Clarke claims heavenly sprint in St. Paul
Hosking hoses women's field
Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) made it two from two for Australian riders in the Downtown St. Paul Criterium with a convincing victory. The UniteHealthcare pb Maxxis sprinter outpaced teammate Karl Menzies and Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder), in second and third respectively.
"It's been a bit of a dream run for me since I joined this team in the last two weekends," said Clarke. "I sprinted to the line and even threw my bike, turned around and there was no one there; Karl was about 15 metres behind me. I didn't want to leave it to any chance. I put my head down and went all the way to the line. I've done it enough by now to not screw up by looking behind me."
After winning the stage one time trial in the morning, Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) maintained his lead in the general classification during the afternoon's stage two criterium.
The pro men competed for a total of 40 laps on a new course at the Downtown St. Paul Criterium, held on a six-corner, 1.4km circuit with 300 metres to the finish line from the final turn.
"I do really well on these types of courses because they suit my characteristics," Clarke explained. "When the course is tight, flat with lots of corners it suits my riding. I can't speak for everyone but I love these kinds of courses."
Kelly Benefit Strategies riders had their work cut out for them trying to keep Zwizanski in the overall leader's jersey. The squad relied on all its riders to man the front of the field for the duration of the some 90-minute race.
The intermediate bonus sprints offered kept the speeds fast. Sprinters who placed higher up in stage one's short time trial tried to capture additional seconds to move ahead in the overall GC.
Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) took the first time bonus for five seconds ahead of Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita). Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) attacked prior to the next time bonus and picked up the full five seconds before returning to the field.
UnitedHealthcare rallied at the front under ten laps to go in an effort to secure control of the peloton as the race headed toward the finish line, passing the Kelly Benefit Strategies train. The leader's team held strong near the front to mainly protect Zwizanski's overall race lead.
The sprint ignited out the of the last corner. A squabble behind Clarke for his teammate Jake Keough's wheel caused a gap to open and Clarke crossed the line with a victory salute, a sizable gap ahead of his teammate and leadout man Karl Menzies.
"Really we were setting up Jake but a lot of the teams are nervous about my sprint and are aggressive towards Jake to get him off our train," said Clarke. "I guess Karl got second because there was an incident out of the last corner that I didn't see and that's also why I won by a lot. Jake has proven that he is one of the fastest guys in the country right now."
Hosking hangs her hopes on sprint
Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) demonstrated the reason for her increasing reputation as one of the sprinters to watch in future years as the Australian outpaced American talents Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) and Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) to claim the win.
"It was all together for pretty much the whole race," said Evans. "The GC is always wide open for this race because there wasn't a lot of time gained in the time trial. Our objective was to gain as much time as we could and I won all three time bonus sprints."
The morning's stage one time trial winner Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top) maintained her lead in the general classification by a mere two seconds ahead of Evans. The sprinter started stage two 23 seconds behind Starnes but moved into second place by virtue of capturing 21 seconds' worth of time bonuses offered during the criterium.
"We wanted to secure and move up as far as we could in the overall," Evans continued. "We wanted that time to protect our other riders and also to allow me to move up. I got 15 seconds of intermediate sprints and then six seconds at the finish line. I'm two seconds out of the leader's jersey which is a good position to be in."
Some 100 pro and elite women lined up on the start line of a brand new criterium course offered at the Nature Valley Grand Prix, a valuable event on both the National Racing Calendar (NRC) and Women's Prestige Cycling Series.
The second stage's traditional criterium was moved from Lowertown up to the heart of the entertainment district in Downtown St. Paul. The change of location was meant to attract more spectators, out to catch a glimpse the speedy late-afternoon event.
"There were a few wide streets to move up on," Evans said. "The road conditions were not that good. It was interesting though and one of the streets had cobbles on it."
The criterium offered three valuable intermediate time bonuses plus a hefty helping of seconds to the winner of at the finish line. The Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 team did a superb job of holding the field together so that its sprinter Evans could capture all three bonuses on hand.
