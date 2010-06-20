Schalk crushes the competition by more than 17 minutes for Lumberjack victory
Sornson wins women's 100-miler ahead of Hanks, Musto
The sixth annual Lumberjack 100 is on the books, with no major surprises or upsets. Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Coop), defending champion, and Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) took home the wins.
The race started with the usual two-mile roll out on the pavement and a new sweeping turn into the singletrack. The fast guys lined it out single-file and pushed the pace stringing out the field, making for a safe start. Overnight storms never materialized, and only slightly above average temperatures posed no serious threats to racers and left only the black flies and mosquitoes to contend with this year.
The race came down to four real contenders: Schalk, Mike Simonson (Gary Fisher 29er Crew), Christian Tanguy (Team CF) and the always present potential spoiler in the race, road pro Derek Graham (Bissell Pro Cycling).
Flats early in the race by Simonson and Graham caused them to drop off the pace and left Schalk and Tanguy together to battle it out. It was a question of who would drop off first.
"I was experiencing one of those fatigue period that just cannot be ridden through," said Tanguy on the Team CF blog. "My stomach was like a balloon, my vision was shaking up and down and every part of my body was telling me to stop in the shade and take a two-hour nap."
"I was eventually left all alone with Christian..., and I was cautious for the majority of the second lap, trading pulls in the lead, keeping the pace high," said Schalk on his blog. "However, he began to show signs of fatigue shortly after the halfway mark, so I went on the attack. Having an uncharacteristic bad day, he backed down, and let me slip away. I was very motivated and in good form, so I tucked down and went to work to secure the win."
Schalk pulled away from Tanguy, leaving him to fend off some attempts from these two to regain the second spot. He was able to hold on to his pace and stay in "best of the rest" postion though Simonson briefly held the second place during the later part of the race.
Graham pulled out a huge comeback from behind to get back into third and Simonson held out for fourth. Another new face in the NUE series, Andrew Fellows, out of Queensland, Australia, came in just after Simonson for fifth.
In the women's race, Sornson dfeated Jen Hanks (Revolution/MTBracenews.com) by eight minutes, and Danielle Musto (Salsa/Twin Six/Kenda) was third, one minute later. Karen Potter (Zanconato) and Namrita O'Dea (Topeak Ergon) rounded out the top five.
The singlespeeders love the Lumberjack course, and this year was no exception as they proved it with two racers in the top 11. Gerry Pflug, Salsa/spk/pro Bikes, almost met his goal of a top five, coming in 6th overall, and 11 minutes ahead of nearest competitor Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/ Hubcap). Tim Finkel (Gary Fisher 29er Crew) rounded out the top three.
Further proof that this is the single speeders haven, Musto was third in the women's field while racing her singlespeed.
"I was really happy to make the podium while racing a singlespeed," said Musto. "Normally I don't race on a singlespeed, but I had just gotten the Salsa Selma and really wanted to race it. It worked out because the Lumberjack course is really singlespeed friendly."
In the old guys' class, as predicted, Rob Herriman (Gary Fisher 29er Crew) smoked it, beating his competition and last year's winner Jack Kline (Pure Balance Water) by 20 minutes. Jim Jordan (Black Sheep racing) came in third.
The big winner of the day was promoter Rick Plite who had instituted the new three-lap, versus the old four-lap, course for 2010. Racers loved it.
