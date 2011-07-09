Trending

Kulhavy continues winning ways in Windham cross country

Schurter and Sauser round out top three

Image 1 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) wins the Windham World Cup convincingly.

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) wins the Windham World Cup convincingly.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) celebrates his victory in Windham.

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) celebrates his victory in Windham.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 41

Elite men's podium (l-r): Burry Stander , Nino Schurter, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Christoph Sauser, Maxime Marotte

Elite men's podium (l-r): Burry Stander , Nino Schurter, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Christoph Sauser, Maxime Marotte
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 41

It was a great day for Specialized: (L to R) Burry Stander (4th), Jaroslav Kulhavy (1st), Christoph Sauser (3rd)

It was a great day for Specialized: (L to R) Burry Stander (4th), Jaroslav Kulhavy (1st), Christoph Sauser (3rd)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) on the final climb

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) on the final climb
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 6 of 41

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) gets the hole shot

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) gets the hole shot
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 7 of 41

Elite Men

Elite Men
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 8 of 41

World Champion Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) is always joking with other racers at the starts

World Champion Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) is always joking with other racers at the starts
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 9 of 41

Todd Wells (Specialized) appears to be on great form to defend his USA jersey

Todd Wells (Specialized) appears to be on great form to defend his USA jersey
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 10 of 41

World Champioin Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) found himself riding along late in the race

World Champioin Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) found himself riding along late in the race
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 11 of 41

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) putting in a strong ride

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) putting in a strong ride
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 12 of 41

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) crossing one of the many bridges

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) crossing one of the many bridges
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 13 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) descending on lap three with nobody in sight

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) descending on lap three with nobody in sight
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 14 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) streaking to the bottom of the course

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) streaking to the bottom of the course
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 15 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) climbing

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) climbing
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 16 of 41

Christophe Sauser (Specialized) assumed second position on the final climb

Christophe Sauser (Specialized) assumed second position on the final climb
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 17 of 41

The men's start was on a long uphill gravel road.

The men's start was on a long uphill gravel road.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy takes on water during a long hot race.

Jaroslav Kulhavy takes on water during a long hot race.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 41

Christoph Sauser and Nino Schurter on the climb.

Christoph Sauser and Nino Schurter on the climb.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 41

Nino Schurter in action.

Nino Schurter in action.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 41

Burry Stander leads Nino Schurter.

Burry Stander leads Nino Schurter.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) riding his final lap

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) riding his final lap
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 23 of 41

Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes)

Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 24 of 41

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) finishing in second place.

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) finishing in second place.
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 25 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) at the start

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) at the start
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 26 of 41

TJ Woodriff (Team USA) descending through the trees

TJ Woodriff (Team USA) descending through the trees
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 27 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) riding under one of the downhill flyovers

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) riding under one of the downhill flyovers
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 28 of 41

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) climbing in the woods

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) climbing in the woods
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 29 of 41

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) riding in 8th place

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) riding in 8th place
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 30 of 41

Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour) climbing on lap three

Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour) climbing on lap three
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 31 of 41

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) on one of the steeper climbs

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) on one of the steeper climbs
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 32 of 41

Burry Stander (Specialized) moved up several positions on lap three

Burry Stander (Specialized) moved up several positions on lap three
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 33 of 41

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) picked off several of the early chasers

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) picked off several of the early chasers
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 34 of 41

World Champion Jose Antonio Ramos Hermida (Multivan Merida)

World Champion Jose Antonio Ramos Hermida (Multivan Merida)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 35 of 41

Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) riding in the second chase group

Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) riding in the second chase group
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 36 of 41

Rotem Ishai (Team Jamis) moved up dramatically from his start position

Rotem Ishai (Team Jamis) moved up dramatically from his start position
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 37 of 41

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) riding nearly the whole race alone

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) riding nearly the whole race alone
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 38 of 41

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) could not quite make contact with the podium contenders

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) could not quite make contact with the podium contenders
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 39 of 41

USA Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) riding in the top ten

USA Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) riding in the top ten
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 40 of 41

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) riding some S-Turns

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) riding some S-Turns
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 41 of 41

Todd Wells in full flight.

Todd Wells in full flight.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

World Cup cross country series leader Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) led the fifth race of the 2011 World Cup in Windham from start to finish. His race was one of true dominance, with the Czech rider able to open a lead on the first climb, stretching it to 11 seconds by the end of the first lap and increasing it every lap from there.

It was a truly dominating performance, affording Kulhavy the luxury of backing off on the final lap but still winning by a margin of 29 seconds over second place. Kulhavy's winning time was 1:35:34 for six laps of the race course, as he took his third World Cup victory of the season.

"This course does not suit me as well as Mont-Sainte-Anne last week," said Kulhavy. "But I decided that I would try to take the lead on the first lap on the climb, and it worked."

With Kulhavy running away from the field, it became very serious business to claim that second place. By lap four, there was a chase group of eight men hoping to claim a podium spot. Marco Fontana (Cannondale) and Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) had a small lead over Christoph Sauser (Specialized) and Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry), with Burry Stander (Specialized), Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) just a few seconds behind.

From this select group, which included current (Hermida) and past (Sauser) World Champions, a fight was going to be waged over the last two laps. Schurter and Stander were the first to gain a few seconds of advantage, with Sauser in hot pursuit as Fontana began to fade.

