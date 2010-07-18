Image 1 of 9 Josh Tostado (Bach Builders Santa Cruz) leads the race (Image credit: Sarai Snyder) Image 2 of 9 Jari Kirkland (Team Alpine Orthopedics) races to a win (Image credit: Sarai Snyder) Image 3 of 9 Jari Kirkland (Team Alpine Orthopedics) out on course (Image credit: Sarai Snyder) Image 4 of 9 Jari Kirkland (Team Alpine Orthopedics) (Image credit: Sarai Snyder) Image 5 of 9 Joey Thompson (Mountain Bike Specialized) on his way to second place (Image credit: Sarai Snyder) Image 6 of 9 Men's podium (Image credit: Sarai Snyder) Image 7 of 9 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) races through the trees (Image credit: Sarai Snyder) Image 8 of 9 Women's podium (Image credit: Sarai Snyder) Image 9 of 9 The start of the Breckenridge 100 (Image credit: Sarai Snyder)

The sixth Annual Breckenridge 100 tested the limits of endurance for racers from all over the US with participants from as far away as New York, Oregon and many states in between. On Saturday July 17, soloists and three-erson teams competed along a grueling 100-mile high, altitude race course that crossed the continental divide three times. Beginning at 9,000 feet in Breckenridge, Colorado, headed into the clouds, The B-100 mile race started at 6:00 am as the sun was just peaking over the mountain top. At 10:00 am, the B-68 mile and B-32 mile races began. It was a hot day in the saddle as a record 270 racers competed in the three races.

The 100-mile course consisted of three loops, each one ending in Carter Park providing an opportunity for spectators to follow the action as racers rolled through between loops. A large crowd of spectators gathered to cheer racers on and Breck Velo was on hand offering mechanical support and a quick squirt of lube to keep the dusty chains operating as well.

Men's open race

In the men's open division, the much anticipated repeat battle between local favorite and five-time champion, Josh Tostado (Bach Builders) and Jeff Schalk (Trek MTN Co-Op) fell victim to mechanicals as Schalk's double flat on loop one took him out of contention for a first place finish. With just one tube and two flats, Schalk ran several miles and picked up a tube at a nearby bike shop in Frisco, before blasting off in a desperate attempt to get back in contention.

Despite his difficulties, Schalk, the reigning Kenda NUE Series Champion and current series leader with three wins under his wheels, stepped up to the challenge, and fought his way back to a very respectable third place.

"Jeff and I were neck and neck, if he hadn't flatted it would have been a battle, but that's racing," said Tostado. Many racers reported flats on the rough descent off of Wheeler pass.

After the race, Tostado, who went on to win his sixth straight Breck 100, was calm and contemplative. "I feel like I'm going to lose every year. I don't put a lot of pressure on myself. It comes from others, friends, and other non-racers. But I don't win all the time."

"I've been expecting to lose," said Tostado. "I'm fortunate and happy that I've been able to win a race six times, not a lot of people can say that. I'm blessed." In just 8:23:47, Tostado completed the grueling 100 miles of high altitude racing with 13,719 ft. of climbing, shaving 10 minutes off of last year's finish time.

Despite having a reputation as the toughest 100 in the country, some first timers were up for the challenge including second place finisher Joey Thompson (Mountain Bike Specialists) from Durango, Colorado. This young man was the talk of the day, coming in just under eight minutes behind Tostado.

"I didn't know what to expect," said Thompson, "I've never done a 100 miler before. I didn't know how to pace myself I just tried to focus on eating and drinking. I tried to stay with the front guys but I never saw Josh again after the first climb. This is definitely his race." Keep an eye on this young newcomer, no doubt, everyone will be watching next year.

Women's open race

Jari Kirkland (Team Alpine Orthopedic) not only rocked the women's race but the entire field finishing in just under 10 hours and placing 17th overall. This was her first time competing in the Breckenridge 100 and before the race, she said that she was "really, really, really, really... excited to be here" as she considers Breckenridge to be her home.

