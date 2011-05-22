Trending

Bresset takes first World Cup win

Langvad and Spitz second and third

Image 1 of 23

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) wins

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 23

National Champion Annie Last (Great Britain National Team) rode to her best World Cup result to date, cheered on by the home crowd

National Champion Annie Last (Great Britain National Team) rode to her best World Cup result to date, cheered on by the home crowd
(Image credit: Luke Webber)
(Image credit: Luke Webber)
Image 3 of 23

France's Julie Bresset (BH Suntour) leads Ren Chengyuan (Specialized) of China

France's Julie Bresset (BH Suntour) leads Ren Chengyuan (Specialized) of China
(Image credit: Luke Webber)
(Image credit: Luke Webber)
Image 4 of 23

Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike Pro Team) races into third place

Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike Pro Team) races into third place
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 23

The elite women's podium

The elite women's podium
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 23

Kathrin Stirnemann (Central Haibike Pro Team) races to second place

Kathrin Stirnemann (Central Haibike Pro Team) races to second place
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 23

Downhill World Champion Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing/Great Britain National Team ) gets in a little training time

Downhill World Champion Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing/Great Britain National Team ) gets in a little training time
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 23

Heather Irmiger (Subaru - Trek)

Heather Irmiger (Subaru - Trek)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 23

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 23

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 23

Annie Last (British National Team)

Annie Last (British National Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 23

Lene Byberg (Specialized Racing)

Lene Byberg (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 23

Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol)

Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 23

Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike Pro Team)

Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 23

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 23

Ren Chengyuan (Specialized Racing)

Ren Chengyuan (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 23

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 23

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice)

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 23

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 23

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) took the early lead

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) took the early lead
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 23

The start

The start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 23

Spectators line the woods

Spectators line the woods
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 23

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) is also the new world Cup leader

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) is also the new world Cup leader
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) won her first elite women's cross country World Cup in Dalby Forest, Yorkshire. Annika Langvad raced to second ahead of Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike Pro Team. Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) and Ren Chengyuan (Specialized Racing) round out the podium places.

"This is the hardest course on the World Cup," said defending World Cup women's champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) and her comment was borne out by the number of top riders who struggled at round two of the cross country series on Sunday in Dalby Forest, in the northeast of England.

The 6.1-kilometre circuit didnot have any particularly long, steep climbs, nor is it at altitude; however, it was unrelenting, especially in the gusty wind that made every open section a struggle.

In the five-lap (plus start loop) women's race, round one winner Ren Chengyuan (Specialized) jumped into an early lead, with Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) leading the chase. Bresset was joined by Pendrel after the Canadian chased back from being caught behind a crash in the start loop.  World Champion Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice), Lene Byberg (Specialized) and Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) were also there.

The young French rider bridged up to Chengyuan on the second lap, and the pair worked together to distance themselves from the chase group. Going into the last lap, Chengyuan had a slight gap on Bresset, and appeared to be on her way to a second consecutive win, however, the Chinese rider inexplicably slowed in the final kilometres, allowing Bresset to ride away to her first World Cup victory and the overall World Cup series lead.

Chengyuan had clearly hit a wall, as the chasers began to reel her in. First the Danish national champion Annika Langvad went by her, then Spitz and finally Lechner, with Chengyuan unable to hold any of their wheels, and barely hanging on for the fifth and final podium spot.

"I was very surprised when Ren slowed down," said Bresset, "but I did not wait, I just went! It is very special to win my first World Cup, and to win the leader's jersey, and I did not expect this. I will just do my best now to keep it."

