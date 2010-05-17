Trending

Horgan-Kobelski and Gould clean up

Chalk Creek happy hunting ground for in-form duo

Image 1 of 33

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 33

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) crossing the line for third place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 33

Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) riding very solidly in second place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 33

The view from the Chalk Creek valley.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 33

Andy Schultz (Kenda Felt) riding along the creek.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 33

USA Champion Heather Irmiger (Gary Fisher/Subaru).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 33

Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) riding along Chalk Creek.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 33

Brady Kappius (Team Cliff Bar) went on to finish 14th today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 33

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) with a huge lead.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 33

Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) wishing he was at sea level.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 33

Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) riding some sweet singletrack.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 33

Greg Carpenter (3-D Racing).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 33

Kalan Biesel (Pro Cycling) riding in the top 10.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 33

Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt ) on a climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 33

Honey-Stinger rider powering up a climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 33

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) wins by almost two minutes.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 33

Womens start led out by Georgia Gould and Kelli Emmett.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 33

Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) racing to fourth place today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 33

The men start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 33

The venue for the Chalk Creek race was spectacular.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 33

Velo Bella team-mates Jenn Tilley and Shannon Gibson.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 33

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 33

Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 33

Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) has been on fire this weekend.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 33

The open men get ready for the start amidst an amazing backdrop.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 33

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) leading near the end of lap one.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 33

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) all alone on lap one.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 33

Russell Finsterwald (Gary Fisher/Subaru) riding to an amazing seventh place today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 33

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) rode almost the entire race in third place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 33

Yuki Saito (Topeak/Ergon) riding along Chalk Creek.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 33

Jay Henry (Tokyo Joes) all alone in second place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 33

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) passed a good portion of the men's field on her way to victory.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 33

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) winning by well over three minutes.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

On a picture perfect day in the Rocky Mountains, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru/Gary Fisher) rode away from his rivals on the second lap of the cross country race to win by over three minutes.

Jay Henry (Tokyo Joe's) also rode a strong race to take second place, followed by Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) in third. Colin Cares took fourth, only 0.08 seconds behind Taberly, with Bryan Alders finishing off a solid weekend by finishing fifth.

The course at Chalk Creek was 7.4 miles of very fast singletrack, doubletrack, and fire roads. There was only one significant descent, followed by some sweet winding singletrack along Chalk Creek. Both the men and women raced four laps.

Horgan-Kobelski had a small gap at the end of the first lap and then steadily pulled away. "It's always a nice surprise when you feel good," said the experienced Subaru-Gary Fisher rider. "On the second lap I put in a pretty big effort, honestly just to split the group up.

"I ended up by myself so I figured I might as well make it hard on everyone else to catch back on... but they didn't."

Behind Horgan-Kobelski there were some strange race tactics going on. Colin Cares launched several attacks on flat sections where a rider could not really get away. "The tactics were a bit unusual for a mountain bike race," said Jay Henry. "There were a lot of attacks and surges the first lap then it would always come back together."

"Today was great," Henry said. "I didn't actually think the top two was possible. Jeremy went and nobody chased him very hard so I thought I maybe I could so the same thing... and it ended up working."

While Horgan-Kobelski and Henry each finished alone, Taberlay and Cares treated the crowd to an exciting photo finish sprint for third place. Taberlay commented after the race that he thought he had won by about a wheel.

Gould rides another time trial

In a manner we have seen countless times over the past few years, Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) simply rode her own time trial to take the victory today, while Kelli Emmett also looked impressive in her second place effort.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike), who has just returned to racing, finished third followed by Heather Irmiger (Subaru/Gary Fisher) in fourth, and Jennifer Smith (Rocky Mountain Chocolate) in fifth.

The course certainly suited Gould's powerful style of riding. "This was a fun course... so fast," said Gould. "I was just trying to go hard the whole time. This was good training, really steady pedaling."

The pro women appeared to ride a very fast first lap, and as a result quickly came up to the back of the men's field. Lap traffic didn't appear to alter the results but in many cases the women were able to draft behind some of the men.

"Overall I felt well. It took me a couple laps to hit my rhythm," explained Kelli Emmett. "I knew it was going to be a long race so I just rode conservatively and tried to be smart."

The top five women were separated by a whopping 13 minutes at the finish. For much of the race each of them rode alone.

By sweeping their respective races, Horgan-Kobelski and Gould won the overall Triple Crown for the weekend and each was rewarded with significant cash prizes.

Horgan-Kobelski, Gould, and Irmiger will return to world cup racing next weekend in Offenburg, Germany.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher)1:42:53
2Jay Henry (Tokyo Joe's)0:01:53
3Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized)0:02:48
4Colin Cares (Kenda / Felt)
5Bryan Alders (Sponsorme)0:02:56
6Travis Brown (Trek)
7Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Gary Fisher)0:03:45
8Brad Bingham (MOOTS CYCLES)0:04:18
9Matthew Beaton (Tokyo Joe's)0:04:21
10Nicolas Enjalbert (yardbird racing)0:04:52
11Kalan Beisel (ProCycling)0:05:39
12Kelly Magelky (Trek / Bontrager / Ayup)0:05:42
13Trevor Downing (Mafia Racing)0:05:56
14Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)0:06:13
15Yuki Saito (Topeak-Ergon)0:06:14
16Len Zanni (Honey Stinger/ Trek)0:06:15
17Travis Scheefer (Alpine Orthopaedics)
18Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:06:37
19Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt)0:08:03
20Ryan Dorsey (Honey Stinger/Trek)0:08:45
21Spencer Powlison (Mafia - Pabst - Felt)0:09:05
22Tim Allen (Niner-Ergon)0:09:08
23Greg Lewis (Directory Plus/ Trek)0:09:44
24Kevin Kane (Summit Velo/ Rocky Mountain/Maxxis)0:09:46
25Miles Venzara (Directory Plus/Trek/Zia)0:11:45
26John Barclay (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:11:48
27Jan Koles (Mafia Racing)0:12:24
28Shawn Meredith (All Mtn Racing)0:12:25
29Jason Young (Feedback Sports)0:12:27
30Jeffrey Irwin (Alpine Orthopaedics)0:12:36
31Jordan Williford (Bach Builders)0:12:54
32Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing)0:13:09
33Brent Steinberg (Gary Fisher 29er)0:13:22
34Graham Aldredge (BikeSource)0:14:56
35Gregory Carpenter (3D-Racing)0:15:38
36J Clark (Pro Cycling)0:16:25
37Bryce Gordon (Honey Stinger/ Trek)0:17:25
38Mike Friedberg (Giant)0:17:30
39Katriel Statman (Feedback Sports)0:19:11
40Adam Parke (Orange Peel)0:20:27
41Joe Schneider (3D Racing/SpineOne)0:21:12
42Benjamin Kraushaar (Team Directory Plus)0:21:25
43Chris Brandt (Team Dirt)0:22:00
DNFJens Nielsen (Sport Systems MountainTop Cycling)
DNFBryan Mickiewicz (RMR/Hammer Nutrition)
DNFKevin Soller (Summit Velocity)
DNFJohn Nobil
DNFMike West (Maverick)
DNFNate Byrom (Northstar / WTB)
DNFMiles Smith (Mafia Racing)
DNFMatt Wiebe (Mafia Racing)
DNFMichael Hosey (Marin factory team)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (LUNA PRO TEAM)1:50:42
2Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles)0:03:32
3Katherine Compton (Stevens/Planet Bike/Kenda)0:07:57
4Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher)0:12:00
5Jennifer Smith (Trek racing co-op/Snrgy Multisport coaching)0:13:01
6Teal Stetson-Lee (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/ Ricky's Lucky Nuts)0:13:55
7Kelley Cullen (HoneyStinger/Trek)0:13:56
8Jennifer Gersbach (Maverick)0:15:09
9Krista Park (Cannondale / Incycle)0:15:32
10Nina Baum (Cannondale)0:17:12
11Shannon Gibson (Velo Bella-Ellsworth)0:17:51
12Molly Throdahl0:19:05
13Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)0:19:44
14Sonya Bugbee (Yeti Beti)0:25:32
15Jennifer Tilley (Velo Bella)0:34:19
16Jane Rynbrandt (Tough Girl)0:37:00
17Danae York0:41:18
18Jill Behlen (Tokyo Joes)0:43:29
DNFKelly Boniface (Moots Cycles)

