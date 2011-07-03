Frischknecht wins junior cross country in Mont-Sainte-Anne
Fonseca, Vialle round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|1:09:49
|2
|Andrey Fonseca (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:00:16
|3
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Canada
|0:01:55
|4
|Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovakia
|0:03:03
|5
|Keegan Swenson (USA) United States ofAmerica
|0:05:41
|6
|Thomas Neron (Can) Canada
|0:06:26
|7
|Bretton Matthews (Can) Canada
|0:07:15
|8
|Andres Alpizar (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:07:29
|9
|Vincent Belhumeur (Can) Canada
|0:07:47
|10
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) United States ofAmerica
|0:08:14
|11
|Malte Finke (Ger) Germany
|0:09:53
|12
|Nicolas Mariotto Sessler (Bra) Brazil
|0:10:59
|13
|Ryan Standish (USA) United States ofAmerica
|0:11:18
|14
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Canada
|0:13:32
|15
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) United States ofAmerica
|0:16:15
|16
|Yann Rausis (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:17:10
|DNF
|Tony Smith (USA) United States ofAmerica
