:24 6 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:26 7 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:27 8 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:29 9 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 10 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:33 11 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:36 12 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:37 13 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:38 14 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:40 16 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:41 17 Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 18 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:42 19 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:43 20 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:44 21 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:47 22 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:50 23 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 0:00:51 24 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 25 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:52 26 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 27 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 28 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:53 29 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 30 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 31 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 32 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:55 33 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 34 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:56 36 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 37 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:00 38 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 39 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:01 40 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:02 42 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:03 43 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 44 Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:04 45 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:05 46 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:01:06 47 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:07 48 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 49 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 50 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:01:08 51 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:09 52 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 53 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:11 54 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:13 55 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:01:14 56 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:15 57 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:16 58 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 59 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 60 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:21 61 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:24 62 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:26 63 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:29 64 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 65 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:30 66 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 67 Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 68 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:31 69 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:33 70 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:01:36 71 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:37 72 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 73 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:38 74 Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:40 75 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:44 76 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:45 77 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:46 78 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:50 79 Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders 80 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:52 81 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:57 82 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:58 83 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:00 84 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:06 85 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:02:07 86 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:02:20 87 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:24 88 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:27 89 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:28 90 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:31 91 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:34 92 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 93 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 94 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 95 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:35 96 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:38 97 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:39 98 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:44 99 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:49 100 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:53 101 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:54 102 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:55 103 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:00 104 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:03:02 105 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:04 106 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 0:03:05 107 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:03:06 108 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 109 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:03:12 110 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:03:14 111 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:03:18 112 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:03:20 113 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:23 114 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:03:27 115 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:03:28 116 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:03:29 117 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:03:41 118 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:43 119 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:04:14 120 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:04:39 121 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:05:37 122 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:05:42 123 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:05:44 124 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:05:45 125 Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:47 126 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:06:02 127 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:06:11 128 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:06:14 129 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:06:25 130 Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:06:26 131 Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:06:31 132 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:06:34 133 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 134 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:06:41 135 Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 136 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:43 137 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:06:47 138 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:06:49 139 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:53 140 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:06:54 141 Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:06:56 142 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:07:00 143 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:07:03 144 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:07:54 145 Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:12:41

Sprint classification 1 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 13 pts 2 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 8 3 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 7 4 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 5 5 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 5 6 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 5 7 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 5 8 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 9 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 10 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 2 11 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 12 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 13 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1

Mountains classification 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 3 3 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Best young rider classification 1 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 1:27:32 2 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:07 3 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:20 4 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:27 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:33 6 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:35 7 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:00:42 8 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:51 9 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:53 10 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:56 11 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:11 12 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:13 13 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:54 14 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:02 15 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:21 16 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:22 17 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:29 18 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:31 19 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:39 20 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:02:45 21 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:10 22 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:03:41 23 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:05:09 24 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:05:38 25 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:06:08 26 Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:06:23 27 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:06:27 28 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:06:30

Best amateur classification 1 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 1:27:42 2 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:10 3 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:19 4 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:00:22 5 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:24 6 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:25 7 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:33 8 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:43 9 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:46 10 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:00:48 11 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:50 12 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:54 13 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:00:55 14 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:03 15 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:07 16 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:09 17 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:14 18 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:15 19 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:17 20 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:23 21 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:24 22 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:41 23 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:44 24 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:45 25 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:48 26 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:01:51 27 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:56 28 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:01 29 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:06 30 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:10 31 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:12 32 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:17 33 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:19 34 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:21 35 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:23 36 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:29 37 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:31 38 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:37 39 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:44 40 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:45 41 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:02:46 42 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:58 43 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:00 44 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:03:31 45 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:04:54 46 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:04:59 47 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:05:02 48 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:05:28 49 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:05:31 50 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:05:51 51 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 52 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:05:58 53 Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 54 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:00 55 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:06:04 56 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:06:06 57 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:10 58 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:06:11 59 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:06:17 60 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:07:11 61 Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 11:58:00

Teams classification 1 Kelly Benefit Strategies 4:21:44 2 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:40 3 UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:53 4 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:55 5 Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:02 6 Trek-Livestrong 0:01:32 7 Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:01:51 8 Fly V Australia 0:02:01 9 Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:02:09 10 Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:02:13 11 Team Type 1 0:02:29 12 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:57 13 Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:02:58 14 Team Rio Grande 0:03:12 15 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:04:03 16 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:04:31 17 Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:05:00 18 IS Corp Cycling Team 0:05:49 19 Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:06:08 20 MBRC/Flanders 0:06:51 21 JetFuel Cycling Team 0:07:08 22 Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:08:06

