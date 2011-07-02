Kulhavy dominates cross country World Cup
Czech racer leads from start to finish
The fourth round of the men's World Cup cross country was dominated by Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), who rode away from the rest of the field to win by nearly two minutes. In the absence of World Cup leader Julien Absalon (Orbea), who had stated that he would not attend Monte-Sainte-Anne or Windham [New York] as he prepared for the world championships, Kulhavy easily resumed the lead in the standings.
While Kulhavy rode away from the rest of the field on the first lap, behind him it was carnage on the infamous "Beatrice" rock garden descent, with almost every rider in the top-20 crashing at least once, many suffering mechanical problems, or cuts and bruises as they went tumbling down the rocks.
Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) took control of second place immediately, with four riders fighting for the remaining podium spots - world champion Jose Hermida (Multivan-Merida), Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing), Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) and Burry Stander (Specialized). The four rode consistently together until Stander crashed heavily on Beatrice on lap three, and dropped off the back of the chase group to limp home in sixth.
Hermida, who won the world title here last year, was conserving energy, and attacked very hard with a lap and a half to go, moving into third for the final lap, and almost catching Schurter in second at the line. Flückiger and Vogel rounded out the top-five.
"I knew that it would be better to be front," said Kulhavy, "so that I could avoid the traffic that would be a problem at the Beatrice. So I went hard on the first climb to get in front, and then I could go my own pace. This is a very hard course, but I like it, and I knew that I could take back the [World Cup] lead here."
Race Notes
- Kulhavy now leads the men's standings with 860 points, followed by Schurter at 670 and Absalon falls to third with 650 points.
- Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was the top North American, finishing in seventh after a strong final lap and a half. Kabush jumped 10 spots in the standings, to 25th with 211 points. "I'm really glad to be back running with the top guys at the front, after a frustrating early season in Europe," said Kabush. "I've had a really good month of training in June, and this course suits me well. I hope this is the start of a strong second half to the season."
- Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) won the Under 23 race earlier in the day, riding away from Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Chamonix) on the third lap. He took over the World Cup lead with his win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|1:35:51
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|0:01:42
|3
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:01:54
|4
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:02:33
|5
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|0:02:51
|6
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing
|0:03:42
|7
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:04:14
|8
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|0:04:31
|9
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:04:33
|10
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|11
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|0:04:56
|12
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:05:09
|13
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:05:20
|14
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:05:48
|15
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:06:56
|16
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:07:09
|17
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:07:38
|18
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:07:43
|19
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:07:51
|20
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|0:08:34
|21
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|0:08:42
|22
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek
|23
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|0:08:47
|24
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:09:03
|25
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:09:07
|26
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|0:09:20
|27
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:09:40
|28
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|0:09:59
|29
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)
|0:10:04
|30
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:10:21
|31
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:10:44
|32
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:11:16
|33
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:12:02
|34
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:12:16
|35
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:12:32
|36
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:12:50
|37
|Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:13:37
|38
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|0:13:49
|39
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:13:55
|40
|Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling
|0:14:08
|41
|Adam Morka (Can)
|0:14:10
|42
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:14:33
|43
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:15:39
|44
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:16:06
|-1lap
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA)
|-1lap
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|-1lap
|Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|-1lap
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|-1lap
|Eric Batty (Can)
|-1lap
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|-1lap
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|-1lap
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|-1lap
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|-2laps
|Matthew Hadley (Can)
|-2laps
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|-2laps
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|-2laps
|Joshua Carlson (Aus)
|-2laps
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|-2laps
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|-2laps
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|-2laps
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|-2laps
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|-2laps
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|-2laps
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)
|-2laps
|Félix Cote (Can)
|-3laps
|Rotem Ishai (Isr)
|-3laps
|Travis Woodruff (USA)
|-3laps
|Christian Bickel (Swi)
|-3laps
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|-3laps
|Sid Taberlay (Aus)
|-3laps
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|-4laps
|Christopher Hamlin (USA)
|DNF
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|DNF
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|DNF
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|DNF
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|DNF
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA)
|DNF
|Leni Trudel (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Racing
|89
|pts
|2
|Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|63
|3
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|60
|4
|Trek World Racing
|44
|5
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|38
|6
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|29
|7
|Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|24
|8
|TX Active Bianchi
|20
|9
|BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|19
|10
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|18
|11
|Thoemus Racing Team
|15
|12
|Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|15
|13
|Subaru - Trek
|15
|14
|Giant Italia Team
|11
|15
|Orbea
|8
|16
|Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|4
|17
|Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|860
|pts
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|670
|3
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|650
|4
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing
|490
|5
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|480
|6
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|458
|7
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|410
|8
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|398
|9
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|389
|10
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|380
|11
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|359
|12
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|358
|13
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|328
|14
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|312
|15
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|309
|16
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|306
|17
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|297
|18
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|294
|19
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|288
|20
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|279
|21
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|266
|22
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|265
|23
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|226
|24
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|216
|25
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|211
|26
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|190
|27
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|190
|28
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|168
|29
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|167
|30
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|162
|31
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|158
|32
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|137
|33
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|127
|34
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek
|126
|35
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|125
|36
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|123
|37
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek
|114
|38
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)
|112
|39
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|108
|40
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|104
|41
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|102
|42
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International
|99
|43
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|99
|44
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|99
|45
|Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|98
|46
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|90
|47
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team
|86
|48
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|85
|49
|Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|82
|50
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|79
|51
|Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling
|76
|52
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|75
|53
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|73
|54
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|73
|55
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|71
|56
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|56
|57
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|55
|58
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA)
|52
|59
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus)
|47
|60
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|47
|61
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek
|46
|62
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|42
|63
|Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|38
|64
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|37
|65
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|35
|66
|Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|32
|67
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|32
|68
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|30
|69
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|30
|70
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|30
|71
|Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|29
|72
|Adam Morka (Can)
|27
|73
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|24
|74
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|22
|75
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|22
|76
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek
|21
|77
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|20
|78
|Eric Batty (Can)
|19
|79
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|19
|80
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|19
|81
|Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|17
|82
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|16
|83
|Eberl Filip (Cze)
|16
|84
|Hadley Matthew (Can)
|14
|85
|Gagne Raphael (Can)
|13
|86
|Lakata Alban (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|13
|87
|Norris Lachlan (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|12
|88
|Carlson Joshua (Aus)
|11
|89
|Tann Rene (Ger)
|10
|90
|Broderick Michael (USA)
|9
|91
|Corti Umberto (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|9
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy