Horgan-Kobelski and Gould clean up
Chalk Creek happy hunting ground for in-form duo
On a picture perfect day in the Rocky Mountains, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru/Gary Fisher) rode away from his rivals on the second lap of the cross country race to win by over three minutes.
Jay Henry (Tokyo Joe's) also rode a strong race to take second place, followed by Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) in third. Colin Cares took fourth, only 0.08 seconds behind Taberly, with Bryan Alders finishing off a solid weekend by finishing fifth.
The course at Chalk Creek was 7.4 miles of very fast singletrack, doubletrack, and fire roads. There was only one significant descent, followed by some sweet winding singletrack along Chalk Creek. Both the men and women raced four laps.
Horgan-Kobelski had a small gap at the end of the first lap and then steadily pulled away. "It's always a nice surprise when you feel good," said the experienced Subaru-Gary Fisher rider. "On the second lap I put in a pretty big effort, honestly just to split the group up.
"I ended up by myself so I figured I might as well make it hard on everyone else to catch back on... but they didn't."
Behind Horgan-Kobelski there were some strange race tactics going on. Colin Cares launched several attacks on flat sections where a rider could not really get away. "The tactics were a bit unusual for a mountain bike race," said Jay Henry. "There were a lot of attacks and surges the first lap then it would always come back together."
"Today was great," Henry said. "I didn't actually think the top two was possible. Jeremy went and nobody chased him very hard so I thought I maybe I could so the same thing... and it ended up working."
While Horgan-Kobelski and Henry each finished alone, Taberlay and Cares treated the crowd to an exciting photo finish sprint for third place. Taberlay commented after the race that he thought he had won by about a wheel.
Gould rides another time trial
In a manner we have seen countless times over the past few years, Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) simply rode her own time trial to take the victory today, while Kelli Emmett also looked impressive in her second place effort.
Katie Compton (Planet Bike), who has just returned to racing, finished third followed by Heather Irmiger (Subaru/Gary Fisher) in fourth, and Jennifer Smith (Rocky Mountain Chocolate) in fifth.
The course certainly suited Gould's powerful style of riding. "This was a fun course... so fast," said Gould. "I was just trying to go hard the whole time. This was good training, really steady pedaling."
The pro women appeared to ride a very fast first lap, and as a result quickly came up to the back of the men's field. Lap traffic didn't appear to alter the results but in many cases the women were able to draft behind some of the men.
"Overall I felt well. It took me a couple laps to hit my rhythm," explained Kelli Emmett. "I knew it was going to be a long race so I just rode conservatively and tried to be smart."
The top five women were separated by a whopping 13 minutes at the finish. For much of the race each of them rode alone.
By sweeping their respective races, Horgan-Kobelski and Gould won the overall Triple Crown for the weekend and each was rewarded with significant cash prizes.
