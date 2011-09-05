Trending

Arndt powers to Bergamo win

German too quick for World Champion Pooley

Elite women's podium for the Memorial Davide Fardelli (l-r); Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad Women), Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)

(Image credit: Memorial Davide Fardelli)

Torrential rain was not enough to stop Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) from conquering the Memorial Davide Fardelli on Sunday, the German taking the win ahead of time trial world champion Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) and Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad.

Arndt's will be a real confidence booster as the 35-year-old builds toward her Time Trial World Championships title bid, where she hopes to improve on her career-best second in 2004.

 

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC-Highroad Women0:31:52
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo Women0:00:25
3Amber Neben (USA) HTC-Highroad Women0:00:43
4Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango0:01:05
5Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:01:07
6Taryn Heather (Aus)0:01:37
7Pascale Schnider (Swi)0:01:43
8Grete Treier (Est) SC Michela Fanini Rox
9Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:01:44
10Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederaland Bloeit0:01:58
11Tjaša Rutar (Slo)0:02:04
12Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls - Fassa Bortolo0:02:36
13Doris Schweizer (Swi)0:02:53
14Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls - Fassa Bortolo0:03:13
15Martina Ruzickova (Cze) SC Michela Fanini Rox0:03:55
16Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:04:37

