Beerten cruises to opening four cross World Cup win
Griffiths, Gros race to second, third
The small women's field of eight riders meant that there was only a semi-final before heading straight to the podium round. Anneke Beerten (Milka Trek), after qualifying first, ahead of world champion Anita Molcik, rode away from the rest in her heat to cruise into the Big Final.
She was joined by Fionn Griffiths (Team GR), Céline Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute Savoie) and the Swiss rider Lucia Oetjen.
Missing from the medal round was Molcik, who struggled in her semi-final heat, and had to be content with winning the small final for fifth.
Beerten again rode away from her competition in the Big Final, while Griffiths and Gros battled for second, with Griffiths just pulling away at the end.
"I felt so much pressure," said Beerten. "[It's] another year, and all the girls are racing really well. This track is so hard and so fast, so to win the first round is just the best. I am stoked!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|2
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|3
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|4
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|6
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|7
|Melissa Buhl (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|100
|pts
|2
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|75
|3
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|50
|4
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
|40
|5
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|30
|6
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|20
|7
|Melissa Buhl (USA)
|10
