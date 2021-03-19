Richard Freeman struck off British medical register

Richard Freeman can no longer work as a doctor after his long-running tribunal concluded with him being struck off the UK medical register on Friday.

The former Team Sky and British Cycling medic was working at an NHS practice in Blackburn, helping with the COVID-19 vaccinations roll-out, when the tribunal delivered its damning initial verdict last week.

However, he will soon have to stop that work as he will be ‘erased’ from the medical register and stripped of his licence to practise medicine

After being found guilty of have ordered the banned substance testosterone in 2011 ‘knowing or believing’ it was for a rider, Freeman’s fitness to practise was deemed ‘impaired’ by the tribunal on Thursday.

On Friday, the tribunal handed down its final sanction, bringing an end to a process that first began in 2019 and suffered numerous delays.

Freeman is able to appeal the decision in the High Court, but he and his legal team have not yet indicated whether they will do so.

Erasure from the register does not ordinarily take effect for 28 days but the tribunal will now consider whether to impose an immediate order to cover the appeal period.