Horgan-Kobelski, Gould, and Irmiger will return to world cup racing next weekend in Offenburg, Germany.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
|1:42:53
|2
|Jay Henry (Tokyo Joe's)
|0:01:53
|3
|Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized)
|0:02:48
|4
|Colin Cares (Kenda / Felt)
|5
|Bryan Alders (Sponsorme)
|0:02:56
|6
|Travis Brown (Trek)
|7
|Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
|0:03:45
|8
|Brad Bingham (MOOTS CYCLES)
|0:04:18
|9
|Matthew Beaton (Tokyo Joe's)
|0:04:21
|10
|Nicolas Enjalbert (yardbird racing)
|0:04:52
|11
|Kalan Beisel (ProCycling)
|0:05:39
|12
|Kelly Magelky (Trek / Bontrager / Ayup)
|0:05:42
|13
|Trevor Downing (Mafia Racing)
|0:05:56
|14
|Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)
|0:06:13
|15
|Yuki Saito (Topeak-Ergon)
|0:06:14
|16
|Len Zanni (Honey Stinger/ Trek)
|0:06:15
|17
|Travis Scheefer (Alpine Orthopaedics)
|18
|Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)
|0:06:37
|19
|Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt)
|0:08:03
|20
|Ryan Dorsey (Honey Stinger/Trek)
|0:08:45
|21
|Spencer Powlison (Mafia - Pabst - Felt)
|0:09:05
|22
|Tim Allen (Niner-Ergon)
|0:09:08
|23
|Greg Lewis (Directory Plus/ Trek)
|0:09:44
|24
|Kevin Kane (Summit Velo/ Rocky Mountain/Maxxis)
|0:09:46
|25
|Miles Venzara (Directory Plus/Trek/Zia)
|0:11:45
|26
|John Barclay (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:11:48
|27
|Jan Koles (Mafia Racing)
|0:12:24
|28
|Shawn Meredith (All Mtn Racing)
|0:12:25
|29
|Jason Young (Feedback Sports)
|0:12:27
|30
|Jeffrey Irwin (Alpine Orthopaedics)
|0:12:36
|31
|Jordan Williford (Bach Builders)
|0:12:54
|32
|Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing)
|0:13:09
|33
|Brent Steinberg (Gary Fisher 29er)
|0:13:22
|34
|Graham Aldredge (BikeSource)
|0:14:56
|35
|Gregory Carpenter (3D-Racing)
|0:15:38
|36
|J Clark (Pro Cycling)
|0:16:25
|37
|Bryce Gordon (Honey Stinger/ Trek)
|0:17:25
|38
|Mike Friedberg (Giant)
|0:17:30
|39
|Katriel Statman (Feedback Sports)
|0:19:11
|40
|Adam Parke (Orange Peel)
|0:20:27
|41
|Joe Schneider (3D Racing/SpineOne)
|0:21:12
|42
|Benjamin Kraushaar (Team Directory Plus)
|0:21:25
|43
|Chris Brandt (Team Dirt)
|0:22:00
|DNF
|Jens Nielsen (Sport Systems MountainTop Cycling)
|DNF
|Bryan Mickiewicz (RMR/Hammer Nutrition)
|DNF
|Kevin Soller (Summit Velocity)
|DNF
|John Nobil
|DNF
|Mike West (Maverick)
|DNF
|Nate Byrom (Northstar / WTB)
|DNF
|Miles Smith (Mafia Racing)
|DNF
|Matt Wiebe (Mafia Racing)
|DNF
|Michael Hosey (Marin factory team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (LUNA PRO TEAM)
|1:50:42
|2
|Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles)
|0:03:32
|3
|Katherine Compton (Stevens/Planet Bike/Kenda)
|0:07:57
|4
|Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
|0:12:00
|5
|Jennifer Smith (Trek racing co-op/Snrgy Multisport coaching)
|0:13:01
|6
|Teal Stetson-Lee (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/ Ricky's Lucky Nuts)
|0:13:55
|7
|Kelley Cullen (HoneyStinger/Trek)
|0:13:56
|8
|Jennifer Gersbach (Maverick)
|0:15:09
|9
|Krista Park (Cannondale / Incycle)
|0:15:32
|10
|Nina Baum (Cannondale)
|0:17:12
|11
|Shannon Gibson (Velo Bella-Ellsworth)
|0:17:51
|12
|Molly Throdahl
|0:19:05
|13
|Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)
|0:19:44
|14
|Sonya Bugbee (Yeti Beti)
|0:25:32
|15
|Jennifer Tilley (Velo Bella)
|0:34:19
