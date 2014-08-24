Image 1 of 13 Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 13 Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 13 Eva Lechner (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 13 Andrea Waldis (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 13 Elite women's podium at the Meribel World Cup (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 13 Nathalie Schneitter (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 13 Women ready to start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 13 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 13 Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 13 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 13 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 13 Final overall: Emily Batty, Catharine Pendrel, Tanja Zakelj, Jolanda Neff, Maja Wloszczowska (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 13 Women's podium: Catharine Pendrel, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Jolanda Neff, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Eva Lechner (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday with the seventh and final round of the cross country series in Méribel, France. There were no surprises in the overall title, since Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) had won the women's title prior to the final round. However, any World Cup victory is important, and Neff took her third win of the season.

In Méribel, the riders were faced with both steep climbs at altitude and technically difficult descents, demanding both skill and fitness to do well.

Neff ended her World Cup season the way she began it, with a start to finish ride at the front of the race. By the end of the first lap in the six-lap race, Neff had 28 seconds on Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC), with Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) a further five seconds in arrears.

By the third lap, Pendrel, the winner of the previous round and second in the overall standings, had moved up to join Dahle Flesjaa and Ferrand Prevot in the chase. Pendrel dropped off the pace to eventually finish fourth, while Dahle Flesjaa chased alone after Ferrand Prevot crashed in a rock section and had to briefly stop in the tech zone for assistance. Dahle Flesjaa's gap shrank to 14 seconds by the halfway mark, but that was as close as the Norwegian would get before it stretched out again to 48 seconds at the start of the last lap. Ferrand Prevot dropped Pendrel to take third.

"I went from the beginning and rode the whole race at my own pace," said Neff. "It is a very nice course, quite technical in the descents and I enjoyed it a lot. The start was especially important here because we didn't have a long start loop and then it went into singletrack, so it was even more important to have a good start then in other races."

"It was great to win today, even though I didn't need to for the overall. I'm very happy to win the overall trophy."

Neff won the overall title with 1300 points and three wins for the season. She is youngest ever elite World Cup title winner since she is actually an under 23 aged rider. Pendrel, despite missing the first two rounds due to an early season injury, finished second with 940 points and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools), the defending champion, was third with 856, just ahead of Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) at 830 points.

Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 1:36:19 2 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:14 3 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team 0:00:54 4 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:01:48 5 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:02:21 6 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:28 7 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 0:02:34 8 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 0:02:54 9 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 0:03:10 10 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 0:03:12 11 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 0:03:49 12 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:03:57 13 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:14 14 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:04:47 15 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:11 16 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 0:05:23 17 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:05:39 18 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 0:06:10 19 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:06:14 20 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:06:15 21 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 0:06:19 22 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:06:54 23 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:07:38 24 Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) 0:08:05 25 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:08:07 26 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:08:16 27 Lene Byberg (Nor) 0:08:48 28 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:09:33 29 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:09:47 30 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 31 Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 0:10:36 32 Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team 0:11:05 33 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 0:11:16 34 Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:11:30 35 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 0:12:12 36 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 0:12:20 37 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:12:38 38 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 0:13:05 39 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:13:28 40 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 0:13:45 41 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) 0:14:10 -1lap Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) -1lap Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team -1lap Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) -1lap Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team -1lap Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) -1lap Maaris Meier (Est) -1lap Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol -1lap Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) -1lap Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC -2laps Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa) -2laps Marine Groccia (Swi) -2laps Lucie Vesela (Cze) -2laps Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) -2laps Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC -3laps Valentine Segrestan (Fra) -4laps Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) -4laps Franziska Ebinger (Swi) -4laps Agata Tamulewicz (Pol) DNF Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team DNF Serena Calvetti (Ita) DNF Hielke Elferink (Ned) DNF Fabienne Schaus (Lux)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liv Pro XC Team 96 pts 2 Trek Factory Racing 60 3 Luna Pro Team 58 4 Specialized Racing XC 43 5 Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 36 6 Multivan Merida Biking Team 35 7 Team Colnago Sudtirol 28 8 Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 22 9 Wheeler - Ixs Team 15 10 Kross Racing Team 14 11 Unior Tools Team 12 12 BH-Suntour-KMC 11 13 Ghost Factory Racing 11 14 Fischer-BMC 3

Elite women final World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 1300 pts 2 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 940 3 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 856 4 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 830 5 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 788 6 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 760 7 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 758 8 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 750 9 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 720 10 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team 660 11 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 652 12 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 645 13 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 583 14 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 527 15 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 511 16 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 509 17 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 465 18 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 463 19 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 451 20 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 432 21 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 393 22 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 378 23 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 366 24 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 365 25 Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC 354 26 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team 346 27 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 298 28 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 250 29 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 234 30 Lene Byberg (Nor) 232 31 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 231 32 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 226 33 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 188 34 Erin Huck (USA) 187 35 Kate Fluker (NZl) 186 36 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 178 37 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 173 38 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) 172 39 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 159 40 Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 155 41 Evelyn Dong (USA) 154 42 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 148 43 Sandra Walter (Can) 146 44 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 146 45 Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team 144 46 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 141 47 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 134 48 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 126 49 Tory Thomas (Aus) 125 50 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 116 51 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 112 52 Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) 110 53 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 108 54 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 107 55 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 106 56 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team 104 57 Cindy Montambault (Can) 102 58 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team 100 59 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team 95 60 Rose Grant (USA) 88 61 Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) 87 62 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 79 63 Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol 74 64 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 71 65 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 65 66 Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) 65 67 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 64 68 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 56 69 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 55 70 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 54 71 Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra) 53 72 Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) 51 73 Sarah Riley (Aus) 50 74 Tracy Moseley (GBr) 48 75 Larissa Connors (USA) 46 76 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) 46 77 Mandy Dreyer (Can) 45 78 Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team 42 79 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 42 80 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 40 81 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 39 82 Amy Beisel (USA) 38 83 Adriana Rojas (CRc) 36 84 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 36 85 Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col) 36 86 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 30 87 Marine Groccia (Swi) 30 88 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 29 89 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 26 90 Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 24 91 Erica Zaveta (USA) 23 92 Maaris Meier (Est) 21 93 Erica Tingey (USA) 20 94 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) 19 95 Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 18 96 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) 18 97 Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa) 17 98 Elisa Otter (USA) 15 99 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 15 100 Valentine Segrestan (Fra) 12 101 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 11 102 Franziska Ebinger (Swi) 10 103 Agata Tamulewicz (Pol) 9 104 Lenka Bulisova (Cze) 9 105 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 9