Trending

Clarke claims heavenly sprint in St. Paul

Hosking hoses women's field

Image 1 of 62

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthCare) takes the win with no one in site while teammate Carl Menzies takes second.

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthCare) takes the win with no one in site while teammate Carl Menzies takes second.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 62

The men's podium (l-r): Karl Menzies(United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS), Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS) and Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)

The men's podium (l-r): Karl Menzies(United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS), Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS) and Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 3 of 62

The start of the women's race

The start of the women's race
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 4 of 62

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 5 of 62

Women's podium in St. Paul

Women's podium in St. Paul
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 6 of 62

Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) sprints to a win in St. Paul.

Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) sprints to a win in St. Paul.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 7 of 62

An injured Boyd Johnson (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters) continues on after a crash.

An injured Boyd Johnson (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters) continues on after a crash.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 8 of 62

The men's podium in St. Paul.

The men's podium in St. Paul.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 9 of 62

Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Rory Sutherland ( United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS) chat.

Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Rory Sutherland ( United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS) chat.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 10 of 62

A Kelly Benefit Strategies rider rounds the bend.

A Kelly Benefit Strategies rider rounds the bend.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 11 of 62

The Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 leads

The Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 leads
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 12 of 62

Team UnitedHealthcare finished one-two in the men's race.

Team UnitedHealthcare finished one-two in the men's race.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 13 of 62

The women's jersey winners on the podium in St. Paul

The women's jersey winners on the podium in St. Paul
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 14 of 62

HTC-Columbia always seemed to have a rider at the front the of the peloton.

HTC-Columbia always seemed to have a rider at the front the of the peloton.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 15 of 62

The women's field passes through the start finish with the Saint Paul Landmark center in the background.

The women's field passes through the start finish with the Saint Paul Landmark center in the background.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 16 of 62

And they're off as Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) leads the way.

And they're off as Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) leads the way.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 17 of 62

With the callups complete, the women's field is anxious to go.

With the callups complete, the women's field is anxious to go.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 18 of 62

Emilia Fahlin (HTC Columbia) sporting the Fruit by the Foot best young rider's jersey.

Emilia Fahlin (HTC Columbia) sporting the Fruit by the Foot best young rider's jersey.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 19 of 62

Alison Starnes(Team TIBCO) all smiles before the start in her NVGP leader's jersey.

Alison Starnes(Team TIBCO) all smiles before the start in her NVGP leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 20 of 62

Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex) - Freewheel Bike Most Aggresive Rider.

Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex) - Freewheel Bike Most Aggresive Rider.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 21 of 62

With only a couple laps to go United HealthCare puts all of their riders on the front.

With only a couple laps to go United HealthCare puts all of their riders on the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 62

Riders get strung out past a park in downtown St Paul.

Riders get strung out past a park in downtown St Paul.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 62

Kelly Benefits on the front again to control things.

Kelly Benefits on the front again to control things.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 62

Two to go and Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 attempts to establish themselves at the front.

Two to go and Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 attempts to establish themselves at the front.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 25 of 62

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) looks to the left realizing that Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) will take the stage win.

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) looks to the left realizing that Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) will take the stage win.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 26 of 62

Chloe Hosking(HTC Columbia) begins to celebrate her stage win.

Chloe Hosking(HTC Columbia) begins to celebrate her stage win.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 27 of 62

Hilton Clarke (United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS) takes the stage win.

Hilton Clarke (United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS) takes the stage win.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 28 of 62

Eight to go and United Healthcare comes to the front to take control of the last few laps.

Eight to go and United Healthcare comes to the front to take control of the last few laps.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 29 of 62

Kelly Benefit Strategies controlled the peloton for most of the race.

Kelly Benefit Strategies controlled the peloton for most of the race.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 30 of 62

Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) was safely tucked behind his team until the very end.

Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) was safely tucked behind his team until the very end.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 31 of 62

Kelly Benefit Strategies keep the speed high stringing out the men's field for several blocks.