|16
|Jane Rynbrandt (Tough Girl)
|0:37:00
|17
|Danae York
|0:41:18
|18
|Jill Behlen (Tokyo Joes)
|0:43:29
|DNF
|Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vigers (Dales Pale Ale Spot Brand)
|2:01:38
|2
|Mark Thompson (Wilderness Sports)
|0:03:21
|3
|Cameron Gallegos (Rocky Mounts/Izze)
|0:08:07
|4
|Bryan Kramer (Team - DS)
|0:08:39
|5
|David Labarr (Ollett Coaching)
|0:10:28
|6
|Stephen Glover
|0:11:18
|7
|Hector Cruz
|0:15:58
|8
|Justin White
|0:19:59
|9
|Kep Heinitz (Anarchy Cycles)
|0:32:33
|DNF
|Braulio Jerez
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Tescher (Durango Devo)
|1:44:17
|2
|Jessica Reed (Norse Cycle)
|0:05:40
|3
|Pamela Davis
|0:08:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lewis Gaffney (Team F.I.Taos)
|1:53:52
|2
|Howard Grotts (Durango Devo)
|0:00:41
|3
|Sepp Kuss (Durango DEVO)
|0:04:36
|4
|Gino Pastore (Durango DEVO)
|0:11:07
|5
|Elliott Saslow (DEVO | Get-out)
|0:22:36
|6
|T. Quade Jander (Team Colorado Singletrack)
|0:27:01
|7
|Christian Shanley (Vail MTB camps)
|0:34:25
|DNF
|Drake Uriguen (live train race)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cody Cox
|1:54:34
|2
|Lucas Perez (Rotor Bike Components)
|0:01:33
|3
|Jason Holbrook (PCL Construction/YETI)
|0:02:55
|4
|Josh Whitney (rocky mounts/ izze)
|0:03:54
|5
|Lars Ellefson (Maplelag / Giant)
|0:05:18
|6
|Tyler Eaton (Pedal Power)
|0:06:26
|7
|Colton Andersen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory)
|0:07:51
|8
|Jason Haney (Trek Mountain Co-op)
|0:08:21
|9
|Eric Rubottom (DeathRow Velo)
|0:09:02
|10
|Kyle Shour (Nob Hill Velo)
|0:10:32
|11
|Andrew Shepherd (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
|0:12:36
|12
|Tim Curry (Alpine Ortho)
|0:13:35
|13
|Derek Brinkerhoff
|0:14:32
|14
|Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWSC)
|0:15:46
|15
|Cody Johler
|0:16:25
|16
|James Combs (LiveTrainRace.com)
|0:19:24
|17
|Brian Firle (RockyMounts/Izze)
|0:19:47
|18
|Nicholas Glasser (clockworkconstructioninc.com)
|0:25:33
|19
|Andrew Morrison
|0:28:07
|DNF
|Bruce Failing (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|DNF
|Grady James (Directory Plus/Nature's Oasis)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Searles (Cafe Giuseppe)
|1:52:50
|2
|Matthew Perry
|0:00:39
|3
|David Ochs (Alpine Ortho Cycling)
|0:00:50
|4
|Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store / Boulder MTB Racing)
|0:01:23
|5
|Jason Michalak (EPC)
|0:02:52
|6
|Michael Scott (Team Evergreen Racing)
|0:05:22
|7
|Tony Torrance (Pearl Izumi)
|0:05:42
|8
|Jeremy Young (Trek Store Boulder)
|0:05:43
|9
|Stephen Oliver
|0:06:03
|10
|Keith Collins (Bach Builders)
|0:06:28
|11
|Douglas Schuler (BCS / LenzSport / Notubes.com)
|0:06:53
|12
|Tom Torrance (Pearl Izumi / Rocky Mounts)
|0:07:47
|13
|Joshua Vogt (SuperFly/Enduro Bearings)
|0:07:56
|14
|Casey Hill (Pabst Blue Ribbon Mafia Racing)
|0:08:22
|15
|Gibb Kentz
|0:08:34
|16
|Robb Parsons (liveracetrain.com)
|0:08:44
|17
|Benjamin Ollett (Peloton Cycles-specialized)
|0:09:29
|18
|Patrick Coady (Pikes Peak Velo)
|0:10:11
|19
|Michael Hayes (Honey Stinger Trek)
|0:13:13
|20
|Jeff Cospolich (Wilderness Sports)
|0:13:23
|21
|Tyson Kaman (Yardbird Racing)
|0:13:26
|22
|Steve Koller (Colavita NM)
|0:17:17
|23
|Nick Thelen (Feedback Sports)
|0:19:08
|24
|Campbell Levy (Yeti/PCL)
|0:19:32
|25
