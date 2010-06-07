Trending

De Maar defends as McCarty claims

Break makes the day's action brighter

Image 1 of 12

The stage goes from an alpine setting to an arid valley and back.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 2 of 12

De Maar tastes the fruits of his victory.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 3 of 12

Mt Hood peaks out of the background. The Wy

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 4 of 12

De Maar drove the pace up the steep finishing pitch to Mt. Hood Meadows before Creed attacked.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 5 of 12

The racers had a special Team Oregon fairy to see them off for the Queen stage.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 6 of 12

Race winner Patrick McCarty gets a feed from United Healthcare.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 7 of 12

Bikers watching bikers.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 8 of 12

It

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 9 of 12

Mach lost contact when Creed attacked up the final climb and de Maar followed.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 10 of 12

Mach lost more than minute to Creed and de Maar.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 11 of 12

Patrick McCarty celebrates his stage win at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 12 of 12

UnitedHealthcare had just three riders to control the race for de Maar.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)

The Queen Stage of the 2010 Indie Hops Mt. Hood Cycling Classic is in the books, and UnitedHealthcare's Marc de Maar successfully defended his yellow jersey against repeated attacks from Paul Mach and his Bissell squad.

The Bissell Pro Cycling Team's last-best chance to launch Mach back into the race leader's jersey didn't pan out because de Maar was just too strong. De Maar and Team Type 1's Michael Creed eventually dropped Mach on the 10 percent-pitched closing kilometres before the finish at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort to take fourth and fifth, respectively.

Stage winner Patrick McCarty (Matrix/Richardson/Bike Mart) joined a break group of three riders with about 40 miles to go and then out sprinted his companions for the win. Total Restoration's Marcel Aarden was second, with Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM's Nate English taking third.

English, who started the day in fifth place overall and down by 1:10, was briefly the race leader on the road when the breakaway group's lead swelled to 1:20 with about 20 miles to go. But repeated attacking, combined with UnitedHealthcare's teamwork in the chase, whittled the margin down. At the end of the day de Maar remained atop the GC standings, as Creed moved into second and English third. Mach dropped to fourth overall, with Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman) now in fifth.

McCarty, a ProTour veteran who's ridden extensively with US Postal, Discovery Channel, Phonak, Garmin-Slipstream and most recently OUCH/Maxxis in 2009, started the day nearly three minutes down and had little concern about the battles for the overall.

"I had a terrible time trial, so I was just looking for the stage win," said McCarty. "I didn't care if they almost caught us, so I was doing whatever I could to make sure I had the freshest legs in the last kilometre. I mean, as much time as I can get is nice, but moving up two places overall versus winning the stage; it's a pretty simple decision."

De Maar's performance in stage four will make his job in Sunday's stage five criterium that much easier. He now has a 45-second lead over Creed, which means time bonuses handed out for winners of the criterium won't affect the top of the GC. But the Dutch rider said he thirsted for more than simply adding time onto the other overall contenders.

"To be honest, I wanted to have that stage," he said. "But it didn't happen, and so I'm a bit disappointed because I was far and away the strongest guy in the field. I had to do the whole last climb on my own. No one took over, which is pretty normal since I'm defending the jersey. But I was pretty happy that no one was able to attack me and only Creed was able to stay on my wheel."

Creed initiated the move that finally unhinged Mach from de Maar's wheel, but by that time he had already realised his goal for a stage win probably had passed.

"The original plan was that if we all came to the bottom together and Marc [de Maar] and Paul [Mach] started hitting each other, with maybe a K to go or so I could hit out and be the lesser of evils and they'd let me go," Creed explained. "But obviously when I saw a breakaway was up and Mach wasn't feeling so good, I knew it was time to break, that I probably shouldn't wait any longer."

Creed didn't get the stage win because the gap to the leading trio was just too big to close in the final kilometre, but he moved into second overall and got to see his old colleague McCarty take the top step of the podium.

"I knew it was a bit much because it was a buck 10 at the bottom of the final climb," Creed said. "So I knew it was going to be asking a lot. But with Pat in the break, I knew he should probably win. So for me at that point I was okay with it. I was just hoping that I could do something with GC."

Creed was able to "do something" to Mach's runner-up spot, but de Maar still sits atop the overall with just Sunday's 90-minute Downtown Hood River Criterium left on the docket. His 44-second lead over Creed looks pretty safe, de Maar said, barring disaster.

