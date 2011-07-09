Image 1 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) wins the Windham World Cup convincingly. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) celebrates his victory in Windham. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 41 Elite men's podium (l-r): Burry Stander , Nino Schurter, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Christoph Sauser, Maxime Marotte (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 41 It was a great day for Specialized: (L to R) Burry Stander (4th), Jaroslav Kulhavy (1st), Christoph Sauser (3rd) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) on the final climb (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 6 of 41 Marco Fontana (Cannondale) gets the hole shot (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 7 of 41 Elite Men (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 8 of 41 World Champion Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) is always joking with other racers at the starts (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 9 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) appears to be on great form to defend his USA jersey (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 10 of 41 World Champioin Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) found himself riding along late in the race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 11 of 41 Marco Fontana (Cannondale) putting in a strong ride (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 12 of 41 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) crossing one of the many bridges (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 13 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) descending on lap three with nobody in sight (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 14 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) streaking to the bottom of the course (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 15 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) climbing (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 16 of 41 Christophe Sauser (Specialized) assumed second position on the final climb (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 17 of 41 The men's start was on a long uphill gravel road. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy takes on water during a long hot race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 41 Christoph Sauser and Nino Schurter on the climb. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 41 Nino Schurter in action. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 41 Burry Stander leads Nino Schurter. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) riding his final lap (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 23 of 41 Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 24 of 41 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) finishing in second place. (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 25 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) at the start (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 26 of 41 TJ Woodriff (Team USA) descending through the trees (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 27 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) riding under one of the downhill flyovers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 28 of 41 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) climbing in the woods (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 29 of 41 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) riding in 8th place (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 30 of 41 Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour) climbing on lap three (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 31 of 41 Marco Fontana (Cannondale) on one of the steeper climbs (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 32 of 41 Burry Stander (Specialized) moved up several positions on lap three (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 33 of 41 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) picked off several of the early chasers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 34 of 41 World Champion Jose Antonio Ramos Hermida (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 35 of 41 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) riding in the second chase group (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 36 of 41 Rotem Ishai (Team Jamis) moved up dramatically from his start position (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 37 of 41 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) riding nearly the whole race alone (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 38 of 41 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) could not quite make contact with the podium contenders (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 39 of 41 USA Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 40 of 41 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) riding some S-Turns (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 41 of 41 Todd Wells in full flight. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

World Cup cross country series leader Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) led the fifth race of the 2011 World Cup in Windham from start to finish. His race was one of true dominance, with the Czech rider able to open a lead on the first climb, stretching it to 11 seconds by the end of the first lap and increasing it every lap from there.

It was a truly dominating performance, affording Kulhavy the luxury of backing off on the final lap but still winning by a margin of 29 seconds over second place. Kulhavy's winning time was 1:35:34 for six laps of the race course, as he took his third World Cup victory of the season.

"This course does not suit me as well as Mont-Sainte-Anne last week," said Kulhavy. "But I decided that I would try to take the lead on the first lap on the climb, and it worked."

With Kulhavy running away from the field, it became very serious business to claim that second place. By lap four, there was a chase group of eight men hoping to claim a podium spot. Marco Fontana (Cannondale) and Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) had a small lead over Christoph Sauser (Specialized) and Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry), with Burry Stander (Specialized), Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) just a few seconds behind.

From this select group, which included current (Hermida) and past (Sauser) World Champions, a fight was going to be waged over the last two laps. Schurter and Stander were the first to gain a few seconds of advantage, with Sauser in hot pursuit as Fontana began to fade.

On the last lap, it was Sauser who made the initial attack, with Schurter responding as Stander and Fontana were dropped. Shortly after this move, Stander left Fontana behind. Schurter and Sauser battled hard through the final descent, with Schurter claiming second place, only one second clear of Sauser. Stander soloed in alone for fourth, 18 seconds behind third place and Marotte hung on for fifth to complete the podium.

With his third win of the season, Kulhavy now has 1110 points in the World Cup series to second placed Schurter's 870. In third place in the points race is Julien Absalon, who decided not to race in North America this or last weekend. Even with only three races to his credit this season, Absalon has 650 points.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 1:35:34 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:00:29 3 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:00:30 4 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 0:00:48 5 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:01:14 6 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:01:24 7 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:33 8 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:02:39 9 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:02:49 10 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:02:52 11 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 0:03:04 12 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:03:24 13 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 14 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:03:36 15 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:45 16 Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:47 17 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:04:01 18 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:04:18 19 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:04:26 20 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:04:30 21 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:04:51 22 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing 0:04:57 23 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:04 24 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 0:05:10 25 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:05:14 26 Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:05:18 27 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:05:21 28 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 29 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) 0:05:37 30 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 0:05:51 31 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor 0:06:05 32 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 0:06:41 33 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:06:56 34 Derek Zandstra (Can) 0:07:04 35 Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team 0:07:13 36 Marek Galinski (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:07:25 37 Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:07:35 38 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:07:38 39 Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:07:43 40 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:07:54 41 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) 0:08:08 42 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International 0:08:49 43 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:09:05 44 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:09:16 45 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:09:24 46 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 0:09:29 47 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing 0:09:42 48 Matthew Hadley (Can) 0:09:46 49 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:10:02 50 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:10:06 51 Rotem Ishai (Isr) 0:10:14 52 Adam Morka (Can) 0:10:20 53 Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) 0:10:24 54 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:10:42 55 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:10:43 56 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:10:51 57 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:11:04 58 Andrew Watson (Can) 0:11:29 59 Peter Glassford (Can) 0:11:56 60 Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:12:28 61 Eric Batty (Can) 0:12:32 62 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 0:13:10 63 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:14:00 64 Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:14:19 -1lap Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team -1lap José Juan Escarcega (Mex) -1lap Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) -1lap Justin Lindine (USA) -1lap Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor -1lap Troy Wells (USA) -1lap Travis Woodruff (USA) -1lap Michael Broderick (USA) -1lap Klaus Nielsen (Den) -1lap Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec -1lap Cameron Jette (Can) -2laps Ignacio Torres (Mex) Turbo Bike Team -2laps Christian Bickel (Swi) -2laps Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) -2laps Leni Trudel (Can) -2laps Emmanuel Valencia (Mex) Turbo Bike Team -2laps Christopher Hamlin (USA) -3laps Michael Mccalla (USA) -3laps Alex Ryan (USA)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Racing 102 pts 2 Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 54 3 Multivan Merida Biking Team 48 4 Cannondale Factory Racing 44 5 Trek World Racing 43 6 BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 28 7 TX Active Bianchi 23 8 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 17 9 Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 16 10 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 15 11 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 14 12 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 13 13 GT Skoda Chamonix 11 14 Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 10 15 Wildwolf - Trek Racing 9 16 Orbea 7 17 S&H Superior MTB Team 6 18 Team Newcycling 5 19 Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 1