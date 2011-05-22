Image 1 of 23 Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 23 National Champion Annie Last (Great Britain National Team) rode to her best World Cup result to date, cheered on by the home crowd (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 3 of 23 France's Julie Bresset (BH Suntour) leads Ren Chengyuan (Specialized) of China (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 4 of 23 Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike Pro Team) races into third place (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 23 The elite women's podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 23 Kathrin Stirnemann (Central Haibike Pro Team) races to second place (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 23 Downhill World Champion Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing/Great Britain National Team ) gets in a little training time (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 23 Heather Irmiger (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 23 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 23 Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 23 Annie Last (British National Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 23 Lene Byberg (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 23 Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 23 Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 23 Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 23 Ren Chengyuan (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 23 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 23 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 23 Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 23 Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) took the early lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 23 The start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 23 Spectators line the woods (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 23 Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) is also the new world Cup leader (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) won her first elite women's cross country World Cup in Dalby Forest, Yorkshire. Annika Langvad raced to second ahead of Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike Pro Team. Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) and Ren Chengyuan (Specialized Racing) round out the podium places.

"This is the hardest course on the World Cup," said defending World Cup women's champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) and her comment was borne out by the number of top riders who struggled at round two of the cross country series on Sunday in Dalby Forest, in the northeast of England.

The 6.1-kilometre circuit didnot have any particularly long, steep climbs, nor is it at altitude; however, it was unrelenting, especially in the gusty wind that made every open section a struggle.

In the five-lap (plus start loop) women's race, round one winner Ren Chengyuan (Specialized) jumped into an early lead, with Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) leading the chase. Bresset was joined by Pendrel after the Canadian chased back from being caught behind a crash in the start loop. World Champion Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice), Lene Byberg (Specialized) and Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) were also there.

The young French rider bridged up to Chengyuan on the second lap, and the pair worked together to distance themselves from the chase group. Going into the last lap, Chengyuan had a slight gap on Bresset, and appeared to be on her way to a second consecutive win, however, the Chinese rider inexplicably slowed in the final kilometres, allowing Bresset to ride away to her first World Cup victory and the overall World Cup series lead.

Chengyuan had clearly hit a wall, as the chasers began to reel her in. First the Danish national champion Annika Langvad went by her, then Spitz and finally Lechner, with Chengyuan unable to hold any of their wheels, and barely hanging on for the fifth and final podium spot.

"I was very surprised when Ren slowed down," said Bresset, "but I did not wait, I just went! It is very special to win my first World Cup, and to win the leader's jersey, and I did not expect this. I will just do my best now to keep it."

Race note: Russian Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) was not in attendance due to a problem with her visa.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 1:40:59 2 Annika Langvad (Den) 0:01:03 3 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:01:06 4 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:01:22 5 Ren Chengyuan (Chn) Specialized Racing 0:01:24 6 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:01:31 7 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:01:36 8 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing 0:01:51 9 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:02:05 10 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:02:06 11 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:02:13 12 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:02:41 13 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:02:51 14 Annie Last (GBr) 0:03:00 15 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 0:03:48 16 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:04:31 17 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:32 18 Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:04:51 19 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:04:57 20 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:05:29 21 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:05:30 22 Hanlen Karen (NZl) 0:05:38 23 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:05:42 24 Esther Süss (Swi) 0:05:47 25 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 0:06:11 26 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 0:06:40 27 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:07:04 28 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:07:11 29 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 0:07:24 30 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:07:38 31 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:08:41 32 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:08:51 33 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 0:08:52 34 Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 35 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:09:02 36 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:09:05 37 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 0:09:12 38 Amanda Sin (Can) 0:09:17 39 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:09:42 40 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:09:45 41 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:09:48 42 Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) 0:10:11 43 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:10:20 44 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 0:10:53 45 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:11:30 46 Daniela Veronesi (Ita) 0:11:38 47 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team Vzw 0:11:46 48 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:11:57 49 Rowena Fry (Aus) 0:12:21 50 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) 0:13:13 51 Mical Dyck (Can) 0:13:57 52 Katherine O'shea (Aus) 0:14:09 53 Maddie Horton (GBr) 0:14:26 54 Maaris Meier (Est) 0:14:38 55 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 0:14:57 56 Jenni King (Aus) 0:15:02 57 Melanie Spath (Ger) 0:15:46 58 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer - BMC 0:15:59 59 Krista Park (USA) 0:16:25 60 Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team 0:16:31 61 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) 0:17:50 62 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:18:18 63 Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:18:38 64 Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) 0:20:08 -1lap Amy Dombroski (USA) -1lap Gracie Elvin (Aus) -1lap Carina Kirssi (Fin) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team -1lap Chloe Forsman (USA) -1lap Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing -1lap Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team -1lap Ingrid Bosscha (Ned) -1lap Elliot Caitlin (Irl) -1lap Ciara Mcmanus (Irl) -1lap Maxine Filby (GBr) -1lap Melanie Alexander (GBr) -1lap Kiona Harbers (Ned) -2laps Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team -2laps Sally Gabriel (GBr) -2laps Natasha Barry (GBr) DNF Lee Craigie (GBr) DNF Inbar Ronen (Isr) DNF Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice DNS Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team DNS Lesley Ingram (GBr)

Elite women teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Central Haibike Pro Team 53 pts 2 Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 52 3 Specialized Racing 52 4 Luna Pro Team 42 5 BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 40 6 CCC Polkowice 39 7 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 20 8 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 19 9 Subaru - Trek 16 10 Ghost Factory Racing Team 15 11 Multivan Merida Biking Team 14 12 Orbea Geax 13 13 Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 11 14 GT Skoda Chamonix 8 15 Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 2