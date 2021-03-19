Wiggins' 2012 Tour de France-winning bike for sale

Image 1 of 2 Wiggins' yellow Pinarello is currently for sale (Image credit: trainSharp) Image 2 of 2 Complete with its 10-speed Dura-Ace 7900-series Di2 groupset (Image credit: trainSharp)

Bradley Wiggins' 2012 Tour de France-winning bike is currently for sale and can be yours for a cool £7,500.00 - plus postage.

The bike is a custom edition Pinarello Dogma 65.1, complete with Team Sky branding and a 'Wiggins' name sticker on the top tube. It was supplied to the Briton for the final stage at the 2012 Tour de France, where he won Britain's first-ever Tour de France yellow jersey.

It is being advertised on Facebook by British coaching company trainSharp, a brand with close ties to Team Sky through the team's former director sportif, Sean Yates, who joined the company as a coach in 2014. It remains unconfirmed whether the company owns the bike, or indeed whether the bike is being sold on behalf of Wiggins himself.

As well as its special edition yellow paintwork, the bike is also given a matching yellow Fizik saddle and bar tape, as well as yellow Speedplay pedals, and even yellow decals on his Shimano Dura-Ace C35 wheels.

Also adorning the wheels is a 'proto-type' sticker, suggesting the Briton was using unreleased tech for his day on the Champs-Élysées - although this could have simply been a reference to the non-standard yellow colourway.

The bike is fitted with Shimano's top-tier groupset from the time, the 10-speed Dura-Ace Di2 groupset - the first iteration of Di2, complete with an external battery which can be seen hidden behind the chainrings.

The chainrings themselves are quite clearly not a standard-issue Dura-Ace component. They are the oval rings from Osymetric, a product more famously used by Wiggins' compatriot, Chris Froome for his four subsequent Tour de France titles.

These are bolted onto spider from power-meter specialists, SRM, who today supply UAE Team Emirates with an updated version of the spider-based power meter you see here. Completing the setup are components from Shimano's component subsidiary, Pro, as well as tubular tyres from Veloflex.