"Less lapped traffic made for faster riding," said former time trial National Champion Andy Applegate (Champion Systems).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Co-Op)
|6:33:49
|2
|Christian Tanguy (Teamcf.Org)
|0:17:45
|3
|Derek Graham (Bissell/abg)
|0:18:17
|4
|Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher)
|0:27:17
|5
|Andrew Fellows (Ay Up Lights, Tomac, Onza, Lognition)
|0:28:05
|6
|Travis Mullen (29er Crew)
|0:39:24
|7
|Steve Dempsey (Bell's Brewery/quiring Cycles)
|0:44:49
|8
|John Meyers (Bells Brewery / Quiring Cycles)
|0:45:43
|9
|Garth Prosser
|0:46:27
|10
|Andy Applegate (Champion Systems / Cannondale)
|0:49:10
|11
|Ezra Mullen
|0:54:01
|12
|Eddie O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon)
|0:56:00
|13
|Adam Naish (Rbs Cycling Team)
|0:56:56
|14
|Bradley Schmalzer (Team Bikeman.Com/kenda Usa)
|0:58:55
|15
|Dan Kotwicki (29ercrew.Com / Sram Xx)
|0:59:23
|16
|Thom Parsons (Gary Fisher 29er Crew/international Bicycle Centers)
|1:00:32
|17
|Joe Slonecki (Farm Team Racing)
|1:08:26
|18
|Steve Schwarz (Speedgoat Bicycles)
|1:10:50
|19
|Andrew Kroese
|1:12:09
|20
|Robert Spreng (Dirty Harry's Team)
|1:16:48
|21
|Matt Thourot (Bicilibre)
|1:22:35
|22
|Dave Norton (Thebonebell.Com)
|1:23:51
|23
|Doug Davis (Gateway Cycling Club)
|1:26:42
|24
|Matt Craig (Thepedalstop.Com)
|1:27:47
|25
|Jan Roubal (Velorution)
|1:30:54
|26
|Matt Hudson (Bay City Cycles)
|1:31:19
|27
|Kelly McKnight (Bay City Cycles)
|1:31:20
|28
|Benjamin Caldwell
|1:32:02
|29
|Joshua McCreedy (Sisu Cycles)
|1:32:05
|30
|Tom Scott (Rapid Wheelmen/village Bike Shop)
|1:34:08
|31
|Mike Best (Gateway Cycling)
|1:34:53
|32
|Ryan Schultz (Comotion Sports/yeti Cycles)
|1:37:14
|33
|Chris Patterson (D2labs/admirroration Racing)
|1:37:46
|34
|Robert Foshag (Saturn Of Toledo)
|1:41:32
|35
|Matthew Nelson (Peace Coffee Racing)
|1:41:50
|36
|Ben Bonney (Bike Shop 1919)
|1:42:58
|37
|Eric Patterson (D2 Racing)
|1:45:03
|38
|Brandon Leach (Johnny Sprockets)
|1:45:47
|39
|Mitch Johnson (Ghisallo Racing)
|1:46:54
|40
|Mark Donakowski (Racing Greyhounds)
|1:47:40
|41
|Kevin Daum (Solon Bicycle | 331racing.Com)
|1:48:19
|42
|Tom Payn (Precisionmtb)
|1:51:43
|43
|Chris Maltby (Terry's Cycle)
|1:51:54
|44
|Todd Gillihan (Team Skin)
|1:52:57
|45
|Jeff Zimmerman (Cyclefit Multisport)
|1:57:21
|46
|Tom Markley (Roll Models Bike Shop)
|2:00:45
|47
|Collin Snyder (Midwest Cycling Group Trails Edge)
|2:01:41
|48
|Doug Milliken (Abrt)
|2:02:45
|49
|Brian Parker (Xxx Racing/athletico/thebonebell)
|2:02:50
|50
|Ethan Millstein (Mercenary Mountain Bikers)
|2:04:40
|51
|Tony Gwin (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)
|2:06:04
|52
|Paul Johnston
|2:15:21
|53
|Mark Quist (Q Factor)
|2:17:11
|54
|Daniel Sterling (Racing Greyhounds)
|2:17:53
|55
|Todd Dohogne (Momentum Racing)
|2:19:05
|56
|Brad Verstegen (Bcoc)
|2:20:56
|57
|Bruce Grell (Double I Cycling Experience (dice))
|2:22:38
|58
|Joel Bierling (Rapid Wheelmen)
|2:24:37
|59
|Damon Marxer
|2:25:44
|60
|Brad Jerris
|2:30:19
|61
|Michael Seaman (Specialized)
|2:30:28
|62
|Mark Cole (Adventure 212/specialized)
|2:31:53
|63
|Layne Peters (Team Awesome)
|2:32:37
|64
|Bryan Deal (Precisionmtb.Com/klm Bike & Fitness)
|2:33:38
|65
|Rob Nishman (Cyclepath Markham)
|2:35:05
|66