The teams that proved to be most aggressive during the 28-lap criterium were Colavita-Baci and HTC-Columbia. Team Tibco did much of the pace setting to hold the field together in an effort to protect its race leader Alison Starnes, with help from the Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 team interested in collecting time bonuses to move Evans.
With ten laps to go, the lead-out trains were beginning to rally at the front of the field. Tibco, Colavita-Baci and HTC-Columbia had the most dominant lead-outs in the closing laps.
"It was a race to the last corner and I was way out of position coming into the last corner," Evans said. "I should have known after doing all those intermediate sprints where I needed to be but it was kind of too hard for me to get up there by myself. I was just chasing the sprint and knew that I wasn't going to win."
|1
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|1:14:04
|2
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|3
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|4
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|5
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|6
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|7
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|9
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|11
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|14
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|16
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|17
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|18
|Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
|19
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|21
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|22
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|23
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|25
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|26
|Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|27
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|28
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|29
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|30
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|31
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|32
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|33
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|34
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|35
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
|36
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|37
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|38
|Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|39
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|40
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|41
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|42
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|43
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|44
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|45
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|46
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|47
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|48
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|49
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|50
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|51
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|52
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|53
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|54
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|55
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|56
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|57
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|58
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|59
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|60
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|61
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|62
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|63
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|64
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|65
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|66
|Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|67
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|68
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:30
|69
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|70
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|71
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|72
|Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|73
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|74
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|75
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|76
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|77
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|78
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|79
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|80
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|81
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|82
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|83
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|84
|Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|85
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|86
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:00:39
|87
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:41
|88
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|89
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:00
|90
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:03
|91
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:01:22
|92
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|93
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|94
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|95
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|96
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
|97
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|98
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|99
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|100
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|101
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|102
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|103
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|104
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|105
|Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
|106
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|107
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|108
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|109
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|110
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|111
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|112
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|113
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|114
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|115
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|116
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|117
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|118
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:01:52
|119
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:02:26
|120
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:02:53
|121
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:06
|122
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|123
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|124
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:04:10
|125
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|126
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|127
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:04:18
|128
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|129
|Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|130
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:04:28
|131
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|132
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:04:33
|133
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|134
|Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|135
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|136
|Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|137
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:05:13
|138
|Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|139
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|140
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|141
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:05:23
|142
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:05:31
|143
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|144
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|145
|Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:11:01
|DNF
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tim Mulrooney (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|1
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|3
|3
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|1
|1
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|5
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|3
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|5
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|3
|3
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|1
|Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|3:42:12
|2
|UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|3
|Team Type 1
|4
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|7
|Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|8
|Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|9
|Fly V Australia
|10
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|11
|Trek-Livestrong
|12
|Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|13
|Team Rio Grande
|0:00:30
|14
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|15
|BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:00
|16
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:52
|17
|Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|18
|MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:22
|19
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:31
|20
|IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|21
|JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|22
|Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:05:32
|1
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:26:59
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:09
|3
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:15
|4
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|5
|Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:24
|6
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:26
|7
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:27
|8
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:29
|9
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:33
|11
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:36
|12
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|13
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:38
|14
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:40
|16
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:41
|17
|Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|18
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|19
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:43
|20
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:44
|21
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|22
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:50
|23
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|0:00:51
|24
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|25
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:52
|26
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|27
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|28
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:53
|29
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|30
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|31
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|32
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:55
|33
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|34
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:56
|36
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|37
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:00
|38
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|39
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:01
|40
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|41
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:02
|42
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:03
|43
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|44
|Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:04
|45
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|46
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:06
|47
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:07
|48
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|49
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|50
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:01:08
|51
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:09
|52
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|53
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:11
|54
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:01:13
|55
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:01:14
|56
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:15
|57
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:16
|58
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|59
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|60
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:21
|61
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|62
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:26
|63
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|64
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|65