"I think we're in a better position than yesterday," he said. "I hope it's gonna stay dry, but I'm afraid not. I heard it's a dangerous course, that there is a U-turn and some kind of downhill. I've heard suggestions that if it's raining we do the course backwards. That would be a good idea."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart3:51:53
2Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:10
3Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team0:00:12
4Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:35
5Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
6Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:01:12
7Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:18
8Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
9Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:26
10Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
11Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:01:32
12Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
13Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
14Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck
15Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:01:45
16Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:01:57
17Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
18David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:02:05
19Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
20Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:16
21Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
22Taylor Kneuven (USA)0:02:23
23Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:28
24Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:02:38
25Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
26Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:02:41
27Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
28Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:02:55
29Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar0:03:01
30Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:03:07
31Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
32Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
33Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:03:10
34Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:03:18
35Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:03:31
36Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:03:33
37Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck0:03:43
38Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB0:03:45
39Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:03:47
40Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
41Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:03:49
42Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
43Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:04:11
44Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
45Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles0:05:04
46Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic0:05:15
47Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:05:29
48Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
49Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:39
50David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
51Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
52Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
53Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:06:57
54David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:18
55John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:10:00
56Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:10:37
57Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition0:10:58
58Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:11:17
59Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:11:28
60Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:11:47
61Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:11:56
62Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:13:15
63Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
64Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
65James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
66Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
67Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
68Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
69Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:20:50
70Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
71Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
72Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:25:04
73Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
74Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
75Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
76Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
77Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing
78Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite
79Shane Buysse (USA)0:25:08
80Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:25:20
81Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike
82Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters0:26:21
83Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
84Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB0:26:42
85Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion0:26:47
86Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC
87Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing0:27:02
88Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries0:27:28
89Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com0:28:03
90Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:28:08
91Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:28:42
92Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:29:02
93Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:29:25
94Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:29:39
95Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:32:13
96Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth
97Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
98Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:34:28
99Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy0:34:37
100Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
101Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
102Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:37:48
103Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:38:15
104Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:39:21
105Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar0:39:34
106Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA0:41:46
107Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling
108Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
109Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
110Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
111Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
112Peter Vraniak (USA)
113Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
114Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:46:41
115John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing0:48:13
116Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing1:02:18
HDWill Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop1:21:41
HDNic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters1:23:41
DNFAdam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck
DNSAlan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFPhilip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
DNFDustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
DNFChristopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFJason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFJames Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion
DNFShannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
DNFCraig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters
DNFMac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters
DNFRyan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities
DNSMarshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sid Taberlary AUS California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized9pts
2Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7
3Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG7
4Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart7
5Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized6
6Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG6
7Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team5
8Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale5
9Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis4
10Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis3
11Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 12
12Taylor Kneuven (USA)2
General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis10:35:42
2Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 10:00:44
3Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team0:00:47
4Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:57
5Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:12
6Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:02:19
7Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:02:30
8Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:02:34
9Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:48
10Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:02:56
11Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck0:03:00
12Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:03:34
13Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:04:51
14Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:04:57
15Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale0:05:09
16Taylor Kneuven (USA)0:05:15
17Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:05:20
18Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:05:39
19Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:41
20Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:05:44
21Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:29
22Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:06:41
23Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:52
24Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:07:36
25Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:07:38
26Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:07:50
27Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:08:11
28David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:08:18
29Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:08:57
30Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:09:09
31Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:09:15
32Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck0:10:05
33Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:10:18
34Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:10:24
35Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar0:10:25
36Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:11:02
37Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports0:11:47
38Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:12:29
39Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:12:36
40Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:12:56
41David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:06
42Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:20
43Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:13:56
44Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:14:29
45Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:15:19
46Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:15:38
47Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:15:45
48David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:16:04
49Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:16:08
50Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB0:16:38
51Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:18:26
52James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:18:36
53Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:20:14
54Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles0:20:16
55Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:20:31
56Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:20:33
57John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:22:00
58Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:23:27
59Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:23:32
60Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:25:02
61Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition0:25:04
62Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic0:25:13
63Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:27:34
64Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:27:57
65Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:27:58
66Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:28:20
67Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:29:08
68Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries0:31:03
69Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:32:28
70Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:33:13
71Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:33:39
72Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike0:33:59
73Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:34:53
74Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing0:35:16
75Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:35:44
76Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:39:43
77Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:40:05
78Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:40:39
79Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com0:43:02
80Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:43:15
81Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth0:43:50
82Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:45:19
83Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:46:03
84Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC0:47:03
85Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing0:47:18
86Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:48:12
87Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:50:54
88Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:52:11
89Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:53:28
90Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:53:37
91Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:53:38
92Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:55:04
93Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB0:55:24
94Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling0:56:31
95Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:57:47
96Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis1:00:22
97Peter Vraniak (USA)1:02:02
98Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG1:03:56
99Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG1:04:10
100Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns1:05:56
101Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy1:06:58
102Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing1:12:21
103Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing1:13:06
104Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club1:17:59
105Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK1:19:42
106Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters1:20:11
107Shane Buysse (USA)1:21:37
108Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite1:22:24
109Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion1:25:06
110Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy1:27:38
111Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole1:32:48
112Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA1:33:00
113Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar1:33:44
114Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized1:51:13
115Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing1:55:16
116John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing1:58:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized18pts
2Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG16
3Taylor Kneuven (USA)14
4Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team10
5Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck10
6Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG9
7Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized9
8Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale8
9Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart7
10Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7
11Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG7
12Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team5
13Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis4
14Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team4
15Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis3
16Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling3
17Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 12
18Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG2
19Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis2
20Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hagens Berman Cycling31:37:25
2Team Rio Grande0:08:45
3UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:09:42
4California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:11:44
5TEAM H&R BLOCK0:13:10
6Yahoo! Cycling Team0:13:53
7RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:17:04
8Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:17:54
9Team Exergy0:22:18
10Total Restoration Cycling Team0:22:32
11Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:45:41
12Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing1:10:22
13Cole Sport1:17:19

