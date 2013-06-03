Image 1 of 26 Cheryl Sornson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 2 of 26 Men's Open podium from after the Mohican 100 (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 3 of 26 Gerry Pflug (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 4 of 26 Cheryl Sornson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 5 of 26 Cheryl Sornson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 6 of 26 Gerry Pflug (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 7 of 26 Gerry Pflug (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 8 of 26 Michael Simonson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 9 of 26 Michael Simonson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 10 of 26 Cheryl Sornson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 11 of 26 Cheryl Sornson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 12 of 26 Cheryl Sornson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 13 of 26 Gerry Pflug (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 14 of 26 Cheryl Sornson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 15 of 26 Cheryl Sornson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 16 of 26 Michael Simonson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 17 of 26 Cheryl Sornson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 18 of 26 Cheryl Sornson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 19 of 26 Cheryl Sornson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 20 of 26 Cheryl Sornson (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 21 of 26 Gerry Pflug (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 22 of 26 Gerry Pflug (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 23 of 26 Gerry Pflug (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 24 of 26 Not all the women could make it to the podium after the Mohican 100 (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 25 of 26 The Singlespeed podium wasn't quite complete (Image credit: John Tikka) Image 26 of 26 The Master's podium at the Kenda Mohican 100 (Image credit: John Tikka)

For more than a decade, the Kenda Mohican 100 has challenged racers along some of the most popular trails in Ohio, spanning the four counties that make up what has become known as "Mohican Country". This year, nearly 600 racers took up the challenge.

A stray downpour managed to sneak in on Friday night for a few minutes around 8:00 pm. However, the storms slinked off into the night without much effect on the mountain bike trails. To the delight of racers on Saturday, the forecast of 99% chance of rain and severe thunderstorms failed to materialize, instead, moving northwest within site of the finish line.

The race nearly took a tragic turn from the very start when bumping handlebars sent two racers to the pavement and another to the curb. According to Peter Dy (BikeSource of Columbus), "I lined up on the right side of the start about 10 rows from the front. Once the horn went off, I eased out with the riders around me and started making my way forward." The incident happened about a quarter mile from the start.

"There was a wide gap, probably two handlebar widths, between two riders that I was going to move through. I progressively accelerated to overtake them and as I got level with them there was movement to my left. The rider to my left erratically veered right and into me and tangled our handlebars. He leaned on me. I think I tried leaning back on him. Then blackness - everything went fuzzy. I came to in the ambulance on the ride to the hospital."

Fortunately, both riders were released and Dy returned to aid station one to help out his teammates at BikeSource who headed up aid station one. The racer who hit the curb suffered a dislocated shoulder but returned with Dy to enjoy the post-race festivities.

Women: Sornson gets fifth straight NUE win

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) racked up her fifth straight win at Mohican, finishing in 7:59:34. Her teammate Kathleen Harding came in second at 8:55:24 with Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Race) capturing the third spot on the podium.

"The start of the race was huge as usual for Mohican with the 100 mile and 100 k starting together," said Sornson. "The Mohican 100 offers.... brutal gravel grinds bookended by swoopy fun singletrack."

"The course was marked beyond belief and fortunately the weather was merciful on us," said Simril. "I felt strong and steady throughout and was - as always - ecstatic to catch my first glimpse of the tents at the campground coming into the finish!"

Rounding out the top six on the podium were Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) in 9:35:35. Ohio's OMBC Series Champion Shannon Tenwalde (Paradise Garage Racing) in 10:26:03 and Christina Buerkle (Trek) in 10:49:28.

Men: The SiMonster gets his first NUE Series win

With last year's race winner and 2011 NUE Men's Open Champion Christian Tanguy (Team CF) forced to drop out of the race due to sickness, the door swung wide open for host of racers hoping to get their shot on the Mohican podium.

Micheal "SiMonster" Simonson (616 Fabrication) who finished second last year at Mohican, took it to the field to get his first NUE Series men's win in 7:15:42, along with a top prize of $1000, complimentary entry to next year's race, plus a $200 prime for being the first racer to reach the city limits, an annual cash prize offered by Kim's Bikes and The Loudonville-Mohican Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"I broke away on the climb just after the covered bridge, but I wasn't making a lot of time on them. It wasn't till I hit the run-up where I really drilled it and ran all the way to the top that I was able to get completely out of sight," said Simonson.

"I was slowing down a bit near the end with heat and humidity and then I looked back and saw the NUE Singlespeed Champion Gerry Pflug chasing. He got around me on one the very last hills near the end. I tried to rally for a chase but I was pretty smoked from the all the efforts early on. It was a little bittersweet, but I still got to stand on the top step of the podium. It was a good day."