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|0:01:30
|66
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|67
|Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|68
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:31
|69
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:33
|70
|Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:36
|71
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:37
|72
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|73
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:38
|74
|Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:40
|75
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:44
|76
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:45
|77
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:46
|78
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:50
|79
|Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|80
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:52
|81
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|82
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:58
|83
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:02:00
|84
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:06
|85
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:02:07
|86
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:02:20
|87
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:24
|88
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|89
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:28
|90
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|91
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:34
|92
|Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
|93
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|94
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|95
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:02:35
|96
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|0:02:38
|97
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:39
|98
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:44
|99
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:02:49
|100
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:53
|101
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:02:54
|102
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|103
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:03:00
|104
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|105
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|106
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
|0:03:05
|107
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|108
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|109
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:03:12
|110
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:03:14
|111
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:03:18
|112
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|113
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:23
|114
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:03:27
|115
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:03:28
|116
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|117
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:03:41
|118
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|119
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:04:14
|120
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:04:39
|121
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:05:37
|122
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|123
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:05:44
|124
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:05:45
|125
|Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:05:47
|126
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:06:02
|127
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:06:11
|128
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:06:14
|129
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:06:25
|130
|Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:06:26
|131
|Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:06:31
|132
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:06:34
|133
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|134
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|135
|Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|136
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:43
|137
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:06:47
|138
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:06:49
|139
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:53
|140
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|141
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:06:56
|142
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:07:00
|143
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:07:03
|144
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|145
|Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:12:41
|1
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|13
|pts
|2
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|8
|3
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|7
|4
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|5
|5
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|5
|6
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|5
|7
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|5
|8
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|9
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|2
|11
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|12
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|13
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|1
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|3
|3
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|1:27:32
|2
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:07
|3
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:20
|4
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:27
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:33
|6
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:35
|7
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:00:42
|8
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|9
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:53
|10
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:11
|12
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:13
|13
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|14
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:02:02
|15
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:02:21
|16
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|17
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|18
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|19
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:39
|20
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:02:45
|21
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|22
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:03:41
|23
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|24
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:05:38
|25
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|26
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:06:23
|27
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:06:27
|28
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:06:30
|1
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|1:27:42
|2
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:00:10
|3
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:19
|4
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:24
|6
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:25
|7
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:33
|8
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:43
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|10
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:00:48
|11
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:50
|12
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:54
|13
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:00:55
|14
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:03
|15
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:07
|16
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:09
|17
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|18
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:15
|19
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:17
|20
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:23
|21
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:24
|22
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:41
|23
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|24
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:45
|25
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|26
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:01:51
|27
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:56
|28
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:01
|29
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:02:06
|30
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:10
|31
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|32
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:17
|33
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|34
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|35
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|36
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:29
|37
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:31
|38
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|39
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:44
|40
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:02:45
|41
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|42
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:58
|43
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|44
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:03:31
|45
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:04:54
|46
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|47
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:05:02
|48
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:05:28
|49
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:05:31
|50
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:05:51
|51
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|52
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|53
|Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|54
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:00
|55
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:06:04
|56
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:06:06
|57
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:10
|58
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|59
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:06:17
|60
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:07:11
|61
|Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|11:58:00
|1
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4:21:44
|2
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:40
|3
|UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:53
|4
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|5
|Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:02
|6
|Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:32
|7
|Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:01:51
|8
|Fly V Australia
|0:02:01
|9
|Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:09
|10
|Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:02:13
|11
|Team Type 1
|0:02:29
|12
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:57
|13
|Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:02:58
|14
|Team Rio Grande
|0:03:12
|15
|BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:03
|16
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:04:31
|17
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:05:00
|18
|IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|19
|Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|20
|MBRC/Flanders
|0:06:51
|21
|JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|22
|Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:08:06
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|0:57:12
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|4
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|7
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|8
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|11
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|12
|Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia
|13
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|14
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|15
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|16
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|17
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|18
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|19
|Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
|20
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|21
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
|22
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|24
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|25
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|26
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|27
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|28
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|29
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|30
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|31
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|32
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|33
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|34
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|35
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|36
|Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|37
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|38
