Image 1 of 4 Elite women's four cross Final World Cup podium overall: Céline Gros, Melissa Buhl, Anneke Beerten, Lucia Oetjen, Fionn Griffiths (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 Elite women's four cross Val di Sole podium: Céline Gros, Lucia Oetjen, Anneke Beerten, Melissa Buhl, Steffi Marth (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 Melissa Buhl (KHS) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Anneke Beerten (Milka Trek MTB Racing Team) won every heat (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek) confirmed her status as top woman in the sport by taking her fourth win of the season at the final round of the four cross World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy.

The 16 women who qualified were whittled down to four, for the final: Beerten, Lucia Oetjen, Melissa Buhl (KHS) and Celine Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie). Beerten, who had dominated each of her heats on the way to final easily took the win, followed by Oetjen and Buhl. Steffi Marth of Germany won the small final for fifth.

"It has been amazing," said Beerten, who was the only woman to ride the pro line. "It was hard to keep focus, when you already have the title in the bag, but I said to myself 'this is just a race', and I wanted to win it as well. I like this track and I could step it up on the pro line."

Beerten took her fourth title with an almost perfect score of 450 points, followed by Buhl with 240, Oetjen at 225, Gros at 190 and Fionn Griffiths (Team GR) with 135 points.

Full results

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 100 pts 2 Lucia Oetjen (Swi) 75 3 Melissa Buhl (USA) 50 4 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 40

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Steffi Marth (Ger) 30 pts 6 Joanna Petterson (USA) 20 7 Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team 10 8 Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 5

1/4 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Tereza Votavova (Cze) 10 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR 11 Eva Castro Fernandez (Spa) 12 Neven Steinmetz (USA) 13 Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee 14 Anna Mayer (Ger) 15 Joey Gough (GBr) 16 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 58 pts 2 Ghost Factory Racing Team 47 3 Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 40 4 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 26 5 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 21 6 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 20 7 Unior Tools Team 5 8 Alpine Commencal Austria 3