Kelly Benefit Strategies keep the speed high stringing out the men's field for several blocks.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 32 of 62

Race leader Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and defending champ Rory Sutherland (United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS) chat before the start.

Race leader Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and defending champ Rory Sutherland (United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS) chat before the start.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 33 of 62

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) in the Fruit by the Foot Best Young Rider's jersey.

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) in the Fruit by the Foot Best Young Rider's jersey.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 34 of 62

Alison Starnes(Team TIBCO) in her leader's jersey after the end of stage 2.

Alison Starnes(Team TIBCO) in her leader's jersey after the end of stage 2.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 35 of 62

The women's stage podium (l-r): Theresa Cliff-Ryan(Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team), Chloe Hosking(HTC Columbia) and Shelley Evans(Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)

The women's stage podium (l-r): Theresa Cliff-Ryan(Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team), Chloe Hosking(HTC Columbia) and Shelley Evans(Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 36 of 62

Starting them young in downtown Saint Paul.

Starting them young in downtown Saint Paul.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 37 of 62

Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits) stays tucked in and protecting his lead.

Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits) stays tucked in and protecting his lead.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 38 of 62

Kelly Benefits keeping riders stacked on the front.

Kelly Benefits keeping riders stacked on the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 39 of 62

Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) celebrates her win on stage two.

Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) celebrates her win on stage two.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 40 of 62

The race continued right into sunset and made for a long day.

The race continued right into sunset and made for a long day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 41 of 62

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) taking it easy in the crate after his good TT ride this morning.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) taking it easy in the crate after his good TT ride this morning.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 42 of 62

Kelly Benefits had multiple jerseys to defend during todays criterium.

Kelly Benefits had multiple jerseys to defend during todays criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 43 of 62

Riders pass by Mickey's Dining Car, a downtown St Paul icon.

Riders pass by Mickey's Dining Car, a downtown St Paul icon.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 44 of 62

The men take turn one spread wide after it brought down most of the women's field.

The men take turn one spread wide after it brought down most of the women's field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 45 of 62

The men take to the start line.

The men take to the start line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 46 of 62

The front of the field is patrolled by Peanut Butter & Co and TIBCO.

The front of the field is patrolled by Peanut Butter & Co and TIBCO.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 47 of 62

A big pile up in turn one slowed things down for a couple of laps of the women's field.

A big pile up in turn one slowed things down for a couple of laps of the women's field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 48 of 62

The start line this afternoon was sandwiched between the tall buildings of downtown St Paul.

The start line this afternoon was sandwiched between the tall buildings of downtown St Paul.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 49 of 62

Alison Starnes (TIBCO) was very excited to show up to the start line in her new leader's jersey.

Alison Starnes (TIBCO) was very excited to show up to the start line in her new leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 50 of 62

Riders didn't have much time to take in the sites but they were there.

Riders didn't have much time to take in the sites but they were there.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 51 of 62

Kelly Benefits spent almost the entire race controlling things at the front.

Kelly Benefits spent almost the entire race controlling things at the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 52 of 62

Hilton Clarke (United HealthCare) talks to the media after winning stage two.

Hilton Clarke (United HealthCare) talks to the media after winning stage two.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 53 of 62

Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) just gets Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci) at the line.

Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) just gets Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci) at the line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 54 of 62

Teams come to the front heading into the last lap.

Teams come to the front heading into the last lap.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 55 of 62

Brooke Miller (TIBCO) surrounded by teammates heading into the last couple of laps.

Brooke Miller (TIBCO) surrounded by teammates heading into the last couple of laps.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 56 of 62

Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia) and eventual stage winner Chloe Hosking round a turn.

Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia) and eventual stage winner Chloe Hosking round a turn.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 57 of 62

Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co) launches an attack.

Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co) launches an attack.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 58 of 62

TIBCO latched on to anyone who tried to get up the road.

