Image 1 of 6 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) rides to a win in the Lumberjack 100 (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 2 of 6 The women's podium at the Lumberjack 100. (Image credit: Summit Photography) Image 3 of 6 Namrita O'Dea (Topeak / Ergon) rides to fifth. (Image credit: Summit Photography) Image 4 of 6 Jeff Schalk (Trek Co-op) leads the pack at the Lumberjack 100 (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 5 of 6 Gerry Pflug (Salsa/spk/pro Bikes) is victorious in the singlespeed category at the Lumberjack 100 (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 6 of 6 Jeff Schalk (Trek Co-op) celebrates victory at the Lumberjack 100 (Image credit: Jack Kunnen)

The sixth annual Lumberjack 100 is on the books, with no major surprises or upsets. Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Coop), defending champion, and Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) took home the wins.

The race started with the usual two-mile roll out on the pavement and a new sweeping turn into the singletrack. The fast guys lined it out single-file and pushed the pace stringing out the field, making for a safe start. Overnight storms never materialized, and only slightly above average temperatures posed no serious threats to racers and left only the black flies and mosquitoes to contend with this year.

The race came down to four real contenders: Schalk, Mike Simonson (Gary Fisher 29er Crew), Christian Tanguy (Team CF) and the always present potential spoiler in the race, road pro Derek Graham (Bissell Pro Cycling).

Flats early in the race by Simonson and Graham caused them to drop off the pace and left Schalk and Tanguy together to battle it out. It was a question of who would drop off first.

"I was experiencing one of those fatigue period that just cannot be ridden through," said Tanguy on the Team CF blog. "My stomach was like a balloon, my vision was shaking up and down and every part of my body was telling me to stop in the shade and take a two-hour nap."

"I was eventually left all alone with Christian..., and I was cautious for the majority of the second lap, trading pulls in the lead, keeping the pace high," said Schalk on his blog. "However, he began to show signs of fatigue shortly after the halfway mark, so I went on the attack. Having an uncharacteristic bad day, he backed down, and let me slip away. I was very motivated and in good form, so I tucked down and went to work to secure the win."

Schalk pulled away from Tanguy, leaving him to fend off some attempts from these two to regain the second spot. He was able to hold on to his pace and stay in "best of the rest" postion though Simonson briefly held the second place during the later part of the race.

Graham pulled out a huge comeback from behind to get back into third and Simonson held out for fourth. Another new face in the NUE series, Andrew Fellows, out of Queensland, Australia, came in just after Simonson for fifth.

In the women's race, Sornson dfeated Jen Hanks (Revolution/MTBracenews.com) by eight minutes, and Danielle Musto (Salsa/Twin Six/Kenda) was third, one minute later. Karen Potter (Zanconato) and Namrita O'Dea (Topeak Ergon) rounded out the top five.

The singlespeeders love the Lumberjack course, and this year was no exception as they proved it with two racers in the top 11. Gerry Pflug, Salsa/spk/pro Bikes, almost met his goal of a top five, coming in 6th overall, and 11 minutes ahead of nearest competitor Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/ Hubcap). Tim Finkel (Gary Fisher 29er Crew) rounded out the top three.

Further proof that this is the single speeders haven, Musto was third in the women's field while racing her singlespeed.

"I was really happy to make the podium while racing a singlespeed," said Musto. "Normally I don't race on a singlespeed, but I had just gotten the Salsa Selma and really wanted to race it. It worked out because the Lumberjack course is really singlespeed friendly."

In the old guys' class, as predicted, Rob Herriman (Gary Fisher 29er Crew) smoked it, beating his competition and last year's winner Jack Kline (Pure Balance Water) by 20 minutes. Jim Jordan (Black Sheep racing) came in third.

The big winner of the day was promoter Rick Plite who had instituted the new three-lap, versus the old four-lap, course for 2010. Racers loved it.

"Less lapped traffic made for faster riding," said former time trial National Champion Andy Applegate (Champion Systems).