|Jacob Gonzales (Team F.I.Taos / Taos Cyclery / Sushi ala Hatori/ Ellsworth)
|0:24:33
|DNF
|Pedar Enger (The Hub/ Pedal House)
|DNF
|Kervin Quinones (Rotor Bike Components)
|DNF
|Tom Wagner
|DNF
|Doug Dupuie (COMotion Sports / Yeti)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Legg Compton (Planet Bike/Stevens Bikes)
|1:52:27
|2
|Christopher Phenicie (Green Mountain Sports)
|3
|Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:02:41
|4
|Ward Baker (Justins / Titus Mountain Bike Team)
|0:04:15
|5
|Dennis Farrell
|0:04:21
|6
|Curt Wilhelm (Trek Bicycle Store Boulder)
|0:05:51
|7
|Ronald Bollenberghe (procycling)
|0:05:52
|8
|Dave Muscianisi (Funk Cycles)
|0:06:07
|9
|Adam Plummer (pedal power/streetswell)
|0:06:33
|10
|Mark Roebke
|0:06:49
|11
|Steve Stalgren (Bike & Hike / Gary Fisher)
|0:07:08
|12
|Ed Tokarski
|0:07:38
|13
|Greg Scanlan (Team Peleton - Specialized)
|0:08:24
|14
|Brian Maslach (ProCycling)
|0:08:53
|15
|Glenn Walton (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
|0:09:53
|16
|Matt Miller
|0:10:08
|17
|William Wheeler
|0:11:38
|18
|David Overstreet (Wilderness Sports)
|0:11:39
|19
|Barry Wiebe (Colorado Singletrack)
|0:11:57
|20
|Mike Driver (Livetrainrace.com)
|0:15:09
|21
|Darron Cheek (breck velo)
|0:17:09
|22
|Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze)
|0:17:10
|23
|Kirk Roberts (Team Body Sync)
|0:18:03
|24
|Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports)
|0:18:38
|25
|Ronald Famiglietti
|0:20:13
|26
|Marc Calder
|0:20:31
|27
|Jeff Stephenson
|0:22:46
|28
|Shawn Gillis (Absolute Bikes)
|0:38:41
|DNF
|Joseph Liberatore (Team Colorado Singletrack)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joes / Gary Fisher)
|1:54:45
|2
|Dawes Wilson (Pedal Power)
|0:16:31
|3
|Bruce Martin (Funk Cycles)
|0:18:59
|4
|Ed Ford (Summit Velocity)
|0:24:55
|5
|Bonifacio Sandoval (COMotion Sports / Yeti)
|0:28:29
|DNF
|Gary Thacker (justins/titus)
|DNF
|Mark Soderberg (OES/Bike Source)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AliciaRose Pastore (Durango DEVO/ Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory)
|1:40:36
|2
|Wesley Geer (Tokyo Joes)
|0:05:55
|3
|Linnea Dixson (Moots / Honey Stinger)
|0:08:38
|4
|Ellen Patten (Tokyo Joe's)
|0:13:40
|5
|Meghan Kane (Tough Girl / SCOTT)
|0:14:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Rawley (Yeti Beti)
|2:18:57
|2
|Kelly Emich (COMotion Sports/Yeti)
|0:00:44
|3
|Katie Sodergren
|0:03:56
|4
|Kate Scheider (Mafia Racing)
|5
|Kirsten Kuhn
|0:14:48
|6
|Evelyn Calhoun (Yeti/Co-Motion)
|0:23:55
|7
|Katherine Ingalls
|0:27:30
|8
|Kaila Hart (GetOut! durango)
|0:32:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Isom
|2:16:51
|2
|Tracy Thelen (Feedback Sports)
|0:01:08
|3
|Jennifer Charrette
|0:08:25
|4
|Jamie Busch (Pacific Catch)
|0:10:01
|5
|Sarka Ruzickova (YetiBeti)
|0:11:13
|6
|Anne Cheeney (Durango DEVO)
|0:13:30
|7
|Kristin Schwarck (Wilderness Sports)
|0:16:18
|8
|Talitha Vogt (Tough Girl/ SCOTT)
|0:22:08
|DNF
|Lynn Bush (Tough Girl / SCOTT)
|DNF
|Melanie Long (Tough Girls)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coreen Wright
|2:14:59
|2
|Sharon McDowell-Larsen (Pro-Cycling)
|0:03:25
|3
|Holly Wade (COMotion Sports/Yeti Cycles)
|0:06:15
|4
|Pam Seidler (Basalt Bike and Ski)
|0:08:56
|5
|Kelli Lusk (YetiBeti)
|0:15:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haakon Sigurslid (Get Out!)
