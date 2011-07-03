Trending

Frischknecht wins junior cross country in Mont-Sainte-Anne

Fonseca, Vialle round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing1:09:49
2Andrey Fonseca (CRc) Costa Rica0:00:16
3Alexandre Vialle (Can) Canada0:01:55
4Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovakia0:03:03
5Keegan Swenson (USA) United States ofAmerica0:05:41
6Thomas Neron (Can) Canada0:06:26
7Bretton Matthews (Can) Canada0:07:15
8Andres Alpizar (CRc) Costa Rica0:07:29
9Vincent Belhumeur (Can) Canada0:07:47
10Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) United States ofAmerica0:08:14
11Malte Finke (Ger) Germany0:09:53
12Nicolas Mariotto Sessler (Bra) Brazil0:10:59
13Ryan Standish (USA) United States ofAmerica0:11:18
14Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Canada0:13:32
15Payson Mcelveen (USA) United States ofAmerica0:16:15
16Yann Rausis (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:17:10
DNFTony Smith (USA) United States ofAmerica