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Co-Op) 6:33:49 2 Christian Tanguy (Teamcf.Org) 0:17:45 3 Derek Graham (Bissell/abg) 0:18:17 4 Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher) 0:27:17 5 Andrew Fellows (Ay Up Lights, Tomac, Onza, Lognition) 0:28:05 6 Travis Mullen (29er Crew) 0:39:24 7 Steve Dempsey (Bell's Brewery/quiring Cycles) 0:44:49 8 John Meyers (Bells Brewery / Quiring Cycles) 0:45:43 9 Garth Prosser 0:46:27 10 Andy Applegate (Champion Systems / Cannondale) 0:49:10 11 Ezra Mullen 0:54:01 12 Eddie O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon) 0:56:00 13 Adam Naish (Rbs Cycling Team) 0:56:56 14 Bradley Schmalzer (Team Bikeman.Com/kenda Usa) 0:58:55 15 Dan Kotwicki (29ercrew.Com / Sram Xx) 0:59:23 16 Thom Parsons (Gary Fisher 29er Crew/international Bicycle Centers) 1:00:32 17 Joe Slonecki (Farm Team Racing) 1:08:26 18 Steve Schwarz (Speedgoat Bicycles) 1:10:50 19 Andrew Kroese 1:12:09 20 Robert Spreng (Dirty Harry's Team) 1:16:48 21 Matt Thourot (Bicilibre) 1:22:35 22 Dave Norton (Thebonebell.Com) 1:23:51 23 Doug Davis (Gateway Cycling Club) 1:26:42 24 Matt Craig (Thepedalstop.Com) 1:27:47 25 Jan Roubal (Velorution) 1:30:54 26 Matt Hudson (Bay City Cycles) 1:31:19 27 Kelly McKnight (Bay City Cycles) 1:31:20 28 Benjamin Caldwell 1:32:02 29 Joshua McCreedy (Sisu Cycles) 1:32:05 30 Tom Scott (Rapid Wheelmen/village Bike Shop) 1:34:08 31 Mike Best (Gateway Cycling) 1:34:53 32 Ryan Schultz (Comotion Sports/yeti Cycles) 1:37:14 33 Chris Patterson (D2labs/admirroration Racing) 1:37:46 34 Robert Foshag (Saturn Of Toledo) 1:41:32 35 Matthew Nelson (Peace Coffee Racing) 1:41:50 36 Ben Bonney (Bike Shop 1919) 1:42:58 37 Eric Patterson (D2 Racing) 1:45:03 38 Brandon Leach (Johnny Sprockets) 1:45:47 39 Mitch Johnson (Ghisallo Racing) 1:46:54 40 Mark Donakowski (Racing Greyhounds) 1:47:40 41 Kevin Daum (Solon Bicycle | 331racing.Com) 1:48:19 42 Tom Payn (Precisionmtb) 1:51:43 43 Chris Maltby (Terry's Cycle) 1:51:54 44 Todd Gillihan (Team Skin) 1:52:57 45 Jeff Zimmerman (Cyclefit Multisport) 1:57:21 46 Tom Markley (Roll Models Bike Shop) 2:00:45 47 Collin Snyder (Midwest Cycling Group Trails Edge) 2:01:41 48 Doug Milliken (Abrt) 2:02:45 49 Brian Parker (Xxx Racing/athletico/thebonebell) 2:02:50 50 Ethan Millstein (Mercenary Mountain Bikers) 2:04:40 51 Tony Gwin (Maumee Valley Wheelmen) 2:06:04 52 Paul Johnston 2:15:21 53 Mark Quist (Q Factor) 2:17:11 54 Daniel Sterling (Racing Greyhounds) 2:17:53 55 Todd Dohogne (Momentum Racing) 2:19:05 56 Brad Verstegen (Bcoc) 2:20:56 57 Bruce Grell (Double I Cycling Experience (dice)) 2:22:38 58 Joel Bierling (Rapid Wheelmen) 2:24:37 59 Damon Marxer 2:25:44 60 Brad Jerris 2:30:19 61 Michael Seaman (Specialized) 2:30:28 62 Mark Cole (Adventure 212/specialized) 2:31:53 63 Layne Peters (Team Awesome) 2:32:37 64 Bryan Deal (Precisionmtb.Com/klm Bike & Fitness) 2:33:38 65 Rob Nishman (Cyclepath Markham) 2:35:05 66 Jeremy Karel (Founders/alger Racing) 2:37:16 67 Jon Heft (Trails Edge Cyclery) 2:37:27 68 Chris Kreple (Hup United) 2:38:08 69 Tom Stritzinger 2:38:32 70 Derek Delzer 2:40:08 71 Michael Adams (Racing Greyhounds) 2:40:23 72 Sean Palmer (Johnny Sprockets) 2:40:29 73 Ray Smith (Humana/cycler's Cafe) 2:41:30 74 Ron