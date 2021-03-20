Trending

Milan-San Remo - Live coverage

10 riders to watch at Milan-San Remo

Julian Alaphilippe: Van Aert and Van der Poel are 'ultra-favourites' for Milan-San Remo

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2021 – Live TV and streaming

Milan-San Remo 2021 – Preview

The profile of the 2021 Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Milan is in lockdown and there are few crowds at the start. 

Teams started signing in an hour or so ago.

Jumbo-Visma are the  last to sign on. The riders are now gathering for the roll out of central Milan.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height the riders are signing on in front of the Milan Castello. 

It is sunny but only 6C.

Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews full live coverage of Milan-San Remo.

