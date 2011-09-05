Elite women's podium for the Memorial Davide Fardelli (l-r); Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad Women), Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) (Image credit: Memorial Davide Fardelli)

Torrential rain was not enough to stop Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) from conquering the Memorial Davide Fardelli on Sunday, the German taking the win ahead of time trial world champion Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) and Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad.

Arndt's will be a real confidence booster as the 35-year-old builds toward her Time Trial World Championships title bid, where she hopes to improve on her career-best second in 2004.