Van Diepen 2:41:31 75 Andrew Brown (Soul Cycles/wtb/mtb-Life.Com) 2:45:02 76 Chris Torrance (Racing Greyhounds) 2:45:07 77 Mitch Bernskoetter (Cycle City Racing) 2:45:17 78 Jer Walker (Certainteed) 2:45:42 79 Mike Jones (Cycle And Fitness) 2:46:33 80 Mike Neeley (Off Camber Racing) 2:46:42 81 John Kline (Singletrack Outfitters) 2:46:45 82 David Woodfine (Wild Rock Outfitters) 2:47:27 83 Vincent Schultz 2:49:04 84 David Przybyla (Cycle Haus) 2:52:24 85 Shaun Welch 2:53:58 86 Kenneth Sipe (Custer Cyclery) 2:55:22 87 Matt Verona (Acf/wsc Elite Mtb Team) 2:57:20 88 Scott Thenikl (Founders/alger Racing) 2:57:29 89 Brent Krmpotich 2:59:16 90 James Malta (Genuine Innovations) 3:00:58 91 Matt Remmelts (Founders/alger Racing) 3:01:39 92 Peter Hall (Rbs Cycling Team) 3:02:34 93 David Lintemuth (Fusion Cycling Team) 94 Ben Doctor 3:02:42 95 Jeffrey Scofield (Rapid Wheelmen) 3:03:30 96 Tim Fargo 3:03:59 97 David Groen (National Engineering) 3:04:24 98 Cameron Kohn 3:04:43 99 Todd Holtmann (Ghisallo Racing) 3:10:35 100 Joe Verstegen (Big Cock Of Cable) 3:11:41 101 Michael Verploegh 3:15:54 102 Matt Hotts (Macomb Bike And Fitness) 3:17:39 103 Tony Bruce (Paint Creek Bicycles) 3:17:40 104 Mark Ignasiak 3:17:58 105 Mark Farmer (Ohio Orthopedic Center Of Excellence/moro Cycling) 3:19:09 106 Jim Leikert (Trails-Edge.Com) 3:24:25 107 Ralph Oppermann (Team Afd) 3:28:42 108 Jason Aric Jones (Bell's Brewery/quiring Cycles) 3:29:43 109 Marc Heneveld (Dirt Dad's Racing) 3:30:41 110 Tim Devost (Racing Greyhounds) 3:35:38 111 Ralf Scharnowski (Founders/alger Racing) 3:39:56 112 Pascal Tremblay 3:40:04 113 Russell Petts (Racing Greyhounds) 3:43:18 114 Lloyd Lind (Rbs Cycling Team) 3:47:30 115 Kevan Millstein (Mercenary Mountin Bike Team) 3:48:51 116 Jim Snyder (Rolex Usa) 3:48:52 117 James Vreeland (Team Angry Monkey) 3:49:33 118 David Appel (Sustainable Cycling) 3:51:45 119 Jeff Dullard (Team Skin) 3:53:39 120 Lee Shaw (Precisionmtb.Com/farmington Therapeutic Massage) 3:54:02 121 Daniel Henshaw (Breakaway Bicycles) 3:54:03 122 Eddie Karow (Lcr Misphits/behind Bars/ramsev Bike Shop) 3:58:06 123 Kevin Flanders (Peace Coffee Racing) 4:02:07 124 Scott Chiesa ((rbs) Rochester Bike Shop) 4:04:44 125 Joshua Burrows (The Motion Initiative- Mibike.Org) 4:05:47 126 Scott McBain 4:06:12 127 Steve Gray (The Motion Initiative) 4:06:26 128 Scott Bosley 4:12:07 129 Neal Blatt (Trails Edge) 4:15:40 130 Roger Inman 4:17:42 131 Kris Armstrong (Macomb Bike & Fitness) 4:18:00 132 Jason Schneider (Team Sandbag) 4:21:47 133 Patrick Bagi (Custer Cyclery) 4:22:56 134 Mark Fraker 4:27:58 135 Jon Haines (Macomb Bike And Fitness) 4:30:39 136 Jerry Hesch (Racing Greyhounds) 4:36:18 137 Nick Yetter (Team Taylor) 4:40:48 138 Glen Ruczynski (Racing Greyhounds!) 