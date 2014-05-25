Ferrand Prevot wins women's cross country at Nove Mesto World Cup
Neff defends overall World Cup lead
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC) took the first Elite victory of her career in the third round of the World Cup at Nove Mesto, while Catharine Pendrel (Luna) showed that her early season injury hasn't affected her by taking second. Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) retained the leader's jersey.
Blue skies and sun greeted the riders on race day, with just a bit of a breeze to stop the heat from becoming overwhelming. The weather in the 24 hours leading up to the final day of racing had dried out the course from previous torrential rains, leaving the circuit in perfect shape.
Ferrand Prevot, an Under-23 rider who is competing in the Elite category, charged to the front on the opening start loop from back on the fifth row in the start order, and had a slight gap on Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) and Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) as they started the first of five laps. Her gap steadily increased through the race, as she consistently laid down the fastest lap times on every lap.
The race for second came down to Dahle Flesjaa, Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing XC) and Pendrel. Former World Cup champion Pendrel, who was just returning to the World Cup from an early season injury (broken collarbone), made an impressive ride from the third row of the start to join the other two early in the third lap, before pulling away to solo in for second place. Dahle Flesjaa hung on for third. Neff, who struggled mid-race, recovered in the final lap to move into fifth and protect her overall series lead.
"Yes, I felt very good today and I have been in good shape since the beginning of the season," revealed Ferrand Prevot. "So I tried to get as big a gap as I could at the beginning of the race, and then tried to keep it."
"I was surprised [by the gap]. I started in the fifth row, so I didn't expect to be at the front at the beginning [of the race]. So, yes, it was a bit of a surprise. I felt good and I say okay, I will set my own tempo. I think my road training is paying off!"
After three rounds, Neff leads the standings with 490 points, 60 ahead of Irina Kalentieva (Russian National), with Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) 82 points back.
Margo Moschetti (Scott-La Clusaz) won the Under-23 women's race, while Helen Grobert (Focus XC) took the overall lead from Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo), after the latter suffered a mechanical and finished well back in eighth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team
|1:26:50
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:50
|3
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:30
|4
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus)
|0:04:05
|5
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
|0:04:36
|6
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC
|0:04:44
|7
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:04:45
|8
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:04:46
|9
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:05:07
|10
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|0:05:21
|11
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:05:23
|12
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team
|0:05:42
|13
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:06:23
|14
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:07:24
|15
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:07:33
|16
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:07:39
|17
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:07:42
|18
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:03
|19
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:08:10
|20
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:08:12
|21
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:08:22
|22
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|0:09:17
|23
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|0:09:40
|24
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|25
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|0:09:59
|26
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|0:10:11
|27
|Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC
|0:10:45
|28
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|0:11:14
|29
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:15
|30
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|0:11:35
|31
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:11:49
|32
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:11:53
|33
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|0:12:16
|34
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|0:12:40
|35
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:12:46
|36
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:13:03
|37
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|0:13:07
|38
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|0:13:30
|39
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|0:13:46
|-1lap
|Erin Huck (USA)
|-1lap
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|-1lap
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|-1lap
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|-1lap
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|-1lap
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|-1lap
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team
|-1lap
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|-1lap
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|-1lap
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|-1lap
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|-1lap
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|-1lap
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|-1lap
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|-1lap
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|-1lap
|Tory Thomas (Aus)
|-1lap
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|-1lap
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|-1lap
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|-1lap
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|-2laps
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|-2laps
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|-2laps
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|-2laps
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
|-2laps
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|-2laps
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|-2laps
|Florence Darbellay (Swi)
|-2laps
|Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
|-2laps
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|-2laps
|Zhuanzhuan Ye (Chn)
|-2laps
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|-2laps
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|-2laps
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|-2laps
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team
|-2laps
|Cherie Vale (RSA)
|-3laps
|Franziska Brun (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|-3laps
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|-3laps
|Erica Tingey (USA)
|-3laps
|Irena Berkova (Cze)
|-3laps
|Joana Barbosa (Por)
|-3laps
|Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)
|DNF
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|DNF
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|DNF
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|DNF
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|DNF
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|DSQ
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|DNS
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Nina Homovec (Slo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liv Pro XC Team
|87
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing
|64
|3
|Luna Pro Team
|61
|4
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|46
|5
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|32
|6
|Specialized Racing XC
|27
|7
|Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|21
|8
|Unior Tools Team
|20
|9
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|17
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|11
|Kross Racing Team
|14
|12
|Trek-KMC Trade Team
|9
|13
|BH-Suntour-KMC
|9
|14
|Wheeler - Ixs Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
|490
|pts
|2
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus)
|430
|3
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|408
|4
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|390
|5
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|370
|6
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|360
|7
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team
|323
|8
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|308
|9
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|308
|10
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|296
|11
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC
|280
|12
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|275
|13
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|254
|14
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team
|250
|15
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|218
|16
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|217
|17
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|209
|18
|Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC
|202
|19
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|200
|20
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|185
|21
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|178
|22
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|164
|23
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|151
|24
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|130
|25
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|126
|26
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|126
|27
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|124
|28
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|122
|29
|Tory Thomas (Aus)
|115
|30
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|112
|31
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|108
|32
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|108
|33
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team
|88
|34
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|85
|35
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|83
|36
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|76
|37
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|74
|38
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|72
|39
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|62
|40
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|58
|41
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|56
|42
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|56
|43
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team
|54
|44
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|54
|45
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|50
|46
|Sarah Riley (Aus)
|50
|47
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|48
|48
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|46
|49
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|44
|50
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|40
|51
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|40
|52
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|38
|53
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|32
|54
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|30
|55
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|29
|56
|Erin Huck (USA)
|28
|57
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|27
|58
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|26
|59
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|25
|60
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|24
|61
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|21
|62
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|20
|63
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|19
|64
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|16
|65
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|15
|66
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|14
|67
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|11
|68
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|10
|69
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|9
|70
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liv Pro XC Team
|198
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing
|176
|3
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|153
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|108
|5
|Luna Pro Team
|91
|6
|Specialized Racing XC
|90
|7
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|75
|8
|Unior Tools Team
|70
|9
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|67
|10
|BH-Suntour-KMC
|63
|11
|Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|41
|12
|Fischer-BMC
|21
|13
|Wheeler - Ixs Team
|19
|14
|Focus XC Team
|17
|15
|Scott-3Rox Racing
|15
|16
|Kross Racing Team
|14
|17
|4F Racing Team
|13
|18
|Orange Monkey Pro Team
|12
|19
|KTM Houffalize Team
|11
|20
|Trek-KMC Trade Team
|9
|21
|Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|8
