Image 1 of 33 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) with one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 33 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) crossing the line for third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 33 Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) riding very solidly in second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 33 The view from the Chalk Creek valley. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 33 Andy Schultz (Kenda Felt) riding along the creek. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 33 USA Champion Heather Irmiger (Gary Fisher/Subaru). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 33 Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) riding along Chalk Creek. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 33 Brady Kappius (Team Cliff Bar) went on to finish 14th today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 33 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) with a huge lead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 33 Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) wishing he was at sea level. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 33 Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) riding some sweet singletrack. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 33 Greg Carpenter (3-D Racing). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 33 Kalan Biesel (Pro Cycling) riding in the top 10. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 33 Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt ) on a climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 33 Honey-Stinger rider powering up a climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 33 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) wins by almost two minutes. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 33 Womens start led out by Georgia Gould and Kelli Emmett. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 33 Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) racing to fourth place today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 33 The men start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 33 The venue for the Chalk Creek race was spectacular. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 33 Velo Bella team-mates Jenn Tilley and Shannon Gibson. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 33 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 33 Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 33 Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) has been on fire this weekend. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 33 The open men get ready for the start amidst an amazing backdrop. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 33 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) leading near the end of lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 33 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) all alone on lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 33 Russell Finsterwald (Gary Fisher/Subaru) riding to an amazing seventh place today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 33 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) rode almost the entire race in third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 33 Yuki Saito (Topeak/Ergon) riding along Chalk Creek. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 33 Jay Henry (Tokyo Joes) all alone in second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 33 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) passed a good portion of the men's field on her way to victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 33 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) winning by well over three minutes. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

On a picture perfect day in the Rocky Mountains, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru/Gary Fisher) rode away from his rivals on the second lap of the cross country race to win by over three minutes.

Jay Henry (Tokyo Joe's) also rode a strong race to take second place, followed by Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) in third. Colin Cares took fourth, only 0.08 seconds behind Taberly, with Bryan Alders finishing off a solid weekend by finishing fifth.

The course at Chalk Creek was 7.4 miles of very fast singletrack, doubletrack, and fire roads. There was only one significant descent, followed by some sweet winding singletrack along Chalk Creek. Both the men and women raced four laps.

Horgan-Kobelski had a small gap at the end of the first lap and then steadily pulled away. "It's always a nice surprise when you feel good," said the experienced Subaru-Gary Fisher rider. "On the second lap I put in a pretty big effort, honestly just to split the group up.

"I ended up by myself so I figured I might as well make it hard on everyone else to catch back on... but they didn't."

Behind Horgan-Kobelski there were some strange race tactics going on. Colin Cares launched several attacks on flat sections where a rider could not really get away. "The tactics were a bit unusual for a mountain bike race," said Jay Henry. "There were a lot of attacks and surges the first lap then it would always come back together."

"Today was great," Henry said. "I didn't actually think the top two was possible. Jeremy went and nobody chased him very hard so I thought I maybe I could so the same thing... and it ended up working."

While Horgan-Kobelski and Henry each finished alone, Taberlay and Cares treated the crowd to an exciting photo finish sprint for third place. Taberlay commented after the race that he thought he had won by about a wheel.

Gould rides another time trial

In a manner we have seen countless times over the past few years, Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) simply rode her own time trial to take the victory today, while Kelli Emmett also looked impressive in her second place effort.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike), who has just returned to racing, finished third followed by Heather Irmiger (Subaru/Gary Fisher) in fourth, and Jennifer Smith (Rocky Mountain Chocolate) in fifth.

The course certainly suited Gould's powerful style of riding. "This was a fun course... so fast," said Gould. "I was just trying to go hard the whole time. This was good training, really steady pedaling."

The pro women appeared to ride a very fast first lap, and as a result quickly came up to the back of the men's field. Lap traffic didn't appear to alter the results but in many cases the women were able to draft behind some of the men.

"Overall I felt well. It took me a couple laps to hit my rhythm," explained Kelli Emmett. "I knew it was going to be a long race so I just rode conservatively and tried to be smart."

The top five women were separated by a whopping 13 minutes at the finish. For much of the race each of them rode alone.

By sweeping their respective races, Horgan-Kobelski and Gould won the overall Triple Crown for the weekend and each was rewarded with significant cash prizes.