Kirkland, who currently resides in Crested Butte, started riding here and has always wanted to return for the race. "I left everything out there. It lived up to every expectation. It was a perfect mix of everything, singletrack, technical singletrack, climbing... Wheeler pass was really high and the descent was really sketchy, super loose and rocky", but she didn't go down.

Her greatest challenge came on the last climb. Even though it was only 100 yards, she had to coach herself through, repeating "come on Jari, you can do this".

Eszter Horanyi (Waltworks Space Cowgirls) of Crested Butte, although a bit disappointed in the day, stating "it was a rough day in the office", was happy with the overall turnout taking second in the women's 100. When asked what would have made the day better she repeated her request for "Cabana boys at the top of all the climbs".

2008 Kenda NUE Series Champion, Cheryl Sorensen, (Team CF) put on an amazing performance as well. Coming from low altitude in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, she was all smiles after the race and seemed happy with her third place finish in the high country. Equally as impressive was the showing by women's singlespeed winner Andrea Wilson of Cordova. Wilson completed the 100 miler in just under 13 hours.

Singlespeed race

Mark Thompson of Breckenridge (Wilderness Sports) took the singlespeed win for a second straight year. "It was hard but I felt good. With 17 tough contenders, "It was a good field for singlespeed, I felt like I had a target on my back since I won last year," said Thompson.

On loop 2 he hit the ground hard, adding suffering on the next climb but he managed to push through, finishing with an impressive 10th place overall. 45 minutes behind Mark Thompson was Michael Melleny (Landis/Red Rock) of Chandler, Arizona, followed closely by Gerry Pflug (Salsa/Spk/Pro Bikes), Reigning Kenda NUE Series Champion and current NUE Series singlespeed series point leader.

Master’s 50+ Race

The closest race among leaders was in the masters 50+ division where the top three were separated by just minutes. After 11:35:57, it was Larry Dewitt (Pro-Cycling) of Colorado Springs that took top honors. Just five minutes behind the leader, NUE Series contender, David Grauer, (Orthopro) of Niwot crossed the line with Carl Gable (TeamSantaFe.org) of Santa Fe just seven minutes behind Grauer.

Also impressive, was Master's 50+ women's racer Sharon McDowell-Larson, (Pro Cycling) of Colorado Springs who was the only finisher in her age division at 12:13:08.

The top 10 men's and top five women's podiums received a cash pay-out. Top finishers in every category received a custom mug filled with a little something courtesy of Polar Water Bottles, Chipotle, WTB and Kenda Tires.

The Breckenridge 100 is an epic adventure that tests the endurance and fortitude of all participants and Keisuke Nishimoto couldn't agree more. Nishimoto finished the 100-mile challenge in 12:50:06. Resting comfortably in the shade of the Ergon Grips canopy after the race, Nishimoto stated that it was much more difficult than any of the three Ironman Triathlon races he had completed.

For some the day's work was over by 3:00pm, but many racers filed across the finish line late into the evening. Each rider was treated to a buffet dinner and beer. At the end of an epic day of riding, a full belly, a cold beer, and a smile that comes from completing what is arguably the toughest race in the series, was a reward in itself. And for those that didn't finish, the knowledge gained from this year's event will, no doubt, become the building blocks to a successful finish next year.

From Colorado, the Kenda NUE Series heads to the hills of Pennsylvania, where racers will take on the Wilderness 101 in State College on July 31. Nothing has been decided and all divisions are still undecided heading into race number five in this best four of eight race series.

