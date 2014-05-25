Trending

Ferrand Prevot wins women's cross country at Nove Mesto World Cup

Neff defends overall World Cup lead

Image 1 of 20

Podium: Irina Kalentieva, Catharine Pendrel, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Dahle Flesjaa, Jolanda Neff

Podium: Irina Kalentieva, Catharine Pendrel, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Dahle Flesjaa, Jolanda Neff
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 20

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC Team) wins the elite women's World Cup race in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC Team) wins the elite women's World Cup race in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 20

The start

The start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 20

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 20

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team)

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 20

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 20

Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team)

Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 20

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC Team)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 20

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing XC)

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing XC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 20

Irina Kalentieva

Irina Kalentieva
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 20

Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing)

Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 20

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 20

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 20

Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-KMC)

Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-KMC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 20

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 20

Chengyuan Ren

Chengyuan Ren
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 20

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol)

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 20

Tracy Moseley is trying to qualify for the British Commonwealth Games team

Tracy Moseley is trying to qualify for the British Commonwealth Games team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 20

Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC Team)

Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 20

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) was back in action and having a good day after breaking her collarbone earlier this season.

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) was back in action and having a good day after breaking her collarbone earlier this season.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC) took the first Elite victory of her career in the third round of the World Cup at Nove Mesto, while Catharine Pendrel (Luna) showed that her early season injury hasn't affected her by taking second. Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) retained the leader's jersey.

Blue skies and sun greeted the riders on race day, with just a bit of a breeze to stop the heat from becoming overwhelming. The weather in the 24 hours leading up to the final day of racing had dried out the course from previous torrential rains, leaving the circuit in perfect shape.

Ferrand Prevot, an Under-23 rider who is competing in the Elite category, charged to the front on the opening start loop from back on the fifth row in the start order, and had a slight gap on Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) and Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) as they started the first of five laps. Her gap steadily increased through the race, as she consistently laid down the fastest lap times on every lap.

The race for second came down to Dahle Flesjaa, Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing XC) and Pendrel. Former World Cup champion Pendrel, who was just returning to the World Cup from an early season injury (broken collarbone), made an impressive ride from the third row of the start to join the other two early in the third lap, before pulling away to solo in for second place. Dahle Flesjaa hung on for third. Neff, who struggled mid-race, recovered in the final lap to move into fifth and protect her overall series lead.

"Yes, I felt very good today and I have been in good shape since the beginning of the season," revealed Ferrand Prevot. "So I tried to get as big a gap as I could at the beginning of the race, and then tried to keep it."

"I was surprised [by the gap]. I started in the fifth row, so I didn't expect to be at the front at the beginning [of the race]. So, yes, it was a bit of a surprise. I felt good and I say okay, I will set my own tempo. I think my road training is paying off!"

After three rounds, Neff leads the standings with 490 points, 60 ahead of Irina Kalentieva (Russian National), with Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) 82 points back.

Margo Moschetti (Scott-La Clusaz) won the Under-23 women's race, while Helen Grobert (Focus XC) took the overall lead from Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo), after the latter suffered a mechanical and finished well back in eighth.

 