|Jeremy Karel (Founders/alger Racing)
|2:37:16
|67
|Jon Heft (Trails Edge Cyclery)
|2:37:27
|68
|Chris Kreple (Hup United)
|2:38:08
|69
|Tom Stritzinger
|2:38:32
|70
|Derek Delzer
|2:40:08
|71
|Michael Adams (Racing Greyhounds)
|2:40:23
|72
|Sean Palmer (Johnny Sprockets)
|2:40:29
|73
|Ray Smith (Humana/cycler's Cafe)
|2:41:30
|74
|Ron Van Diepen
|2:41:31
|75
|Andrew Brown (Soul Cycles/wtb/mtb-Life.Com)
|2:45:02
|76
|Chris Torrance (Racing Greyhounds)
|2:45:07
|77
|Mitch Bernskoetter (Cycle City Racing)
|2:45:17
|78
|Jer Walker (Certainteed)
|2:45:42
|79
|Mike Jones (Cycle And Fitness)
|2:46:33
|80
|Mike Neeley (Off Camber Racing)
|2:46:42
|81
|John Kline (Singletrack Outfitters)
|2:46:45
|82
|David Woodfine (Wild Rock Outfitters)
|2:47:27
|83
|Vincent Schultz
|2:49:04
|84
|David Przybyla (Cycle Haus)
|2:52:24
|85
|Shaun Welch
|2:53:58
|86
|Kenneth Sipe (Custer Cyclery)
|2:55:22
|87
|Matt Verona (Acf/wsc Elite Mtb Team)
|2:57:20
|88
|Scott Thenikl (Founders/alger Racing)
|2:57:29
|89
|Brent Krmpotich
|2:59:16
|90
|James Malta (Genuine Innovations)
|3:00:58
|91
|Matt Remmelts (Founders/alger Racing)
|3:01:39
|92
|Peter Hall (Rbs Cycling Team)
|3:02:34
|93
|David Lintemuth (Fusion Cycling Team)
|94
|Ben Doctor
|3:02:42
|95
|Jeffrey Scofield (Rapid Wheelmen)
|3:03:30
|96
|Tim Fargo
|3:03:59
|97
|David Groen (National Engineering)
|3:04:24
|98
|Cameron Kohn
|3:04:43
|99
|Todd Holtmann (Ghisallo Racing)
|3:10:35
|100
|Joe Verstegen (Big Cock Of Cable)
|3:11:41
|101
|Michael Verploegh
|3:15:54
|102
|Matt Hotts (Macomb Bike And Fitness)
|3:17:39
|103
|Tony Bruce (Paint Creek Bicycles)
|3:17:40
|104
|Mark Ignasiak
|3:17:58
|105
|Mark Farmer (Ohio Orthopedic Center Of Excellence/moro Cycling)
|3:19:09
|106
|Jim Leikert (Trails-Edge.Com)
|3:24:25
|107
|Ralph Oppermann (Team Afd)
|3:28:42
|108
|Jason Aric Jones (Bell's Brewery/quiring Cycles)
|3:29:43
|109
|Marc Heneveld (Dirt Dad's Racing)
|3:30:41
|110
|Tim Devost (Racing Greyhounds)
|3:35:38
|111
|Ralf Scharnowski (Founders/alger Racing)
|3:39:56
|112
|Pascal Tremblay
|3:40:04
|113
|Russell Petts (Racing Greyhounds)
|3:43:18
|114
|Lloyd Lind (Rbs Cycling Team)
|3:47:30
|115
|Kevan Millstein (Mercenary Mountin Bike Team)
|3:48:51
|116
|Jim Snyder (Rolex Usa)
|3:48:52
|117
|James Vreeland (Team Angry Monkey)
|3:49:33
|118
|David Appel (Sustainable Cycling)
|3:51:45
|119
|Jeff Dullard (Team Skin)
|3:53:39
|120
|Lee Shaw (Precisionmtb.Com/farmington Therapeutic Massage)
|3:54:02
|121
|Daniel Henshaw (Breakaway Bicycles)
|3:54:03
|122
|Eddie Karow (Lcr Misphits/behind Bars/ramsev Bike Shop)
|3:58:06
|123
|Kevin Flanders (Peace Coffee Racing)
|4:02:07
|124
|Scott Chiesa ((rbs) Rochester Bike Shop)
|4:04:44
|125
|Joshua Burrows (The Motion Initiative- Mibike.Org)
|4:05:47
|126
|Scott McBain
|4:06:12
|127
|Steve Gray (The Motion Initiative)
|4:06:26
|128
|Scott Bosley
|4:12:07
|129
|Neal Blatt (Trails Edge)
|4:15:40
|130
|Roger Inman
|4:17:42
|131
|Kris Armstrong (Macomb Bike & Fitness)
|4:18:00
|132
|Jason Schneider (Team Sandbag)
|4:21:47
|133
|Patrick Bagi (Custer Cyclery)
|4:22:56
|134
|Mark Fraker
|4:27:58
|135
|Jon Haines (Macomb Bike And Fitness)
|4:30:39
|136
|Jerry Hesch (Racing Greyhounds)
|4:36:18
|137
|Nick Yetter (Team Taylor)
|4:40:48
|138
|Glen Ruczynski (Racing Greyhounds!)
