Image 1 of 2 Beerten leads into the rock garden (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 The women's four cross podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek) easily dominated the small (seven-rider) women's field for the fourth round of the four cross World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec. By the second corner in both her semi-final and the final, the Dutch rider was well in front of her rivals, and was the only woman to attempt the big jump halfway down the circuit. American Melissa Buhl (KHS) won the second semi-final, and finished second to Beerten in the final, with Fionn Griffiths (Team GR) taking third.

Beerten, with three wins and a third, has 350 points, and has already mathematically won the women's overall title with one race remaining in the series.

"I felt so much better here then in Leogang [Austria, where she finished third]," said Beerten. "Here I just felt that I could pull it together and have some amazing runs. After so many World Cups, I still get pretty nervous, so to win and get the overall title as well makes it a perfect day."

Full Results

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 2 Melissa Buhl (USA) 3 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR 4 Katy Curd (GBr)

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 6 Lucia Oetjen (Swi) 7 Anne Laplante (Can)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ghost Factory Racing Team 44 pts 2 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 40 3 Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 40 4 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 32 5 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 26 6 Team GR 25 7 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 15