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vigers (Dales Pale Ale Spot Brand)2:01:38
2Mark Thompson (Wilderness Sports)0:03:21
3Cameron Gallegos (Rocky Mounts/Izze)0:08:07
4Bryan Kramer (Team - DS)0:08:39
5David Labarr (Ollett Coaching)0:10:28
6Stephen Glover0:11:18
7Hector Cruz0:15:58
8Justin White0:19:59
9Kep Heinitz (Anarchy Cycles)0:32:33
DNFBraulio Jerez

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Tescher (Durango Devo)1:44:17
2Jessica Reed (Norse Cycle)0:05:40
3Pamela Davis0:08:34

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lewis Gaffney (Team F.I.Taos)1:53:52
2Howard Grotts (Durango Devo)0:00:41
3Sepp Kuss (Durango DEVO)0:04:36
4Gino Pastore (Durango DEVO)0:11:07
5Elliott Saslow (DEVO | Get-out)0:22:36
6T. Quade Jander (Team Colorado Singletrack)0:27:01
7Christian Shanley (Vail MTB camps)0:34:25
DNFDrake Uriguen (live train race)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cody Cox1:54:34
2Lucas Perez (Rotor Bike Components)0:01:33
3Jason Holbrook (PCL Construction/YETI)0:02:55
4Josh Whitney (rocky mounts/ izze)0:03:54
5Lars Ellefson (Maplelag / Giant)0:05:18
6Tyler Eaton (Pedal Power)0:06:26
7Colton Andersen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory)0:07:51
8Jason Haney (Trek Mountain Co-op)0:08:21
9Eric Rubottom (DeathRow Velo)0:09:02
10Kyle Shour (Nob Hill Velo)0:10:32
11Andrew Shepherd (Subaru-Gary Fisher)0:12:36
12Tim Curry (Alpine Ortho)0:13:35
13Derek Brinkerhoff0:14:32
14Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWSC)0:15:46
15Cody Johler0:16:25
16James Combs (LiveTrainRace.com)0:19:24
17Brian Firle (RockyMounts/Izze)0:19:47
18Nicholas Glasser (clockworkconstructioninc.com)0:25:33
19Andrew Morrison0:28:07
DNFBruce Failing (Boulder Cycle Sport)
DNFGrady James (Directory Plus/Nature's Oasis)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Searles (Cafe Giuseppe)1:52:50
2Matthew Perry0:00:39
3David Ochs (Alpine Ortho Cycling)0:00:50
4Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store / Boulder MTB Racing)0:01:23
5Jason Michalak (EPC)0:02:52
6Michael Scott (Team Evergreen Racing)0:05:22
7Tony Torrance (Pearl Izumi)0:05:42
8Jeremy Young (Trek Store Boulder)0:05:43
9Stephen Oliver0:06:03
10Keith Collins (Bach Builders)0:06:28
11Douglas Schuler (BCS / LenzSport / Notubes.com)0:06:53
12Tom Torrance (Pearl Izumi / Rocky Mounts)0:07:47
13Joshua Vogt (SuperFly/Enduro Bearings)0:07:56
14Casey Hill (Pabst Blue Ribbon Mafia Racing)0:08:22
15Gibb Kentz0:08:34
16Robb Parsons (liveracetrain.com)0:08:44
17Benjamin Ollett (Peloton Cycles-specialized)0:09:29
18Patrick Coady (Pikes Peak Velo)0:10:11
19Michael Hayes (Honey Stinger Trek)0:13:13
20Jeff Cospolich (Wilderness Sports)0:13:23
21Tyson Kaman (Yardbird Racing)0:13:26
22Steve Koller (Colavita NM)0:17:17
23Nick Thelen (Feedback Sports)0:19:08
24Campbell Levy (Yeti/PCL)0:19:32
25Jacob Gonzales (Team F.I.Taos / Taos Cyclery / Sushi ala Hatori/ Ellsworth)0:24:33
DNFPedar Enger (The Hub/ Pedal House)
DNFKervin Quinones (Rotor Bike Components)
DNFTom Wagner
DNFDoug Dupuie (COMotion Sports / Yeti)

