Bresset takes first World Cup win
Langvad and Spitz second and third
Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) won her first elite women's cross country World Cup in Dalby Forest, Yorkshire. Annika Langvad raced to second ahead of Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike Pro Team. Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) and Ren Chengyuan (Specialized Racing) round out the podium places.
"This is the hardest course on the World Cup," said defending World Cup women's champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) and her comment was borne out by the number of top riders who struggled at round two of the cross country series on Sunday in Dalby Forest, in the northeast of England.
The 6.1-kilometre circuit didnot have any particularly long, steep climbs, nor is it at altitude; however, it was unrelenting, especially in the gusty wind that made every open section a struggle.
In the five-lap (plus start loop) women's race, round one winner Ren Chengyuan (Specialized) jumped into an early lead, with Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) leading the chase. Bresset was joined by Pendrel after the Canadian chased back from being caught behind a crash in the start loop. World Champion Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice), Lene Byberg (Specialized) and Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) were also there.
The young French rider bridged up to Chengyuan on the second lap, and the pair worked together to distance themselves from the chase group. Going into the last lap, Chengyuan had a slight gap on Bresset, and appeared to be on her way to a second consecutive win, however, the Chinese rider inexplicably slowed in the final kilometres, allowing Bresset to ride away to her first World Cup victory and the overall World Cup series lead.
Chengyuan had clearly hit a wall, as the chasers began to reel her in. First the Danish national champion Annika Langvad went by her, then Spitz and finally Lechner, with Chengyuan unable to hold any of their wheels, and barely hanging on for the fifth and final podium spot.
"I was very surprised when Ren slowed down," said Bresset, "but I did not wait, I just went! It is very special to win my first World Cup, and to win the leader's jersey, and I did not expect this. I will just do my best now to keep it."
Race note: Russian Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) was not in attendance due to a problem with her visa.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|1:40:59
|2
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:01:03
|3
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:01:06
|4
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:01:22
|5
|Ren Chengyuan (Chn) Specialized Racing
|0:01:24
|6
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:01:31
|7
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:36
|8
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|0:01:51
|9
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:02:05
|10
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:02:06
|11
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:02:13
|12
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:02:41
|13
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:51
|14
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:03:00
|15
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|0:03:48
|16
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:04:31
|17
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:04:32
|18
|Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
|0:04:51
|19
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:04:57
|20
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:05:29
|21
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:05:30
|22
|Hanlen Karen (NZl)
|0:05:38
|23
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:05:42
|24
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:05:47
|25
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|0:06:11
|26
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|0:06:40
|27
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:07:04
|28
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:07:11
|29
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|0:07:24
|30
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:07:38
|31
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:08:41
|32
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:08:51
|33
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:08:52
|34
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|35
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:09:02
|36
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:09:05
|37
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|0:09:12
|38
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:09:17
|39
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:09:42
|40
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:09:45
|41
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:09:48
|42
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|0:10:11
|43
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:10:20
|44
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:10:53
|45
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:11:30
|46
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|0:11:38
|47
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team Vzw
|0:11:46
|48
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax
|0:11:57
|49
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|0:12:21
|50
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|0:13:13
|51
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|0:13:57
|52
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|0:14:09
|53
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|0:14:26
|54
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|0:14:38
|55
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|0:14:57
|56
|Jenni King (Aus)
|0:15:02
|57
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|0:15:46
|58
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer - BMC
|0:15:59
|59
|Krista Park (USA)
|0:16:25
|60
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|61
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|0:17:50
|62
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|0:18:18
|63
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:18:38
|64
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|0:20:08
|-1lap
|Amy Dombroski (USA)
|-1lap
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|-1lap
|Carina Kirssi (Fin) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|-1lap
|Chloe Forsman (USA)
|-1lap
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|-1lap
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
|-1lap
|Ingrid Bosscha (Ned)
|-1lap
|Elliot Caitlin (Irl)
|-1lap
|Ciara Mcmanus (Irl)
|-1lap
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|-1lap
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|-1lap
|Kiona Harbers (Ned)
|-2laps
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|-2laps
|Sally Gabriel (GBr)
|-2laps
|Natasha Barry (GBr)
|DNF
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|DNF
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|DNF
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|DNS
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|DNS
|Lesley Ingram (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Central Haibike Pro Team
|53
|pts
|2
|Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|52
|3
|Specialized Racing
|52
|4
|Luna Pro Team
|42
|5
|BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|40
|6
|CCC Polkowice
|39
|7
|Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|20
|8
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|19
|9
|Subaru - Trek
|16
|10
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|15
|11
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|14
|12
|Orbea Geax
|13
|13
|Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|11
|14
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|8
|15
|Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|450
|pts
|2
|Ren Chengyuan (Chn) Specialized Racing
|390
|3
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|280
|4
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|280
|5
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|270
|6
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|250
|7
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|240
|8
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|230
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|226
|10
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|190
|11
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|169
|12
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|160
|13
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|157
|14
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|150
|15
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|150
|16
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|149
|17
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|148
|18
|Annie Last (GBr)
|144
|19
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|144
|20
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team
|141
|21
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|126
|22
|Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
|122
|23
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|112
|24
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|110
|25
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|108
|26
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|98
|27
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|96
|28
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax
|92
|29
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|92
|30
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|91
|31
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|86
|32
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|83
|33
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|81
|34
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|78
|35
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|66
|36
|Hanlen Karen (NZl)
|62
|37
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|62
|38
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|61
|39
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|54
|40
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|53
|41
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|50
|42
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|46
|43
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|44
|44
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|40
|45
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|38
|46
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|38
|47
|Krista Park (USA)
|38
|48
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|38
|49
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|36
|50
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|32
|51
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|26
|52
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|26
|53
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|24
|54
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|24
|55
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|22
|56
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team Vzw
|21
|57
|Jager Nicoletta De (Ned)
|21
|58
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|20
|59
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|19
|60
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team
|19
|61
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|18
|62
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|18
|63
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|17
|64
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|17
|65
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|16
|66
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|15
|67
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|15
|68
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|14
|69
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|14
|70
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|13
|71
|Jenni King (Aus)
|12
|72
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|11
|73
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer - BMC
|10
|74
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|8