4:45:11 139 Darrell Greathouse (Team Lakeview Animal Hospital) 4:47:13 140 Mike Peterson 141 Christopher Wiederhold (Maumee Valley Wheelmen) 4:47:59 142 Denis Hall (Annarborphoto.Com) 4:48:04 143 Todd Shupe 4:48:36 144 Joshua Duggan (Rapid Wheelmen/pedalgr.Com) 4:56:35 145 Chad Schut (Powered By Sram / Team Sandbag) 4:57:18 146 Todd Powers (Team Sandbag) 4:57:19 147 Kevin Cleary (Trikats) 4:58:15 148 Rob Ritzenhein (Racing Greyhounds) 5:01:39 149 Jeff Minnerick (Rawanus) 5:03:46 150 Jason Sparks (Racing Greyhounds) 5:05:13 151 Eric Vogt 5:09:35 152 Gary Cadelina (Lucban) 5:56:16 153 Darin Bartachek (Team Red Eye) 6:09:20 154 David Scott (Team Evomo/hayes Bicycle Group) 6:20:49 155 Donald Wood 6:27:18 DNF Scott Cole (Adventure 212/specialized) DNF John Sotir DNF Shannon Boffeli (Mtbracenews.Com) DNF Mike Hufhand (Matthews Bicycles/hmba) DNF Brian Czarnecki (Off Camber Racing) DNF Tak Kakiuchi (Trails Edge) DNF Brian Rex (Maumee Valley Wheelman) DNF Paolo Urizar (Xxx Racing-Athletico/the Bonebell) DNF David Tietz DNF Greg Aronson (Dice) DNF Ron Gratop DNF Dan McGraw (Ada Bike Cycling Club) DNF Ryan McKinnie DNF Robert Simetz (3 Girl Tribe) DNF Joshua Neider (Trail's Edge) DNF Shawn Crowley (Founders/alger Racing) DNF Tim Raymond (Dirt Dad's Racing) DNF Erik Silvassy (Trails-Edge.Com) DNF Dennis Howell DNF Trevor Smela (No Boundaries) DNF Sean Geary (Aavc) DNF Nick Shue (Trails Edge Racing) DNF Marshall Michmerhuizen (Macatawa Cycling Club) DNF Brad Bacon (Founders/alger Racing) DNF Jason Lewis DNF Dean Kilton (Life Time Fitness) DNF Ryan Houston DNF Charles Bittman DNF Douglas Bowman DNF Roger Green (Team Ipa) DNF Brian Oppmann (Hot Route) DNF Jason Teggatz DNF Nicholas Mehl (Tri-City Cyclits P/b Jack's Bike Shop) DNF Michael Thomasma DNF Ernesto Marenchin (Speedgoat.Com) DNF Jeremiah Gantzer DNF David George (Rapid Wheelmen/village Bike Shop) DNF Tom Crimp (Auxiliary Racing) DNF David Johnson (Drake's Coffee) DNF Dave Kramer DNF Craig Hays (Cross Country Cycle) DNF Dave Dilno DNF Ron Grant (Team Ipa) DNF Eric York DNF Scott Krahn (Racing Greyhounds) DNF Jesse Ward (Zerogoo Human Fuel) DNF Robert Pelto (Michigan Youth Cycling) DNS Wade Bagnall (Founders/alger Racing) DNS Jamie Cracchiolo DNS Jonathan Evans (Hup United) DNS Joe Greer Ii DNS Dominic Kiomento DNS Jason Lummis (Bells Brewery/quiring Cycles) DNS Jarod Makowski DNS Cory Mortensen (Ekho Heart Rate Monitors) DNS Jimmie Colflesh (Mom & Pop Racing)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (Team Cf) 8:19:51 2 Jen Hanks (Revolution/mtbracenews.Com) 0:08:01 3 Danielle Musto (Salsa/twin Six/kenda) 0:09:10 4 Karen Potter (Zanconato) 0:12:37 5 Namrita O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon) 0:41:59 6 Marilyn Kamp 0:59:02 7 Miki Kedo (Bush League Bike Mafia) 1:08:16 8 Melissa Sundermann (Team Dirtilicious) 1:25:43 9 Ruth Cunningham (Pro Bikes) 1:26:21 10 Elizabeth McCalley (29er Crew) 1:42:57 11 Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee) 1:55:46 12 Jill Napiwocki 2:11:51 13 Ali Bridson (Racing Greyhounds) 2:23:35 14 Sue Swiger (Founders/alger Racing) 2:47:29 15 Wanda Alvarado (Racing Greyhounds) 2:52:18 16 Marcia Dibbs (Bcoc) 3:05:54 17 Carrie Sansome 3:17:07 18 Karen Holtmann (Gary Fisher 29er Crew) 3:19:24 19 Tammy McCullough (Team Dirtilicious) 3:42:49 20 Deanna Koscielny (Wsg) 3:52:53 21 Renae Verstegen (Bcoc) 4:27:58 22 Kristi Heuvers (Trails-Edge.Com) 4:58:38 DNF Kelly Paterson (Wolverine / Acfstores.Com) DNF Kaat Tahy (Velo-City Cycles) DNF Valerie Dosland DNF Sarah Anderson (Wsg/range Mountain Bike Club) DNF Monica Tory (Velo Bella) DNS Sara Krause (Krause Sports Performance) DNS Anne Grofvert (Bicilibre) DNS Betsy Shogren (Dynamic Physical Therapy Clinic)