Race note: Russian Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) was not in attendance due to a problem with her visa.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry1:40:59
2Annika Langvad (Den)0:01:03
3Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team0:01:06
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:01:22
5Ren Chengyuan (Chn) Specialized Racing0:01:24
6Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:01:31
7Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:36
8Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing0:01:51
9Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:02:05
10Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team0:02:06
11Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:02:13
12Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:02:41
13Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:02:51
14Annie Last (GBr)0:03:00
15Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:03:48
16Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:04:31
17Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:04:32
18Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax0:04:51
19Hanna Klein (Ger)0:04:57
20Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:05:29
21Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:05:30
22Hanlen Karen (NZl)0:05:38
23Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:05:42
24Esther Süss (Swi)0:05:47
25Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:06:11
26Alexandra Engen (Swe)0:06:40
27Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:07:04
28Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:07:11
29Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:07:24
30Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:07:38
31Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:08:41
32Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:08:51
33Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:08:52
34Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
35Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:09:02
36Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:09:05
37Silke Schmidt (Ger)0:09:12
38Amanda Sin (Can)0:09:17
39Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:09:42
40Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek0:09:45
41Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:09:48
42Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)0:10:11
43Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:10:20
44Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:10:53
45Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:11:30
46Daniela Veronesi (Ita)0:11:38
47Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team Vzw0:11:46
48Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax0:11:57
49Rowena Fry (Aus)0:12:21
50Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:13:13
51Mical Dyck (Can)0:13:57
52Katherine O'shea (Aus)0:14:09
53Maddie Horton (GBr)0:14:26
54Maaris Meier (Est)0:14:38
55Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)0:14:57
56Jenni King (Aus)0:15:02
57Melanie Spath (Ger)0:15:46
58Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer - BMC0:15:59
59Krista Park (USA)0:16:25
60Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:16:31
61Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:17:50
62Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC0:18:18
63Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:18:38
64Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)0:20:08
-1lapAmy Dombroski (USA)
-1lapGracie Elvin (Aus)
-1lapCarina Kirssi (Fin) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
-1lapChloe Forsman (USA)
-1lapTracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
-1lapLucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
-1lapIngrid Bosscha (Ned)
-1lapElliot Caitlin (Irl)
-1lapCiara Mcmanus (Irl)
-1lapMaxine Filby (GBr)
-1lapMelanie Alexander (GBr)
-1lapKiona Harbers (Ned)
-2lapsAnneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
-2lapsSally Gabriel (GBr)
-2lapsNatasha Barry (GBr)
DNFLee Craigie (GBr)
DNFInbar Ronen (Isr)
DNFMagdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
DNSIrina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
DNSLesley Ingram (GBr)

Elite women teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Central Haibike Pro Team53pts
2Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol52
3Specialized Racing52
4Luna Pro Team42
5BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry40
6CCC Polkowice39
7Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain20
8Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team19
9Subaru - Trek16
10Ghost Factory Racing Team15
11Multivan Merida Biking Team14
12Orbea Geax13
13Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team11
14GT Skoda Chamonix8
15Giant Swiss SR - Suntour2

Elite women World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry450pts
2Ren Chengyuan (Chn) Specialized Racing390
3Annika Langvad (Den)280
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team280
5Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team270
6Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing250
7Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice240
8Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol230
9Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol226
10Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain190
11Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team169
12Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team160
13Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team157
14Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team150
15Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek150
16Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team149
17Esther Süss (Swi)148
18Annie Last (GBr)144
19Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team144
20Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team141
21Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice126
22Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax122
23Mary Mcconneloug (USA)112
24Alexandra Engen (Swe)110
25Hanna Klein (Ger)108
26Rie Katayama (Jpn)98
27Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour96
28Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax92
29Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry92
30Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team91
31Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek86
32Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix83
33Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team81
34Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee78
35Amanda Sin (Can)66
36Hanlen Karen (NZl)62
37Silke Schmidt (Ger)62
38Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team61
39Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team54
40Anna Villar Argente (Spa)53
41Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice50
42Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing46
43Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team44
44Pavla Havlikova (Cze)40
45Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team38
46Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice38
47Krista Park (USA)38
48Katherine O'shea (Aus)38
49Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team36
50Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott32
51Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)26
52Vera Andreeva (Rus)26
53Janka Stevkova (Svk)24
54Oksana Rybakova (Rus)24
55Daniela Veronesi (Ita)22
56Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team Vzw21
57Jager Nicoletta De (Ned)21
58Inbar Ronen (Isr)20
59Rowena Fry (Aus)19
60Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team19
61Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)18
62Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)18
63Mical Dyck (Can)17
64Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)17
65Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan16
66Maddie Horton (GBr)15
67Samantha Sanders (RSA)15
68Maaris Meier (Est)14
69Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team14
70Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)13
71Jenni King (Aus)12
72Melanie Spath (Ger)11
73Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer - BMC10
74Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team8

