The Queen Stage of the 2010 Indie Hops Mt. Hood Cycling Classic is in the books, and UnitedHealthcare's Marc de Maar successfully defended his yellow jersey against repeated attacks from Paul Mach and his Bissell squad.

The Bissell Pro Cycling Team's last-best chance to launch Mach back into the race leader's jersey didn't pan out because de Maar was just too strong. De Maar and Team Type 1's Michael Creed eventually dropped Mach on the 10 percent-pitched closing kilometres before the finish at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort to take fourth and fifth, respectively.

Stage winner Patrick McCarty (Matrix/Richardson/Bike Mart) joined a break group of three riders with about 40 miles to go and then out sprinted his companions for the win. Total Restoration's Marcel Aarden was second, with Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM's Nate English taking third.

English, who started the day in fifth place overall and down by 1:10, was briefly the race leader on the road when the breakaway group's lead swelled to 1:20 with about 20 miles to go. But repeated attacking, combined with UnitedHealthcare's teamwork in the chase, whittled the margin down. At the end of the day de Maar remained atop the GC standings, as Creed moved into second and English third. Mach dropped to fourth overall, with Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman) now in fifth.

McCarty, a ProTour veteran who's ridden extensively with US Postal, Discovery Channel, Phonak, Garmin-Slipstream and most recently OUCH/Maxxis in 2009, started the day nearly three minutes down and had little concern about the battles for the overall.

"I had a terrible time trial, so I was just looking for the stage win," said McCarty. "I didn't care if they almost caught us, so I was doing whatever I could to make sure I had the freshest legs in the last kilometre. I mean, as much time as I can get is nice, but moving up two places overall versus winning the stage; it's a pretty simple decision."

De Maar's performance in stage four will make his job in Sunday's stage five criterium that much easier. He now has a 45-second lead over Creed, which means time bonuses handed out for winners of the criterium won't affect the top of the GC. But the Dutch rider said he thirsted for more than simply adding time onto the other overall contenders.

"To be honest, I wanted to have that stage," he said. "But it didn't happen, and so I'm a bit disappointed because I was far and away the strongest guy in the field. I had to do the whole last climb on my own. No one took over, which is pretty normal since I'm defending the jersey. But I was pretty happy that no one was able to attack me and only Creed was able to stay on my wheel."

Creed initiated the move that finally unhinged Mach from de Maar's wheel, but by that time he had already realised his goal for a stage win probably had passed.

"The original plan was that if we all came to the bottom together and Marc [de Maar] and Paul [Mach] started hitting each other, with maybe a K to go or so I could hit out and be the lesser of evils and they'd let me go," Creed explained. "But obviously when I saw a breakaway was up and Mach wasn't feeling so good, I knew it was time to break, that I probably shouldn't wait any longer."

Creed didn't get the stage win because the gap to the leading trio was just too big to close in the final kilometre, but he moved into second overall and got to see his old colleague McCarty take the top step of the podium.

"I knew it was a bit much because it was a buck 10 at the bottom of the final climb," Creed said. "So I knew it was going to be asking a lot. But with Pat in the break, I knew he should probably win. So for me at that point I was okay with it. I was just hoping that I could do something with GC."

Creed was able to "do something" to Mach's runner-up spot, but de Maar still sits atop the overall with just Sunday's 90-minute Downtown Hood River Criterium left on the docket. His 44-second lead over Creed looks pretty safe, de Maar said, barring disaster.