Six minutes later, Rob Spreng (Team CF) finished in 7:21:41.

"I led through the woods for a while, maybe 10 miles or so. Eventually Kevin Carter and Mike Simonson came charging up behind me. For a while, it was the three of us and eventually a couple of 100k guys," said Spreng. "After the covered bridge, before aid 1, Simonson went off the front, leaving Carter, me and two 100k guys. Shortly after aid one, Pat Blair joined our group. Once we hit the road Gerry Pflug charged by and Carter suffered a flat."

Three minutes later, Chris Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized) rolled in and moved up to first place overall in the NUE Series. "This is the first 100 I have ever done where I am in damage control less than one hour into the race! At the end of the day, I was completely destroyed and could not wait to get my finisher growler filled with some beer to celebrate a hard fought third," said Peariso.

Singlespeed: Pfluginator gets the overall win and SS, too

Gerry Pflug (Team CF) who will be 45 this year, smashed the field with a time of 7:12:12, five minutes faster than last year's winner, and not only got the singlespeed victory but became the first singlespeed racer ever to win the overall at an NUE Series Race. The four-time champion now leads the series with four straight wins.

"When I eventually saw Mike in front of me, I could tell he was tired. I shared some words of encouragement and then continued on my way when I caught him. I knew if I could get into the last section of singletrack after checkpoint 5 ahead of Mike, I had a chance of being the overall winner of a NUE Race on a singlespeed," said Pflug. "I did make into the singletrack first and had an absolute blast riding the final eight miles of buffed-out singletrack to the finish. Riding across the finish line in the first overall spot was an awesome feeling and being able to do it on a singlespeed made it even more special."

Patrick Blair (Adventures for the Cure) finished second in 7:23:51.

"Just before aid station 2, I was telling Spreng that I was super happy to be with him and KC and that there was no way that Ron or Gerry would catch me now that I was with the best geared racers when, out of nowhere, Gerry zooms past us on an uphill! Spreng and I tried to catch back up to Gerry and his guy but we just couldn't do it. After aid three, I separated from Spreng. Gerry was on fire and racing at a different level!"

Ron Harding (Trestle Bridge Racing) finished third at 7:27:23 with Nathan Annon (PRO Mountain Outfitters/Yeti Cycles) finishing 7:40:36 and Trevor Rockwell (Team Noah Foundation/Decorah Bicycles/Twin Six) at 7:43:01

Masters 50+: Petro gets his first Mohican and NUE Series win

Alec Petro (Corner Cycle Bay Hill Capital Management) surprised the NUE Series Champion, Ron Sanborn (Einstein Racing) with his sub eight victory at 7:59:35.

"My first trip to the Mohican 100, and I was a bit worried about so much climbing so early in the race. I tried to pace myself as I didn't know the course at all. This was my first long race since being diagnosed with a blood clot and pulmonary embolism. I was probably the only person in the race taking Caumadin (blood thinner).... After 30 miles, we had already climbed 6500 vertical feet, and I wasn't feeling very good but luckily passed Ron Sanborn as he was having a bad moment on a climb and never looked back. Once I knew I was winning, I did my best to put the suffering in the back of my mind."

"This was a 'training race' for me as I'm racing Trans Alps with teammate Kevin Hines (former Masters and national cross and mountain bike champion) in July. I plan to race the Hampshire 100 as my other NUE race, and I will be back next year to defend the masters title."

Sanborn took second in 8:18:08 following his win at Mohican last year at 7:43:56. Terry Blanchet (North American Velo) took third in 8:51:29 followed by Chris Irving (Los Locos) in 9:19:11 and Robert Goetz (Nebo Ridge) at 9:19:26. Goetz won the Mohican 100k last year in 5:32:45.

Afterward, Irving offered up some good advice, "After a subpar race with some stomach issues, I was just planning on riding the last five miles of singletrack until I saw a gentleman right behind me that looked like he could be 50+, I decided that it was time to race again and stayed in front of him to the finish, ending up 20 seconds in front of fifth place and three minutes in front of 6th. Never stop racing as you never know who you are racing against."

