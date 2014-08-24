Neff wins cross country World Cup in Meribel
Dahle Flesjaa and Ferrand Prevot take second and third
The 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday with the seventh and final round of the cross country series in Méribel, France. There were no surprises in the overall title, since Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) had won the women's title prior to the final round. However, any World Cup victory is important, and Neff took her third win of the season.
In Méribel, the riders were faced with both steep climbs at altitude and technically difficult descents, demanding both skill and fitness to do well.
Neff ended her World Cup season the way she began it, with a start to finish ride at the front of the race. By the end of the first lap in the six-lap race, Neff had 28 seconds on Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC), with Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) a further five seconds in arrears.
By the third lap, Pendrel, the winner of the previous round and second in the overall standings, had moved up to join Dahle Flesjaa and Ferrand Prevot in the chase. Pendrel dropped off the pace to eventually finish fourth, while Dahle Flesjaa chased alone after Ferrand Prevot crashed in a rock section and had to briefly stop in the tech zone for assistance. Dahle Flesjaa's gap shrank to 14 seconds by the halfway mark, but that was as close as the Norwegian would get before it stretched out again to 48 seconds at the start of the last lap. Ferrand Prevot dropped Pendrel to take third.
"I went from the beginning and rode the whole race at my own pace," said Neff. "It is a very nice course, quite technical in the descents and I enjoyed it a lot. The start was especially important here because we didn't have a long start loop and then it went into singletrack, so it was even more important to have a good start then in other races."
"It was great to win today, even though I didn't need to for the overall. I'm very happy to win the overall trophy."
Neff won the overall title with 1300 points and three wins for the season. She is youngest ever elite World Cup title winner since she is actually an under 23 aged rider. Pendrel, despite missing the first two rounds due to an early season injury, finished second with 940 points and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools), the defending champion, was third with 856, just ahead of Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) at 830 points.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
|1:36:19
|2
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team
|0:00:54
|4
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:48
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:02:21
|6
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:28
|7
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team
|0:02:34
|8
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus)
|0:02:54
|9
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|0:03:10
|10
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:03:12
|11
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC
|0:03:49
|12
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:57
|13
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:14
|14
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:04:47
|15
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:11
|16
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|0:05:23
|17
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:05:39
|18
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:06:10
|19
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:06:14
|20
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|0:06:15
|21
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:06:19
|22
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:06:54
|23
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:07:38
|24
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:08:05
|25
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:08:07
|26
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:08:16
|27
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|0:08:48
|28
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:09:33
|29
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|0:09:47
|30
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|31
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|0:10:36
|32
|Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team
|0:11:05
|33
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|0:11:16
|34
|Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC
|0:11:30
|35
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|0:12:12
|36
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|0:12:20
|37
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:12:38
|38
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|0:13:05
|39
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:13:28
|40
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|0:13:45
|41
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|0:14:10
|-1lap
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|-1lap
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|-1lap
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|-1lap
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|-1lap
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|-1lap
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|-1lap
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|-1lap
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|-1lap
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|-2laps
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|-2laps
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|-2laps
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|-2laps
|Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
|-2laps
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|-3laps
|Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
|-4laps
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|-4laps
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi)
|-4laps
|Agata Tamulewicz (Pol)
|DNF
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|DNF
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|DNF
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|DNF
|Fabienne Schaus (Lux)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liv Pro XC Team
|96
|pts
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|60
|3
|Luna Pro Team
|58
|4
|Specialized Racing XC
|43
|5
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|36
|6
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|35
|7
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|28
|8
|Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|22
|9
|Wheeler - Ixs Team
|15
|10
|Kross Racing Team
|14
|11
|Unior Tools Team
|12
|12
|BH-Suntour-KMC
|11
|13
|Ghost Factory Racing
|11
|14
|Fischer-BMC
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
|1300
|pts
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|940
|3
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|856
|4
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|830
|5
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team
|788
|6
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|760
|7
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|758
|8
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC
|750
|9
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus)
|720
|10
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team
|660
|11
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|652
|12
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|645
|13
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|583
|14
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|527
|15
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|511
|16
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|509
|17
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|465
|18
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|463
|19
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|451
|20
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|432
|21
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|393
|22
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|378
|23
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|366
|24
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|365
|25
|Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC
|354
|26
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|346
|27
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|298
|28
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|250
|29
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|234
|30
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|232
|31
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|231
|32
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|226
|33
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|188
|34
|Erin Huck (USA)
|187
|35
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|186
|36
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|178
|37
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|173
|38
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|172
|39
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|159
|40
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|155
|41
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|154
|42
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|148
|43
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|146
|44
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|146
|45
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|144
|46
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|141
|47
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|134
|48
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|126
|49
|Tory Thomas (Aus)
|125
|50
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|116
|51
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|112
|52
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|110
|53
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|108
|54
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|107
|55
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|106
|56
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team
|104
|57
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|102
|58
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|100
|59
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team
|95
|60
|Rose Grant (USA)
|88
|61
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|87
|62
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|79
|63
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|74
|64
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|71
|65
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|65
|66
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
|65
|67
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|64
|68
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|56
|69
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|55
|70
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|54
|71
|Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra)
|53
|72
|Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
|51
|73
|Sarah Riley (Aus)
|50
|74
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|48
|75
|Larissa Connors (USA)
|46
|76
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|46
|77
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|45
|78
|Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team
|42
|79
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|42
|80
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|40
|81
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|39
|82
|Amy Beisel (USA)
|38
|83
|Adriana Rojas (CRc)
|36
|84
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
|36
|85
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|36
|86
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|30
|87
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|30
|88
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|29
|89
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|26
|90
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team
|24
|91
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|23
|92
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|21
|93
|Erica Tingey (USA)
|20
|94
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|19
|95
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|18
|96
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|18
|97
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|17
|98
|Elisa Otter (USA)
|15
|99
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|15
|100
|Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
|12
|101
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|11
|102
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi)
|10
|103
|Agata Tamulewicz (Pol)
|9
|104
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|9
|105
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liv Pro XC Team
|507
|pts
|2
|Luna Pro Team
|360
|3
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|314
|4
|Specialized Racing XC
|296
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|294
|6
|Ghost Factory Racing
|284
|7
|Unior Tools Team
|173
|8
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|137
|9
|Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|137
|10
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|123
|11
|BH-Suntour-KMC
|104
|12
|Kross Racing Team
|69
|13
|Trek-KMC Trade Team
|41
|14
|Wheeler - Ixs Team
|34
|15
|Fischer-BMC
|24
|16
|Scott-3Rox Racing
|20
|17
|Orange Monkey Pro Team
|20
|18
|Focus XC Team
|17
|19
|4F Racing Team
|13
|20
|Ktm Houffalize Team
|11
|21
|Team Merida Wallonie Mtb
|8
|22
|Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|7