Cat. 1 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Legg Compton (Planet Bike/Stevens Bikes)1:52:27
2Christopher Phenicie (Green Mountain Sports)
3Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:02:41
4Ward Baker (Justins / Titus Mountain Bike Team)0:04:15
5Dennis Farrell0:04:21
6Curt Wilhelm (Trek Bicycle Store Boulder)0:05:51
7Ronald Bollenberghe (procycling)0:05:52
8Dave Muscianisi (Funk Cycles)0:06:07
9Adam Plummer (pedal power/streetswell)0:06:33
10Mark Roebke0:06:49
11Steve Stalgren (Bike & Hike / Gary Fisher)0:07:08
12Ed Tokarski0:07:38
13Greg Scanlan (Team Peleton - Specialized)0:08:24
14Brian Maslach (ProCycling)0:08:53
15Glenn Walton (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)0:09:53
16Matt Miller0:10:08
17William Wheeler0:11:38
18David Overstreet (Wilderness Sports)0:11:39
19Barry Wiebe (Colorado Singletrack)0:11:57
20Mike Driver (Livetrainrace.com)0:15:09
21Darron Cheek (breck velo)0:17:09
22Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze)0:17:10
23Kirk Roberts (Team Body Sync)0:18:03
24Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports)0:18:38
25Ronald Famiglietti0:20:13
26Marc Calder0:20:31
27Jeff Stephenson0:22:46
28Shawn Gillis (Absolute Bikes)0:38:41
DNFJoseph Liberatore (Team Colorado Singletrack)

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joes / Gary Fisher)1:54:45
2Dawes Wilson (Pedal Power)0:16:31
3Bruce Martin (Funk Cycles)0:18:59
4Ed Ford (Summit Velocity)0:24:55
5Bonifacio Sandoval (COMotion Sports / Yeti)0:28:29
DNFGary Thacker (justins/titus)
DNFMark Soderberg (OES/Bike Source)

Cat. 1 Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AliciaRose Pastore (Durango DEVO/ Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory)1:40:36
2Wesley Geer (Tokyo Joes)0:05:55
3Linnea Dixson (Moots / Honey Stinger)0:08:38
4Ellen Patten (Tokyo Joe's)0:13:40
5Meghan Kane (Tough Girl / SCOTT)0:14:29

Cat. 1 women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Rawley (Yeti Beti)2:18:57
2Kelly Emich (COMotion Sports/Yeti)0:00:44
3Katie Sodergren0:03:56
4Kate Scheider (Mafia Racing)
5Kirsten Kuhn0:14:48
6Evelyn Calhoun (Yeti/Co-Motion)0:23:55
7Katherine Ingalls0:27:30
8Kaila Hart (GetOut! durango)0:32:25

Cat. 1 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Isom2:16:51
2Tracy Thelen (Feedback Sports)0:01:08
3Jennifer Charrette0:08:25
4Jamie Busch (Pacific Catch)0:10:01
5Sarka Ruzickova (YetiBeti)0:11:13
6Anne Cheeney (Durango DEVO)0:13:30
7Kristin Schwarck (Wilderness Sports)0:16:18
8Talitha Vogt (Tough Girl/ SCOTT)0:22:08
DNFLynn Bush (Tough Girl / SCOTT)
DNFMelanie Long (Tough Girls)

Cat. 1 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coreen Wright2:14:59
2Sharon McDowell-Larsen (Pro-Cycling)0:03:25
3Holly Wade (COMotion Sports/Yeti Cycles)0:06:15
4Pam Seidler (Basalt Bike and Ski)0:08:56
5Kelli Lusk (YetiBeti)0:15:39