|1:34:21
|2
|Luke Falcone (CRMS)
|0:00:19
|3
|Levi Kurlander (Durango DEVO)
|0:03:00
|4
|Stephan Davoust (Durango Devo)
|0:04:21
|5
|Gus Griffin (CRMS)
|0:05:06
|6
|James Lipe (CRMS)
|0:13:37
|7
|Joe Christiansen (Redstone Cyclery)
|0:15:15
|8
|Sam Blomquist (Grand Sports)
|0:18:27
|9
|Collin Albert (Front Rangers)
|0:21:24
|10
|Robert Weinhold
|0:21:25
|11
|Jeffrey Gay (SSWSC/Moots)
|0:21:45
|12
|Adam Degemann (Grand Sports)
|0:24:04
|13
|Evan Weinman
|0:26:53
|14
|James Shahan (Durango Devo)
|0:33:58
|15
|Dane Dixson (Moots/Honey Stinger)
|0:42:42
|16
|Erik Petersen (SSWSC)
|0:57:00
|DNF
|Garrett Lundberg (SCR)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Stamp
|1:30:37
|2
|Ben Dewitt
|0:00:37
|3
|Walter Zitz (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:02:50
|4
|Garry Christopherson (University of Wyoming)
|0:02:51
|5
|Ben Smith (Club Treads Trek)
|0:04:20
|6
|Jeffrey Baker (Bicycle Showcase Mountain Bike Team)
|0:04:32
|7
|Joseph Petrowski (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
|0:06:10
|8
|Timothy MtPleasant (Yetis Grind)
|0:06:30
|9
|Aaron Hugen
|0:06:31
|10
|Stewart Gross
|0:08:43
|11
|Craig Nelson (Vemma Nutrition)
|0:09:00
|12
|Brandon Newcomer (Trek Bicycle Store)
|0:11:41
|13
|Zach Bodhane (Echelon Spokes and Slopes)
|0:12:00
|14
|William Lewis
|0:14:25
|16
|Jacob Shaffer
|0:18:48
|17
|Dan Edmiston
|0:20:42
|DQ
|Richard Geng (LiveTrainRace.com)
|DNF
|Cameron Creger (club treads)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Noleen (Pikes Peak Velo)
|1:33:49
|2
|Jon Brickner (Winter Park Winery)
|0:00:28
|3
|Matthew Smith
|0:00:53
|4
|Christopher Davis (Team Evergreen Racing)
|0:01:57
|5
|Brian McCall (Basalt Bike and Ski)
|0:02:37
|6
|Anthony Thornton (Trek Bicycle Store)
|0:03:31
|7
|Devin McCune
|0:03:37
|8
|Jeremy Wolf
|0:04:03
|9
|Jeremi Kentz (Velo-One)
|0:06:44
|10
|brent poley (Echelon Spokes & Slopes Racing Team)
|0:06:47
|12
|Ken Berkley
|0:07:52
|13
|Randy Charrette (Peak To Peak Bicycles)
|0:08:13
|14
|Joe Dvorskky
|0:08:19
|15
|Joshua Billman (Wheat Ridge Cyclery)
|0:11:40
|16
|Steven Thompson (FLi BYe Racing / Tomac)
|0:12:00
|17
|Scott Orr (PCL Wheatridge Cyclery)
|0:12:46
|18
|Jeremy Templin (Colorado SingleTrack)
|0:14:06
|19
|Dan Maduff (Green Mountain Sports Racing)
|0:18:06
|20
|bart spedden (Neverest)
|0:20:08
|21
|Jeremy Wilson
|0:48:13
|DNF
|Kyle Henley (Feedback Sports)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Nesbitt (COMotion Sports/Yeti)
|1:35:53
|2
|roger villmow (Team Telecycle)
|0:00:46
|3
|David Ries (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:01:55
|4
|Jeff Baker (Pikes Peak Velo)
|0:02:16
|5
|Rick Emerson (bike-n-hike.com Racing)
|0:02:37
|6
|Pete Pierpont (Summit Velo)
|0:02:47
|7
|Michael Zarlingo (na)
|0:03:17
|8
|Matt Javernick
|0:03:25
|9
|Kenneth McMurry
|0:04:11
|10
|Bruce Miller (Pikes Peak Velo)
|0:04:56
|11
|Douglas Robison (Amicas/SCR)
|0:07:51
|12
|Brad Woodard (Body Sync)
|0:08:17
|13
|Antony Bahr (Team Colorado Singletrack)
|0:11:13
|14
|Robert LaMielle (Feedback Sports)
|0:11:39
|15
|John Bodhane
|0:12:02
|16
|Andrey Guidera
|0:12:23
|17
|Michael Cook (The Next Level)
|0:12:41
|18
|Clayton Clester
|0:13:22
|19
|Ian Jardine (Team Colorado Single Track)
|0:13:31
|20
|Michael Barnes (Infinity Training)
|0:14:13
|21
|Devin Grimes
|0:14:59
|22
|Karl Semoneit (South Central Racing)
|0:15:47
|23
|Andy Ramirez
|0:16:57
|24
|Scot Corn (Bunny Hop)
|0:20:45
|25
|Matt Lydens
|0:22:04
|26
|Robert Eck
|0:31:45
|27
|Jeffery Lovett
|1:22:14
|DNF
|Tim Dardis (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|DNF
|Jack Cotton (Krause Sports Performance)
|DNF
|Kyle Johnson
|DNF
|Jeffrey Kennedy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Loyd
|1:41:03
|2
|Scott Hendricks
|0:00:47
|3
|Michael Schaub (Green Mountain Sports Racing)
|0:01:57
|4
|Woody Noleen (Pikes Peak Velo)
|0:02:00
|5
|Dave Aceto
|0:06:44
|6
|Bruce Wacker (EPC Multisport)
|0:07:03
|7
|Tim Forbert
|0:08:28
|8
|Stephen Autry (durango wheel club)
|0:08:56
|9
|Eric Lundberg (South Central Racing)
|0:11:01
|10
|Ron White
|0:11:21
|11
|bart ingalls
|0:12:43
|12
|Gary Behlen
|0:21:40
|13
|Christopher Cox
|0:21:58
|14
|Tim James (Echelon/Foxtrot Racing)
|4:32:35
|DNF
|Dan Pate (none)
|DNF
|John Griffin (Griffs Originals)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsay Dye (Tokyo Joes)
|1:58:16
|2
|Emily Schaldach (Get Out!)