TIBCO latched on to anyone who tried to get up the road.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 59 of 62

Alison Starnes (TIBCO) was able to hold onto the leader's jersey after riding well in this evening's race.

Alison Starnes (TIBCO) was able to hold onto the leader's jersey after riding well in this evening's race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 60 of 62

Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) spent the day trying to hold on to her jersey.

Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) spent the day trying to hold on to her jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 61 of 62

The women take off for stage two.

The women take off for stage two.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 62 of 62

Alison Starnes (TIBCO) takes the middle spot in her leaders jersey as the women roll to the line.

Alison Starnes (TIBCO) takes the middle spot in her leaders jersey as the women roll to the line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) made it two from two for Australian riders in the Downtown St. Paul Criterium with a convincing victory. The UniteHealthcare pb Maxxis sprinter outpaced teammate Karl Menzies and Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder), in second and third respectively.

"It's been a bit of a dream run for me since I joined this team in the last two weekends," said Clarke. "I sprinted to the line and even threw my bike, turned around and there was no one there; Karl was about 15 metres behind me. I didn't want to leave it to any chance. I put my head down and went all the way to the line. I've done it enough by now to not screw up by looking behind me."

After winning the stage one time trial in the morning, Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) maintained his lead in the general classification during the afternoon's stage two criterium.

The pro men competed for a total of 40 laps on a new course at the Downtown St. Paul Criterium, held on a six-corner, 1.4km circuit with 300 metres to the finish line from the final turn.

"I do really well on these types of courses because they suit my characteristics," Clarke explained. "When the course is tight, flat with lots of corners it suits my riding. I can't speak for everyone but I love these kinds of courses."

Kelly Benefit Strategies riders had their work cut out for them trying to keep Zwizanski in the overall leader's jersey. The squad relied on all its riders to man the front of the field for the duration of the some 90-minute race.

The intermediate bonus sprints offered kept the speeds fast. Sprinters who placed higher up in stage one's short time trial tried to capture additional seconds to move ahead in the overall GC.

Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) took the first time bonus for five seconds ahead of Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita). Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) attacked prior to the next time bonus and picked up the full five seconds before returning to the field.

UnitedHealthcare rallied at the front under ten laps to go in an effort to secure control of the peloton as the race headed toward the finish line, passing the Kelly Benefit Strategies train. The leader's team held strong near the front to mainly protect Zwizanski's overall race lead.

The sprint ignited out the of the last corner. A squabble behind Clarke for his teammate Jake Keough's wheel caused a gap to open and Clarke crossed the line with a victory salute, a sizable gap ahead of his teammate and leadout man Karl Menzies.

"Really we were setting up Jake but a lot of the teams are nervous about my sprint and are aggressive towards Jake to get him off our train," said Clarke. "I guess Karl got second because there was an incident out of the last corner that I didn't see and that's also why I won by a lot. Jake has proven that he is one of the fastest guys in the country right now."

Hosking hangs her hopes on sprint

Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) demonstrated the reason for her increasing reputation as one of the sprinters to watch in future years as the Australian outpaced American talents Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) and Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) to claim the win.

"It was all together for pretty much the whole race," said Evans. "The GC is always wide open for this race because there wasn't a lot of time gained in the time trial. Our objective was to gain as much time as we could and I won all three time bonus sprints."

The morning's stage one time trial winner Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top) maintained her lead in the general classification by a mere two seconds ahead of Evans. The sprinter started stage two 23 seconds behind Starnes but moved into second place by virtue of capturing 21 seconds' worth of time bonuses offered during the criterium.

"We wanted to secure and move up as far as we could in the overall," Evans continued. "We wanted that time to protect our other riders and also to allow me to move up. I got 15 seconds of intermediate sprints and then six seconds at the finish line. I'm two seconds out of the leader's jersey which is a good position to be in."

