Live coverage
Milan-San Remo - Live coverage
By Daniel Benson, Stephen Farrand
All the action from La Classicissima
Milan is in lockdown and there are few crowds at the start.
Teams started signing in an hour or so ago.
Jumbo-Visma are the last to sign on. The riders are now gathering for the roll out of central Milan.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height the riders are signing on in front of the Milan Castello.
It is sunny but only 6C.
🕵️♀️ @mathieuvdpoel 🇳🇱#TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/w5dweyRyCtMarch 20, 2021
Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews full live coverage of Milan-San Remo.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Milan-San Remo - Live coverageAll the action from La Classicissima
-
Sun and tailwinds to create super fast Milan-San Remo30km/h east wind expected along the Ligurian coast
-
Wiggins' 2012 Tour de France-winning bike for saleOwn the custom Pinarello made specifically for Wiggins for final stage into Paris
-
Kuss to stay with Jumbo-Visma through 2024American climber joins Van Aert in securing long-term contract
-
Alpecin-Fenix pull out of Volta a Catalunya after three staff members test positive for COVID-19ProTeam opt not to travel to Spain due to lack of staff and to 'ensure a safe beginning of the race'
-
L39ION of Los Angeles unveil new Zwift themed kitThe new kit's 'disruptive' design was inspired by the Zwift Volcano
-
Tim Merlier wins Bredene-Koksijde ClassicBelgian beats Pedersen and Sénéchal in sprint from reduced group
-
10 riders to watch at Trofeo Alfredo BindaVos vies for a 5th win, Longo Borghini chases glory at home and van den Broek-Blaak defends Women's WorldTour lead
-
How to watch Milan-San Remo 2021 – live TV and streamingStar-filled line-up for Saturday's La Classicisma
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.