Beerten continues winning streak

Buhl good enough for runner-up in World Cup

Elite women's four cross Final World Cup podium overall: Céline Gros, Melissa Buhl, Anneke Beerten, Lucia Oetjen, Fionn Griffiths

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Elite women's four cross Val di Sole podium: Céline Gros, Lucia Oetjen, Anneke Beerten, Melissa Buhl, Steffi Marth

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Melissa Buhl (KHS)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Anneke Beerten (Milka Trek MTB Racing Team) won every heat

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek) confirmed her status as top woman in the sport by taking her fourth win of the season at the final round of the four cross World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy.

The 16 women who qualified were whittled down to four, for the final: Beerten, Lucia Oetjen, Melissa Buhl (KHS)  and Celine Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie). Beerten, who had dominated each of her heats on the way to final easily took the win, followed by Oetjen and Buhl. Steffi Marth of Germany won the small final for fifth.

"It has been amazing," said Beerten, who was the only woman to ride the pro line. "It was hard to keep focus, when you already have the title in the bag, but I said to myself 'this is just a race', and I wanted to win it as well. I like this track and I could step it up on the pro line."

Beerten took her fourth title with an almost perfect score of 450 points, followed by Buhl with 240, Oetjen at 225, Gros at 190 and Fionn Griffiths (Team GR) with 135 points.

Full results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team100pts
2Lucia Oetjen (Swi)75
3Melissa Buhl (USA)50
4Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie40

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Steffi Marth (Ger)30pts
6Joanna Petterson (USA)20
7Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team10
8Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria5

1/4 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Tereza Votavova (Cze)
10Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
11Eva Castro Fernandez (Spa)
12Neven Steinmetz (USA)
13Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee
14Anna Mayer (Ger)
15Joey Gough (GBr)
16Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team58pts
2Ghost Factory Racing Team47
3Milka Trek MTB Racing Team40
4Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team26
5Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof21
6Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie20
7Unior Tools Team5
8Alpine Commencal Austria3

Elite women four cross final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team450pts
2Melissa Buhl (USA)240
3Lucia Oetjen (Swi)225
4Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie190
5Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR135
6Romana Labounkova (Cze)100
7Joey Gough (GBr)75
8Katy Curd (GBr)60
9Steffi Marth (Ger)55
10Anita Molcik (Aut)30
11Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria25
12Joanna Petterson (USA)20
13Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team10
14Anne Laplante (Can)10
15Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)10
16Nichola Anderson (GBr)5