|4:45:11
|139
|Darrell Greathouse (Team Lakeview Animal Hospital)
|4:47:13
|140
|Mike Peterson
|141
|Christopher Wiederhold (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)
|4:47:59
|142
|Denis Hall (Annarborphoto.Com)
|4:48:04
|143
|Todd Shupe
|4:48:36
|144
|Joshua Duggan (Rapid Wheelmen/pedalgr.Com)
|4:56:35
|145
|Chad Schut (Powered By Sram / Team Sandbag)
|4:57:18
|146
|Todd Powers (Team Sandbag)
|4:57:19
|147
|Kevin Cleary (Trikats)
|4:58:15
|148
|Rob Ritzenhein (Racing Greyhounds)
|5:01:39
|149
|Jeff Minnerick (Rawanus)
|5:03:46
|150
|Jason Sparks (Racing Greyhounds)
|5:05:13
|151
|Eric Vogt
|5:09:35
|152
|Gary Cadelina (Lucban)
|5:56:16
|153
|Darin Bartachek (Team Red Eye)
|6:09:20
|154
|David Scott (Team Evomo/hayes Bicycle Group)
|6:20:49
|155
|Donald Wood
|6:27:18
|DNF
|Scott Cole (Adventure 212/specialized)
|DNF
|John Sotir
|DNF
|Shannon Boffeli (Mtbracenews.Com)
|DNF
|Mike Hufhand (Matthews Bicycles/hmba)
|DNF
|Brian Czarnecki (Off Camber Racing)
|DNF
|Tak Kakiuchi (Trails Edge)
|DNF
|Brian Rex (Maumee Valley Wheelman)
|DNF
|Paolo Urizar (Xxx Racing-Athletico/the Bonebell)
|DNF
|David Tietz
|DNF
|Greg Aronson (Dice)
|DNF
|Ron Gratop
|DNF
|Dan McGraw (Ada Bike Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Ryan McKinnie
|DNF
|Robert Simetz (3 Girl Tribe)
|DNF
|Joshua Neider (Trail's Edge)
|DNF
|Shawn Crowley (Founders/alger Racing)
|DNF
|Tim Raymond (Dirt Dad's Racing)
|DNF
|Erik Silvassy (Trails-Edge.Com)
|DNF
|Dennis Howell
|DNF
|Trevor Smela (No Boundaries)
|DNF
|Sean Geary (Aavc)
|DNF
|Nick Shue (Trails Edge Racing)
|DNF
|Marshall Michmerhuizen (Macatawa Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Brad Bacon (Founders/alger Racing)
|DNF
|Jason Lewis
|DNF
|Dean Kilton (Life Time Fitness)
|DNF
|Ryan Houston
|DNF
|Charles Bittman
|DNF
|Douglas Bowman
|DNF
|Roger Green (Team Ipa)
|DNF
|Brian Oppmann (Hot Route)
|DNF
|Jason Teggatz
|DNF
|Nicholas Mehl (Tri-City Cyclits P/b Jack's Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Michael Thomasma
|DNF
|Ernesto Marenchin (Speedgoat.Com)
|DNF
|Jeremiah Gantzer
|DNF
|David George (Rapid Wheelmen/village Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Tom Crimp (Auxiliary Racing)
|DNF
|David Johnson (Drake's Coffee)
|DNF
|Dave Kramer
|DNF
|Craig Hays (Cross Country Cycle)
|DNF
|Dave Dilno
|DNF
|Ron Grant (Team Ipa)
|DNF
|Eric York
|DNF
|Scott Krahn (Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|Jesse Ward (Zerogoo Human Fuel)
|DNF
|Robert Pelto (Michigan Youth Cycling)
|DNS
|Wade Bagnall (Founders/alger Racing)
|DNS
|Jamie Cracchiolo
|DNS
|Jonathan Evans (Hup United)
|DNS
|Joe Greer Ii
|DNS
|Dominic Kiomento
|DNS