Elite women--Stage 2 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 0:57:12 2 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 3 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 4 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 5 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 7 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 8 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 9 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 10 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 11 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 12 Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia 13 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 14 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 15 Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 16 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 17 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 18 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 19 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders 20 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 21 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 22 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 23 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 24 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 25 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 26 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 27 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 28 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 29 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 30 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 31 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 32 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 33 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 34 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 35 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 36 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi 37 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 38 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 39 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 40 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 41 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 42 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 43 Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi 44 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 45 Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 46 Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 47 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 48 Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 49 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 50 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 51 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 52 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 53 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 54 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 55 Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 56 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 57 Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management 58 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 59 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 60 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 61 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 62 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 63 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 64 Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 65 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 66 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 67 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 68 Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:00:40 69 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 70 Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 71 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 72 Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:01:10 73 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 74 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 75 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 76 Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi 77 Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 78 Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 79 Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 80 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 81 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 82 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 83 Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 84 Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:30 85 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:50 86 Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:02:10 87 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 88 Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 89 Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 90 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 91 Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 92 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda DNF Jadine Rolcik (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels DNF Jennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda DNF Rita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars DNF Anna Barensfeld (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride DNF Nancy Jones (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride DNF Clara Kelly (USA) Team Freewheel Bike DNF Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Freewheel Bike

Sprint 1 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 3 3 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 1

Sprint 3 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 3 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 1

Mountain 1 1 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 5 pts 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 3 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team

Elite women--general classification after stage 2 1 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 1:11:50 2 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:02 3 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 0:00:04 4 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 0:00:05 5 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 6 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:07 7 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:16 8 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 9 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:21 10 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 0:00:23 11 Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 12 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 13 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:30 14 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:31 15 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:33 16 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:34 17 Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:37 18 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:38 19 Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:00:42 20 Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 21 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:45 22 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 23 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 24 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 0:00:47 25 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:50 26 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:00:53 27 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 28 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:00:58 29 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 30 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:00 31 Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia 0:01:01 32 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 33 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 34 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:05 35 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:01:06 36 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:08 37 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:09 38 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:11 39 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:13 40 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:15 41 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 42 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:16 43 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:17 44 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:18 45 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:19 46 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:24 47 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:26 48 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 49 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:01:28 50 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 0:01:32 51 Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:34 52 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:01:35 53 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:36 54 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:01:38 55 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:39 56 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi 57 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:43 58 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:45 59 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 60 Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management 0:01:46 61 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:51 62 Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:53 63 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:55 64 Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:58 65 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:02:00 66 Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:02:13 67 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:02:17 68 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:02:21 69 Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 70 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:02:25 71 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:02:27 72 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:02:43 73 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:49 74 Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:59 75 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:00 76 Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:03:01 77 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:03:02 78 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:03:08 79 Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 80 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:03:14 81 Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:03:16 82 Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:03:37 83 Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:43 84 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:03:44 85 Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:03:52 86 Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:03:55 87 Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:03:59 88 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:04:08 89 Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 90 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:04:15 91 Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:04:29 92 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:04:31

Sprint classification 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 20 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 10 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 7 4 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 6 5 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 4 6 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 4 8 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 3 9 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 1

Mountains classification 1 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 5 pts 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 3 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 1

Best young rider classification 1 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 1:11:50 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 0:00:04 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 0:00:23 4 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:33 5 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:38 6 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 0:00:47 7 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:50 8 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:00:53 9 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:00 10 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:05 11 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:11 12 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:26 13 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 14 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:01:35 15 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:36 16 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:39 17 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:43 18 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 0:01:45 19 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:51 20 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:55 21 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:02:00 22 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:02:21 23 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:02:43 24 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:49 25 Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:59 26 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:00 27 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:03:02 28 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:03:08 29 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:03:14 30 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:03:44 31 Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:03:59 32 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:04:08 33 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:04:15 34 Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:04:29 35 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:04:31

Category 2 rider classification 1 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 1:12:55 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:06 3 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:08 4 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:00:11 5 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:00:14 6 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:00:34 7 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:00:38 8 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:00:46 9 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:00:50 10 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:12 11 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:01:20 12 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:01:38 13 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:44 14 Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:54 15 Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:02:50 16 Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:54 17 Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:03:24 18 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:03:26