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Simonson (616 Fabrication) 7:15:42 2 Rob Spreng (Team CF) 0:05:59 3 Chris Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized) 0:08:49 4 Michael Tabasko (DCMTB) 0:10:07 5 Greg Kuhn (Rbs MTB Team) 0:11:40 6 Tom Burke (Einstein Cycles) 0:13:49 7 James Mayuric (Teamcf Pittsburgh/Pro Bikes) 0:22:19 8 Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) 0:32:28 9 Andy Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks/Black Dog Bikes) 0:51:18 10 Brent Mayer (Trek Store Cincinnati Racing, Maxxis) 0:54:04 11 John Petrylak (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing) 1:00:50 12 Bruce Stauffer 1:01:55 13 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor) 1:02:06 14 Lorenzo Serra (Pawling Cycle & Sport) 1:13:58 15 Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing P/B Dogfish Head Alehouse) 1:14:17 16 Jay Click (Cycletherapy Specialized Racing) 1:18:49 17 Dan Kotwicki (Rbs Cycling Team) 1:21:56 18 Bradley Smith (Orrville Cycling Team) 1:22:28 19 James Billiter (Biowheels) 1:22:48 20 Jeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing P/B Endorphin Fitness) 1:23:10 21 Michael Schena (Team Racing Cyclocross On Lundbecks Cycles) 1:24:46 22 Joshua Martin (Rotor Bike Usa) 1:25:02 23 Jesse Kelly (Team CF) 1:31:34 24 Scott Morman (Stark Velo) 1:33:30 25 David Silloway (The Bike Zone) 1:33:48 26 Frank Yeager (Design Physics Racing Pb Endorphin Fitness) 1:40:33 27 Steve Fields 1:43:55 28 Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing ) 1:44:11 29 Joe Fraas (West Liberty Cycles) 1:45:22 30 Alex Schultz (Main Street/Mpi/Kuhnhenn) 1:46:27 31 Patrick Warren 1:46:58 32 Thomas Hanrahan (Eager Beaver 100/ Silent Sports) 1:48:56 33 Burgess Gow (Ghisallo Cycling) 1:56:31 34 Chase Barnhart (Marietta Adventure Company) 1:57:50 35 Tom Stritzinger 1:58:43 36 Brad Rogers (Y-Not Cycling) 1:59:00 37 Sheldon Laidman (First Capital Cycling) 2:01:06 38 Ben Bower (Big Bang Bikes / Pomodora) 2:06:43 39 Jarom Thomas (Combo Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll:) 2:11:58 40 Tim Yuska (Iron Cycles) 2:12:11 41 Raymond Willard (Empire Brewing-Syracuse Bicycle) 2:12:17 42 John Mcnavage (North Allegheny) 2:16:36 43 Michael Gottfried (Team Defiance / Ksd) 2:20:08 44 Nathan Updyke (Base Tri Fitness) 2:24:18 45 Thomas Novitsky (Racing Greyhounds) 2:26:28 46 Kyle Russ 2:26:51 47 Matt Kretchmar (Athens Bicycle) 2:27:19 48 Gabe Rainwater 2:28:07 49 Tim Smith (Cycle Sport Concepts Chattanooga) 2:32:44 50 Ryan Miracle (Marietta Aventure Company) 2:34:26 51 Bryan Wright (Black Dog Bikes) 2:35:23 52 Adam Helms 2:37:53 53 Adam Truog (Left 4 Dead) 2:39:09 54 Cooper Fowler (Bcd Racing) 2:43:18 55 Aaron Schicker 2:49:12 56 Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing) 2:52:50 57 Robert Neidlinger (Hc Hooligans) 2:53:58 58 Karl Emmerich (Racing Greyhounds) 2:57:17 59 Christopher Hannegan (Base Tri Fitness) 2:59:13 60 Brian Scharp 3:00:02 61 Steven Hecht (Toasted Head Racing) 3:00:49 62 Grant Matthews (Toasted Head Racing.) 3:03:52 63 Greg Rittler (Adventures For The Cure) 3:04:30 64 Chris Bryce (Dark Horse Flyers) 3:04:31 65 Arthur Haan (Drt Racing) 3:19:48 66 David Hofmann 3:20:20 67 Robert Carrera (Pinnacle Iii/ Green Mountain Sports) 3:24:56 68 Kent Mcdonald 3:26:38 69 David Moore (Cycletherapy Specialized Racing) 3:30:46 70 Laurence Etgen (Green Mountain Tree Service/Fulcrum Engineering) 3:32:03 71 Scott Dean (Ride The Elephant Abqhomesearch.Com) 3:32:26 72 Peri Garite (Team Pc) 3:32:40 73 Michael Bonsby (Team Mt Airy) 3:34:01 74 Dan Marshall (Eager Beaver 100: Canada's 100 Miler) 3:40:07 75 Jeff Rodelas (Left 4 Dead) 3:44:45 76 Rob Mitzel (Team Rjr / Hometown Bicycles) 3:49:34 77 Randy Shoogs Larrison (Cadre Racing) 3:51:18 78 Jody M. Mazur (Cadre Racing) 3:58:21 79 Victor Gasior (Stanky Creek Cycling) 4:02:27 80 Jim Havey (Commonwealth Eye Surgery / Crankworks) 4:10:03 81 Paul Freibert 4:10:30 82 Jurrien Davison (Shine) 4:10:50 83 Chris Karpowicz (Pirate Cycling League/ Hammer Nutrition) 4:11:03 84 Jeff Mozer 4:11:08 85 Randy Patton (Combo Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 4:11:18 86 Kenny Kocarek (Knobby Side Down) 4:25:48 87 Andrew Crow (Knobby Side Down) 4:25:49 88 Matthew Olearchick 4:26:00 89 Allen Loy (Paradise Garage Racing) 4:26:56 90 Christopher Arndt (Team Six One Four) 4:27:51 91 Jason Wolf 4:31:41 92 Graceson Parsons (Team Gman) 4:31:42 93 Philip Klein 4:31:45 94 Dan Kwasnowski 4:37:19 95 Michael Wehri 4:37:46 96 Justin Davis 4:43:54 97 Peter Joyal (Cycleyouth) 5:11:14 98 John Percassi 5:12:33 99 Jared Medler (Morgans Garage) 5:16:33 100 Harvey Elliott 5:21:18 101 Andrew Arbocus (Metalmaniac Racing) 5:26:00 102 Dustin Geraghty (Strummer Cycles) 5:26:01 103 Jason Ramboer (Little Belgium Bike Gang) 5:31:11 104 Bill Vermeersch (Little Belgium Bike Gang) 5:31:12 105 Katie Carney 5:59:26 106 Jim Thacker (Reliable Oil Equipment Trek Store Cincinnati) 5:59:27 107 Craig Nadel (Groove Labs/Livemedium) 6:16:03 108 Daniel Saltzmann (Left 4 Dead) 6:18:33 109 Darren Steen (Little Belgium Bike Gang) 6:34:18