|Jason Lummis (Bells Brewery/quiring Cycles)
|DNS
|Jarod Makowski
|DNS
|Cory Mortensen (Ekho Heart Rate Monitors)
|DNS
|Jimmie Colflesh (Mom & Pop Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cheryl Sornson (Team Cf)
|8:19:51
|2
|Jen Hanks (Revolution/mtbracenews.Com)
|0:08:01
|3
|Danielle Musto (Salsa/twin Six/kenda)
|0:09:10
|4
|Karen Potter (Zanconato)
|0:12:37
|5
|Namrita O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon)
|0:41:59
|6
|Marilyn Kamp
|0:59:02
|7
|Miki Kedo (Bush League Bike Mafia)
|1:08:16
|8
|Melissa Sundermann (Team Dirtilicious)
|1:25:43
|9
|Ruth Cunningham (Pro Bikes)
|1:26:21
|10
|Elizabeth McCalley (29er Crew)
|1:42:57
|11
|Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee)
|1:55:46
|12
|Jill Napiwocki
|2:11:51
|13
|Ali Bridson (Racing Greyhounds)
|2:23:35
|14
|Sue Swiger (Founders/alger Racing)
|2:47:29
|15
|Wanda Alvarado (Racing Greyhounds)
|2:52:18
|16
|Marcia Dibbs (Bcoc)
|3:05:54
|17
|Carrie Sansome
|3:17:07
|18
|Karen Holtmann (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)
|3:19:24
|19
|Tammy McCullough (Team Dirtilicious)
|3:42:49
|20
|Deanna Koscielny (Wsg)
|3:52:53
|21
|Renae Verstegen (Bcoc)
|4:27:58
|22
|Kristi Heuvers (Trails-Edge.Com)
|4:58:38
|DNF
|Kelly Paterson (Wolverine / Acfstores.Com)
|DNF
|Kaat Tahy (Velo-City Cycles)
|DNF
|Valerie Dosland
|DNF
|Sarah Anderson (Wsg/range Mountain Bike Club)
|DNF
|Monica Tory (Velo Bella)
|DNS
|Sara Krause (Krause Sports Performance)
|DNS
|Anne Grofvert (Bicilibre)
|DNS
|Betsy Shogren (Dynamic Physical Therapy Clinic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerry Pflug (Salsa/spk/pro Bikes)
|7:11:13
|2
|Matthew Ferrari (Freeze Thaw Cycles-Hubcap Cycles)
|0:11:42
|3
|Tim Finkel (Gary Fisher 29er Crew/wsc/acfstores.Com)
|0:19:51
|4
|Ron Sanborn (McLain Cycle & Fitness)
|0:23:51
|5
|Jorden Wakeley (Racing Greyhounds)
|0:28:38
|6
|Jason Pruitt (29ercrew)
|0:33:48
|7
|Zac Wheeler (Wild Rock Outfitters)
|0:36:24
|8
|Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes)
|0:36:53
|9
|Craig Gietzen (Priority Health)
|0:42:18
|10
|Adam Wheeler (Precisionmtb.Com)
|0:44:57
|11
|Lee Unwin (Cycleops)
|0:54:48
|12
|Wayne Cook (Team Fraser/specialized)
|1:01:18
|13
|Dwayne Goscinski (29er Crew, Cyclewerx, Crankbrothers)
|1:04:09
|14
|Brad Hranach (Team Sandbag)
|1:04:40
|15
|Paul Belknap (Bay City Cycles)
|1:07:57
|16
|Philip Vanderlugt (Grand Rapids Opthalmology)
|1:19:16
|17
|Stephen Cain (Dexter Bike And Sport)
|1:24:52
|18
|Curtis Cline (Bay City Cycles)
|1:25:26
|19
|Joseph Seidl (Trails Edge)
|1:33:52
|20
|Steve Kunnath (Ada Bike Cycling Club)
|1:49:19
|21
|Mike Woods (Racing Greyhounds)
|1:52:51
|22
|Craig Akers