The NUE Series rewards all racers who complete the four race minimum with cash and prize awards courtesy of Kenda, Ergon, Terry Precision Cycling, Yakima Racks, and Velocity Wheelsets. Division winners also receive custom jerseys, courtesy of Endura Technical Apparel.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Tostado (Bach Builders / Santa Cruz) 8:23:47 2 Joey Thompson (Mountain Bike Specialized) 0:08:10 3 Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Co-op) 0:19:05 4 Colby Pearce (Cannondale) 0:22:59 5 Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek) 0:35:55 6 Jesse Jakomait 0:41:19 7 Matt Woodruff (BrokenSpoke Cycling) 0:56:47 8 Doug Andrews (www.GeoLadders.com) 0:58:45 9 Doug Johnson (Bandwagon Racing) 1:06:34 10 Kip J. Biese (Pearl Izumi/Old Town) 1:22:25 11 Stewart Gross (Alpine Orthopeadics) 1:29:21 12 Daniel Nelson (Racers Cycle Service) 1:31:03 13 Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory) 1:33:00 14 Keith Collins (Bach Builders) 1:37:54 15 Josh Cullen (Honey Stinger / Trek) 1:38:38 16 Andrew Carney (Big Wheel Racing) 1:42:28 17 Dean Hill 1:44:38 18 Curt Wilhelm (Trek Bicycle Store) 1:47:10 19 Sam Sweetser (Cole Sport/ Shred Op) 1:50:42 20 Thor Loechell (Primal First bank) 1:51:06 21 Steve Reiter 1:56:14 22 Matt Williams (mtbracenews.com) 1:57:34 23 Steve Peterson 2:00:02 24 Richard Fiske (Kenwood) 2:03:05 25 Jeffrey Rank 2:03:49 26 Matthew Perry 2:08:16 27 Phillip Marino 2:09:42 28 Paul Tanguay (Fort Collins Cycling) 2:09:49 29 Brian Stevenson 2:14:13 30 Fred Hankinson 2:19:15 31 Adam Hoppe (Team Sol/The Bicycle) 2:25:04 32 Stephen Carney (Big Wheel Racing) 2:28:31 33 Jonathan Davis (Team Trek Bike Store) 2:32:23 34 Todd Kennedy (Honey Stinger - Trek) 2:34:39 35 Scott Patterson 2:36:04 36 Brad Grohusky (Big Wheel Racing) 2:39:00 37 Steve Rane 2:39:52 38 Scott Leonard (Mountain Flyer magazize) 2:42:10 39 Lucas Chandler 2:43:43 40 Sean Clancy (Sho-Air/Sonce Vitarg) 2:46:43 41 Carlos Vulgamott (Golden Bike Shop) 2:54:48 42 Micheal Malecki 2:57:38 43 Scott Morrison (White Pine Touring) 3:00:57 44 Christopher Richmond (The Amazing Carvelo) 3:02:21 45 Drew Sprafke (Rocky Mtn Racing) 3:05:19 46 Bradley Burgtorf 3:08:48 47 Ed Palmer (Fusion Hi-Tech Inc) 3:09:44 48 Jon Haftel 3:10:05 49 Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike) 3:13:15 50 Paul Foster (hitarock) 3:14:31 51 Collin Price 3:20:57 52 James Lindenblatt (Mountain View Sports) 3:21:10 53 Ralph Kuhlmeier 3:23:15 54 Zach Brace (Mesa Cycles) 3:27:43 55 Greg Leschisin (Singletrack Builders) 3:30:27 56 Justin Hankins (Wild Hares) 3:34:34 57 Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 3:39:58 58 Warren Schick (Riverfront Club) 3:46:56 59 Tim Lutz 3:50:01 60 Michael Chavez (Cycles of Life) 3:53:53 61 Sean Karre 3:54:34 62 Kevin Cole 4:01:39 63 Jeff Dohlby 4:02:24 64 Wade Lawrence 4:02:36 65 Jacques Mailloux 4:02:37 66 Brian Evans 4:03:04 67 Dan Schrad 4:07:57 68 Luke Duster 4:09:44 69 Brett Donelson 4:15:24 70 Andrew Cummins (Sunset Cycles) 4:17:56 71 Tim Winters (SORBA-GATR) 4:19:35 72 Dan Hamann (Elm Street Posse) 4:24:58 73 William Posanka 4:25:25 74 Keisuke Nishimoto (Ericsson) 4:26:19 75 Chris Peterson (Midwest Cycling) 4:27:03 76 James Herrera (Performance Driven) 4:28:26 77 Sean Fey (Adrelin Cycles) 4:30:43 78 Matt Carlson 4:34:19 79 Nicholas Glasser (Clockwork Construction) 4:37:57 80 Angelo Forero (450 Club) 4:41:15 81 Warren Rohal 4:44:12 82 Thori Wolfe (Route 1 Velo/Arrow) 4:44:13 83 Toti Larson 4:49:11 84 Jeff Johnston (The Bike Way) 4:56:04 85 Mike Bartels (Midwest Cycling) 86 Scott Peipert (Wild Trak Bikes) 5:00:36 87 Joe Dyer 5:13:48 88 Trent Newcomer 5:14:04 89 Matt Scotton (Wrecked'em) 5:17:32 90 Dennis Newell 5:26:17 91 Kevin White 5:27:14 92 Brian Husmann 5:28:57 93 Brett Ebben (Ride Against the Mac) 5:30:46 94 Abbott Gilbane (Mom and Dad) 5:32:54 95 Jim Kanter 5:33:40 96 Ryan Carlson (Twin Six) 5:34:16 97 Vance McMurry 5:49:20 98 Mike Davis 5:52:07 99 Charles Parsons 5:52:34 100 Bill Hade (Cranford Bike Team) 5:56:07 101 Jim Easton (Wild Hares) 6:15:38 DNF Graham Gifford DNF Samuel Morrison (FFR/ProBikes/Cannond) DNF Chris Cornacchia DNF Michael Elhadj DNF Greg Holley DNF Greg Koeka (GS Boulder/Trek) DNF Joe Leslie DNF Matthew Runge DNF John Salskov (Pactimo) DNF Jeff Taylor (High Desert Bicycles) DNF Jay James (Occam's Racer) DNF Glenn Kubiak DNF Dirk Long DNF Michael Sokey DNF Tim Spencer DNF Kevin Gilinsky

