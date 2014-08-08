Soto and Stirnemann qualify fastest for Windham World Cup
World Cup action gets underway in New York
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Bikes Pro Team
|0:01:33
|2
|Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya
|0:00:00
|3
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Jeroen Van Eck* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:00:02
|5
|Leandre Bouchard* (Can)
|0:00:04
|6
|Andri Frischknecht* (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:00:05
|7
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:00:06
|8
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
|0:00:06
|9
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:00:07
|10
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|0:00:07
|11
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:00:07
|12
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:00:08
|13
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|0:00:08
|14
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:00:09
|15
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:00:09
|16
|Frantisek Lami* (Svk)
|0:00:09
|17
|Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:00:09
|18
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|0:00:09
|19
|Samuel Tremblay* (Can)
|0:00:10
|20
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:00:10
|21
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|0:00:11
|22
|Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)
|0:00:12
|23
|Adrian Retief (NZl)
|0:00:12
|24
|Christian Pfäffle* (Ger)
|0:00:13
|25
|Casey Williams* (USA)
|0:00:13
|26
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)
|0:00:15
|27
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:00:15
|28
|Alexandre Vialle* (Can)
|0:00:18
|29
|Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)
|0:00:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:01:51
|2
|Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Kate Courtney* (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:00:03
|4
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau* (Can)
|0:00:03
|5
|Lisa Mitterbauer* (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
|0:00:06
|7
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|0:00:07
|8
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:08
|9
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|0:00:10
|10
|Helen Grobert* (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:00:10
|11
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|0:00:11
|12
|Catherine Fleury* (Can)
|0:00:14
|13
|Maghalie Rochette* (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:14
|14
|Karlee Gendron (Can)
|0:00:15
|15
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|0:00:16
|16
|Rachel Pageau* (Can)
|0:00:19
|17
|Cayley Brooks* (Can)
|0:00:20
|18
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|0:00:23
|19
|Frida Helena Ronning* (Nor) Merida Ntg
|0:00:25
|20
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|0:00:46
|DNS
|Jovana Crnogorac* (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|DNS
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC
