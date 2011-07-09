Kulhavy continues winning ways in Windham cross country
Schurter and Sauser round out top three
World Cup cross country series leader Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) led the fifth race of the 2011 World Cup in Windham from start to finish. His race was one of true dominance, with the Czech rider able to open a lead on the first climb, stretching it to 11 seconds by the end of the first lap and increasing it every lap from there.
It was a truly dominating performance, affording Kulhavy the luxury of backing off on the final lap but still winning by a margin of 29 seconds over second place. Kulhavy's winning time was 1:35:34 for six laps of the race course, as he took his third World Cup victory of the season.
"This course does not suit me as well as Mont-Sainte-Anne last week," said Kulhavy. "But I decided that I would try to take the lead on the first lap on the climb, and it worked."
With Kulhavy running away from the field, it became very serious business to claim that second place. By lap four, there was a chase group of eight men hoping to claim a podium spot. Marco Fontana (Cannondale) and Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) had a small lead over Christoph Sauser (Specialized) and Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry), with Burry Stander (Specialized), Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) just a few seconds behind.
From this select group, which included current (Hermida) and past (Sauser) World Champions, a fight was going to be waged over the last two laps. Schurter and Stander were the first to gain a few seconds of advantage, with Sauser in hot pursuit as Fontana began to fade.
On the last lap, it was Sauser who made the initial attack, with Schurter responding as Stander and Fontana were dropped. Shortly after this move, Stander left Fontana behind. Schurter and Sauser battled hard through the final descent, with Schurter claiming second place, only one second clear of Sauser. Stander soloed in alone for fourth, 18 seconds behind third place and Marotte hung on for fifth to complete the podium.
With his third win of the season, Kulhavy now has 1110 points in the World Cup series to second placed Schurter's 870. In third place in the points race is Julien Absalon, who decided not to race in North America this or last weekend. Even with only three races to his credit this season, Absalon has 650 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|1:35:34
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|0:00:29
|3
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|0:00:30
|4
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:48
|5
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:01:14
|6
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:24
|7
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:01:33
|8
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|0:02:39
|9
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:02:49
|10
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:02:52
|11
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:03:04
|12
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|0:03:24
|13
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|14
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:03:36
|15
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:45
|16
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:47
|17
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:04:01
|18
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:04:18
|19
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:04:26
|20
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:04:30
|21
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|22
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|0:04:57
|23
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:05:04
|24
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|0:05:10
|25
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:05:14
|26
|Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling
|0:05:18
|27
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:05:21
|28
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|29
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA)
|0:05:37
|30
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|0:05:51
|31
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:06:05
|32
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|0:06:41
|33
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:06:56
|34
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|0:07:04
|35
|Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|0:07:13
|36
|Marek Galinski (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:07:25
|37
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:07:35
|38
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:07:38
|39
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:07:43
|40
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:07:54
|41
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:08:08
|42
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:08:49
|43
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:09:05
|44
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:09:16
|45
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:09:24
|46
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)
|0:09:29
|47
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|0:09:42
|48
|Matthew Hadley (Can)
|0:09:46
|49
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:10:02
|50
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:10:06
|51
|Rotem Ishai (Isr)
|0:10:14
|52
|Adam Morka (Can)
|0:10:20
|53
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
|0:10:24
|54
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:10:42
|55
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:10:43
|56
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:10:51
|57
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:11:04
|58
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:11:29
|59
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|0:11:56
|60
|Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:12:28
|61
|Eric Batty (Can)
|0:12:32
|62
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|0:13:10
|63
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:14:00
|64
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:14:19
|-1lap
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|-1lap
|José Juan Escarcega (Mex)
|-1lap
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
|-1lap
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|-1lap
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|-1lap
|Troy Wells (USA)
|-1lap
|Travis Woodruff (USA)
|-1lap
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|-1lap
|Klaus Nielsen (Den)
|-1lap
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|-1lap
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|-2laps
|Ignacio Torres (Mex) Turbo Bike Team
|-2laps
|Christian Bickel (Swi)
|-2laps
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)
|-2laps
|Leni Trudel (Can)
|-2laps
|Emmanuel Valencia (Mex) Turbo Bike Team
|-2laps
|Christopher Hamlin (USA)
|-3laps
|Michael Mccalla (USA)
|-3laps
|Alex Ryan (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Racing
|102
|pts
|2
|Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|54
|3
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|48
|4
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|44
|5
|Trek World Racing
|43
|6
|BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|28
|7
|TX Active Bianchi
|23
|8
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|17
|9
|Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|16
|10
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|15
|11
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|14
|12
|Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|13
|13
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|11
|14
|Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|9
|16
|Orbea
|7
|17
|S&H Superior MTB Team
|6
|18
|Team Newcycling
|5
|19
|Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|1110
|pts
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|870
|3
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|650
|4
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing
|640
|5
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|620
|6
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|578
|7
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|540
|8
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|540
|9
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|478
|10
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|468
|11
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|437
|12
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|413
|13
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|410
|14
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|383
|15
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|370
|16
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|369
|17
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|366
|18
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|364
|19
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|339
|20
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|339
|21
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|331
|22
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|323
|23
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|288
|24
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|281
|25
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|252
|26
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|241
|27
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|240
|28
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|238
|29
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|218
|30
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|214
|31
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|201
|32
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|200
|33
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|183
|34
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek
|166
|35
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|141
|36
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek
|137
|37
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|135
|38
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)
|134
|39
|Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|134
|40
|Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling
|130
|41
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|128
|42
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|127
|43
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International
|125
|44
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|125
|45
|Marek Galinski (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|124
|46
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|123
|47
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|117
|48
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|115
|49
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|114
|50
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|102
|51
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA)
|100
|52
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|99
|53
|Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|90
|54
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team
|86
|55
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|82
|56
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|79
|57
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|73
|58
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|68
|59
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|56
|60
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|54
|61
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|51
|62
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus)
|47
|63
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek
|46
|64
|Adam Morka (Can)
|43
|65
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|42
|66
|Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|38
|67
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|38
|68
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|37
|69
|Matthew Hadley (Can)
|34
|70
|Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|32
|71
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|32
|72
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|32
|73
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|30
|74
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|30
|75
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|30
|76
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|30
|77
|Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|29
|78
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|25
|79
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|22
|80
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek
|21
|81
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|20
|82
|Eric Batty (Can)
|19
|83
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|19
|84
|Rotem Ishai (Isr)
|17
|85
|Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|17
|86
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|16
|87
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
|15
|88
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|13
|89
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|13
|90
|Joshua Carlson (Aus)
|11
|91
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|10
|92
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|9
|93
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|9