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jari Kirkland (Waltworks SpaceCowgirl) 9:59:07 2 Eszter Horanyi (Team Alpine Orthopeadics) 0:21:42 3 Eliza Walthers (Team CF) 3:44:11 4 Tina Martinez (Motor Mile Racing) 4:20:46 5 Cheryl Sornson (Team Bob) 1:21:24 6 Brenda Simril 2:04:38 DNF Julie Urlaub (Taiga Company)

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Thompson (Wilderness Sports) 9:33:55 2 Michael Melley (Landis/Red Rock) 0:43:27 3 Gerry Pflug (Salsa/Spk/Pro Bikes) 0:47:42 4 Vince Anderson (cloven hoofed sharks) 0:52:57 5 Matt Turgeon (Big Wheel Racing) 1:11:24 6 Jeffrey Carter (Spot Brand) 1:17:57 7 Ryan Friedman (MORF) 1:39:25 8 Cameron Gallegos (Rocky Mounts) 1:44:13 9 Brian Lehman 2:13:41 10 Terry Wickland (Team evergreen racing) 2:30:44 11 Daniel Boromisa (Single it up) 2:36:04 12 Jordan Reigel 3:40:24 DNF Brent Cannon (Mi Duole/Barbacoa) DNF Timon Fish DNF John Gorrilla (Excel Cycle) DNF Doug Lowham DNF Ron Sanborn (Mclain Cycle & Fitness)

Singlespeed women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Wilson (Waltworks) 12:53:46

Master men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Larry Dewitt (Pro Cycling) 11:35:58 2 David Grauer (orthopro) 0:04:51 3 Carl Gable (TeamSantaFe.org) 0:11:42 4 David Goldberg 0:39:37 5 JL Fetzer 1:14:11 6 Tom Liebl (Hammer Nutrition) 1:24:39 DNF Rob Burgard DNF Derick Levy DNF Russell Peterson DNF Scott Summey (Velobrew/Open Road)

Master women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon McDowell-Larsen (Procycling) 12:13:08

Men's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natural Grocers P/B 9:06:38 2 Justin's / Titus 1:17:53 3 Arapahoe Peak Health 1:35:36 4 Scream'in Perineums 2:03:31 5 Old Enuf 2 Know Bett 2:48:33 DNF Monument Mountaineer