Cat. 2 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haakon Sigurslid (Get Out!)1:34:21
2Luke Falcone (CRMS)0:00:19
3Levi Kurlander (Durango DEVO)0:03:00
4Stephan Davoust (Durango Devo)0:04:21
5Gus Griffin (CRMS)0:05:06
6James Lipe (CRMS)0:13:37
7Joe Christiansen (Redstone Cyclery)0:15:15
8Sam Blomquist (Grand Sports)0:18:27
9Collin Albert (Front Rangers)0:21:24
10Robert Weinhold0:21:25
11Jeffrey Gay (SSWSC/Moots)0:21:45
12Adam Degemann (Grand Sports)0:24:04
13Evan Weinman0:26:53
14James Shahan (Durango Devo)0:33:58
15Dane Dixson (Moots/Honey Stinger)0:42:42
16Erik Petersen (SSWSC)0:57:00
DNFGarrett Lundberg (SCR)

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Stamp1:30:37
2Ben Dewitt0:00:37
3Walter Zitz (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:02:50
4Garry Christopherson (University of Wyoming)0:02:51
5Ben Smith (Club Treads Trek)0:04:20
6Jeffrey Baker (Bicycle Showcase Mountain Bike Team)0:04:32
7Joseph Petrowski (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:06:10
8Timothy MtPleasant (Yetis Grind)0:06:30
9Aaron Hugen0:06:31
10Stewart Gross0:08:43
11Craig Nelson (Vemma Nutrition)0:09:00
12Brandon Newcomer (Trek Bicycle Store)0:11:41
13Zach Bodhane (Echelon Spokes and Slopes)0:12:00
14William Lewis0:14:25
16Jacob Shaffer0:18:48
17Dan Edmiston0:20:42
DQRichard Geng (LiveTrainRace.com)
DNFCameron Creger (club treads)

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Noleen (Pikes Peak Velo)1:33:49
2Jon Brickner (Winter Park Winery)0:00:28
3Matthew Smith0:00:53
4Christopher Davis (Team Evergreen Racing)0:01:57
5Brian McCall (Basalt Bike and Ski)0:02:37
6Anthony Thornton (Trek Bicycle Store)0:03:31
7Devin McCune0:03:37
8Jeremy Wolf0:04:03
9Jeremi Kentz (Velo-One)0:06:44
10brent poley (Echelon Spokes & Slopes Racing Team)0:06:47
12Ken Berkley0:07:52
13Randy Charrette (Peak To Peak Bicycles)0:08:13
14Joe Dvorskky0:08:19
15Joshua Billman (Wheat Ridge Cyclery)0:11:40
16Steven Thompson (FLi BYe Racing / Tomac)0:12:00
17Scott Orr (PCL Wheatridge Cyclery)0:12:46
18Jeremy Templin (Colorado SingleTrack)0:14:06
19Dan Maduff (Green Mountain Sports Racing)0:18:06
20bart spedden (Neverest)0:20:08
21Jeremy Wilson0:48:13
DNFKyle Henley (Feedback Sports)

Cat. 2 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Nesbitt (COMotion Sports/Yeti)1:35:53
2roger villmow (Team Telecycle)0:00:46
3David Ries (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:01:55
4Jeff Baker (Pikes Peak Velo)0:02:16
5Rick Emerson (bike-n-hike.com Racing)0:02:37
6Pete Pierpont (Summit Velo)0:02:47
7Michael Zarlingo (na)0:03:17
8Matt Javernick0:03:25
9Kenneth McMurry0:04:11
10Bruce Miller (Pikes Peak Velo)0:04:56
11Douglas Robison (Amicas/SCR)0:07:51
12Brad Woodard (Body Sync)0:08:17
13Antony Bahr (Team Colorado Singletrack)0:11:13
14Robert LaMielle (Feedback Sports)0:11:39
15John Bodhane0:12:02
16Andrey Guidera0:12:23
17Michael Cook (The Next Level)0:12:41
18Clayton Clester0:13:22
19Ian Jardine (Team Colorado Single Track)0:13:31
20Michael Barnes (Infinity Training)0:14:13
21Devin Grimes0:14:59
22Karl Semoneit (South Central Racing)0:15:47
23Andy Ramirez0:16:57
24Scot Corn (Bunny Hop)0:20:45
25Matt Lydens0:22:04
26Robert Eck0:31:45
27Jeffery Lovett1:22:14
DNFTim Dardis (Boulder Cycle Sport)
DNFJack Cotton (Krause Sports Performance)
DNFKyle Johnson
DNFJeffrey Kennedy