Some 100 pro and elite women lined up on the start line of a brand new criterium course offered at the Nature Valley Grand Prix, a valuable event on both the National Racing Calendar (NRC) and Women's Prestige Cycling Series.

The second stage's traditional criterium was moved from Lowertown up to the heart of the entertainment district in Downtown St. Paul. The change of location was meant to attract more spectators, out to catch a glimpse the speedy late-afternoon event.

"There were a few wide streets to move up on," Evans said. "The road conditions were not that good. It was interesting though and one of the streets had cobbles on it."

The criterium offered three valuable intermediate time bonuses plus a hefty helping of seconds to the winner of at the finish line. The Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 team did a superb job of holding the field together so that its sprinter Evans could capture all three bonuses on hand.

The teams that proved to be most aggressive during the 28-lap criterium were Colavita-Baci and HTC-Columbia. Team Tibco did much of the pace setting to hold the field together in an effort to protect its race leader Alison Starnes, with help from the Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 team interested in collecting time bonuses to move Evans.

With ten laps to go, the lead-out trains were beginning to rally at the front of the field. Tibco, Colavita-Baci and HTC-Columbia had the most dominant lead-outs in the closing laps.

"It was a race to the last corner and I was way out of position coming into the last corner," Evans said. "I should have known after doing all those intermediate sprints where I needed to be but it was kind of too hard for me to get up there by myself. I was just chasing the sprint and knew that I wasn't going to win."

Elite men--Stage 2
1Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS1:14:04
2Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
3Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
4Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
5Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
6Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
7Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
8Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
9Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
11David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
13Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
14Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
16Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
17Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
18Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
19Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
21Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
22Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
23Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
25Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
26Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
27Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
28Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
29Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
30William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
31Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
32Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
33Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
34Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
35Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
36Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
38Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
39Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
40Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
42Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
43Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
45Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
46Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
47Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
48Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
49Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
50Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
51Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
52Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
53Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
54Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
55Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
56Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
57James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
58Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
59Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
60Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
61Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
62Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
63David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
64Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
65Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
66Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
67Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
68Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:30
69Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
70Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
71Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
72Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
73Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
74Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
75Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
76Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
77Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
78Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
79Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
80Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
81Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
82Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
83Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
84Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
85Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
86Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:00:39
87Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:41
88Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
89Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:01:00
90Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:03
91Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:01:22
92Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
93Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
94Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
95Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
96Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
97Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
98Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
99Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
100Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
101Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
102Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
103Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
104Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
105Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
106Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
107Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
108David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
109Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
110Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
111Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
112Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
113Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
114David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
115Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
116Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
117Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
118Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:01:52
119Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:02:26
120Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:53
121Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:06
122Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
123Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
124David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:04:10
125Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
126Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
127Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia0:04:18
128Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
129Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
130Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:04:28
131Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
132Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:04:33
133Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
134Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:04:38
135Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:05:05
136Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
137Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:05:13
138Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
139Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
140Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
141Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:23
142Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:05:31
143Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
144Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
145Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:11:01
DNFSam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFKolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
DNFTim Mulrooney (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex

Sprint 1
1Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia5pts
2Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS3
3Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1

Sprint 2
1Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 15pts
2Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
3Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 3
1Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita5pts
2David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountain 1
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS3
3Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Most aggressive rider
1Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex

Teams
1Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder3:42:12
2UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
3Team Type 1
4Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
5Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
7Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
8Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
9Fly V Australia
10BISSELL Pro Cycling
11Trek-Livestrong
12Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
13Team Rio Grande0:00:30
14Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
15BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:00
16Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:52
17Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
18MBRC/Flanders0:02:22
19Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:31
20IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:44
21JetFuel Cycling Team0:03:14
22Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:05:32