Horgan-Kobelski, Gould, and Irmiger will return to world cup racing next weekend in Offenburg, Germany.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) 1:42:53 2 Jay Henry (Tokyo Joe's) 0:01:53 3 Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) 0:02:48 4 Colin Cares (Kenda / Felt) 5 Bryan Alders (Sponsorme) 0:02:56 6 Travis Brown (Trek) 7 Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Gary Fisher) 0:03:45 8 Brad Bingham (MOOTS CYCLES) 0:04:18 9 Matthew Beaton (Tokyo Joe's) 0:04:21 10 Nicolas Enjalbert (yardbird racing) 0:04:52 11 Kalan Beisel (ProCycling) 0:05:39 12 Kelly Magelky (Trek / Bontrager / Ayup) 0:05:42 13 Trevor Downing (Mafia Racing) 0:05:56 14 Braden Kappius (Clif Bar) 0:06:13 15 Yuki Saito (Topeak-Ergon) 0:06:14 16 Len Zanni (Honey Stinger/ Trek) 0:06:15 17 Travis Scheefer (Alpine Orthopaedics) 18 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis) 0:06:37 19 Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt) 0:08:03 20 Ryan Dorsey (Honey Stinger/Trek) 0:08:45 21 Spencer Powlison (Mafia - Pabst - Felt) 0:09:05 22 Tim Allen (Niner-Ergon) 0:09:08 23 Greg Lewis (Directory Plus/ Trek) 0:09:44 24 Kevin Kane (Summit Velo/ Rocky Mountain/Maxxis) 0:09:46 25 Miles Venzara (Directory Plus/Trek/Zia) 0:11:45 26 John Barclay (Boulder Cycle Sport) 0:11:48 27 Jan Koles (Mafia Racing) 0:12:24 28 Shawn Meredith (All Mtn Racing) 0:12:25 29 Jason Young (Feedback Sports) 0:12:27 30 Jeffrey Irwin (Alpine Orthopaedics) 0:12:36 31 Jordan Williford (Bach Builders) 0:12:54 32 Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing) 0:13:09 33 Brent Steinberg (Gary Fisher 29er) 0:13:22 34 Graham Aldredge (BikeSource) 0:14:56 35 Gregory Carpenter (3D-Racing) 0:15:38 36 J Clark (Pro Cycling) 0:16:25 37 Bryce Gordon (Honey Stinger/ Trek) 0:17:25 38 Mike Friedberg (Giant) 0:17:30 39 Katriel Statman (Feedback Sports) 0:19:11 40 Adam Parke (Orange Peel) 0:20:27 41 Joe Schneider (3D Racing/SpineOne) 0:21:12 42 Benjamin Kraushaar (Team Directory Plus) 0:21:25 43 Chris Brandt (Team Dirt) 0:22:00 DNF Jens Nielsen (Sport Systems MountainTop Cycling) DNF Bryan Mickiewicz (RMR/Hammer Nutrition) DNF Kevin Soller (Summit Velocity) DNF John Nobil DNF Mike West (Maverick) DNF Nate Byrom (Northstar / WTB) DNF Miles Smith (Mafia Racing) DNF Matt Wiebe (Mafia Racing) DNF Michael Hosey (Marin factory team)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Gould (LUNA PRO TEAM) 1:50:42 2 Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) 0:03:32 3 Katherine Compton (Stevens/Planet Bike/Kenda) 0:07:57 4 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher) 0:12:00 5 Jennifer Smith (Trek racing co-op/Snrgy Multisport coaching) 0:13:01 6 Teal Stetson-Lee (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/ Ricky's Lucky Nuts) 0:13:55 7 Kelley Cullen (HoneyStinger/Trek) 0:13:56 8 Jennifer Gersbach (Maverick) 0:15:09 9 Krista Park (Cannondale / Incycle) 0:15:32 10 Nina Baum (Cannondale) 0:17:12 11 Shannon Gibson (Velo Bella-Ellsworth) 0:17:51 12 Molly Throdahl 0:19:05 13 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 0:19:44 14 Sonya Bugbee (Yeti Beti) 0:25:32 15 Jennifer Tilley (Velo Bella) 0:34:19 16 Jane Rynbrandt (Tough Girl) 0:37:00 17 Danae York 0:41:18 18 Jill Behlen (Tokyo Joes) 0:43:29 DNF Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles)

