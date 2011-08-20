Beerten continues winning streak
Buhl good enough for runner-up in World Cup
Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek) confirmed her status as top woman in the sport by taking her fourth win of the season at the final round of the four cross World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy.
The 16 women who qualified were whittled down to four, for the final: Beerten, Lucia Oetjen, Melissa Buhl (KHS) and Celine Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie). Beerten, who had dominated each of her heats on the way to final easily took the win, followed by Oetjen and Buhl. Steffi Marth of Germany won the small final for fifth.
"It has been amazing," said Beerten, who was the only woman to ride the pro line. "It was hard to keep focus, when you already have the title in the bag, but I said to myself 'this is just a race', and I wanted to win it as well. I like this track and I could step it up on the pro line."
Beerten took her fourth title with an almost perfect score of 450 points, followed by Buhl with 240, Oetjen at 225, Gros at 190 and Fionn Griffiths (Team GR) with 135 points.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|100
|pts
|2
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
|75
|3
|Melissa Buhl (USA)
|50
|4
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|30
|pts
|6
|Joanna Petterson (USA)
|20
|7
|Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|10
|8
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|9
|Tereza Votavova (Cze)
|10
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|11
|Eva Castro Fernandez (Spa)
|12
|Neven Steinmetz (USA)
|13
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee
|14
|Anna Mayer (Ger)
|15
|Joey Gough (GBr)
|16
|Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|58
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|47
|3
|Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|40
|4
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|26
|5
|Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|21
|6
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|20
|7
|Unior Tools Team
|5
|8
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|450
|pts
|2
|Melissa Buhl (USA)
|240
|3
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
|225
|4
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|190
|5
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|135
|6
|Romana Labounkova (Cze)
|100
|7
|Joey Gough (GBr)
|75
|8
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|60
|9
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|55
|10
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|30
|11
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|25
|12
|Joanna Petterson (USA)
|20
|13
|Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|10
|14
|Anne Laplante (Can)
|10
|15
|Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)
|10
|16
|Nichola Anderson (GBr)
|5
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy