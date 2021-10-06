Milano-Torino 2021 - Live coverage

Refresh

The riders are taking on another short climb as they enter the final 90km. The six breakaway riders have found a little more ground here, moving out to 3:15 again.

Julian Alaphilippe is here, in his first appearance since recapturing the world title 10 days ago. The rainbow jersey is the same but, what's that, a new bike? Correct. Well, it's a fresh lick of paint from Specialized, said to represent 'the swirling storm of competition'. We have the details and plenty of photos here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vermaerke and Zanotti were late to the party but, after around 20km, the original four slowed to let them in and make it six. They haven't been given much leeway in any case, their advantage only hitting 3:30 at its height.

The breakaway is made up of: Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural), Mattia Frapporti (Eolo-Kometa), Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Davide Orrico (Vini-Zabu), Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM), and Juri Zanotti (Bardiani-CSF).

Racing is already underway and, as we pick up the action, the riders have covered around 90km, with 100km remaining. We have a six-man breakaway with a modest lead of 2:45. They're covering some mid-race undulations at the moment but this is largely a flat preamble ahead of the double ascent of Superga.