On the last lap, it was Sauser who made the initial attack, with Schurter responding as Stander and Fontana were dropped. Shortly after this move, Stander left Fontana behind. Schurter and Sauser battled hard through the final descent, with Schurter claiming second place, only one second clear of Sauser. Stander soloed in alone for fourth, 18 seconds behind third place and Marotte hung on for fifth to complete the podium.

With his third win of the season, Kulhavy now has 1110 points in the World Cup series to second placed Schurter's 870. In third place in the points race is Julien Absalon, who decided not to race in North America this or last weekend. Even with only three races to his credit this season, Absalon has 650 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing1:35:34
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:00:29
3Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing0:00:30
4Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing0:00:48
5Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:01:14
6Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:24
7José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:33
8Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi0:02:39
9Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:02:49
10Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:02:52
11Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:03:04
12Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:03:24
13Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
14Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:03:36
15Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:03:45
16Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:47
17Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:04:01
18Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:04:18
19Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:04:26
20Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:04:30
21Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team0:04:51
22Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing0:04:57
23Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:05:04
24Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea0:05:10
25Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:05:14
26Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling0:05:18
27Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:05:21
28Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
29Jeremiah Bishop (USA)0:05:37
30Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:05:51
31Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor0:06:05
32Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team0:06:41
33Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek0:06:56
34Derek Zandstra (Can)0:07:04
35Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team0:07:13
36Marek Galinski (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team0:07:25
37Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:07:35
38Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:07:38
39Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:07:43
40Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:07:54
41Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:08:08
42Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International0:08:49
43Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:09:05
44Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:09:16
45Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek0:09:24
46Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)0:09:29
47Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing0:09:42
48Matthew Hadley (Can)0:09:46
49Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:10:02
50Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:10:06
51Rotem Ishai (Isr)0:10:14
52Adam Morka (Can)0:10:20
53Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)0:10:24
54Michal Lami (Svk)0:10:42
55Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:10:43
56Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:10:51
57Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:11:04
58Andrew Watson (Can)0:11:29
59Peter Glassford (Can)0:11:56
60Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:12:28
61Eric Batty (Can)0:12:32
62Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:13:10
63Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:14:00
64Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:14:19
-1lapUwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
-1lapJosé Juan Escarcega (Mex)
-1lapCristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
-1lapJustin Lindine (USA)
-1lapSeiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
-1lapTroy Wells (USA)
-1lapTravis Woodruff (USA)
-1lapMichael Broderick (USA)
-1lapKlaus Nielsen (Den)
-1lapNicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec
-1lapCameron Jette (Can)
-2lapsIgnacio Torres (Mex) Turbo Bike Team
-2lapsChristian Bickel (Swi)
-2lapsMarc-Andre Daigle (Can)
-2lapsLeni Trudel (Can)
-2lapsEmmanuel Valencia (Mex) Turbo Bike Team
-2lapsChristopher Hamlin (USA)
-3lapsMichael Mccalla (USA)
-3lapsAlex Ryan (USA)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Racing102pts
2Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing54
3Multivan Merida Biking Team48
4Cannondale Factory Racing44
5Trek World Racing43
6BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry28
7TX Active Bianchi23
8Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team17
9Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team16
10BMC Mountainbike Racing Team15
11Giant Factory Off-Road Team14
12Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain13
13GT Skoda Chamonix11
14Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team10
15Wildwolf - Trek Racing9
16Orbea7
17S&H Superior MTB Team6
18Team Newcycling5
19Giant Swiss SR - Suntour1

Elite men World Cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing1110pts
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing870
3Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea650
4Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing640
5Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry620
6José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team578
7Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing540
8Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing540
9Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing478
10Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi468
11Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team437
12Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing413
13Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing410
14Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing383
15Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team370
16Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing369
17Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing366
18Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team364
19Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing339
20Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team339
21Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team331
22Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea323
23Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team288
24Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain281
25Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing252
26Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team241
27Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team240
28Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team238
29Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team218
30Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour214
31Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team201
32Derek Zandstra (Can)200
33Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team183
34Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek166
35Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix141
36Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek137
37Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)135
38Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)134
39Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team134
40Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling130
41Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team128
42Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team127
43Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International125
44Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec125
45Marek Galinski (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team124
46Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team123
47Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor117
48Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team115
49Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team114
50Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea102
51Jeremiah Bishop (USA)100
52Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team99
53Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team90
54Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team86
55Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team82
56Martino Fruet (Ita)79
57Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)73
58Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team68
59Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team56
60Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team54
61Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team51
62Chris Jongewaard (Aus)47
63Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek46
64Adam Morka (Can)43
65Christoph Soukup (Aut)42
66Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team38
67Michal Lami (Svk)38
68Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team37
69Matthew Hadley (Can)34
70Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team32
71Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)32
72Andrew Watson (Can)32
73Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona30
74Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team30
75Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team30
76Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team30
77Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi29
78Peter Glassford (Can)25
79Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team22
80Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek21
81Max Plaxton (Can)20
82Eric Batty (Can)19
83Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec19
84Rotem Ishai (Isr)17
85Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan17
86Filip Eberl (Cze)16
87Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)15
88Raphael Gagne (Can)13
89Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team13
90Joshua Carlson (Aus)11
91Rene Tann (Ger)10
92Michael Broderick (USA)9
93Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.9

Latest on Cyclingnews