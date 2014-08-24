Trending

Neff wins cross country World Cup in Meribel

Dahle Flesjaa and Ferrand Prevot take second and third

Image 1 of 13

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) wins

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 13

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team).

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 13

Eva Lechner

Eva Lechner
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 4 of 13

Andrea Waldis

Andrea Waldis
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 13

Elite women's podium at the Meribel World Cup

Elite women's podium at the Meribel World Cup
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 13

Nathalie Schneitter

Nathalie Schneitter
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 13

Women ready to start

Women ready to start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 13

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 13

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team)

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 13

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 13

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 13

Final overall: Emily Batty, Catharine Pendrel, Tanja Zakelj, Jolanda Neff, Maja Wloszczowska

Final overall: Emily Batty, Catharine Pendrel, Tanja Zakelj, Jolanda Neff, Maja Wloszczowska
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 13

Women's podium: Catharine Pendrel, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Jolanda Neff, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Eva Lechner

Women's podium: Catharine Pendrel, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Jolanda Neff, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Eva Lechner
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday with the seventh and final round of the cross country series in Méribel, France. There were no surprises in the overall title, since Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) had won the women's title prior to the final round. However, any World Cup victory is important, and Neff took her third win of the season.

In Méribel, the riders were faced with both steep climbs at altitude and technically difficult descents, demanding both skill and fitness to do well.

Neff ended her World Cup season the way she began it, with a start to finish ride at the front of the race. By the end of the first lap in the six-lap race, Neff had 28 seconds on Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC), with Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) a further five seconds in arrears.

By the third lap, Pendrel, the winner of the previous round and second in the overall standings, had moved up to join Dahle Flesjaa and Ferrand Prevot in the chase. Pendrel dropped off the pace to eventually finish fourth, while Dahle Flesjaa chased alone after Ferrand Prevot crashed in a rock section and had to briefly stop in the tech zone for assistance. Dahle Flesjaa's gap shrank to 14 seconds by the halfway mark, but that was as close as the Norwegian would get before it stretched out again to 48 seconds at the start of the last lap. Ferrand Prevot dropped Pendrel to take third.

"I went from the beginning and rode the whole race at my own pace," said Neff. "It is a very nice course, quite technical in the descents and I enjoyed it a lot. The start was especially important here because we didn't have a long start loop and then it went into singletrack, so it was even more important to have a good start then in other races."

"It was great to win today, even though I didn't need to for the overall. I'm very happy to win the overall trophy."

Neff won the overall title with 1300 points and three wins for the season. She is youngest ever elite World Cup title winner since she is actually an under 23 aged rider. Pendrel, despite missing the first two rounds due to an early season injury, finished second with 940 points and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools), the defending champion, was third with 856, just ahead of Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) at 830 points.

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team1:36:19
2Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:14
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team0:00:54
4Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:48
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:02:21
6Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:02:28
7Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team0:02:34
8Irina Kalentieva (Rus)0:02:54
9Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:03:10
10Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:03:12
11Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC0:03:49
12Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:03:57
13Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing0:04:14
14Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:04:47
15Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:05:11
16Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team0:05:23
17Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:05:39
18Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:06:10
19Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:06:14
20Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC0:06:15
21Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:06:19
22Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:06:54
23Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:07:38
24Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)0:08:05
25Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:08:07
26Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:08:16
27Lene Byberg (Nor)0:08:48
28Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:09:33
29Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC0:09:47
30Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
31Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB0:10:36
32Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team0:11:05
33Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team0:11:16
34Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC0:11:30
35Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)0:12:12
36Nina Wrobel (Ger)0:12:20
37Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:12:38
38Kajsa Snihs (Swe)0:13:05
39Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:13:28
40Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:13:45
41Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)0:14:10
-1lapAnna Oberparleiter (Ita)
-1lapAnne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
-1lapLaura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
-1lapBarbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
-1lapJitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
-1lapMaaris Meier (Est)
-1lapPeta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
-1lapSandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
-1lapHelene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
-2lapsMercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
-2lapsMarine Groccia (Swi)
-2lapsLucie Vesela (Cze)
-2lapsAlexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
-2lapsMichelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
-3lapsValentine Segrestan (Fra)
-4lapsElisabeth Sveum (Nor)
-4lapsFranziska Ebinger (Swi)
-4lapsAgata Tamulewicz (Pol)
DNFPaula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
DNFSerena Calvetti (Ita)
DNFHielke Elferink (Ned)
DNFFabienne Schaus (Lux)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liv Pro XC Team96pts
2Trek Factory Racing60
3Luna Pro Team58
4Specialized Racing XC43
5Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team36
6Multivan Merida Biking Team35
7Team Colnago Sudtirol28
8Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team22
9Wheeler - Ixs Team15
10Kross Racing Team14
11Unior Tools Team12
12BH-Suntour-KMC11
13Ghost Factory Racing11
14Fischer-BMC3

