Soto and Stirnemann qualify fastest for Windham World Cup

World Cup action gets underway in New York

Results

Elite men eliminator qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Bikes Pro Team0:01:33
2Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya0:00:00
3Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:00:01
4Jeroen Van Eck* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:00:02
5Leandre Bouchard* (Can)0:00:04
6Andri Frischknecht* (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:00:05
7Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:00:06
8Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)0:00:06
9Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:00:07
10Christian Helmig (Lux)0:00:07
11Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:00:07
12Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:00:08
13Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)0:00:08
14Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:09
15Michal Lami (Svk)0:00:09
16Frantisek Lami* (Svk)0:00:09
17Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:00:09
18Cole Oberman (USA)0:00:09
19Samuel Tremblay* (Can)0:00:10
20Steffen Thum (Ger)0:00:10
21Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)0:00:11
22Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)0:00:12
23Adrian Retief (NZl)0:00:12
24Christian Pfäffle* (Ger)0:00:13
25Casey Williams* (USA)0:00:13
26Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)0:00:15
27Andrew Watson (Can)0:00:15
28Alexandre Vialle* (Can)0:00:18
29Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)0:00:19

Elite women eliminator qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:01:51
2Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:00:02
3Kate Courtney* (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:00:03
4Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau* (Can)0:00:03
5Lisa Mitterbauer* (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:00:06
6Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Nor) Sepura XC Superior0:00:06
7Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:00:07
8Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:08
9Cindy Montambault (Can)0:00:10
10Helen Grobert* (Ger) Focus XC Team0:00:10
11Andréanne Pichette (Can)0:00:11
12Catherine Fleury* (Can)0:00:14
13Maghalie Rochette* (Can) Luna Pro Team0:00:14
14Karlee Gendron (Can)0:00:15
15Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)0:00:16
16Rachel Pageau* (Can)0:00:19
17Cayley Brooks* (Can)0:00:20
18Mandy Dreyer (Can)0:00:23
19Frida Helena Ronning* (Nor) Merida Ntg0:00:25
20Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)0:00:46
DNSJovana Crnogorac* (Srb) Salcano Alanya
DNSLea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC