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vigers (Dales Pale Ale Spot Brand) 2:01:38 2 Mark Thompson (Wilderness Sports) 0:03:21 3 Cameron Gallegos (Rocky Mounts/Izze) 0:08:07 4 Bryan Kramer (Team - DS) 0:08:39 5 David Labarr (Ollett Coaching) 0:10:28 6 Stephen Glover 0:11:18 7 Hector Cruz 0:15:58 8 Justin White 0:19:59 9 Kep Heinitz (Anarchy Cycles) 0:32:33 DNF Braulio Jerez

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Tescher (Durango Devo) 1:44:17 2 Jessica Reed (Norse Cycle) 0:05:40 3 Pamela Davis 0:08:34

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lewis Gaffney (Team F.I.Taos) 1:53:52 2 Howard Grotts (Durango Devo) 0:00:41 3 Sepp Kuss (Durango DEVO) 0:04:36 4 Gino Pastore (Durango DEVO) 0:11:07 5 Elliott Saslow (DEVO | Get-out) 0:22:36 6 T. Quade Jander (Team Colorado Singletrack) 0:27:01 7 Christian Shanley (Vail MTB camps) 0:34:25 DNF Drake Uriguen (live train race)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cody Cox 1:54:34 2 Lucas Perez (Rotor Bike Components) 0:01:33 3 Jason Holbrook (PCL Construction/YETI) 0:02:55 4 Josh Whitney (rocky mounts/ izze) 0:03:54 5 Lars Ellefson (Maplelag / Giant) 0:05:18 6 Tyler Eaton (Pedal Power) 0:06:26 7 Colton Andersen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory) 0:07:51 8 Jason Haney (Trek Mountain Co-op) 0:08:21 9 Eric Rubottom (DeathRow Velo) 0:09:02 10 Kyle Shour (Nob Hill Velo) 0:10:32 11 Andrew Shepherd (Subaru-Gary Fisher) 0:12:36 12 Tim Curry (Alpine Ortho) 0:13:35 13 Derek Brinkerhoff 0:14:32 14 Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWSC) 0:15:46 15 Cody Johler 0:16:25 16 James Combs (LiveTrainRace.com) 0:19:24 17 Brian Firle (RockyMounts/Izze) 0:19:47 18 Nicholas Glasser (clockworkconstructioninc.com) 0:25:33 19 Andrew Morrison 0:28:07 DNF Bruce Failing (Boulder Cycle Sport) DNF Grady James (Directory Plus/Nature's Oasis)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Searles (Cafe Giuseppe) 1:52:50 2 Matthew Perry 0:00:39 3 David Ochs (Alpine Ortho Cycling) 0:00:50 4 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store / Boulder MTB Racing) 0:01:23 5 Jason Michalak (EPC) 0:02:52 6 Michael Scott (Team Evergreen Racing) 0:05:22 7 Tony Torrance (Pearl Izumi) 0:05:42 8 Jeremy Young (Trek Store Boulder) 0:05:43 9 Stephen Oliver 0:06:03 10 Keith Collins (Bach Builders) 0:06:28 11 Douglas Schuler (BCS / LenzSport / Notubes.com) 0:06:53 12 Tom Torrance (Pearl Izumi / Rocky Mounts) 0:07:47 13 Joshua Vogt (SuperFly/Enduro Bearings) 0:07:56 14 Casey Hill (Pabst Blue Ribbon Mafia Racing) 0:08:22 15 Gibb Kentz 0:08:34 16 Robb Parsons (liveracetrain.com) 0:08:44 17 Benjamin Ollett (Peloton Cycles-specialized) 0:09:29 18 Patrick Coady (Pikes Peak Velo) 0:10:11 19 Michael Hayes (Honey Stinger Trek) 0:13:13 20 Jeff Cospolich (Wilderness Sports) 0:13:23 21 Tyson Kaman (Yardbird Racing) 0:13:26 22 Steve Koller (Colavita NM) 0:17:17 23 Nick Thelen (Feedback Sports) 0:19:08 24 Campbell Levy (Yeti/PCL) 0:19:32 25 Jacob Gonzales (Team F.I.Taos / Taos Cyclery / Sushi ala Hatori/ Ellsworth) 0:24:33 DNF Pedar Enger (The Hub/ Pedal House) DNF Kervin Quinones (Rotor Bike Components) DNF Tom Wagner DNF Doug Dupuie (COMotion Sports / Yeti)

Cat. 1 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Legg Compton (Planet Bike/Stevens Bikes) 1:52:27 2 Christopher Phenicie (Green Mountain Sports) 3 Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) 0:02:41 4 Ward Baker (Justins / Titus Mountain Bike Team) 0:04:15 5 Dennis Farrell 0:04:21 6 Curt Wilhelm (Trek Bicycle Store Boulder) 0:05:51 7 Ronald Bollenberghe (procycling) 0:05:52 8 Dave Muscianisi (Funk Cycles) 0:06:07 9 Adam Plummer (pedal power/streetswell) 0:06:33 10 Mark Roebke 0:06:49 11 Steve Stalgren (Bike & Hike / Gary Fisher) 0:07:08 12 Ed Tokarski 0:07:38 13 Greg Scanlan (Team Peleton - Specialized) 0:08:24 14 Brian Maslach (ProCycling) 0:08:53 15 Glenn Walton (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling) 0:09:53 16 Matt Miller 0:10:08 17 William Wheeler 0:11:38 18 David Overstreet (Wilderness Sports) 0:11:39 19 Barry Wiebe (Colorado Singletrack) 0:11:57 20 Mike Driver (Livetrainrace.com) 0:15:09 21 Darron Cheek (breck velo) 0:17:09 22 Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze) 0:17:10 23 Kirk Roberts (Team Body Sync) 0:18:03 24 Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports) 0:18:38 25 Ronald Famiglietti 0:20:13 26 Marc Calder 0:20:31 27 Jeff Stephenson 0:22:46 28 Shawn Gillis (Absolute Bikes) 0:38:41 DNF Joseph Liberatore (Team Colorado Singletrack)

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joes / Gary Fisher) 1:54:45 2 Dawes Wilson (Pedal Power) 0:16:31 3 Bruce Martin (Funk Cycles) 0:18:59 4 Ed Ford (Summit Velocity) 0:24:55 5 Bonifacio Sandoval (COMotion Sports / Yeti) 0:28:29 DNF Gary Thacker (justins/titus) DNF Mark Soderberg (OES/Bike Source)

Cat. 1 Junior women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AliciaRose Pastore (Durango DEVO/ Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory) 1:40:36 2 Wesley Geer (Tokyo Joes) 0:05:55 3 Linnea Dixson (Moots / Honey Stinger) 0:08:38 4 Ellen Patten (Tokyo Joe's) 0:13:40 5 Meghan Kane (Tough Girl / SCOTT) 0:14:29

Cat. 1 women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Rawley (Yeti Beti) 2:18:57 2 Kelly Emich (COMotion Sports/Yeti) 0:00:44 3 Katie Sodergren 0:03:56 4 Kate Scheider (Mafia Racing) 5 Kirsten Kuhn 0:14:48 6 Evelyn Calhoun (Yeti/Co-Motion) 0:23:55 7 Katherine Ingalls 0:27:30 8 Kaila Hart (GetOut! durango) 0:32:25

Cat. 1 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Isom 2:16:51 2 Tracy Thelen (Feedback Sports) 0:01:08 3 Jennifer Charrette 0:08:25 4 Jamie Busch (Pacific Catch) 0:10:01 5 Sarka Ruzickova (YetiBeti) 0:11:13 6 Anne Cheeney (Durango DEVO) 0:13:30 7 Kristin Schwarck (Wilderness Sports) 0:16:18 8 Talitha Vogt (Tough Girl/ SCOTT) 0:22:08 DNF Lynn Bush (Tough Girl / SCOTT) DNF Melanie Long (Tough Girls)

Cat. 1 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coreen Wright 2:14:59 2 Sharon McDowell-Larsen (Pro-Cycling) 0:03:25 3 Holly Wade (COMotion Sports/Yeti Cycles) 0:06:15 4 Pam Seidler (Basalt Bike and Ski) 0:08:56 5 Kelli Lusk (YetiBeti) 0:15:39

Cat. 2 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Haakon Sigurslid (Get Out!) 1:34:21 2 Luke Falcone (CRMS) 0:00:19 3 Levi Kurlander (Durango DEVO) 0:03:00 4 Stephan Davoust (Durango Devo) 0:04:21 5 Gus Griffin (CRMS) 0:05:06 6 James Lipe (CRMS) 0:13:37 7 Joe Christiansen (Redstone Cyclery) 0:15:15 8 Sam Blomquist (Grand Sports) 0:18:27 9 Collin Albert (Front Rangers) 0:21:24 10 Robert Weinhold 0:21:25 11 Jeffrey Gay (SSWSC/Moots) 0:21:45 12 Adam Degemann (Grand Sports) 0:24:04 13 Evan Weinman 0:26:53 14 James Shahan (Durango Devo) 0:33:58 15 Dane Dixson (Moots/Honey Stinger) 0:42:42 16 Erik Petersen (SSWSC) 0:57:00 DNF Garrett Lundberg (SCR)

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Stamp 1:30:37 2 Ben Dewitt 0:00:37 3 Walter Zitz (Boulder Cycle Sport) 0:02:50 4 Garry Christopherson (University of Wyoming) 0:02:51 5 Ben Smith (Club Treads Trek) 0:04:20 6 Jeffrey Baker (Bicycle Showcase Mountain Bike Team) 0:04:32 7 Joseph Petrowski (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:06:10 8 Timothy MtPleasant (Yetis Grind) 0:06:30 9 Aaron Hugen 0:06:31 10 Stewart Gross 0:08:43 11 Craig Nelson (Vemma Nutrition) 0:09:00 12 Brandon Newcomer (Trek Bicycle Store) 0:11:41 13 Zach Bodhane (Echelon Spokes and Slopes) 0:12:00 14 William Lewis 0:14:25 16 Jacob Shaffer 0:18:48 17 Dan Edmiston 0:20:42 DQ Richard Geng (LiveTrainRace.com) DNF Cameron Creger (club treads)

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Noleen (Pikes Peak Velo) 1:33:49 2 Jon Brickner (Winter Park Winery) 0:00:28 3 Matthew Smith 0:00:53 4 Christopher Davis (Team Evergreen Racing) 0:01:57 5 Brian McCall (Basalt Bike and Ski) 0:02:37 6 Anthony Thornton (Trek Bicycle Store) 0:03:31 7 Devin McCune 0:03:37 8 Jeremy Wolf 0:04:03 9 Jeremi Kentz (Velo-One) 0:06:44 10 brent poley (Echelon Spokes & Slopes Racing Team) 0:06:47 12 Ken Berkley 0:07:52 13 Randy Charrette (Peak To Peak Bicycles) 0:08:13 14 Joe Dvorskky 0:08:19 15 Joshua Billman (Wheat Ridge Cyclery) 0:11:40 16 Steven Thompson (FLi BYe Racing / Tomac) 0:12:00 17 Scott Orr (PCL Wheatridge Cyclery) 0:12:46 18 Jeremy Templin (Colorado SingleTrack) 0:14:06 19 Dan Maduff (Green Mountain Sports Racing) 0:18:06 20 bart spedden (Neverest) 0:20:08 21 Jeremy Wilson 0:48:13 DNF Kyle Henley (Feedback Sports)

Cat. 2 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Nesbitt (COMotion Sports/Yeti) 1:35:53 2 roger villmow (Team Telecycle) 0:00:46 3 David Ries (Boulder Cycle Sport) 0:01:55 4 Jeff Baker (Pikes Peak Velo) 0:02:16 5 Rick Emerson (bike-n-hike.com Racing) 0:02:37 6 Pete Pierpont (Summit Velo) 0:02:47 7 Michael Zarlingo (na) 0:03:17 8 Matt Javernick 0:03:25 9 Kenneth McMurry 0:04:11 10 Bruce Miller (Pikes Peak Velo) 0:04:56 11 Douglas Robison (Amicas/SCR) 0:07:51 12 Brad Woodard (Body Sync) 0:08:17 13 Antony Bahr (Team Colorado Singletrack) 0:11:13 14 Robert LaMielle (Feedback Sports) 0:11:39 15 John Bodhane 0:12:02 16 Andrey Guidera 0:12:23 17 Michael Cook (The Next Level) 0:12:41 18 Clayton Clester 0:13:22 19 Ian Jardine (Team Colorado Single Track) 0:13:31 20 Michael Barnes (Infinity Training) 0:14:13 21 Devin Grimes 0:14:59 22 Karl Semoneit (South Central Racing) 0:15:47 23 Andy Ramirez 0:16:57 24 Scot Corn (Bunny Hop) 0:20:45 25 Matt Lydens 0:22:04 26 Robert Eck 0:31:45 27 Jeffery Lovett 1:22:14 DNF Tim Dardis (Boulder Cycle Sport) DNF Jack Cotton (Krause Sports Performance) DNF Kyle Johnson DNF Jeffrey Kennedy

Cat. 2 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Loyd 1:41:03 2 Scott Hendricks 0:00:47 3 Michael Schaub (Green Mountain Sports Racing) 0:01:57 4 Woody Noleen (Pikes Peak Velo) 0:02:00 5 Dave Aceto 0:06:44 6 Bruce Wacker (EPC Multisport) 0:07:03 7 Tim Forbert 0:08:28 8 Stephen Autry (durango wheel club) 0:08:56 9 Eric Lundberg (South Central Racing) 0:11:01 10 Ron White 0:11:21 11 bart ingalls 0:12:43 12 Gary Behlen 0:21:40 13 Christopher Cox 0:21:58 14 Tim James (Echelon/Foxtrot Racing) 4:32:35 DNF Dan Pate (none) DNF John Griffin (Griffs Originals)

Cat. 2 Junior women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsay Dye (Tokyo Joes) 1:58:16 2 Emily Schaldach (Get Out!) 0:04:05 3 Avra Saslow (Get-Out!) 0:06:10 4 Elyse Massone (Get Out! Durango) 0:08:55 5 Ariana Dittmer (Black Sheep Junior Cycling) 0:21:28

Cat. 2 women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Becky Sears 1:43:00 2 Stacee Johnson 0:02:27 3 Amy Beisel 0:06:24 4 Sarah Dixson 0:23:27 DNF Kathryn Chinn (CSM Cycling)

Cat. 2 women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tamara Donelson 1:47:56 2 Willa Johnson (Title Nine) 0:00:23

Cat. 2 women 49+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Cunningham 1:54:43 2 Karin Voll Barclay (CoMotion Sport) 0:01:42 3 Lynne McDade 0:05:55 4 Kristin McLaurin - Little 0:10:29 5 Tanya Griffith (Dirt Divas) 0:24:41

Cat. 3 junior men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Bloesser (Front Rangers) 1:11:43 2 Charles Greenberg 0:04:53 3 Wyatt Geibig (Front Rangers) 0:14:37 4 Cole Mystrom 0:18:12 5 Charlie Malone (Durango Devo) 0:20:21 6 Chase Seivert (Durango Devo) 0:20:58 7 Nye Yackle 0:21:38 8 George McQuinn (Durango Devo) 0:26:51 9 Tanner Davis (Team Trek Bike Store Boulder) 0:32:06 DNF Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo) DNF Shane Ellis (durango devo)

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garrett Lundberg (SCR) 1:06:15 2 Isaac Stackonis 0:07:11 3 Parker McDonald (vail mountain bike camps) 0:07:48 4 Jacob Templin 0:17:18 5 Henry Larson (Durango Devo) 0:25:43

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Joyce (Mom) 1:16:13 2 Chris Caputo (Neverest) 0:10:57 3 Scott Polly (One Ghost Industries) 0:16:19

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Bradley 1:13:25 2 Phillip Stevens (Colorado Custom Wood Floors) 0:01:02 3 Meegan Addy (Dirt Divas) 3:43:04

Cat. 3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael McQuinn 1:13:22 2 Les Schafer (Sports Garage) 0:00:16 3 Jeff Seivert 0:06:02 4 Damon Lange 0:07:20 5 Rich Larson 0:08:11 6 Daniel Lindsey (Team Evergreen Racing) 0:13:29 7 Doug Golenz 0:19:17 DNF Jay Gleason

Cat. 3 Junior women 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurel Rathbun (Holowesko-Felt-Garmin) 1:22:19 2 India Waller (Durango Devo) 0:03:52 3 Ksenia Lepikhina (Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures (SMBA)) 4 Sophia Quick 0:15:42 5 Robin Austin (Durango Devo) 0:23:46 6 Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycles) 0:40:54 DNF Mikaela Lodl (Wheat Ridge Cyclery)

Cat. 3 Junior women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarina Coates 1:32:31

Cat. 3 women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashley Hudson (Feedback Sports) 4:30:36 2 Bridget Connelly 0:16:11