Elite women final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team1300pts
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team940
3Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team856
4Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing830
5Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team788
6Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team760
7Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team758
8Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC750
9Irina Kalentieva (Rus)720
10Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team660
11Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol652
12Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team645
13Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing583
14Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing527
15Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team511
16Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team509
17Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team465
18Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing463
19Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC451
20Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team432
21Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing393
22Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC378
23Daniela Campuzano (Mex)366
24Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC365
25Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC354
26Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team346
27Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team298
28Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing250
29Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)234
30Lene Byberg (Nor)232
31Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing231
32Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team226
33Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC188
34Erin Huck (USA)187
35Kate Fluker (NZl)186
36Serena Calvetti (Ita)178
37Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team173
38Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)172
39Karla Stepanova (Cze)159
40Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB155
41Evelyn Dong (USA)154
42Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team148
43Sandra Walter (Can)146
44Nina Wrobel (Ger)146
45Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team144
46Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)141
47Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol134
48Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)126
49Tory Thomas (Aus)125
50Chloe Woodruff (USA)116
51Vera Andreeva (Rus)112
52Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)110
53Chengyuan Ren (Chn)108
54Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team107
55Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)106
56Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team104
57Cindy Montambault (Can)102
58Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team100
59Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team95
60Rose Grant (USA)88
61Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)87
62Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)79
63Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol74
64Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC71
65Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing65
66Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)65
67Katherine O'neill (NZl)64
68Qinglan Shi (Chn)56
69Andréanne Pichette (Can)55
70Karen Hanlen (NZl)54
71Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra)53
72Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)51
73Sarah Riley (Aus)50
74Tracy Moseley (GBr)48
75Larissa Connors (USA)46
76Rebecca Beaumont (Can)46
77Mandy Dreyer (Can)45
78Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team42
79Lucie Vesela (Cze)42
80Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)40
81Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team39
82Amy Beisel (USA)38
83Adriana Rojas (CRc)36
84Marie-Helene Premont (Can)36
85Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)36
86Kajsa Snihs (Swe)30
87Marine Groccia (Swi)30
88Anna Villar Argente (Spa)29
89Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)26
90Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team24
91Erica Zaveta (USA)23
92Maaris Meier (Est)21
93Erica Tingey (USA)20
94Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)19
95Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC18
96Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)18
97Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)17
98Elisa Otter (USA)15
99Hielke Elferink (Ned)15
100Valentine Segrestan (Fra)12
101Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)11
102Franziska Ebinger (Swi)10
103Agata Tamulewicz (Pol)9
104Lenka Bulisova (Cze)9
105Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)9

Team final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liv Pro XC Team507pts
2Luna Pro Team360
3Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team314
4Specialized Racing XC296
5Trek Factory Racing294
6Ghost Factory Racing284
7Unior Tools Team173
8Multivan Merida Biking Team137
9Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team137
10Team Colnago Sudtirol123
11BH-Suntour-KMC104
12Kross Racing Team69
13Trek-KMC Trade Team41
14Wheeler - Ixs Team34
15Fischer-BMC24
16Scott-3Rox Racing20
17Orange Monkey Pro Team20
18Focus XC Team17
194F Racing Team13
20Ktm Houffalize Team11
21Team Merida Wallonie Mtb8
22Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team7