"I think we're in a better position than yesterday," he said. "I hope it's gonna stay dry, but I'm afraid not. I heard it's a dangerous course, that there is a U-turn and some kind of downhill. I've heard suggestions that if it's raining we do the course backwards. That would be a good idea."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 3:51:53 2 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:10 3 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 0:00:12 4 Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:35 5 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 6 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:01:12 7 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:18 8 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 9 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:26 10 Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 11 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:01:32 12 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 13 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 14 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck 15 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:01:45 16 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 0:01:57 17 Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 18 David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:02:05 19 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 20 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:16 21 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 22 Taylor Kneuven (USA) 0:02:23 23 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:28 24 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:02:38 25 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 26 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:02:41 27 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 28 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:02:55 29 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:03:01 30 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:03:07 31 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 32 Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 33 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:03:10 34 Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:03:18 35 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:03:31 36 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:03:33 37 Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:03:43 38 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:03:45 39 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 0:03:47 40 Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 41 Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:03:49 42 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 43 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:11 44 Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports 45 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 0:05:04 46 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 0:05:15 47 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:05:29 48 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 49 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:39 50 David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 51 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 52 Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 53 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:06:57 54 David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:18 55 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:10:00 56 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:10:37 57 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 0:10:58 58 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:11:17 59 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:11:28 60 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:11:47 61 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:11:56 62 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:13:15 63 Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 64 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 65 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 66 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 67 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 68 Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 69 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:20:50 70 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 71 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 72 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:25:04 73 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 74 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 75 Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 76 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 77 Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing 78 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 79 Shane Buysse (USA) 0:25:08 80 Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:25:20 81 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 82 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:26:21 83 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 84 Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:26:42 85 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 0:26:47 86 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 87 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 0:27:02 88 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 0:27:28 89 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com 0:28:03 90 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:28:08 91 Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:28:42 92 Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:29:02 93 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:29:25 94 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:29:39 95 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:32:13 96 Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth 97 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 98 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:34:28 99 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy 0:34:37 100 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 101 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 102 Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:37:48 103 Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:38:15 104 Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:39:21 105 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:39:34 106 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 0:41:46 107 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 108 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 109 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 110 Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 111 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 112 Peter Vraniak (USA) 113 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 114 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:46:41 115 John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing 0:48:13 116 Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 1:02:18 HD Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop 1:21:41 HD Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters 1:23:41 DNF Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck DNS Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team DNF Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole DNF Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution DNF Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution DNF James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion DNF Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale DNF Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters DNF Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters DNF Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities DNS Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sid Taberlary AUS California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 9 pts 2 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 3 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 7 4 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 7 5 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 6 6 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 6 7 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 5 8 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 5 9 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 4 10 Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 3 11 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 2 12 Taylor Kneuven (USA) 2

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 10:35:42 2 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:44 3 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 0:00:47 4 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:57 5 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:12 6 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:02:19 7 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:02:30 8 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:02:34 9 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:48 10 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:02:56 11 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:03:00 12 Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:03:34 13 Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:04:51 14 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:04:57 15 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 0:05:09 16 Taylor Kneuven (USA) 0:05:15 17 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:05:20 18 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:05:39 19 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:41 20 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:05:44 21 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:29 22 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:06:41 23 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:52 24 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:07:36 25 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:07:38 26 Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:07:50 27 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 0:08:11 28 David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:08:18 29 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:08:57 30 Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:09:09 31 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:09:15 32 Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:10:05 33 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:10:18 34 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:10:24 35 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:10:25 36 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:11:02 37 Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports 0:11:47 38 Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:12:29 39 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:12:36 40 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:12:56 41 David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:13:06 42 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:20 43 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 0:13:56 44 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:14:29 45 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:15:19 46 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:15:38 47 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:15:45 48 David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:16:04 49 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:16:08 50 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:16:38 51 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:18:26 52 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:18:36 53 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:20:14 54 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 0:20:16 55 Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:20:31 56 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:20:33 57 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:22:00 58 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:23:27 59 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:23:32 60 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:25:02 61 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 0:25:04 62 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 0:25:13 63 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:27:34 64 Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:27:57 65 Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:27:58 66 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:28:20 67 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:29:08 68 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 0:31:03 69 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:32:28 70 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:33:13 71 Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:33:39 72 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 0:33:59 73 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:34:53 74 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 0:35:16 75 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:35:44 76 Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:39:43 77 Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:40:05 78 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:40:39 79 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com 0:43:02 80 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:43:15 81 Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth 0:43:50 82 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:45:19 83 Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:46:03 84 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 0:47:03 85 Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing 0:47:18 86 Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:48:12 87 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:50:54 88 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:52:11 89 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:53:28 90 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:53:37 91 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:53:38 92 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:55:04 93 Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:55:24 94 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:56:31 95 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:57:47 96 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 1:00:22 97 Peter Vraniak (USA) 1:02:02 98 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 1:03:56 99 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 1:04:10 100 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 1:05:56 101 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy 1:06:58 102 Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 1:12:21 103 Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 1:13:06 104 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 1:17:59 105 Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 1:19:42 106 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 1:20:11 107 Shane Buysse (USA) 1:21:37 108 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 1:22:24 109 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 1:25:06 110 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 1:27:38 111 Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 1:32:48 112 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 1:33:00 113 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 1:33:44 114 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 1:51:13 115 Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 1:55:16 116 John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing 1:58:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 18 pts 2 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 16 3 Taylor Kneuven (USA) 14 4 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 10 5 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck 10 6 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 9 7 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 9 8 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 8 9 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 7 10 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 11 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 7 12 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 5 13 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 4 14 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 4 15 Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 3 16 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 3 17 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 2 18 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 2 19 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 2 20 Garrett McLeod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 1