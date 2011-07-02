Image 1 of 8 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) wins the World Cup cross country in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 8 Nino Schurter chased Kulhavy all race, without success (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 Burry Stander was one of many riders to go down (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 8 Stander chases his bike (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 Geoff Kabush had his best ride of the year (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 8 Jose Hermida conserved his energy until the final laps (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 8 Jaroslav Kulhavy was far and away the best on the day (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 8 Elite men's cross country World Cup podium in Mont-Sainte-Anne: Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing), Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing), José Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team), Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The fourth round of the men's World Cup cross country was dominated by Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), who rode away from the rest of the field to win by nearly two minutes. In the absence of World Cup leader Julien Absalon (Orbea), who had stated that he would not attend Monte-Sainte-Anne or Windham [New York] as he prepared for the world championships, Kulhavy easily resumed the lead in the standings.

While Kulhavy rode away from the rest of the field on the first lap, behind him it was carnage on the infamous "Beatrice" rock garden descent, with almost every rider in the top-20 crashing at least once, many suffering mechanical problems, or cuts and bruises as they went tumbling down the rocks.

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) took control of second place immediately, with four riders fighting for the remaining podium spots - world champion Jose Hermida (Multivan-Merida), Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing), Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) and Burry Stander (Specialized). The four rode consistently together until Stander crashed heavily on Beatrice on lap three, and dropped off the back of the chase group to limp home in sixth.

Hermida, who won the world title here last year, was conserving energy, and attacked very hard with a lap and a half to go, moving into third for the final lap, and almost catching Schurter in second at the line. Flückiger and Vogel rounded out the top-five.

"I knew that it would be better to be front," said Kulhavy, "so that I could avoid the traffic that would be a problem at the Beatrice. So I went hard on the first climb to get in front, and then I could go my own pace. This is a very hard course, but I like it, and I knew that I could take back the [World Cup] lead here."

Race Notes

- Kulhavy now leads the men's standings with 860 points, followed by Schurter at 670 and Absalon falls to third with 650 points.

- Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was the top North American, finishing in seventh after a strong final lap and a half. Kabush jumped 10 spots in the standings, to 25th with 211 points. "I'm really glad to be back running with the top guys at the front, after a frustrating early season in Europe," said Kabush. "I've had a really good month of training in June, and this course suits me well. I hope this is the start of a strong second half to the season."

- Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) won the Under 23 race earlier in the day, riding away from Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Chamonix) on the third lap. He took over the World Cup lead with his win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 1:35:51 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:01:42 3 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:54 4 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:02:33 5 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:02:51 6 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 0:03:42 7 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:04:14 8 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:04:31 9 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:04:33 10 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 11 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:04:56 12 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:05:09 13 Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:20 14 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:05:48 15 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:56 16 Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:07:09 17 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:07:38 18 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 0:07:43 19 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:07:51 20 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 0:08:34 21 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing 0:08:42 22 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek 23 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 0:08:47 24 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:09:03 25 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:09:07 26 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing 0:09:20 27 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:09:40 28 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:09:59 29 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 0:10:04 30 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor 0:10:21 31 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:10:44 32 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:11:16 33 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:12:02 34 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:12:16 35 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:12:32 36 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:12:50 37 Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:13:37 38 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 0:13:49 39 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:13:55 40 Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:14:08 41 Adam Morka (Can) 0:14:10 42 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:14:33 43 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:15:39 44 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International 0:16:06 -1lap Jeremiah Bishop (USA) -1lap Andrew Watson (Can) -1lap Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team -1lap Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team -1lap Eric Batty (Can) -1lap Derek Zandstra (Can) -1lap Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -1lap Peter Glassford (Can) -1lap Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team -2laps Matthew Hadley (Can) -2laps Raphael Gagne (Can) -2laps Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team -2laps Joshua Carlson (Aus) -2laps Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team -2laps Michael Broderick (USA) -2laps Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team -2laps Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team -2laps Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor -2laps Cameron Jette (Can) -2laps Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) -2laps Félix Cote (Can) -3laps Rotem Ishai (Isr) -3laps Travis Woodruff (USA) -3laps Christian Bickel (Swi) -3laps Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry -3laps Sid Taberlay (Aus) -3laps Michal Lami (Svk) -4laps Christopher Hamlin (USA) DNF Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour DNF Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team DNF Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing DNF Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team DNF Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) DNF Troy Wells (USA) DNF Leni Trudel (Can)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Racing 89 pts 2 Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 63 3 Multivan Merida Biking Team 60 4 Trek World Racing 44 5 Cannondale Factory Racing 38 6 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 29 7 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 24 8 TX Active Bianchi 20 9 BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 19 10 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 18 11 Thoemus Racing Team 15 12 Wildwolf - Trek Racing 15 13 Subaru - Trek 15 14 Giant Italia Team 11 15 Orbea 8 16 Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 4 17 Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 3 18 Team Bridgestone Anchor 1