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|39
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|40
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|41
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|42
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|44
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|45
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|46
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|47
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|48
|Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|49
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|50
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|51
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|52
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|53
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|54
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|55
|Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|56
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|57
|Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
|58
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|59
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|60
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|61
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|62
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|63
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|64
|Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|66
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|67
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:00:40
|69
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|70
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|71
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|72
|Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:01:10
|73
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|74
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|75
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|76
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|77
|Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|79
|Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|80
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|81
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|82
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|83
|Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|84
|Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:30
|85
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:01:50
|86
|Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:02:10
|87
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|88
|Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|89
|Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|90
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|91
|Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|92
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|DNF
|Jadine Rolcik (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|DNF
|Jennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda
|DNF
|Rita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|DNF
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|DNF
|Nancy Jones (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|DNF
|Clara Kelly (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|DNF
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|5
|pts
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|3
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|5
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|1
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|3
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|1
|1
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|5
|pts
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|3
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|1
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|1:11:50
|2
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:02
|3
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|0:00:04
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|0:00:05
|5
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|6
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:07
|7
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:16
|8
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|9
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:21
|10
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|0:00:23
|11
|Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|12
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|13
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:00:30
|14
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:31
|15
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:33
|16
|Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:00:34
|17
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:37
|18
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:38
|19
|Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:00:42
|20
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|21
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:45
|22
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|23
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|24
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
|0:00:47
|25
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:50
|26
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:00:53
|27
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|28
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:00:58
|29
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:00
|31
|Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia
|0:01:01
|32
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|34
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:05
|35
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:01:06
|36
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:01:08
|37
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:09
|38
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:01:11
|39
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:13
|40
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:01:15
|41
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|42
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:16
|43
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:17
|44
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:18
|45
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:01:19
|46
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:24
|47
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:26
|48
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|49
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:01:28
|50
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|0:01:32
|51
|Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:01:34
|52
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|0:01:35
|53
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:01:36
|54
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:01:38
|55
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:39
|56
|Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|57
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:43
|58
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:45
|59
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|60
|Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
|0:01:46
|61
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:51
|62
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:53
|63
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:01:55
|64
|Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:01:58
|65
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:02:00
|66
|Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:02:13
|67
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:02:17
|68
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:02:21
|69
|Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|70
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:02:25
|71
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:02:27
|72
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:02:43
|73
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:49
|74
|Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:59
|75
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:00
|76
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:03:01
|77
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:03:02
|78
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:03:08
|79
|Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|80
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:03:14
|81
|Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:03:16
|82
|Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:03:37
|83
|Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:43
|84
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:03:44
|85
|Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:03:52
|86
|Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:03:55
|87
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:03:59
|88
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:04:08
|89
|Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|90
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:04:15
|91
|Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:04:29
|92
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:04:31
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|20
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|10
|3
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|6
|5
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|4
|6
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|4
|8
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|3
|9
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|1
|1
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|5
|pts
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|3
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|1
|1
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|1:11:50
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|0:00:04
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|0:00:23
|4
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:33
|5
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:38
|6
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
|0:00:47
|7
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:50
|8
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:00:53
|9
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:00
|10
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:05
|11
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:01:11
|12
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:26
|13
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|14
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|0:01:35
|15
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:01:36
|16
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:39
|17
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:43
|18
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|0:01:45
|19
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:51
|20
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:01:55
|21
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:02:00
|22
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:02:21
|23
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:02:43
|24
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:49
|25
|Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:59
|26
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:00
|27
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:03:02
|28
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:03:08
|29
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:03:14
|30
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:03:44
|31
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:03:59
|32
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:04:08
|33
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:04:15
|34
|Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:04:29
|35
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:04:31
|1
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|1:12:55
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:06
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:08
|4
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:00:11
|5
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:00:14
|6
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:00:34
|7
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:00:38
|8
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:00:46
|9
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:00:50
|10
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:01:12
|11
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:01:20
|12
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:01:38
|13
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:44
|14
|Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:54
|15
|Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:02:50
|16
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:54
|17
|Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:03:24
|18
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:03:26
|1
|HTC Columbia
|3:36:02
|2
|Team TIBCO
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:34
|4
|Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:40
|5
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|6
|Webcor Builders
|0:01:17
|7
|Team Kenda
|0:02:49
|8
|Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:03:39
|9
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:03:41
|10
|Team Freewheel Bike
|0:03:46
|11
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|12
|BMW-Bianchi
|0:04:33
|13
|Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:04:55
|14
|Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:05:04
|15
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:08:36