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerry Pflug (Salsa/spk/pro Bikes) 7:11:13 2 Matthew Ferrari (Freeze Thaw Cycles-Hubcap Cycles) 0:11:42 3 Tim Finkel (Gary Fisher 29er Crew/wsc/acfstores.Com) 0:19:51 4 Ron Sanborn (McLain Cycle & Fitness) 0:23:51 5 Jorden Wakeley (Racing Greyhounds) 0:28:38 6 Jason Pruitt (29ercrew) 0:33:48 7 Zac Wheeler (Wild Rock Outfitters) 0:36:24 8 Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes) 0:36:53 9 Craig Gietzen (Priority Health) 0:42:18 10 Adam Wheeler (Precisionmtb.Com) 0:44:57 11 Lee Unwin (Cycleops) 0:54:48 12 Wayne Cook (Team Fraser/specialized) 1:01:18 13 Dwayne Goscinski (29er Crew, Cyclewerx, Crankbrothers) 1:04:09 14 Brad Hranach (Team Sandbag) 1:04:40 15 Paul Belknap (Bay City Cycles) 1:07:57 16 Philip Vanderlugt (Grand Rapids Opthalmology) 1:19:16 17 Stephen Cain (Dexter Bike And Sport) 1:24:52 18 Curtis Cline (Bay City Cycles) 1:25:26 19 Joseph Seidl (Trails Edge) 1:33:52 20 Steve Kunnath (Ada Bike Cycling Club) 1:49:19 21 Mike Woods (Racing Greyhounds) 1:52:51 22 Craig Akers 1:54:56 23 Ryan Flesher (Terry's Cycle) 1:56:55 24 Nathan Kearns (Treefortbikes.Com) 2:01:33 25 Brad Wagner (Afd) 2:11:39 26 Brian Gillies (Runjohnrun.Net) 2:11:40 27 Jeff Bliss (Pfeiffer Infiniti) 2:20:22 28 Kevin Laroe (Wheels In Motion) 2:30:57 29 Patrick Olson (Trails Edge) 2:31:30 30 Christopher Roper (Racing Greyhounds) 2:37:03 31 Brian Bratney (Racing Greyhounds) 2:45:42 32 Michael Campbell (Iron Cycles) 2:55:42 33 Mike Connolly (Spokedrunkies/liberty Street Brewing) 3:03:38 34 Mike Loria (Team Fraser) 3:12:03 35 Noah Hall 3:33:47 36 Mike Clark (Velo City Cycles / Hup United) 3:49:49 DNF Justin Pokrivka (Pro Bikes/cohen & Associates) DNF Brian Harris (Cross Country Cycle) DNF Joe Deloss (Team Ridiculous) DNF Bill Ostrowski (World Bicycle Relief) DNF Dan Socie (Leadout Racing) DNF Brian Schultz (Ohio Orthopedic/moro Cycling) DNS Gunnar Shogren (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling)