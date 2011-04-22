Trending

Beerten cruises to opening four cross World Cup win

Griffiths, Gros race to second, third

Image 1 of 4

Elite women's four cross podium at the 2011 Pietermaritzburg World Cup

Elite women's four cross podium at the 2011 Pietermaritzburg World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 4

Anneke Beerten

Anneke Beerten
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 4

Anneke Beerten leads Melissa Buhl and Céline Gros in the semi-final

Anneke Beerten leads Melissa Buhl and Céline Gros in the semi-final
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 4

Anneke Beerten, World Cup leader

Anneke Beerten, World Cup leader
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The small women's field of eight riders meant that there was only a semi-final before heading straight to the podium round. Anneke Beerten (Milka Trek), after qualifying first, ahead of world champion Anita Molcik, rode away from the rest in her heat to cruise into the Big Final.

She was joined by Fionn Griffiths (Team GR), Céline Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute Savoie) and the Swiss rider Lucia Oetjen.

Missing from the medal round was Molcik, who struggled in her semi-final heat, and had to be content with winning the small final for fifth.

Beerten again rode away from her competition in the Big Final, while Griffiths and Gros battled for second, with Griffiths just pulling away at the end.

"I felt so much pressure," said Beerten. "[It's] another year, and all the girls are racing really well. This track is so hard and so fast, so to win the first round is just the best. I am stoked!"

Full Results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
2Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
3Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
4Lucia Oetjen (Swi)

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Anita Molcik (Aut)
6Katy Curd (GBr)
7Melissa Buhl (USA)

Elite women four cross World Cup standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team100pts
2Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR75
3Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie50
4Lucia Oetjen (Swi)40
5Anita Molcik (Aut)30
6Katy Curd (GBr)20
7Melissa Buhl (USA)10

 