General classification after stage 2
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1:26:59
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:09
3Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:15
4Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:23
5Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:24
6Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:26
7Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:27
8David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:29
9Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
10Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:33
11Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:36
12Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:37
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:38
14Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:40
16James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:41
17Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
18Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:42
19Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:43
20David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:44
21Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:47
22Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:50
23Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 10:00:51
24Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
25Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:52
26Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
27Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
28Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:53
29Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
30Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
31Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
32Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:55
33Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
34Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:56
36Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
37Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:00
38Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
39Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:01
40Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:02
42Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:03
43Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
44Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:04
45Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:05
46Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:01:06
47Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:07
48Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
49Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
50Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:01:08
51Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:09
52Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
53Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:11
54Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:01:13
55Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:01:14
56William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:15
57Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:16
58Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
59Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
60Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:21
61Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:24
62Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:26
63Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:29
64Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
65Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 10:01:30
66Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
67Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
68Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:31
69Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:33
70Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:01:36
71Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:37
72Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
73Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:38
74Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:40
75Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:44
76Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:45
77Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:46
78Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:50
79Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
80Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:52
81Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:57
82Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:58
83Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:00
84Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:06
85Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:07
86Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:02:20
87Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:24
88Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:27
89Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:28
90Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:31
91Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:34
92Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
93Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
94Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
95Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:35
96Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 10:02:38
97Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:39
98Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:44
99Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:49
100Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:53
101Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:54
102Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:55
103Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:00
104Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:03:02
105Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:04
106Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 10:03:05
107David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:03:06
108Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
109Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:12
110Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:03:14
111Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:03:18
112Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:03:20
113Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:23
114Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:03:27
115Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:03:28
116Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:03:29
117David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:03:41
118Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:43
119Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:04:14
120Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:04:39
121Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:05:37
122Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:05:42
123Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia0:05:44
124David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:05:45
125Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:47
126Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:06:02
127Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:06:11
128Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:06:14
129Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:06:25
130Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:06:26
131Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:06:31
132Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:06:34
133Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
134Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:06:41
135Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
136Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:43
137Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:06:47
138Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:06:49
139Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:53
140Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:06:54
141Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:06:56
142Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:07:00
143Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:07:03
144Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:07:54
145Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:12:41

Sprint classification
1Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS13pts
2Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita8
3Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS7
4Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 15
5Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia5
6Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder5
7Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder5
8David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies3
9Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 12
11Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
12Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
13Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Mountains classification
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS3
3Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Best young rider classification
1Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong1:27:32
2Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:07
3Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:20
4Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:27
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:33
6Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:35
7William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:00:42
8Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:51
9Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:53
10Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:56
11Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:11
12Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:13
13Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:54
14Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:02
15Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:21
16Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:22
17Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:29
18Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:31
19Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:39
20Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:02:45
21Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:10
22Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:03:41
23Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:05:09
24Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:05:38
25Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:06:08
26Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:06:23
27Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:06:27
28Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:06:30

Best amateur classification
1Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist1:27:42
2Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:10
3Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:19
4Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:00:22
5Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:24
6Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:25
7Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:33
8Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:43
9Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:46
10Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:00:48
11Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:50
12Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:54
13Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:00:55
14Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:03
15Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:07
16Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:09
17Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:14
18Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:15
19Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:17
20Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:23
21Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:24
22Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:41
23Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:44
24Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:45
25Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:48
26Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:01:51
27Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:56
28Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:01
29Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:06
30Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:10
31Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:12
32Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:17
33Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:19
34Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:21
35David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:23
36Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:29
37Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:31
38Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:37
39Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:44
40Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:45
41Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:02:46
42David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:58
43Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:00
44Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:03:31
45Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:04:54
46Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:04:59
47David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:05:02
48Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:05:28
49Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:05:31
50Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:05:51
51Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
52Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:05:58
53Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
54Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:00
55Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:06:04
56Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:06:06
57Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:10
58Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:06:11
59Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:06:17
60Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:07:11
61Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters11:58:00

Teams classification
1Kelly Benefit Strategies4:21:44
2Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:40
3UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:53
4BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:55
5Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:02
6Trek-Livestrong0:01:32
7Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:01:51
8Fly V Australia0:02:01
9Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:02:09
10Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:13
11Team Type 10:02:29
12Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:57
13Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:02:58
14Team Rio Grande0:03:12
15BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:03
16Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:31
17Nature Valley Pro Ride0:05:00
18IS Corp Cycling Team0:05:49
19Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:06:08
20MBRC/Flanders0:06:51
21JetFuel Cycling Team0:07:08
22Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:08:06