|1:54:56
|23
|Ryan Flesher (Terry's Cycle)
|1:56:55
|24
|Nathan Kearns (Treefortbikes.Com)
|2:01:33
|25
|Brad Wagner (Afd)
|2:11:39
|26
|Brian Gillies (Runjohnrun.Net)
|2:11:40
|27
|Jeff Bliss (Pfeiffer Infiniti)
|2:20:22
|28
|Kevin Laroe (Wheels In Motion)
|2:30:57
|29
|Patrick Olson (Trails Edge)
|2:31:30
|30
|Christopher Roper (Racing Greyhounds)
|2:37:03
|31
|Brian Bratney (Racing Greyhounds)
|2:45:42
|32
|Michael Campbell (Iron Cycles)
|2:55:42
|33
|Mike Connolly (Spokedrunkies/liberty Street Brewing)
|3:03:38
|34
|Mike Loria (Team Fraser)
|3:12:03
|35
|Noah Hall
|3:33:47
|36
|Mike Clark (Velo City Cycles / Hup United)
|3:49:49
|DNF
|Justin Pokrivka (Pro Bikes/cohen & Associates)
|DNF
|Brian Harris (Cross Country Cycle)
|DNF
|Joe Deloss (Team Ridiculous)
|DNF
|Bill Ostrowski (World Bicycle Relief)
|DNF
|Dan Socie (Leadout Racing)
|DNF
|Brian Schultz (Ohio Orthopedic/moro Cycling)
|DNS
|Gunnar Shogren (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Herriman (Gary Fisher 29er Crew/wsc/acf)
|7:38:43
|2
|Jack Kline (Pure Balance Water)
|0:17:19
|3
|Jim Jordan (Black Sheep)
|0:31:17
|4
|John Williams (Bike Line Of Newark, De)
|0:51:29
|5
|Bill Nagel (Guy's Racing Club)
|0:57:05
|6
|Mark Armstrong (Saturn Of Toledo)
|1:08:28
|7
|Jeff Doerr
|1:21:58
|8
|James Wilson (Human Zoom/pabst Blue Ribbon)
|1:25:51
|9
|Mark Boese (Custer Cyclery)
|1:33:26
|10
|Will Botens (Rbs Cycling Team)
|1:35:36
|11
|Rob Pulcipher (Two Wheel Tango / Morgan & York)
|1:47:35
|12
|Craig Morris (Racing Greyhounds)
|1:51:40
|13
|Robert Larson (Team Mongo)
|1:55:43
|14
|Michael Johnson
|2:00:51
|15
|Art Fleming (Rbs Cycling Team)
|2:00:52
|16
|Jeffrey Surnow
|2:06:47
|17
|Scott Lint (Mmmbm)
|2:09:23
|18
|Jim Sarks (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)
|2:25:06
|19
|Chip Ellison (Qcw/pearl Izumi)
|2:29:58
|20
|John Kowalczyk (Rapidwheelmen)
|2:30:25
|21
|David Hall (Velosports Racing)
|2:45:57
|22
|Mark Johnson (Trikats)
|2:50:10
|23
|Ed McCalley (Team Ed)
|2:52:16
|24
|Paul Popielarz (Founders/alger Racing)
|3:18:29
|25
|Christopher Greene
|3:21:58
|26
|Randall Yost
|3:46:03
|27
|Richard Bowling (Racing Greyhounds)
|3:49:58
|28
|Russell Udowitz
|5:27:17
|29
|Tim Riekena (Green Hills Trails)
|5:43:36
|DNF
|Morris Wheeler
|DNF
|Rob Nicey
|DNF
|Kirk Walter (Macatawa Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Randy Bultman (Velo-City Cycles)
|DNF
|James Gallagher (Team Active Racing)
|DNF
|David Ward
|DNF
|David Thompson
|DNF
|Cullen Watkins (Wolverine Sports Club Acf)
|DNF
|Gerry Davis (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)
|DNS
|Steve Mork
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy