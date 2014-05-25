Image 1 of 20 Podium: Irina Kalentieva, Catharine Pendrel, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Dahle Flesjaa, Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 20 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC Team) wins the elite women's World Cup race in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 20 The start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 20 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 20 Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 20 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 20 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 20 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 20 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing XC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 20 Irina Kalentieva (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 20 Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 20 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 20 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 20 Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 20 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 20 Chengyuan Ren (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 20 Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 20 Tracy Moseley is trying to qualify for the British Commonwealth Games team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 20 Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 20 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) was back in action and having a good day after breaking her collarbone earlier this season. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC) took the first Elite victory of her career in the third round of the World Cup at Nove Mesto, while Catharine Pendrel (Luna) showed that her early season injury hasn't affected her by taking second. Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) retained the leader's jersey.

Blue skies and sun greeted the riders on race day, with just a bit of a breeze to stop the heat from becoming overwhelming. The weather in the 24 hours leading up to the final day of racing had dried out the course from previous torrential rains, leaving the circuit in perfect shape.

Ferrand Prevot, an Under-23 rider who is competing in the Elite category, charged to the front on the opening start loop from back on the fifth row in the start order, and had a slight gap on Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) and Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) as they started the first of five laps. Her gap steadily increased through the race, as she consistently laid down the fastest lap times on every lap.

The race for second came down to Dahle Flesjaa, Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing XC) and Pendrel. Former World Cup champion Pendrel, who was just returning to the World Cup from an early season injury (broken collarbone), made an impressive ride from the third row of the start to join the other two early in the third lap, before pulling away to solo in for second place. Dahle Flesjaa hung on for third. Neff, who struggled mid-race, recovered in the final lap to move into fifth and protect her overall series lead.

"Yes, I felt very good today and I have been in good shape since the beginning of the season," revealed Ferrand Prevot. "So I tried to get as big a gap as I could at the beginning of the race, and then tried to keep it."

"I was surprised [by the gap]. I started in the fifth row, so I didn't expect to be at the front at the beginning [of the race]. So, yes, it was a bit of a surprise. I felt good and I say okay, I will set my own tempo. I think my road training is paying off!"

After three rounds, Neff leads the standings with 490 points, 60 ahead of Irina Kalentieva (Russian National), with Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) 82 points back.

Margo Moschetti (Scott-La Clusaz) won the Under-23 women's race, while Helen Grobert (Focus XC) took the overall lead from Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo), after the latter suffered a mechanical and finished well back in eighth.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team 1:26:50 2 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:02:50 3 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:30 4 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 0:04:05 5 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 0:04:36 6 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 0:04:44 7 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 0:04:45 8 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:04:46 9 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 0:05:07 10 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 0:05:21 11 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:05:23 12 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 0:05:42 13 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 0:06:23 14 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:07:24 15 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:07:33 16 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 0:07:39 17 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:07:42 18 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:03 19 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:08:10 20 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:08:12 21 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:08:22 22 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 0:09:17 23 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 0:09:40 24 Kate Fluker (NZl) 25 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 0:09:59 26 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:10:11 27 Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:10:45 28 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 0:11:14 29 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:15 30 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:11:35 31 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:11:49 32 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:11:53 33 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 0:12:16 34 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 0:12:40 35 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:12:46 36 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:13:03 37 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 0:13:07 38 Evelyn Dong (USA) 0:13:30 39 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 0:13:46 -1lap Erin Huck (USA) -1lap Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) -1lap Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) -1lap Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team -1lap Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) -1lap Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB -1lap Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team -1lap Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team -1lap Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) -1lap Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) -1lap Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) -1lap Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team -1lap Lucie Vesela (Cze) -1lap Chloe Woodruff (USA) -1lap Anna Villar Argente (Spa) -1lap Tory Thomas (Aus) -1lap Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team -1lap Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) -1lap Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) -1lap Andréanne Pichette (Can) -2laps Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team -2laps Lenka Bulisova (Cze) -2laps Tracy Moseley (GBr) -2laps Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) -2laps Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) -2laps Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team -2laps Florence Darbellay (Swi) -2laps Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) -2laps Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) -2laps Zhuanzhuan Ye (Chn) -2laps Hielke Elferink (Ned) -2laps Maxine Filby (GBr) -2laps Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team -2laps Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team -2laps Cherie Vale (RSA) -3laps Franziska Brun (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team -3laps Noga Korem (Isr) -3laps Erica Tingey (USA) -3laps Irena Berkova (Cze) -3laps Joana Barbosa (Por) -3laps Asuman Bura Balci (Tur) DNF Lene Byberg (Nor) DNF Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol DNF Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) DNF Katherine O'neill (NZl) DNF Nadine Rieder (Ger) DSQ Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol DNS Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DNS Nina Homovec (Slo)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liv Pro XC Team 87 pts 2 Ghost Factory Racing 64 3 Luna Pro Team 61 4 Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 46 5 Multivan Merida Biking Team 32 6 Specialized Racing XC 27 7 Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 21 8 Unior Tools Team 20 9 Team Colnago Sudtirol 17 10 Trek Factory Racing 15 11 Kross Racing Team 14 12 Trek-KMC Trade Team 9 13 BH-Suntour-KMC 9 14 Wheeler - Ixs Team 8

Elite women World Cup standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 490 pts 2 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 430 3 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 408 4 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 390 5 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 370 6 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 360 7 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 323 8 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 308 9 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 308 10 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 296 11 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 280 12 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 275 13 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 254 14 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team 250 15 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 218 16 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 217 17 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 209 18 Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC 202 19 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 200 20 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 185 21 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 178 22 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 164 23 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 151 24 Kate Fluker (NZl) 130 25 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 126 26 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 126 27 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) 124 28 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 122 29 Tory Thomas (Aus) 115 30 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 112 31 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 108 32 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 108 33 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team 88 34 Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team 85 35 Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 83 36 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 76 37 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 74 38 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team 72 39 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 62 40 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 58 41 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 56 42 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 56 43 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team 54 44 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 54 45 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 50 46 Sarah Riley (Aus) 50 47 Tracy Moseley (GBr) 48 48 Cindy Montambault (Can) 46 49 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team 44 50 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 40 51 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 40 52 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 38 53 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 32 54 Evelyn Dong (USA) 30 55 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 29 56 Erin Huck (USA) 28 57 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 27 58 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 26 59 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 25 60 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 24 61 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 21 62 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 20 63 Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) 19 64 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 16 65 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 15 66 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 14 67 Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) 11 68 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 10 69 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 9 70 Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 8