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 7:59:34 2 Kathleen Harding (Team CF) 0:55:50 3 Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 1:00:16 4 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 1:36:01 5 Shannon Tenwalde (Paradise Garage Racing) 2:26:29 6 Christina Buerkle (Trek Of Pittsburgh) 2:49:54 7 Victoria Steen (Team Sixonefour) 3:01:12 8 Lauren Kraft (Jeni's Ice Cream) 3:44:00 9 Aaron Oswald 3:52:34 10 Jeni Roosen (7 Hills) 3:53:26 11 Kristen Arnold (Team Sixonefour) 4:00:50 12 Niki Milleson (Rose Bike) 4:01:51 DNF Bethany Jones DNF Julie Whalen (Shine) DNF Eleanor Mcdonough (Tvb Race) DNF Dana Napurano (Team MTBnj.Com-Halter's) DNS Priscilla Baltz DNS Christie Simon (Wild Bettys)

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerry Pflug (Team CF) 7:12:12 2 Patrick Blair (Adventures For The Cure) 0:11:39 3 Ron Harding (Trestle Bridge Racing) 0:15:11 4 Nathan Annon (Pro Mountain Outfitters/Yeti Cycles) 0:28:24 5 Trevor Rockwell (Team Noah Foundation/Decorah Bicycles/Twin Six) 0:30:49 6 Richard Trent (Dickhouse) 0:51:05 7 Daniel Atkins (Race Pace Trek Mtn Team) 0:53:03 8 Daniel Rapp (Toasted Head Racing) 1:01:31 9 Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles And Twin 6) 1:07:39 10 Vinni Kish (Athens Bicycle) 1:13:01 11 Scott Green (Toasted Head Racing) 1:26:48 12 Taylor Kruse (Paradise Garage Racing) 1:28:20 13 Rob Lochner (Ynssr / Pro Bikes / Xxc Mag) 1:39:50 14 Samuel Dobrozsi (Swallow Bicycle Works) 2:00:49 15 Wilson Pyle (Sewickley Cycling) 2:12:00 16 Thomas Swallow (Swallow Bicycle Works) 2:45:46 17 Chris Hays (Pro Mountain Outfitters) 2:51:36 18 Bob Sowga 2:57:42 19 Chris Joice (Dirty South) 2:58:03 20 Craig Akers (Hc Hooligans) 3:05:59 21 Joseph Delaney (Black Dog Bikes) 3:14:25 22 Doug Trojan (Bike Loft East) 4:02:15 DNF Michael Chambers DNF Bill Ostrowski (World Bicycle Relief) DNF Corey Volz (Big Bob's Bailbonds And Smoke Shop)