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team1:26:50
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:02:50
3Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:03:30
4Irina Kalentieva (Rus)0:04:05
5Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team0:04:36
6Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC0:04:44
7Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing0:04:45
8Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:04:46
9Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:05:07
10Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:05:21
11Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:05:23
12Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team0:05:42
13Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:06:23
14Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:07:24
15Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:07:33
16Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:07:39
17Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:07:42
18Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:08:03
19Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:08:10
20Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:08:12
21Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:08:22
22Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team0:09:17
23Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team0:09:40
24Kate Fluker (NZl)
25Chengyuan Ren (Chn)0:09:59
26Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC0:10:11
27Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC0:10:45
28Nina Wrobel (Ger)0:11:14
29Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:11:15
30Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC0:11:35
31Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:11:49
32Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:11:53
33Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)0:12:16
34Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)0:12:40
35Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:12:46
36Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:13:03
37Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:13:07
38Evelyn Dong (USA)0:13:30
39Qinglan Shi (Chn)0:13:46
-1lapErin Huck (USA)
-1lapPavlina Sulcova (Cze)
-1lapLaura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
-1lapAnne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
-1lapAgustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
-1lapAlice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
-1lapSamara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team
-1lapIryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
-1lapJitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
-1lapRaiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
-1lapEkateryna Anoshina (Rus)
-1lapMariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
-1lapLucie Vesela (Cze)
-1lapChloe Woodruff (USA)
-1lapAnna Villar Argente (Spa)
-1lapTory Thomas (Aus)
-1lapPaula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
-1lapRocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
-1lapElvira Khayrullina (Rus)
-1lapAndréanne Pichette (Can)
-2lapsNataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
-2lapsLenka Bulisova (Cze)
-2lapsTracy Moseley (GBr)
-2lapsIsabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
-2lapsAleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
-2lapsBarbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
-2lapsFlorence Darbellay (Swi)
-2lapsAlexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
-2lapsLucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
-2lapsZhuanzhuan Ye (Chn)
-2lapsHielke Elferink (Ned)
-2lapsMaxine Filby (GBr)
-2lapsMichalina Ziolkowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team
-2lapsMio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team
-2lapsCherie Vale (RSA)
-3lapsFranziska Brun (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
-3lapsNoga Korem (Isr)
-3lapsErica Tingey (USA)
-3lapsIrena Berkova (Cze)
-3lapsJoana Barbosa (Por)
-3lapsAsuman Bura Balci (Tur)
DNFLene Byberg (Nor)
DNFNathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
DNFElisabeth Brandau (Ger)
DNFKatherine O'neill (NZl)
DNFNadine Rieder (Ger)
DSQPeta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
DNSAnnie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
DNSNina Homovec (Slo)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liv Pro XC Team87pts
2Ghost Factory Racing64
3Luna Pro Team61
4Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team46
5Multivan Merida Biking Team32
6Specialized Racing XC27
7Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team21
8Unior Tools Team20
9Team Colnago Sudtirol17
10Trek Factory Racing15
11Kross Racing Team14
12Trek-KMC Trade Team9
13BH-Suntour-KMC9
14Wheeler - Ixs Team8

Elite women World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team490pts
2Irina Kalentieva (Rus)430
3Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol408
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team390
5Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing370
6Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team360
7Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team323
8Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing308
9Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team308
10Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing296
11Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC280
12Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing275
13Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team254
14Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team250
15Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team218
16Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing217
17Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC209
18Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC202
19Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team200
20Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team185
21Serena Calvetti (Ita)178
22Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC164
23Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team151
24Kate Fluker (NZl)130
25Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team126
26Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team126
27Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)124
28Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team122
29Tory Thomas (Aus)115
30Vera Andreeva (Rus)112
31Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing108
32Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC108
33Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team88
34Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team85
35Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB83
36Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team76
37Daniela Campuzano (Mex)74
38Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team72
39Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team62
40Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC58
41Chengyuan Ren (Chn)56
42Katherine O'neill (NZl)56
43Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team54
44Karen Hanlen (NZl)54
45Nina Wrobel (Ger)50
46Sarah Riley (Aus)50
47Tracy Moseley (GBr)48
48Cindy Montambault (Can)46
49Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team44
50Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)40
51Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)40
52Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)38
53Karla Stepanova (Cze)32
54Evelyn Dong (USA)30
55Qinglan Shi (Chn)29
56Erin Huck (USA)28
57Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)27
58Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)26
59Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team25
60Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)24
61Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team21
62Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)20
63Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)19
64Lucie Vesela (Cze)16
65Chloe Woodruff (USA)15
66Anna Villar Argente (Spa)14
67Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)11
68Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)10
69Andréanne Pichette (Can)9
70Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team8

Team World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liv Pro XC Team198pts
2Ghost Factory Racing176
3Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team153
4Trek Factory Racing108
5Luna Pro Team91
6Specialized Racing XC90
7Team Colnago Sudtirol75
8Unior Tools Team70
9Multivan Merida Biking Team67
10BH-Suntour-KMC63
11Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team41
12Fischer-BMC21
13Wheeler - Ixs Team19
14Focus XC Team17
15Scott-3Rox Racing15
16Kross Racing Team14
174F Racing Team13
18Orange Monkey Pro Team12
19KTM Houffalize Team11
20Trek-KMC Trade Team9
21Team Merida Wallonie MTB8

 

