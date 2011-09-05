Arndt powers to Bergamo win
German too quick for World Champion Pooley
Torrential rain was not enough to stop Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) from conquering the Memorial Davide Fardelli on Sunday, the German taking the win ahead of time trial world champion Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) and Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad.
Arndt's will be a real confidence booster as the 35-year-old builds toward her Time Trial World Championships title bid, where she hopes to improve on her career-best second in 2004.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC-Highroad Women
|0:31:52
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo Women
|0:00:25
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC-Highroad Women
|0:00:43
|4
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:01:05
|5
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:01:07
|6
|Taryn Heather (Aus)
|0:01:37
|7
|Pascale Schnider (Swi)
|0:01:43
|8
|Grete Treier (Est) SC Michela Fanini Rox
|9
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:44
|10
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederaland Bloeit
|0:01:58
|11
|Tjaša Rutar (Slo)
|0:02:04
|12
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls - Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:36
|13
|Doris Schweizer (Swi)
|0:02:53
|14
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls - Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:13
|15
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) SC Michela Fanini Rox
|0:03:55
|16
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:04:37
