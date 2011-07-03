Trending

Beerten wins four cross

Buhl, Griffiths round out top three

Beerten leads into the rock garden

The women's four cross podium

Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek) easily dominated the small (seven-rider) women's field for the fourth round of the four cross World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec. By the second corner in both her semi-final and the final, the Dutch rider was well in front of her rivals, and was the only woman to attempt the big jump halfway down the circuit. American Melissa Buhl (KHS) won the second semi-final, and finished second to Beerten in the final, with Fionn Griffiths (Team GR) taking third.

Beerten, with three wins and a third, has 350 points, and has already mathematically won the women's overall title with one race remaining in the series.

"I felt so much better here then in Leogang [Austria, where she finished third]," said Beerten. "Here I just felt that I could pull it together and have some amazing runs. After so many World Cups, I still get pretty nervous, so to win and get the overall title as well makes it a perfect day."

Full Results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
2Melissa Buhl (USA)
3Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
4Katy Curd (GBr)

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
6Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
7Anne Laplante (Can)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ghost Factory Racing Team44pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team40
3Milka Trek MTB Racing Team40
4RSP 4 Cross Racing Team32
5Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof26
6Team GR25
7Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie15

Elite women four cross World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team350pts
2Melissa Buhl (USA)190
3Lucia Oetjen (Swi)150
4Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie150
5Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR135
6Romana Labounkova (Cze)100
7Joey Gough (GBr)75
8Katy Curd (GBr)60
9Anita Molcik (Aut)30
10Steffi Marth (Ger)25
11Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria20
12Anne Laplante (Can)10
13Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)10
14Nichola Anderson (GBr)5

 