Elite women--Stage 2
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia0:57:12
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
3Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
4Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
5Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
6Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
7Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
8Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
9Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
10Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
11Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
12Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia
13Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
14Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
15Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
16Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
17Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
18Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
19Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
20Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
21Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
22Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
23Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
24Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
25Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
26Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
27Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
28Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
29Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
30Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
31Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
32Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
33Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
34Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
35Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
36Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
37Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
38Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
39Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
40Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
41Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
42Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
43Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
44Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
45Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
46Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
47Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
48Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
49Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
50Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
51Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
52Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
53Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
54Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
55Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
56Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
57Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
58Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
59Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
60Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
61Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
62Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
63Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
64Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
65Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
66Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
67Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
68Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:00:40
69Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
70Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
71Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
72Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:01:10
73Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
74Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
75Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
76Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
77Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
78Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
79Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
80Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
81Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
82Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
83Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
84Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:30
85Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:50
86Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:02:10
87Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
88Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
89Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
90Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
91Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
92Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
DNFJadine Rolcik (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
DNFJennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda
DNFRita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
DNFAnna Barensfeld (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
DNFNancy Jones (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
DNFClara Kelly (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
DNFJennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Freewheel Bike

Sprint 1
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY125pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO3
3Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY125pts
2Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team3
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO1

Sprint 3
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY125pts
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO3
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO1

Mountain 1
1Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO5pts
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia3
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia1

Most aggressive rider
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team

Elite women--general classification after stage 2
1Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO1:11:50
2Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:02
3Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia0:00:04
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia0:00:05
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
6Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:07
7Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:16
8Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
9Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:21
10Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia0:00:23
11Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
12Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
13Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:30
14Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:31
15Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:33
16Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:34
17Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:37
18Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:38
19Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:00:42
20Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
21Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:45
22Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
23Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
24Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda0:00:47
25Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:50
26Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:00:53
27Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
28Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:00:58
29Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
30Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:00
31Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia0:01:01
32Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
33Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
34Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:05
35Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:01:06
36Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:08
37Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:09
38Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:11
39Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:13
40Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:15
41Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
42Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:16
43Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda0:01:17
44Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda0:01:18
45Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:19
46Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:24
47Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:26
48Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
49Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:01:28
50Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma0:01:32
51Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:34
52Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:01:35
53Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:36
54Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:01:38
55Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:01:39
56Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
57Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:43
58Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:45
59Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
60Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management0:01:46
61Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:51
62Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:53
63Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:55
64Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:58
65Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:00
66Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:02:13
67Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:02:17
68Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:02:21
69Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
70Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:02:25
71Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:02:27
72Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:02:43
73Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:49
74Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:59
75Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:00
76Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:03:01
77Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:03:02
78Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:03:08
79Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
80Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:03:14
81Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:03:16
82Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:37
83Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:43
84Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:03:44
85Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:03:52
86Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:03:55
87Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:03:59
88Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:04:08
89Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
90Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:04:15
91Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:04:29
92Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:04:31

Sprint classification
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY1220pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia10
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team7
4Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO6
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO4
6Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team4
7Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO4
8Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders3
9Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation1

Mountains classification
1Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO5pts
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia3
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia1

Best young rider classification
1Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO1:11:50
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia0:00:04
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia0:00:23
4Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:33
5Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:38
6Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda0:00:47
7Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:50
8Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:00:53
9Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:00
10Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:05
11Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:11
12Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:26
13Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
14Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:01:35
15Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:36
16Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:01:39
17Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:43
18Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia0:01:45
19Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:51
20Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:55
21Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:00
22Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:02:21
23Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:02:43
24Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:49
25Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:59
26Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:00
27Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:03:02
28Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:03:08
29Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:03:14
30Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:03:44
31Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:03:59
32Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:04:08
33Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:04:15
34Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:04:29
35Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:04:31

Category 2 rider classification
1Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus1:12:55
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:06
3Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:08
4Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:00:11
5Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:00:14
6Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:00:34
7Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:00:38
8Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:46
9Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:00:50
10Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:12
11Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:01:20
12Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:01:38
13Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:44
14Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:54
15Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:02:50
16Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:54
17Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:03:24
18Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:03:26

Teams classification
1HTC Columbia3:36:02
2Team TIBCO0:00:08
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:34
4Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:40
5Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
6Webcor Builders0:01:17
7Team Kenda0:02:49
8Bianchi-Grand Performance0:03:39
9Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:03:41
10Team Freewheel Bike0:03:46
11Nature Valley Pro Ride
12BMW-Bianchi0:04:33
13Team Nanoblur-Gears0:04:55
14Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:05:04
15Herbalife LaGrange0:08:36

Latest on Cyclingnews