|0:04:05
|3
|Avra Saslow (Get-Out!)
|0:06:10
|4
|Elyse Massone (Get Out! Durango)
|0:08:55
|5
|Ariana Dittmer (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:21:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Becky Sears
|1:43:00
|2
|Stacee Johnson
|0:02:27
|3
|Amy Beisel
|0:06:24
|4
|Sarah Dixson
|0:23:27
|DNF
|Kathryn Chinn (CSM Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tamara Donelson
|1:47:56
|2
|Willa Johnson (Title Nine)
|0:00:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Cunningham
|1:54:43
|2
|Karin Voll Barclay (CoMotion Sport)
|0:01:42
|3
|Lynne McDade
|0:05:55
|4
|Kristin McLaurin - Little
|0:10:29
|5
|Tanya Griffith (Dirt Divas)
|0:24:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Bloesser (Front Rangers)
|1:11:43
|2
|Charles Greenberg
|0:04:53
|3
|Wyatt Geibig (Front Rangers)
|0:14:37
|4
|Cole Mystrom
|0:18:12
|5
|Charlie Malone (Durango Devo)
|0:20:21
|6
|Chase Seivert (Durango Devo)
|0:20:58
|7
|Nye Yackle
|0:21:38
|8
|George McQuinn (Durango Devo)
|0:26:51
|9
|Tanner Davis (Team Trek Bike Store Boulder)
|0:32:06
|DNF
|Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)
|DNF
|Shane Ellis (durango devo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garrett Lundberg (SCR)
|1:06:15
|2
|Isaac Stackonis
|0:07:11
|3
|Parker McDonald (vail mountain bike camps)
|0:07:48
|4
|Jacob Templin
|0:17:18
|5
|Henry Larson (Durango Devo)
|0:25:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Joyce (Mom)
|1:16:13
|2
|Chris Caputo (Neverest)
|0:10:57
|3
|Scott Polly (One Ghost Industries)
|0:16:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Bradley
|1:13:25
|2
|Phillip Stevens (Colorado Custom Wood Floors)
|0:01:02
|3
|Meegan Addy (Dirt Divas)
|3:43:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael McQuinn
|1:13:22
|2
|Les Schafer (Sports Garage)
|0:00:16
|3
|Jeff Seivert
|0:06:02
|4
|Damon Lange
|0:07:20
|5
|Rich Larson
|0:08:11
|6
|Daniel Lindsey (Team Evergreen Racing)
|0:13:29
|7
|Doug Golenz
|0:19:17
|DNF
|Jay Gleason
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurel Rathbun (Holowesko-Felt-Garmin)
|1:22:19
|2
|India Waller (Durango Devo)
|0:03:52
|3
|Ksenia Lepikhina (Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures (SMBA))
|4
|Sophia Quick
|0:15:42
|5
|Robin Austin (Durango Devo)
|0:23:46
|6
|Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycles)
|0:40:54
|DNF
|Mikaela Lodl (Wheat Ridge Cyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarina Coates
|1:32:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashley Hudson (Feedback Sports)
|4:30:36
|2
|Bridget Connelly
|0:16:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Nesbitt
|4:46:30
|2
|Linda Behlen
|0:02:31
|3
|Justine Gehrett
|0:04:07
|4
|Linda McDonald
|0:10:10