Cat. 2 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Loyd1:41:03
2Scott Hendricks0:00:47
3Michael Schaub (Green Mountain Sports Racing)0:01:57
4Woody Noleen (Pikes Peak Velo)0:02:00
5Dave Aceto0:06:44
6Bruce Wacker (EPC Multisport)0:07:03
7Tim Forbert0:08:28
8Stephen Autry (durango wheel club)0:08:56
9Eric Lundberg (South Central Racing)0:11:01
10Ron White0:11:21
11bart ingalls0:12:43
12Gary Behlen0:21:40
13Christopher Cox0:21:58
14Tim James (Echelon/Foxtrot Racing)4:32:35
DNFDan Pate (none)
DNFJohn Griffin (Griffs Originals)

Cat. 2 Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay Dye (Tokyo Joes)1:58:16
2Emily Schaldach (Get Out!)0:04:05
3Avra Saslow (Get-Out!)0:06:10
4Elyse Massone (Get Out! Durango)0:08:55
5Ariana Dittmer (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:21:28

Cat. 2 women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Becky Sears1:43:00
2Stacee Johnson0:02:27
3Amy Beisel0:06:24
4Sarah Dixson0:23:27
DNFKathryn Chinn (CSM Cycling)

Cat. 2 women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tamara Donelson1:47:56
2Willa Johnson (Title Nine)0:00:23

Cat. 2 women 49+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Cunningham1:54:43
2Karin Voll Barclay (CoMotion Sport)0:01:42
3Lynne McDade0:05:55
4Kristin McLaurin - Little0:10:29
5Tanya Griffith (Dirt Divas)0:24:41

Cat. 3 junior men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Bloesser (Front Rangers)1:11:43
2Charles Greenberg0:04:53
3Wyatt Geibig (Front Rangers)0:14:37
4Cole Mystrom0:18:12
5Charlie Malone (Durango Devo)0:20:21
6Chase Seivert (Durango Devo)0:20:58
7Nye Yackle0:21:38
8George McQuinn (Durango Devo)0:26:51
9Tanner Davis (Team Trek Bike Store Boulder)0:32:06
DNFChristopher Blevins (Durango Devo)
DNFShane Ellis (durango devo)

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garrett Lundberg (SCR)1:06:15
2Isaac Stackonis0:07:11
3Parker McDonald (vail mountain bike camps)0:07:48
4Jacob Templin0:17:18
5Henry Larson (Durango Devo)0:25:43

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Joyce (Mom)1:16:13
2Chris Caputo (Neverest)0:10:57
3Scott Polly (One Ghost Industries)0:16:19

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Bradley1:13:25
2Phillip Stevens (Colorado Custom Wood Floors)0:01:02
3Meegan Addy (Dirt Divas)3:43:04

Cat. 3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael McQuinn1:13:22
2Les Schafer (Sports Garage)0:00:16
3Jeff Seivert0:06:02
4Damon Lange0:07:20
5Rich Larson0:08:11
6Daniel Lindsey (Team Evergreen Racing)0:13:29
7Doug Golenz0:19:17
DNFJay Gleason

Cat. 3 Junior women 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurel Rathbun (Holowesko-Felt-Garmin)1:22:19
2India Waller (Durango Devo)0:03:52
3Ksenia Lepikhina (Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures (SMBA))
4Sophia Quick0:15:42
5Robin Austin (Durango Devo)0:23:46
6Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycles)0:40:54
DNFMikaela Lodl (Wheat Ridge Cyclery)

Cat. 3 Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarina Coates1:32:31

Cat. 3 women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashley Hudson (Feedback Sports)4:30:36
2Bridget Connelly0:16:11

Cat. 3 Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Nesbitt4:46:30
2Linda Behlen0:02:31
3Justine Gehrett0:04:07
4Linda McDonald0:10:10

