Kulhavy dominates cross country World Cup

Czech racer leads from start to finish

Image 1 of 8

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) wins the World Cup cross country in Mont-Sainte-Anne

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 8

Nino Schurter chased Kulhavy all race, without success

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 8

Burry Stander was one of many riders to go down

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 8

Stander chases his bike

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 8

Geoff Kabush had his best ride of the year

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 8

Jose Hermida conserved his energy until the final laps

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 8

Jaroslav Kulhavy was far and away the best on the day

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 8

Elite men's cross country World Cup podium in Mont-Sainte-Anne: Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing), Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing), José Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team), Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The fourth round of the men's World Cup cross country was dominated by Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), who rode away from the rest of the field to win by nearly two minutes. In the absence of World Cup leader Julien Absalon (Orbea), who had stated that he would not attend Monte-Sainte-Anne or Windham [New York] as he prepared for the world championships, Kulhavy easily resumed the lead in the standings.

While Kulhavy rode away from the rest of the field on the first lap, behind him it was carnage on the infamous "Beatrice" rock garden descent, with almost every rider in the top-20 crashing at least once, many suffering mechanical problems, or cuts and bruises as they went tumbling down the rocks.

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) took control of second place immediately, with four riders fighting for the remaining podium spots - world champion Jose Hermida (Multivan-Merida), Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing), Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) and Burry Stander (Specialized). The four rode consistently together until Stander crashed heavily on Beatrice on lap three, and dropped off the back of the chase group to limp home in sixth.

Hermida, who won the world title here last year, was conserving energy, and attacked very hard with a lap and a half to go, moving into third for the final lap, and almost catching Schurter in second at the line. Flückiger and Vogel rounded out the top-five.

"I knew that it would be better to be front," said Kulhavy, "so that I could avoid the traffic that would be a problem at the Beatrice. So I went hard on the first climb to get in front, and then I could go my own pace. This is a very hard course, but I like it, and I knew that I could take back the [World Cup] lead here."

Race Notes

- Kulhavy now leads the men's standings with 860 points, followed by Schurter at 670 and Absalon falls to third with 650 points.

- Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was the top North American, finishing in seventh after a strong final lap and a half. Kabush jumped 10 spots in the standings, to 25th with 211 points. "I'm really glad to be back running with the top guys at the front, after a frustrating early season in Europe," said Kabush. "I've had a really good month of training in June, and this course suits me well. I hope this is the start of a strong second half to the season."

- Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) won the Under 23 race earlier in the day, riding away from Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Chamonix) on the third lap. He took over the World Cup lead with his win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing1:35:51
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:01:42
3José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:54
4Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:02:33
5Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:02:51
6Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing0:03:42
7Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:04:14
8Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing0:04:31
9Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:04:33
10Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
11Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi0:04:56
12Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:05:09
13Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:20
14Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:05:48
15Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:06:56
16Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:07:09
17Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:07:38
18Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:07:43
19Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:07:51
20Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team0:08:34
21Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing0:08:42
22Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek
23Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea0:08:47
24Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:09:03
25Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek0:09:07
26Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing0:09:20
27Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:09:40
28Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team0:09:59
29Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)0:10:04
30Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor0:10:21
31Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:10:44
32Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:11:16
33Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:12:02
34Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:12:16
35Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:12:32
36Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:12:50
37Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:13:37
38Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:13:49
39Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:13:55
40Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling0:14:08
41Adam Morka (Can)0:14:10
42Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:14:33
43Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team0:15:39
44Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International0:16:06
-1lapJeremiah Bishop (USA)
-1lapAndrew Watson (Can)
-1lapAndras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
-1lapUwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
-1lapEric Batty (Can)
-1lapDerek Zandstra (Can)
-1lapSepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
-1lapPeter Glassford (Can)
-1lapJan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
-2lapsMatthew Hadley (Can)
-2lapsRaphael Gagne (Can)
-2lapsLachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
-2lapsJoshua Carlson (Aus)
-2lapsWolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
-2lapsMichael Broderick (USA)
-2lapsHenk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
-2lapsNiels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
-2lapsSeiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
-2lapsCameron Jette (Can)
-2lapsMarc-Andre Daigle (Can)
-2lapsFélix Cote (Can)
-3lapsRotem Ishai (Isr)
-3lapsTravis Woodruff (USA)
-3lapsChristian Bickel (Swi)
-3lapsPierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
-3lapsSid Taberlay (Aus)
-3lapsMichal Lami (Svk)
-4lapsChristopher Hamlin (USA)
DNFMartin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
DNFPascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
DNFMarco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
DNFEmil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
DNFCristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
DNFTroy Wells (USA)
DNFLeni Trudel (Can)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Racing89pts
2Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing63
3Multivan Merida Biking Team60
4Trek World Racing44
5Cannondale Factory Racing38
6Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team29
7Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain24
8TX Active Bianchi20
9BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry19
10BMC Mountainbike Racing Team18
11Thoemus Racing Team15
12Wildwolf - Trek Racing15
13Subaru - Trek15
14Giant Italia Team11
15Orbea8
16Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team4
17Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team3
18Team Bridgestone Anchor1

Elite men World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing860pts
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing670
3Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea650
4Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing490
5Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry480
6José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team458
7Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing410
8Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing398
9Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing389
10Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing380
11Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team359
12Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi358
13Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing328
14Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team312
15Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing309
16Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team306
17Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team297
18Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team294
19Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing288
20Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing279
21Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing266
22Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea265
23Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team226
24Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team216
25Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain211
26Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team190
27Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing190
28Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour168
29Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team167
30Derek Zandstra (Can)162
31Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team158
32Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team137
33Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team127
34Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek126
35Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec125
36Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team123
37Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek114
38Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)112
39Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)108
40Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team104
41Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea102
42Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International99
43Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team99
44Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team99
45Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team98
46Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team90
47Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team86
48Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team85
49Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team82
50Martino Fruet (Ita)79
51Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling76
52Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix75
53Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor73
54Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)73
55Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team71
56Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team56
57Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team55
58Jeremiah Bishop (USA)52
59Chris Jongewaard (Aus)47
60Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team47
61Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek46
62Christoph Soukup (Aut)42
63Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team38
64Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team37
65Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team35
66Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team32
67Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)32
68Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona30
69Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team30
70Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team30
71Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi29
72Adam Morka (Can)27
73Michal Lami (Svk)24
74Andrew Watson (Can)22
75Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team22
76Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek21
77Max Plaxton (Can)20
78Eric Batty (Can)19
79Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec19
80Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team19
81Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan17
82Peter Glassford (Can)16
83Eberl Filip (Cze)16
84Hadley Matthew (Can)14
85Gagne Raphael (Can)13
86Lakata Alban (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team13
87Norris Lachlan (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team12
88Carlson Joshua (Aus)11
89Tann Rene (Ger)10
90Broderick Michael (USA)9
91Corti Umberto (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.9

 

